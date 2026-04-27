UPSC daily subject quiz | History (Week 154) : Check out these questions for Prelims 2026

(b) Members of the Forward Bloc
(c) Participants in the Kakori Conspiracy
(d) Leaders of the Swadeshi Movement
UPSC Relevance:
UPSC often frames questions using less popular names linked to key organisations. Such questions test depth of preparation beyond prominent personalities.
Explanation:
These personalities were associated with the formation of the Forward Bloc in 1939. The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.
QUESTION 2
With reference to the following artists in Indian history, consider the following statements:
1. Abanindranath Tagore was a leading figure of the Bengal School of Art and painted Bharat Mata.
2. Jamini Roy drew inspiration primarily from European academic realism.
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3. Rabindranath Tagore began painting late in life and his works were exhibited internationally.
4. Raja Ravi Varma is known for introducing oil painting techniques to depict Indian mythological themes.
Which of the statements given above are correct?
(a) 1, 3 and 4 only
(b) 1 and 4 only
(c) 2 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4
UPSC Relevance:
UPSC often frames art & culture questions through statements that require conceptual clarity and elimination rather than direct recall. Aspirants should focus on sources of inspiration, styles, and contributions. These can be common areas where traps are set.
Explanation:
Abanindranath Tagore pioneered the Bengal School, which moved away from Western academic art, and painted the famous Bharat Mata in 1905, which became a symbol of Indian nationalism. Hence, statement 1 is correct.
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While Jamini Roy was trained in European academic realism, he rejected it in the 1920s to draw inspiration from Bengali folk traditions, such as Kalighat Patachitra. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.
Rabindranath Tagore began painting late in life and his works were exhibited internationally. This statement is correct. He started painting in his late 60s, and his works were exhibited in various cities internationally, including Paris in 1930. Hence, statement 3 is correct.
Raja Ravi Varma is known for introducing oil painting techniques to depict Indian mythological themes. This statement is correct. He is famous for fusing European academic realism (specifically oil painting techniques) with Indian mythological and epic subjects. Hence, statement 4 is correct.
Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.
QUESTION 3
When an archaeologist uses Stratigraphy to reconstruct the past, what is primarily being analysed?
(a) Relative position of cultural layers to establish chronology
(b) Chemical composition of artefacts to determine provenance
(c) Decay rate of organic remains for absolute dating
(d) Stylistic features of tools to classify cultural phases
UPSC Relevance:
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UPSC often frames questions by distinguishing between related techniques like Stratigraphy, radiocarbon dating, and typology. Aspirants should focus on what each method actually measures. It is a common area for elimination-based questions.
Explanation:
Stratigraphy focuses on the sequence of layers (relative dating), not chemical or absolute dating methods.
Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.
QUESTION 4
Who among the following founded the Anushilan Samiti?
(a) Surendranath Banerjee
(b) Pramathanath Mitra
(c) Bipin Chandra Pal
(d) Chittaranjan Das
UPSC Relevance:
UPSC often asks direct factual questions on revolutionary organisations like the Anushilan Samiti and their founders. Aspirants should prepare such basics thoroughly, as they are easy to attempt and help secure marks with minimal time.
Explanation:
Pramathanath Mitra founded the Anushilan Samiti in Bengal in 1902 as a secret society.
Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.
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QUESTION 5
Who among the following has never been the President of the Indian National Congress?
(a) Rajendra Prasad
(b) Pattabhi Sitaramayya
(c) J. B. Kripalani
(d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
UPSC Relevance:
Even seemingly straightforward factual questions on organizations like the Indian National Congress are frequently asked in Prelims to test clarity on personalities and positions. Aspirants should not ignore such easier, memory-based areas, as they can be quick scoring opportunities when prepared systematically.
Explanation:
Rajendra Prasad — INC President (1934, Bombay session).
Pattabhi Sitaramayya — INC President (1948, Jaipur session).
J. B. Kripalani — INC President (1946, Meerut session).
Bal Gangadhar Tilak, despite being a towering leader, never became INC President.
Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.
🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨
Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz
Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 159)
Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 154)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 159)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 159)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 159)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 159)
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