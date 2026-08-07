UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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The National Offshore Exploration Scheme, which will provide financial support for exploratory drilling in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas for:

1. Hydrocarbons

2. Polymetallic nodules

3. Rare earth minerals

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: UPSC can ask questions on government schemes related to the energy sector, especially those aimed at improving energy security and reducing import dependence.

Explanation

— The ambitious ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme, or the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, will provide financial support for exploratory drilling in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas and support building of common infrastructure for production of discovered hydrocarbons in offshore areas, apart from funding offshore data acquisition and developing hydrocarbon manufacturing and services zones. The outlay is for implementation till financial year 2030-31.

— “The Scheme encompasses a comprehensive set of interventions across the offshore exploration value chain. It provides for large-scale acquisition, processing and interpretation of high-quality seismic data, accelerated deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory drilling, scientific drilling in frontier basins, development of common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure, and establishment of an integrated Oil & Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone,” the government said in a release.

— Under the Samudra Manthan scheme, Rs 43,200 crore will be allocated to support deep-sea exploratory drilling, which involves significant costs and risks, while Rs 28,534 crore will be earmarked for offshore data acquisition.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the twin earthquake/doublet earthquake, consider the following statements:

1. It occurs when two distinct, major earthquakes of similar size happen close to each other in location and time.

2. Twin earthquakes can occur only along convergent plate boundaries.

3. Twin earthquakes can occur even when there is no volcanic activity in the region.

How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: Twin earthquakes hit Arunachal Pradesh in two hours early on Thursday. The first earthquake hit Upper Siang district around 5:45 AM, while the second was a minor tremor in the same region around 7: 17 AM, according to National Center for Seismology. Arunachal Pradesh has now been shaken by a total of four earthquakes in less than 24 hours.

Explanation

— Twin earthquakes, also known as doublet earthquakes, occur when two distinct, large earthquakes of similar size strike close together in location and time. Unlike typical sequences in which a big earthquake is followed by considerably weaker aftershocks, both shocks in a doublet release significant amounts of energy. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Twin earthquakes are not limited to convergent plate borders. They can arise in a variety of tectonic environments, including transform faults and other active fault systems. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Twin earthquakes are tectonic phenomena that can occur without being associated with volcanic activity. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.downtoearth.org.in)

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QUESTION 3

Which of the following species are native to the Amazon Rainforests?

1. Jaguar

2. Black caiman

3. Poison dart frog

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 2 only

Relevance: UPSC can ask questions on the geographical distribution of flora and fauna, especially species associated with major biomes such as the Amazon, Congo, and tropical rainforests. Such questions test the ability to link wildlife species with their natural habitats and ecological regions.

Explanation

— The Amazon rainforest spans nine South American countries and is home to an estimated 10% of the world’s known biodiversity.

— Jaguar: The jaguar is the Amazon’s largest big cat and the apex predator of the rainforest. Unlike most cats, jaguars are excellent swimmers and are known to hunt on land and in water.

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— Green anaconda: One of the world’s heaviest snakes, the green anaconda can grow over 20 feet long. It spends much of its time hidden in rivers, swamps, and marshes, ambushing prey such as capybaras, deer, caimans, and birds.

— Black caiman: The black caiman is the Amazon’s largest crocodilian, reaching lengths of up to six metres. It is an opportunistic predator that feeds on fish, birds, mammals, reptiles, and occasionally larger animals.

— Poison dart frog: These brightly coloured frogs serve as a warning that they are highly toxic. Some species secrete potent toxins through their skin that can affect the nervous system. Indigenous communities have traditionally used these toxins on blowgun darts for hunting.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following countries lies at the point of collision of four tectonic plates– the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Eurasian and North American plates?

1. Japan

2. Indonesia

3. Philippines

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

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Relevance: UPSC can frame questions on tectonic plates, earthquake-prone regions, and the Ring of Fire, linking geography with current events. Such questions test conceptual understanding of plate tectonics and the geographical distribution of seismic and volcanic activity.

Explanation

— An earthquake with a magnitude initially recorded at 7.1 struck the southern Kumamoto prefecture (similar to a state) in Japan on July 28. Days ago, Japan passed the secondary capital Bill in the upper house of Parliament, a law that shows how the city continues to adapt to the frequent earthquakes it faces.

— The earthquake on July 28 marks Japan’s eighth quake of 7+ magnitude in the last decade (since 2016). The nation experiences an average of 2-3 earthquakes a day, recording over 1,500 in a single year, thanks to its geographic position at the point of collision of four tectonic plates– the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Eurasian and North American plates.

— Indonesia lies mainly at the convergence of the Indo-Australian, Eurasian (Sunda), Pacific, and Philippine Sea plates.

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— The Philippines is situated primarily along the interaction of the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian (Sunda) Plate, with influence from the Pacific Plate.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The term ‘Climate whiplash’ refers to:

(a) A rapid shift between extreme wet and extreme dry conditions over a short period due to climate change

(b) A long-term decline in global average temperatures caused by weakening ocean currents

(c) The gradual movement of climate zones towards the poles over several decades

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(d) A sudden reversal in the direction of prevailing winds caused by changes in the Earth’s rotation

Relevance: Aspirants should be familiar with emerging terms such as atmospheric rivers, flash droughts, marine heatwaves, and climate whiplash. UPSC can ask conceptual questions on new climate-related terms appearing in reports, scientific studies, and current affairs.

Explanation

— Wildfires have a natural role in the environment, clearing away dead leaves and branches and dense undergrowth from the forest floor, so nutrients in the soil are unlocked and new plants can grow. The spark to light the fire can be natural or human activity-related. The problem begins when the fire spreads uncontrollably, due to factors like a climate whiplash.

— Climate whiplash refers to rapid swings between weather extremes. In western Europe, an unusually wet period earlier this year encouraged the explosive growth of grasses, shrubs and undergrowth. That vegetation then dried out under successive heatwaves and drought, becoming abundant fuel waiting for a spark. Researchers say this sequence, of unusually wet conditions followed by intense drying, is becoming more common as climate change intensifies both ends of the weather spectrum. The California wildfires last year were also fuelled by this weather sequence.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 173)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 173)

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