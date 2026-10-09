UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Sal tree, diamondback terrapin, and more (Week 183)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to the Sal tree, consider the following statements:

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1. It is among the dominant tree species of central India’s dry deciduous forests.

2. Sal is a major tree species in the forests of Kanha and Pench tiger reserves.

3. The sal seed is pressed for oil and used in cooking.

4. The Sal tree is not threatened by pests.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly the distribution, ecological significance and economic uses of important forest tree species in India. It links forest types and vegetation patterns with biodiversity conservation in protected areas such as Kanha and Pench tiger reserves.

Explanation

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— Hoplocerambyx spinicornis, commonly known as the sal heartwood borer, is a destructive pest first recorded as a threat to the trees in 1897. Now, it is at the centre of one of the largest sal-tree felling operations in Dindori in recent years following a major infestation. A couple of weeks ago, Centre approved the felling of 1.47 lakh infected sal trees. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

— Sal, or Shorea robusta, is among the dominant tree species of central India’s dry deciduous forests, forming the backbone of tracts that run across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Its canopy makes up much of the habitat inside tiger reserves, such as Kanha and Pench. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Sal timber has historically been prized for construction and for railway sleepers because of its strength and resistance to decay. The tree continues to support a range of non-timber produce on which forest-dwelling and tribal communities depend — sal seed, pressed for oil and used in cooking and in the soap and confectionery industries; sal leaves, stitched into plates and bowls sold across local markets; and resin tapped from the trunk, used as dhoop in religious offerings. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The ‘diamondback terrapin’, which is a species of turtle, is found in:

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(a) the coastal salt marshes of the northeastern United States.

(b) the freshwater lakes of the African Great Lakes region.

(c) the coral reefs of the central Pacific Ocean.

(d) the high-altitude freshwater lakes of the Tibetan Plateau.

Relevance: The question is relevant to the geographical distribution, habitat and ecological adaptations of animal species. It is useful for UPSC Prelims 2027 preparation through species-based questions linking biodiversity with physical geography.

Explanation

— A tiny turtle hatchling with two heads has been discovered on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a rare case that has caught the attention of wildlife experts. Researchers monitoring diamondback terrapins, a turtle species native to the salt marshes and coastal areas of the eastern United States, found the unusual terrapin. What made this hatchling different was immediately visible: it had two distinct heads attached to a single body.

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— The condition is known as bicephaly, a form of conjoined development in which an embryo develops two heads. It happens when an embryo doesn’t fully separate during early development.

— The discovery is particularly unusual because researchers already closely monitor diamondback terrapins in the region. Finding multiple hatchlings with the same rare developmental abnormality has therefore raised questions about what might be happening during their development.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the ‘Plan Bee’ system, consider the following statements:

1. The system uses amplified honey bee sounds to discourage elephants from approaching railway tracks.

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2. The system has been implemented by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant to human–wildlife conflict and measures to conserve elephants in India. It also links biodiversity conservation with railway operations and innovative, technology-based mitigation measures for UPSC Prelims 2027.

Explanation

— Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has used AI-based alerts, speed restrictions, enhanced patrolling and its ‘Plan Bee’ system to prevent train-elephant collisions. It helped in saving 255 elephants between January and September 2026. According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, the elephants were saved across four divisions – Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia – through timely interventions and coordination with the Forest Department. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— One of the key measures adopted by NFR is an AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) that uses Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology.

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— It provides real-time alerts when elephant movement is detected near railway tracks. This allows railway personnel to take timely preventive action and alert train crews in vulnerable sections. The zonal railway is also using other measures, including temporary speed restrictions and night-time speed restrictions when elephant movement is reported.

— The railway has also installed the ‘Plan Bee’ system at vulnerable locations. The system uses amplified honeybee sounds to discourage elephants from approaching railway tracks. NFR has also taken up the construction of underpasses at identified locations to provide safer routes for wildlife and reduce the need for elephants to cross railway tracks. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Along with these measures, railway teams are carrying out regular patrolling, clearing vegetation at vulnerable locations and installing cautionary signs.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The Living Planet Report, a biennial report published by:

(a) International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

(b) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

(c) United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

(d) World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

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Relevance: The question is relevant to global biodiversity conservation and the monitoring of wildlife populations. It is important for understanding biodiversity loss, threats to species and global conservation efforts for UPSC Prelims 2027.

Explanation

— The average size of monitored vertebrates — mammals, fish, birds and amphibians — populations declined 73% over 52 years between 1970 and 2022, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) biennial Living Planet Report, 2026.

— As part of the Living Planet Index (LPI), average changes in the size of wild populations of vertebrate species are measured over time, tracking variations in relative abundance rather than absolute numbers. This means that the size of these populations fell by, on average, 73% during the assessment period, and it does not reflect the number of individual animals lost, nor the number of populations lost.

— Habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation of resources, climate change, impact of invasive species, pollution and disease are some of the dominant drivers of changes across ecosystems and wildlife populations, the Living Planet Report stated. The way the world produces and consumes food is the single largest driver of biodiversity loss. The food and agriculture system is the leading cause of habitat destruction, overharvesting, and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Project ‘Him Sarovar’ has been launched to:

(a) develop reservoirs for flood control in Assam.

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(b) construct artificial lakes to promote inland fisheries in Himachal Pradesh.

(c) strengthen water security in Ladakh.

(d) develop reservoirs for agricultural water supply in Arunachal Pradesh.

Relevance: The question is relevant to Environment and Geography, particularly water resource management and conservation in high-altitude, cold desert regions. It connects with issues of climate change, sustainable water management and adaptation to fragile Himalayan ecosystems.

Explanation

— India’s saffron cultivation is set to expand beyond Kashmir, with a mass plantation drive underway in Ladakh’s Leh district as the Union Territory makes its first attempt to cultivate the high-value spice on a large scale.

— Vinai Kumar Saxena, Governor, UT Ladakh, announced the planting of 90,000 saffron corms, weighing 800kgs, in this region that has unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions suitable for saffron.

— The experiment, spread across 4,000 square metres area in Leh, is a part of Project Him Sarovar, a government initiative to reclaim lost agrarian land in Ladakh.

— Project Him Sarovar to strengthen water security in Ladakh. The scientific snow-harvesting initiative will address water scarcity, boost irrigation, and enhance climate resilience in the region.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 182)

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