UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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In India, at which of the following places are coral reefs found?

1. Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay

2. Lakshadweep Islands

3. Hope Islands

4. Gulf of Kutch

5. Gulf of Khambhat

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 5 only

(c) 1, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, and 4 only

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Relevance: Coral reefs are an important topic under marine ecosystems, biodiversity and physical geography. Their distribution in India is relevant for understanding coastal and island ecosystems, marine biodiversity and conservation challenges.

Explanation

— The study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reveals that rapidly rising marine heatwaves and recurring mass bleaching events over the next 50 years could push these ancient underwater ecosystems past a point of no return.

— Four of these vital ecoregions are located in India: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, the south coast of India spanning the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, and the west coast of India that includes the Gulf of Kutch.

— Hope Islands and the Gulf of Khambhat do not have coral reefs.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the Himalayan monal, consider the following statements:

1. It is classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

2. It is the state bird of Uttarakhand.

3. The birds are found in alpine meadows.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Himalayan monal is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly Himalayan biodiversity, endemic and high-altitude bird species, and wildlife conservation.

Explanation

— The Himalayan monal is hard to miss. With its metallic green, blue and copper plumage, the colourful pheasant is the state bird of Uttarakhand and is found across the Himalayan mountains. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— A study by researchers from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HBGU), published in Behavioural Processes, found that Himalayan monals living in noisier areas use higher-frequency calls than those in quieter habitats. The finding suggests that increasing human activity may be influencing how the birds communicate.

Himalayan monal (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Himalayan monal (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

— The Himalayan monal is currently classified as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Currently, the birds are found in alpine meadows, located high in the mountains above the forests, which form some of the Himalayas’ most important seasonal grazing and biodiversity-rich habitats. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.bbc.com)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the green crackers, consider the following statements:

1. They do not emit particulate matter (PM)10.

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2. They reduce the emission of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide by over 70 per cent.

3. The green crackers reduce the barium levels in PM 2.5 by 30 per cent.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Green crackers are relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly air pollution, particulate matter and measures to control emissions. The topic helps understand the role of cleaner technologies and scientific interventions in reducing pollution from human activities.

Explanation

— Green crackers are low-emission firecrackers developed through modified chemical formulations and reduced or substituted raw materials. The recognised categories include SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium).

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— According to NEERI’s criteria, green crackers must reduce particulate matter by at least 30% compared with the conventional composition for the corresponding category. Alternatively, they must achieve a reduction of at least 20% in particulate matter along with at least 10% in gaseous emissions, including sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

— Improved formulations announced in 2025 were reported to emit 30–50% fewer pollutants than conventional crackers. A 2023 study by NEERI scientists also found that barium levels in PM10 and PM2.5 were 30–60 per cent lower in the tested green crackers, depending on the product. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the formation of a cyclone, consider the following statements:

1. It is a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area.

2. It is usually accompanied by lower temperatures.

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3. In India, the Arabian Sea region is more prone to cyclones than the Bay of Bengal region.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: Cyclone formation is an important topic under climatology and atmospheric processes in Physical Geography. It helps understand the role of low-pressure systems, wind circulation, temperature and oceanic conditions in tropical cyclone development.

Explanation

— The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ was advancing towards the coast of South Andhra Pradesh.

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— A cyclone is essentially a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area. It is usually accompanied by higher temperatures and violent storms. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— In India, the Bay of Bengal is prone to large storm surges, in part because of its funnel-like shape that concentrates atmospheric activity and its unique topography. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Hornbill Festival, consider the following statements:

1. It is titled the “Festival of Festivals.”

2. It is organised every year by the Manipur government.

3. The festival aims to promote inter-tribal interaction.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The Hornbill Festival is relevant to Indian Art and Culture, particularly the folk traditions, festivals and cultural heritage of North-East India.

Explanation

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— The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to completely withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) scheme from the state ahead of the state’s flagship Hornbill Festival. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Hornbill Festival is titled the “Festival of Festivals.” Hence, statement 1 is correct.

According to pib.gov.in,

— “Nagaland, often called the “Land of Festivals,” is home to 17 major tribes, each with its own unique festivals and traditions. The Hornbill Festival, running from December 1 to 10, brings these communities together, offering a glimpse into their cultural richness under one roof. Conceptualised in the year 2000, this festival aims to promote inter-tribal interaction and preserve Nagaland’s heritage, blending the traditional with the contemporary in a harmonious display of unity.” Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 186)

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