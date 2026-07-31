UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Lakadong turmeric, a GI-tagged variety, was recently in the news due to Mission Golden Spice. The Lakadong turmeric is grown in:

(a) Odisha

(b) Jammu and Kashmir

(c) Meghalaya

(d) Sikkim

Relevance: GI-tagged agricultural products and their states of origin can be asked in UPSC Prelims. Lakadong turmeric is important due to its high curcumin content, GI status, and recent government initiatives like Mission Golden Spice.

Explanation

— Lakadong turmeric, a GI-tagged variety grown in Meghalaya, has once again come into the spotlight after the Union government launched Mission Golden Spice, a ₹175.45-crore initiative aimed at expanding its cultivation and strengthening its presence in global markets.

— According to a press release by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region: “The Mission is designed as a phased, five-year roadmap (2025–2030), to be implemented in two phases — Value Chain Strengthening (Phase 1) followed by Expansion & Scale-up (Phase 2) — for promotion of Meghalaya’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP), the GI-tagged Lakadong Turmeric.”

— Lakadong turmeric is often promoted for its high curcumin content of 7% to 12%.

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— Lakadong turmeric is deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of the Jaintia community in Meghalaya, where it has been cultivated for generations using indigenous farming practices. The region’s fertile soil, high rainfall, and unique climatic conditions contribute to its exceptional quality and naturally high curcumin levels. Unlike mass-produced turmeric grown primarily for yield, Lakadong turmeric has historically been cultivated on a smaller scale with a focus on preserving local biodiversity and traditional farming knowledge.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Eco-sensitive zones, consider the following statements:

1. Eco-sensitive zones are areas notified by the various state governments around Protected Areas, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries.

2. Commercial mining is prohibited in these zones.

3. Establishment of hotels and resorts is not regulated and is permitted in these zones.

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Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: Eco-sensitive Zones (ESZs) are a recurring UPSC topic under Environment and Ecology, especially their legal basis, notification process, and permitted/prohibited activities. Aspirants should also know the roles of the Central and State Governments in ESZ notification and the distinction between prohibited, regulated, and permissible activities.

Explanation

— The Centre has issued a seventh iteration of a draft notification declaring 56,825.7 square kilometre of Western Ghats, the biodiversity hotspot spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as an ecologically sensitive area (ESA).

— Eco-sensitive zones are regions designated by the MoEFCC around Protected regions, National Parks, and Wildlife Sanctuary. The goal of declaring ESZs is to provide “shock absorbers” to protected areas by regulating and managing activity around them. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

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— Activities permitted in Eco-Sensitive Zones include ongoing agricultural or horticultural techniques, rainwater harvesting, organic farming, the use of renewable energy sources, and the implementation of green technology for all activities.

— Commercial mining, saw mills, industries causing pollution (air, water, soil, noise, etc.), the establishment of major hydroelectric projects (HEP), commercial use of wood, tourism activities such as hot-air balloon rides over the National Park, discharge of effluents or solid waste, and the production of hazardous substances are all prohibited under ESZs. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Activities subject to regulations include tree felling, the establishment of hotels and resorts, commercial use of natural water, the installation of electrical cables, substantial changes in agriculture systems, such as the use of heavy technology, pesticides, and so on, and road widening. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: pkdapuri.nic.in)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Rabdentse Ruins, consider the following statements:

1. These ruins are located in Ladakh.

2. These ruins are nicknamed “India’s Machu Picchu.”

3. The site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: Aspirants should distinguish between ASI-protected monuments, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and other heritage designations. Historical capitals, archaeological sites, and their locations can be tested in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— Located on a forested ridge overlooking the snow-capped Kanchenjunga range, Rabdentse Ruins in West Sikkim have earned the nickname “India’s Machu Picchu.” While they may not rival Peru’s iconic Incan citadel in scale, the atmospheric ruins and centuries-old history make them one of India’s most fascinating yet lesser-known heritage sites. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The Rabdentse Ruins are a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), but they are not a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Rabdentse Palace ruins (Photo: Wikipeda) Rabdentse Palace ruins (Photo: Wikipeda)

— Rabdentse was once the second capital of the former Kingdom of Sikkim, serving as the seat of power from the late 17th century until the early 19th century. Today, the stone remnants of palaces, ceremonial courtyards and fortifications stand quietly amid dense forests, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the region’s royal past.

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— Rabdentse became the capital of the Namgyal dynasty around 1670, succeeding Yuksom as the kingdom’s administrative centre. For nearly 150 years, it was home to Sikkim’s rulers and played a crucial role in the political and cultural life of the Himalayan kingdom.

— However, its prosperity came to an abrupt end in the early 19th century when invading Gurkha forces from Nepal attacked and destroyed the capital. Following the invasion, the seat of power was shifted to Tumlong, leaving Rabdentse abandoned. Over time, nature reclaimed much of the site, leaving haunting ruins that continue to narrate stories of a bygone era.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The proposed Mekedatu project on the Cauvery River has long been a thorny issue between:

(a) Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

(b) Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

(c) Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

(d) Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Relevance: Interstate river water disputes, especially those involving the Cauvery, Krishna, Mahadayi, and Ravi-Beas rivers, can be asked in UPSC Prelims. Aspirants should know the states involved, river origins, tributaries, and key water-sharing mechanisms such as tribunals and Supreme Court judgments.

Explanation

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— Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure that no statutory or administrative approval is granted to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu project unless it is consistent with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s 2007 award and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment on the sharing of the river’s waters.

— Karnataka’s proposal to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir has long been a thorny issue between the two states, which have often clashed over their share of waters of the Cauvery river.

— The Mekedatu dam project is located in Ramanagaram district, about 100 km south of Bengaluru, close to where the Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu. The dam has a proposed capacity of 48 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

— The proposed project has been contentious for years. Tamil Nadu maintains that increased upstream storage could enable Karnataka to regulate flows in a manner detrimental to downstream releases during dry years.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

The rivers Dikhow, Disang, and Dhansiri are the tributaries of:

(a) Brahmaputra

(b) Barak

(c) Teesta

(d) Subansiri

Relevance: Rivers like Dikhow, Disang, and Dhansiri frequently appear in the news due to floods, biodiversity, and conservation issues, making them important from a current affairs perspective. Aspirants should know the origin, course, tributaries, and the states through which important rivers flow, especially in the North-East.

Explanation

— At least 66 lives have been lost in around a week, close to seven lakh people have been affected and the government is yet to reach more than 50,000 people for relief — Assam is in the grip of an unprecedented wave of floods.

— The Brahmaputra tributaries that flow through this belt have been flowing well above their “danger levels”. The rivers Dikhow in Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamoraghat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh were all flowing at “severe flood situation”.

— The rivers Dikhow, Disang and Dhansiri are the tributaries of the Brahmaputra River.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 173)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 173)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 173)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 172)

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