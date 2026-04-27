UPSC daily subject quiz | History (Week 154) : Check out these questions for Prelims 2026

Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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QUESTION 1

Consider the following personalities:

S. S. Caveeshar, Lal Shankarlal, Hari Vishnu Kamath, Sheel Bhadra Yajee

These personalities are best known as:

(a) Members of the Constituent Assembly of India