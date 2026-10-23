UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Chinstrap penguin, Emissions Gap Report, and more (Week 185)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the Emissions Gap Report, consider the following statements:

1. It is published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) every year.

2. The report focuses exclusively on carbon dioxide emissions and does not include other greenhouse gases such as methane and nitrous oxide.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The Emissions Gap Report is important for understanding global climate governance, greenhouse gas emissions and progress towards the Paris Agreement temperature goals.

Explanation

— The 1.5 degree Celsius temperature target is now completely out of reach and the best that the world can now hope for is to restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degree Celsius and try to pull it back after that, a new UN report has said.

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— The Emissions Gap Report, published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) every year ahead of the annual year-ending climate conference, has said that the breach of the 1.5 degree Celsius target, set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, was now “unavoidable”. The opportunity to hold the temperature rise within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial times, or allow only a limited ‘overshoot’, has been lost, it said. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The conclusion is similar to the one arrived at by another UNEP report last month which had said that even in the best case scenarios now, global rise in temperature would reach at least 1.8 degree Celsius. The main question now was to assess whether actions from the countries would be adequate to force the warming to return to 1.5 degree Celsius level after rising to 1.8 degree Celsius sometime in the second half of this century, it had said.

— The report covers global greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O), rather than focusing exclusively on carbon dioxide. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Somali jet, consider the following statements:

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1. The Jet originates near Mauritius and the northern part of Madagascar.

2. The Somali Jet is a high-altitude jet stream located in the upper troposphere.

3. The Somali Jet is primarily associated with the northeast monsoon over India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Somali Jet is an important component of the Indian summer monsoon circulation. Its origin, altitude, seasonal association and role in cross-equatorial moisture transport are relevant to understanding monsoon dynamics and rainfall distribution over India.

Explanation

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— Somali jet is low level (1 to 1.5 km asl) inter-hemispheric, cross-equatorial flow of air that attains Jet speed at the west end of monsoon regime along the east coast of Africa. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— This Jet originates near Mauritius and northern part of Madagascar in the southern Hemisphere. This jet reaches Kenya coast and covers the plains of Kenya, Ethiopia and to Somali Coast. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— During May, it moves further into eastern Africa, then into the Arabian sea and reaches west coast of India in June. It attains maximum strength in July. Short period (8-10 days) fluctuations are observed in Low Level Jet stream. Its strengthening gives rise to strong monsoon over peninsular India.

— It is primarily associated with the southwest monsoon over India, transporting moisture from the Arabian Sea and contributing to monsoon rainfall. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: mausam.imd.gov.in)

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the Kamala hydroelectric project, consider the following statements:

1. The proposed project is based in Assam.

2. The project will harness the waters of the Kamala River, a right-bank tributary of the Brahmaputra River.

3. The compensatory afforestation in place of the forest diversion for the project has been proposed in Odisha.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant for understanding the environmental implications of forest diversion, compensatory afforestation and large dam projects in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions.

Explanation

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— Government enterprise National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has sought clearance from the Union Environment Ministry to divert for non-forest purpose 3,278 hectares of high-conservation-value forest in the lower Himalayas region of Arunachal Pradesh for its Kamala hydroelectric project. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The project, with a proposed capacity of 1,720 MW, will harness waters of the Kamala River, a right-bank tributary of the Subansiri River, as per official documents. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Compensatory afforestation in lieu of the forest diversion has been proposed over 7,018 hectares across many districts of Madhya Pradesh, as per official documents. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The Kamala project is one among a cascade of hydel projects planned in the Subansiri River basin. The project was recommended for environmental clearance (EC) in January by the Environment Ministry’s sectoral expert panel on river valley and hydroelectric projects with the condition that final EC will be granted only after in-principal forest clearance.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Recently, Zavodovski Island was in the news due to the disappearance of the chinstrap penguin population. Zavodovski Island is located in:

(a) Southern Indian Ocean

(b) Southern Pacific Ocean

(c) Southern Atlantic Ocean

(d) Northern Pacific Ocean

Relevance: The question links biodiversity conservation, population decline in seabirds, and the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems. It integrates current affairs with physical geography, island groups, and the distribution of polar and subpolar wildlife.

Explanation

— Nearly two-thirds of its chinstrap penguin population disappearing over just 14 years on Zavodovski Island in the South Sandwich Islands, Antarctica. Once home to the world’s largest penguin colony, the island has seen its chinstrap penguin numbers plummet, with researchers pointing to climate change and its effects on the birds’ food supply as the most likely explanation.

— Zavodovski Island is an uninhabited volcanic island situated in the Traversay Islands subgroup of the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

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— According to research by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the number of breeding chinstrap penguins on the island fell from around 1.09 million in January 2011 to just 402,000 in 2025. That amounts to a decline of nearly 63%, or more than 680,000 breeding individuals.

— The collapse has also cost Zavodovski Island its long-held title as the world’s largest penguin colony. That distinction now belongs to the Adélie penguin colony at Cape Adare, on the opposite side of Antarctica, which was estimated to have more than one million birds in 2018.

— Chinstrap penguins mainly feed on Antarctic krill, tiny, shrimp-like creatures that live in the ocean and form an important part of the Antarctic food chain.

— As ocean temperatures rise, krill have been moving farther south into colder waters. This creates a difficult situation for chinstrap penguins, which do not readily tolerate the same colder habitats.

— The birds are left with two unappealing options: follow their food into waters that may not suit them or remain in their usual habitat and risk going hungry.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Mandala–Phudung–Khellong Community Conserved Area (MPKCCA) was recently in the news. It is a community-managed forest reserve in:

(a) Mizoram

(b) Arunachal Pradesh

(c) Tripura

(d) Sikkim

Relevance: MPKCCA highlights the role of community participation in forest conservation and biodiversity protection. Its location links current affairs with community-conserved areas, Himalayan biodiversity, and conservation initiatives in Northeast India.

Explanation

— For generations, khagi has found its way into the kitchens of Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous communities. Its sharp citrus aroma and tongue-tingling flavour lend character to meat curries, chutneys and other local dishes. But for villagers in West Kameng district, the spice is also becoming a source of income from a resource they have known and used for generations.

— Khagi has a long history in the Mandala–Phudung–Khellong landscape. Valued for its distinctive aroma and place in local cuisine, it also holds economic and cultural significance among the Monpa communities. Historical accounts document its use as a form of tax or tribute to Tawang Monastery.

— Villagers in the Mandala–Phudung–Khellong Community Conserved Area (MPKCCA) have since come together to organise the collection and sale of khagi, a local name for Zanthoxylum species. With support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) and its partners, they have established a collective system to collect, sort, grade, package and sell the spice.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 184)

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