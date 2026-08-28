UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the barrier lake/landslide lake, consider the following statements:

1. These lakes can accumulate huge quantities of water with no outlet.

2. It is created in a river valley when landslide debris completely blocks a stream or river.

3. It is similar in effect to a glacial lake outburst flood.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Barrier or landslide lakes are relevant to geomorphology, natural hazards and disaster management, particularly in mountainous regions. UPSC may test the formation, characteristics and hazards associated with different types of natural lakes.

Explanation

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— As Nepal grapples with the aftermath of the devastating flood that killed hundreds, it now faces a fresh flooding threat following the breach of “a significant barrier lake” that formed on the Tibetan side.

What is a barrier lake?

— While Chinese authorities are calling this formation a barrier lake, it is more commonly known as a landslide dam or lake. According to the US Geological Survey, it is created in a river valley when landslide debris completely blocks a stream or river. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The most common triggers for such landslides are earthquakes and excessive rain.

— These temporary lakes can accumulate huge quantities of water with no outlet. If water continues to accumulate, it can overflow or breach the dam — as the recent one is reported to have done — triggering a potentially devastating disaster known as an LLOF, or landslide lake outburst flood. This is similar in effect to a GLOF, or a glacial lake outburst flood, which occurs when the water dammed by a glacier or a moraine is released suddenly. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Dolma La Pass is located in which of the following regions?

(a) Ladakh

(b) Nepal

(c) Tibet Autonomous Region

(d) Bhutan

Relevance: Dolma La Pass is relevant to Indian and world geography, mountain passes and the Himalayan region. The topic is useful for understanding the geographical location of important Himalayan passes and their adjoining regions.

Explanation

— For millions of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, and practitioners of Bon – Tibet’s indigenous religious tradition – there are few pilgrimages more sacred than the roughly 52 km parikrama, or trek, around Mount Kailash. One circuit, it is said, is worth 12 years of penance.

— And so, every year, tens of thousands of pilgrims set out for Mt Kailash and the walk around its base, trudging across some of the most rugged and inhospitable terrain in the world.

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— Many, having reached Kailash, turn back midway, defeated by the Dolma La pass – at 5,630 m above sea level the highest point on the parikrama – or are starved of oxygen. Some are turned back by a different sort of avalanche – a rush of paperwork for any one of a handful of permits demanded by the Chinese.

— Dolma La Pass is a high-altitude mountain pass located in the Kailash region of Tibet, along the traditional Kailash–Mansarovar pilgrimage route. The pass is located within the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Recently, the President of the United States issued an executive order to rename which of the following lakes as “Lake America”?

(a) Lake Ontario

(b) Lake Erie

(c) Lake Michigan

(d) Lake Superior

Relevance: The topic is relevant for world geography, international boundaries and transboundary water bodies. It can help test knowledge of the Great Lakes of North America and their geographical distribution.

Explanation

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— US President Donald Trump on Thursday (August 27) signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario, situated on the US-Canada border, as “Lake America”. The order said the lake was a “tremendous asset to the United States and part of our Nation’s heritage.”

Lake Ontario. (Google Maps) Lake Ontario. (Google Maps)

— Lake Ontario is part of the Great Lakes system, along with Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron and Erie, spanning the US-Canada border. According to the US National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the lakes system holds about 90% of the freshwater in the US and approximately 20% of the world’s freshwater supply. Forty million people across the two countries depend on it for clean drinking water.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the black-necked stork, consider the following statements:

1. Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and its surrounding landscape have long been recognised as important habitats for the species.

2. It is known for its scattered breeding populations.

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3. It is primarily a nocturnal bird that feeds on fish in deep waters.

4. It is classified as a critically endangered species in India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The black-necked stork is an important species for questions on Indian biodiversity, wetlands and bird habitats. The topic can be connected with IUCN status, habitat ecology and conservation measures.

Explanation

— The bird known in Western folklore for ‘delivering babies’ has brought good news in Gujarat as well. In the Khijadia wetland of Jamnagar district, black-necked storks have shown signs of breeding and raising families with committed parental care.

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— According to a recent study carried out by researchers at the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, an autonomous body under the state forest department, four pairs of black-necked storks were found raising two fledglings each in 2024-25.

— The black-necked stork is known for its scattered breeding populations. In Gujarat, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and its surrounding landscape have long been recognised as important habitats for the species. However, detailed information on its breeding ecology has remained limited. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— It is diurnal, not primarily nocturnal, and feeds in shallow wetlands rather than specifically deep waters. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— It is not classified as Critically Endangered; its global conservation status is Vulnerable. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

Which of the following is/are the floating solar power projects in India?

1. Omkareshwar Solar Park

2. Kayamkulam project

3. Ramagundam project

4. Dholera Solar Park

5. Nokh Solar Park

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3, and 5 only

(c) 3, 4, and 5 only

(d) 1, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: Floating solar projects are relevant to renewable energy, clean energy transition and India’s solar power expansion. The topic can test knowledge of major solar projects, their locations and distinguishing features.

Explanation

— Floating solar systems comprise solar modules that are mounted on floating platforms over water bodies such as reservoirs and lakes. To maintain their position, the platforms are anchored to the reservoir bed or banks. Inverters and other electrical equipment may be installed on floating platforms or onshore, depending on the system design.

— India has already made significant progress in deploying floating solar. NTPC Limited commissioned two of India’s largest floating solar projects in 2022: the 100 MW Ramagundam project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam project in Kerala. The planned 600 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh is another milestone project, of which 278 MW capacity is currently operational. The park, when fully commissioned, is expected to generate a staggering 460 crore units of clean energy over its 25-year lifetime.

— Dholera Solar Park is a large ground-mounted solar park in Gujarat.

— The Nokh solar project in Rajasthan is a ground-mounted solar project

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 177)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 177)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 177)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 176)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 176)

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