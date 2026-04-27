UPSC daily subject quiz | History (Week 154) : Check out these questions for Prelims 2026

UPSC History MCQ: Test your UPSC Prelims 2026 preparation with history and culture questions.

Written by: Manas Srivastava
5 min readNew DelhiApr 27, 2026 08:28 PM IST
UPSC History quiz week 154Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.
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UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

🚨 Gear up for UPSC Prelims 2026—Practice smarter, revise faster, and succeed with our Special Quiz Magazine. (Click Here)🚨

QUESTION 1

Consider the following personalities:

S. S. Caveeshar, Lal Shankarlal, Hari Vishnu Kamath, Sheel Bhadra Yajee

These personalities are best known as:

(a) Members of the Constituent Assembly of India

(b) Members of the Forward Bloc

(c) Participants in the Kakori Conspiracy

(d) Leaders of the Swadeshi Movement

UPSC Relevance: 

UPSC often frames questions using less popular names linked to key organisations. Such questions test depth of preparation beyond prominent personalities.

Explanation:

These personalities were associated with the formation of the Forward Bloc in 1939. The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the following artists in Indian history, consider the following statements:

1. Abanindranath Tagore was a leading figure of the Bengal School of Art and painted Bharat Mata.

2. Jamini Roy drew inspiration primarily from European academic realism.

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3. Rabindranath Tagore began painting late in life and his works were exhibited internationally.

4. Raja Ravi Varma is known for introducing oil painting techniques to depict Indian mythological themes.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 3 and 4 only

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

UPSC Relevance: 

UPSC often frames art & culture questions through statements that require conceptual clarity and elimination rather than direct recall. Aspirants should focus on sources of inspiration, styles, and contributions. These can be common areas where traps are set.

Explanation:

Abanindranath Tagore pioneered the Bengal School, which moved away from Western academic art, and painted the famous Bharat Mata in 1905, which became a symbol of Indian nationalism. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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While Jamini Roy was trained in European academic realism, he rejected it in the 1920s to draw inspiration from Bengali folk traditions, such as Kalighat Patachitra. Hence, statement 2 is not correct. 

Rabindranath Tagore began painting late in life and his works were exhibited internationally. This statement is correct. He started painting in his late 60s, and his works were exhibited in various cities internationally, including Paris in 1930. Hence, statement 3 is correct. 

Raja Ravi Varma is known for introducing oil painting techniques to depict Indian mythological themes. This statement is correct. He is famous for fusing European academic realism (specifically oil painting techniques) with Indian mythological and epic subjects. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

When an archaeologist uses Stratigraphy to reconstruct the past, what is primarily being analysed?

(a) Relative position of cultural layers to establish chronology

(b) Chemical composition of artefacts to determine provenance

(c) Decay rate of organic remains for absolute dating

(d) Stylistic features of tools to classify cultural phases

UPSC Relevance: 

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UPSC often frames questions by distinguishing between related techniques like Stratigraphy, radiocarbon dating, and typology. Aspirants should focus on what each method actually measures. It is a common area for elimination-based questions.

Explanation:

Stratigraphy focuses on the sequence of layers (relative dating), not chemical or absolute dating methods.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Who among the following founded the Anushilan Samiti?

(a) Surendranath Banerjee

(b) Pramathanath Mitra

(c) Bipin Chandra Pal

(d) Chittaranjan Das 

UPSC Relevance: 

UPSC often asks direct factual questions on revolutionary organisations like the Anushilan Samiti and their founders. Aspirants should prepare such basics thoroughly, as they are easy to attempt and help secure marks with minimal time.

Explanation:

Pramathanath Mitra founded the Anushilan Samiti in Bengal in 1902 as a secret society.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

Who among the following has never been the President of the Indian National Congress?

(a) Rajendra Prasad

(b) Pattabhi Sitaramayya

(c) J. B. Kripalani

(d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

UPSC Relevance: 

Even seemingly straightforward factual questions on organizations like the Indian National Congress are frequently asked in Prelims to test clarity on personalities and positions. Aspirants should not ignore such easier, memory-based areas, as they can be quick scoring opportunities when prepared systematically.

Explanation:

Rajendra Prasad — INC President (1934, Bombay session).

Pattabhi Sitaramayya — INC President (1948, Jaipur session).

J. B. Kripalani — INC President (1946, Meerut session).

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, despite being a towering leader, never became INC President. 

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 159)

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz —  Science and Technology (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 159)

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Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava
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Manas Srivastava leads the UPSC Essentials section of The Indian Express (digital). He majorly writes on UPSC, other competitive exams and education-related projects. In the past, Manas has represented India at the G-20 Youth Summit in Mexico. He is a former member of the Youth Council, GOI. A two-time topper/gold medallist in History (both in graduation and post-graduation) from Delhi University, he has mentored and taught UPSC aspirants for more than five years. His diverse role in The Indian Express consists of writing, editing, anchoring/ hosting, interviewing experts, and curating and simplifying news for the benefit of students. He hosts the YouTube talk show called ‘Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik’ and a LIVE series on Instagram and YouTube called ‘LIVE with Manas’.His talks on ‘How to read a newspaper’ focus on newspaper reading as an essential habit for students. His articles and videos aim at finding solutions to the general queries of students and hence he believes in being students' editor, preparing them not just for any exam but helping them to become informed citizens. This is where he makes his teaching profession meet journalism. He is also the editor of UPSC Essentials' monthly magazine for the aspirants. He is a recipient of the Dip Chand Memorial Award, the Lala Ram Mohan Prize and Prof. Papiya Ghosh Memorial Prize for academic excellence. He was also awarded the University’s Post-Graduate Scholarship for pursuing M.A. in History where he chose to specialise in Ancient India due to his keen interest in Archaeology. He has also successfully completed a Certificate course on Women’s Studies by the Women’s Studies Development Centre, DU. As a part of N.S.S in the past, Manas has worked with national and international organisations and has shown keen interest and active participation in Social Service. He has led and been a part of projects involving areas such as gender sensitisation, persons with disability, helping slum dwellers, environment, adopting our heritage programme. He has also presented a case study on ‘Psychological stress among students’ at ICSQCC- Sri Lanka. As a compere for seminars and other events he likes to keep his orating hobby alive. His interests also lie in International Relations, Governance, Social issues, Essays and poetry. ... Read More

 

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