UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on northeast monsoon, Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary, and more (Week 184)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the northeast monsoon, consider the following statements:

1. It is also called the retreating monsoon.

2. The northeast monsoon is important for western India.

3. Northeast Monsoon winds pick up moisture as they travel over northern landmasses.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to Indian Geography, particularly the mechanism of the Indian monsoon and its seasonal reversal. It tests understanding of the northeast monsoon, its moisture-bearing pathways and regional rainfall distribution.

Explanation

— The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the northeast monsoon over southern peninsular India, marking an early arrival ahead of its normal onset date of around October 20.

According to pib.gov.in:

— “The northeast monsoon sets in by October. This is also called the retreating monsoon. It is shorter and less widespread but still important, especially for southern India. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

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— By October, the land starts to cool faster than the ocean. This creates a high-pressure area over the Indian subcontinent and a low-pressure area over the surrounding seas. The direction of wind flow reverses. Now, winds blow from land to sea. These are called northeasterlies.

— Since these winds pass over the Bay of Bengal before reaching the southeastern coast, they pick up some moisture. As they reach Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and parts of Sri Lanka, they provide abundant moisture for rainfall activity. This rain is crucial for regions like Tamil Nadu that do not receive much during the southwest monsoon. Weather systems forming over the south Bay of Bengal bring abundant rainfall over the south Peninsula.” Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Recently, the Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary was in the news due to the translocation of blackbucks. The sanctuary is located in:

(a) Rajasthan

(b) West Bengal

(c) Telangana

(d) Chhattisgarh

Relevance: The question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly wildlife sanctuaries and species conservation in India. It tests awareness of protected areas and recent wildlife translocation initiatives.

Explanation

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— Over 50 years after it lost its last blackbuck, the Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is all set to welcome new arrivals from the species.

(Image source: Forest Department) (Image source: Forest Department)

— As many as 50 blackbucks will be translocated to the sanctuary in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, with the process taking place gradually over the next week. These antelopes will be brought from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the state where the translocation process over the last few years has proven to be a success.

— Due to various factors such as hunting, poaching, encroachment and development work, the population of blackbucks started depleting in the region that makes the present-day Chhattisgarh, a senior official said. By the 1970s, they vanished completely and remained locally extinct for over 50 years, the official added.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The term ‘atoll’ refers to:

(a) ring-shaped coral reef encircling a lagoon where once stood a volcanic island.

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(b) a steep-sided underwater mountain formed by the accumulation of sediments on the ocean floor.

(c) a narrow strip of land connecting two larger landmasses and separating two water bodies.

(d) a crescent-shaped sandbar formed along a coastline by the action of waves and ocean currents.

Relevance: The question is relevant to Physical Geography, particularly coral reefs and oceanic landforms. It tests conceptual clarity regarding the formation and characteristics of different coastal and marine features.

Explanation

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— The UN General Assembly adopted its first ever declaration on rising sea levels, which pose an existential threat to populations around the world. The rise in sea levels has been “accelerating” (to quote the declaration) for some time now. The rate of global rise more than doubled from 2.1 mm a year in 1993-2002 to 4.7 mm a year in 2015-2024, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. In 2024 alone the sea rose 6 mm, the largest annual increase on record.

— The declaration focuses on the loss of territory faced by vulnerable countries — such as the island nations of Tuvalu and Kiribati in the Pacific, as well as the Maldives.

An atoll (or island) of the archipelagic country of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean. (Wikimedia Commons) An atoll (or island) of the archipelagic country of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean. (Wikimedia Commons)

— An Atoll is a ring-shaped coral reef encircling a lagoon where once stood a volcanic island.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, consider the following statements:

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1. The financial burden on the Kishau Multipurpose Project will be borne by the Government of India and the partner states/UT in the ratio of 50:50.

2. Delhi will get the biggest benefit from the Kishau Multipurpose Project agreement.

3. The Kishau Dam project is on the Sutlej River.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant to Indian Geography and Environment, particularly river systems, inter-state water management and multipurpose river valley projects.

Explanation

— The Kishau Multipurpose Project has been declared a national project approximately 90% of its financial burden will be borne by the Government of India, and the remaining 10% by the partner states. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

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— Under the Kishau Multipurpose Project agreement, a 232.6-metre-high concrete gravity dam will be constructed on the Tons River flowing along the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with a water storage capacity of 1,562 million cubic metres.

— Delhi will get the biggest benefit from the Kishau Multipurpose Project agreement. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The Kishau Multipurpose Project is based on the Tons River, in the Yamuna basin. The beneficiary states/UT are Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in India are framed and enforced under:

(a) Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

(b) The Indian Forest Act, 1927

(c) Environment (Protection) Act, 1986

(d) National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

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Relevance: The question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly coastal zone management and environmental legislation in India. The topic is important for understanding the interface between environmental protection, infrastructure development and disaster risk reduction.

Explanation

— The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed the operationalisation of the environmental clearance (EC) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted to Mormugao Port Trust’s (MPT) channel-deepening project until the next hearing.

— The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in India are issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 183)

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