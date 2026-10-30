UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on hanging glaciers, naming of cyclones, and more (Week 186)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the hanging glaciers, consider the following statements:

1. These are ice bodies located on mountain slopes that are detached from the valley floor.

2. Hanging glaciers are the primary agents responsible for carving main U-shaped glacial troughs and fjords.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question covers glacial landforms and the characteristics of different types of glaciers in mountain environments. It is relevant to physical geography concepts involving glaciers, erosion processes and the geomorphology of high-altitude regions.

Explanation

— An ice avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest of three hanging glaciers above Badrinath could damage nearly 398 buildings, 2.66 km of roads, two bridges, a helipad and a parking area in the Himalayan pilgrimage town, according to a worst-case scenario derived by a new modelling study funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

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— Hanging glaciers are ice bodies located on mountain slopes or terminating abruptly at bedrock cliffs, detached from the valley floor. They are prone to detachment or slope failure, which can lead to ice avalanches that trigger the release of a large volume of water and debris in a short duration. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Main U-shaped glacial troughs and fjords are primarily carved by large valley glaciers. Hanging glaciers are not the primary agents responsible for their formation. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the naming of cyclones, consider the following statements:

1. The name of the cyclone is given by the country where the cyclone originated.

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2. A tropical cyclone is assigned a name when its maximum sustained surface wind speed reaches at least 34 knots per hour.

3. Recently, the cyclone ‘Arnab’ was named by India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question links the role of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) with regional cyclone monitoring and forecasting. It is relevant to tropical cyclone characteristics, wind-speed thresholds, disaster preparedness and international cooperation in meteorology.

Explanation

— The Eastern coast of India, specifically parts of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh, were on the receiving end of a “very severe cyclonic storm” on October 28. The first named cyclone of the year, Arnab the cyclone made landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfall.

— The name Arnab was suggested by Bangladesh and is pronounced ‘Ornab’. In Bengali, the word represents ocean/sea. The name Arnab appears on the official list of names for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— The name does not indicate that the cyclone originated in Bangladesh, nor does it suggest that the country will be affected by the storm. Names are drawn from the common regional list, irrespective of where a cyclone develops or eventually makes landfall. The name is selected according to the established sequence, rather than being chosen in response to a storm’s severity, projected path or potential damage. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— A tropical cyclone is assigned a name when its maximum sustained surface wind speed reaches at least 34 knots, or approximately 62 kilometres per hour. The IMD monitors the system and assigns the next name in the sequence once the criteria are met. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— In 2000, a group of nations called WMO/ESCAP (World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), which comprised Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand, decided to start naming cyclones in the region.

— After each country sent in suggestions, the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) finalised the list. The WMO/ESCAP expanded to include five more countries in 2018 — Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the species of Arctic seals and their IUCN status, consider the following pairs:

1. Hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) – Vulnerable

2. Bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) – Least Concern

3. Harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) – Near Threatened

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: The question links Arctic marine biodiversity with climate change, sea-ice loss and ecosystem changes. It is relevant for Prelims through species–IUCN status, Arctic geography and polar environmental issues.

Explanation

— Three species of Arctic seals are facing a greater risk of extinction as global warming continues to shrink the sea ice they depend on for survival, according to an update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

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— The update, released at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2025, reclassified the hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) from Vulnerable to Endangered. The bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) have both moved from Least Concern to Near Threatened. Hence, pairs 1 and 2 are not correct and pair 3 is correct.

— The changes highlight the growing threat climate change poses to Arctic wildlife, particularly species that depend on sea ice to breed, raise their young and find food.

— The primary threat to these seals is the loss of sea ice caused by global warming. They rely on the ice for several crucial activities, including breeding, raising their pups, moulting, resting and accessing feeding grounds.

— As sea ice thins and disappears, these animals have fewer suitable places to carry out these activities. Changes in ice cover can also affect their feeding habits, while retreating ice makes the Arctic more accessible to human activity, adding pressure on their habitats.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Recently, Shintaphu Lake was in the news due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Shintaphu Lake is located in:

(a) Arunachal Pradesh, India

(b) Nepal

(c) Sikkim, India

(d) Bhutan

Relevance: The question links glacier retreat, climate change and the formation of high-altitude lakes with mountain hazards. It is relevant to Himalayan drainage systems, transboundary disaster risks and disaster management in India’s neighbouring countries.

Explanation

— Several West Bengal districts, including Cooch Behar, Tufanganj, and Busirhat are on high alert over flood threat along the Sankosh river after a glacier burst in Bhutan’s Gasa district. Communities along the Brahmaputra, a large part of which flows through Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, have also been asked to remain alert.

— The exact location of the glacial lake outburst was the Sintaphu Lake, near Wakila Mountain in Lungo, Laya Gewog, reported Bhutan media website Daily Bhutan. The outburst released nearly 74 lakh cubic metres of water into the Sankosh river.

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— A glacial lake is a large body of water that sits in front of, on top of, or beneath a melting glacier. A GLOF occurs when the water dammed by a glacier or a moraine (accumulation of debris) is released suddenly. One of the worst GLOFs took place in Sikkim in 2023, killing 55 people.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to compensatory afforestation, consider the following statements:

1. Compensatory afforestation is legally mandated once forest land is diverted for non-forestry purposes.

2. The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 provided the legal framework under which compensatory afforestation was required for forest-land diversion.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question links forest conservation with land-use change, biodiversity protection and sustainable development. It is relevant to environmental governance, forest conservation legislation and mechanisms to mitigate the ecological impact of development projects.

Explanation

— The Supreme Court took up a matter concerning ecological and environmental issues in Himachal Pradesh. It accepted the first report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which covers compensatory afforestation, tourism, roads and hydroelectric projects.

— Compensatory afforestation is legally mandated once forest land is diverted for non-forestry purposes. The CEC found significant gaps between afforestation commitments and outcomes on the ground. It found that plantation survival assessments were either incomplete or pending. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 introduced the requirement for compensatory measures when forest land is diverted for non-forest purposes. Subsequently, the Hon’ble Supreme Court, in the T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad vs. Union of India case, directed in 2002 that a Compensatory Afforestation Fund be created for managing the money collected from user agencies. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.ukcampa.org.in)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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