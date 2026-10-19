UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : History and Culture MCQs on Tantricism, Durga Saptashati, Chola history, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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With reference to the Bhakti movement, consider the following statements:

1. The Bhakti movement, which originated in South India, had spread to Bengal by the 15th century, where it developed into Krishna-centred Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

2. Gaudiya Vaishnavism gained prominence through the teachings of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the late 15th and early 16th centuries.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance:

The question is relevant to the History and Culture segment of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It helps aspirants revise the spread of the Bhakti movement, its regional variations, and the role of key saints in shaping devotional traditions in medieval India.

Explanation:

By the 15th century, the Bhakti movement — which originated in South India — had spread to Bengal, developing a distinct expression as Krishna-centred Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

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It gained particular prominence through the teachings of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the late 15th and early 16th centuries.

Vaishnava Bhakti brought an intimate, emotional relationship with the deity — while Shakta and Tantric ideas, in turn, informed Bengali Vaishnava traditions.

The 18th-century Bhakti poet Ramaprasad Sen recast the esoteric, fearsome Shakta goddesses as beautiful and loving — Kali Ma, Tara Ma — a devotional register later popularised further by the 19th-century saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to Tantricism in medieval India, consider the following statements:

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1. Bengal emerged as an important centre of Tantric Buddhism under the Pala dynasty, with Vikramashila University becoming a prominent centre of Tantric learning.

2. Tantric traditions enabled women to assume religious roles, including those of teachers and spiritual initiators, although the extent of their authority varied across traditions and historical contexts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance:

Tantricism is relevant to the History and Culture segment of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This topic helps aspirants understand the development of religious traditions under the Pala dynasty, the role of educational centres such as Vikramashila, and the place of women in religious and spiritual practices in medieval India.

Explanation:

Tantricism emerged around the 6th–7th centuries, drawing on Vedic ritual as well as yogic and meditative traditions.

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Its codes were radically pro-gender — women were authorised to become priestesses and gurus, initiate disciples, and run their own ashramas.

Purity itself was redefined — not fixed ritual categories, but one’s own ‘bhavana’ (emotion or intention).

Bengal flourished as a Tantric centre under the Pala kings (780–1174 CE) — Vikramshila University became a premier seat of Tantric study. Even today’s Durga puja mantra carries this imprint.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Ainurruvar, Manigramam, Nanadesi and Anjuvannam are associated with:

(a) Merchant guilds of South India

(b) Ancient sports of South India

(c) Types of currencies in ancient India

(d) Administrative divisions under South Indian kingdoms

Relevance:

This topic is relevant to Ancient and Medieval Indian History for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It helps aspirants understand the organisation of trade, the growth of commercial networks and India’s maritime connections during the medieval period.

Explanation:

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Tamil merchant guilds had been active since the pre-Chola period, but the Cholas were quick to integrate themselves into this system and expand it. This close relationship between the state and merchant communities became a defining feature of Chola trade.

According to Historian Himanshu Prabha Ray, “From the 9th to the mid-14th centuries, several merchant associations dominated economic transactions in south India, such as the Ainurruvar (Ayyavole), Manigramam, Nanadesi, and the Anjuvannam.” These guilds worked alongside weavers, basket-makers, potters, and leather workers. Ray adds, “Not only did these merchant associations develop powerful economic networks, but they also employed private armies…”

The relationship was mutually beneficial. “The kings provided safety and security for the movement of merchant guilds and did not tax them heavily; while members of the merchant guilds served in administering temple properties, and ritual processions. Donations to royalty and the temples were a part of their regular activities,” Ray says.

Sen concurs, “Indeed, the Chola court wooed merchants by providing them protection, favorable terms of trade, and sometimes even entered into marital relationships with the mercantile community. Merchant communities, in turn, supported the Chola kings in times of war and in managing newly conquered lands.”

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to Chola maritime trade, consider the following statements:

1. Due to competing interests, the Cholas did not maintain trade ties with Srivijaya.

2. Not all the goods passing through Chola ports originated in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance:

Chola maritime trade is an important topic in medieval Indian history, helping aspirants understand India’s overseas commercial networks, relations with Southeast Asian kingdoms, and the role of ports in international trade.

Explanation:

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The Cholas also engaged with established trading centres such as Palembang, the capital of the Srivijaya kingdom in present-day Indonesia, which flourished between the seventh and fourteenth centuries. Despite competing interests, the Cholas maintained trade ties with Srivijaya.

Rājarāja I sent a trade mission to China in 1015 CE, reflecting the growing importance of East and Southeast Asian markets. Devare writes, “Beginning with this, a series of trade missions were sent to China during the Chola dynasty. Up until then, the focus of these trade associations was the Middle East…”

Historian K. A. Nilakanta Sastri discusses these missions in The Colas (1955): “How eager the Colas were to take advantage of the extended opportunities thus opened to them is evident from the missions sent to China by Rajaraja and Rajendra.”

The Cholas traded in a wide range of goods, from textiles, spices, rice, and grains to sandalwood, camphor, pearls, ivory, and precious stones. Horses were another important import, particularly from Arabia. Sastri links the popularity of the Arab horse trade to the expansion of Chola power in South India, as horses were vital to the Chola cavalry.

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Indian cotton textiles were also in demand in China. Devare writes, “China was one of the earliest eastern markets for Indian cotton.” Chinese demand for cotton cloth grew partly because it was used for soldiers’ uniforms and as payment to officials and troops. Indian traders carried textiles through Southeast Asia to China, while Southeast Asian merchants re-exported them alongside other goods.

Not all the goods passing through Chola ports originated in India. “Frankincense, which was used to make incense, came from West Asia and was in high demand in China. It travelled through the Coromandel Coast and Southeast Asia, with both the Cholas and Srivijaya benefiting from this trade,” Sen explains.

Chinese porcelain was also becoming an important commodity, finding markets in West Asia, while Indian pepper gained prominence in trading networks between the 11th and 13th centuries.

Trade also generated significant revenue through customs duties. Meenakshisundararajan notes, “Customs duties played a major role in the budgets of these corporate empires.” Although some scholars such as Sastri argue that high taxes discouraged trade in the Chola kingdom, evidence of thriving port towns and foreign merchant settlements suggests that overseas commerce remained strong.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Durga Saptashati, also known as the Devi Mahatmya, is a part of which of the following Puranas?

(a) Vishnu Purana

(b) Markandeya Purana

(c) Devi Bhagavata Purana

(d) Matsya Purana

Relevance:

Relevant to History and Culture for Prelims, particularly religious literature, Puranic traditions and goddess worship in India. Preparation tip: Revise important Puranas and their associated texts, themes and religious significance.

Explanation:

Durga, in the manner in which she is celebrated in Bengal today, is first described in the ‘Devi Mahatmya’ or ‘Durga Saptashati’ in the Markandeya Purana, where she is shown as the destroyer of the demon Mahishasura. Scholar of religion Thomas B. Coburn, in a translation of the Devi Mahatmya, describes the goddess as emerging from the combined radiance of the gods. She is depicted as a formidable warrior, armed with weapons and mounted on a lion, who subsequently defeats Mahishasura.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 184)

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