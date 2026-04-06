UPSC Essentials Daily Quiz— History (Week 152) : How well do you know these questions? Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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The freedom fighters Sachindra Nath Bakshi, Jogesh Chandra Chatterjee, and Rajendra Nath Lahiri are associated with which of the following events in India’s freedom struggle?

(a) Alipore Bomb Case

(b) Kakori Train Conspiracy

(c) Chittagong Armoury Raid

(d) Lahore Conspiracy Case

UPSC Relevance:

The Kakori Train Robbery becomes especially important for UPSC because 2025 marked its 100th anniversary (centenary) and UPSC has a clear pattern of asking questions linked to major anniversaries of national events.

Explanation:

The HRA was thus founded by a group of young men who were disillusioned by Gandhi’s tactics and what they felt was zealous preaching of “non-violence.”

Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan, both of whom had a flair for poetry, were among the group’s founders. Others included Sachindra Nath Bakshi and trade unionist Jogesh Chandra Chatterjee. Figures such as Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh would also join the HRA. Their manifesto released on January 1, 1925, was titled Krantikari (Revolutionary).

It proclaimed, “The immediate object of the revolutionary party in the domain of politics is to establish a federal Republic of United States of India by an organized and armed revolution.” The manifesto looked at these revolutionaries as “neither terrorists nor anarchists… they do not want terrorism for terrorism’s sake although they may at times resort to this method as a very effective means of retaliation.”

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Their envisioned republic would be based on universal suffrage and socialist principles, importantly, the “abolition of all systems which make the exploitation of man by man possible.”

The train robbery at Kakori was the HRA’s first major action, in August 1925. The Number 8 Down Train ran between Shahjahanpur and Lucknow. On a fateful day, it carried treasury bags meant to be deposited in the British treasury in Lucknow.

The revolutionaries planned to rob this money, which they believed legitimately belonged to Indians anyway. Their objective was both to fund the HRA and garner public attention for their work and mission.

On August 9, 1925, as the train was passing the Kakori station, about 15 km from Lucknow, Rajendranath Lahiri, a member of the HRA who was already seated inside, pulled the chain and stopped the train. Subsequently, around ten revolutionaries, including Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan, entered the train and overpowered the guard. They looted the treasury bags (containing approx Rs 4,600) and escaped to Lucknow.

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Due to a misfiring Mauser gun, one passenger (a lawyer named Ahmad Ali) was killed during the robbery, harming the revolutionaries’ intentions to elicit a positive public reaction.

The British authorities were enraged, undertaking a violent crackdown and soon arresting many members of the HRA. Bismil was arrested in October, supposedly after two members of the HRA betrayed him. Ashfaqullah escaped to Nepal and then Daltonganj (in present-day Jharkhand). He would be arrested a year later. Out of the forty men arrested by the British, four were handed death sentences, while others received lengthy prison terms.

The only major leader of HRA at this time who evaded arrest was Chandrashekhar Azad.

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Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Mahatma Gandhi referred to whom as “the author of nationalism” and “the Father of the Nation”?

(a) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

(b) Dadabhai Naoroji

(c) Rabindranath Tagore

(d) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

UPSC Relevance:

This may be confusing to some, as Mahatma Gandhi himself is widely regarded as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ Personality-based questions are frequently asked in UPSC. This topic gains importance as 2025 marked the 200th birth anniversary of Dadabhai Naoroji.

Explanation:

Dadabhai Naoroji (1825-1917), fondly remembered as the “Grand Old Man of India”, was the first Indian to become a member of the British Parliament, elected to the House of Commons on July 6, 1892.

A staunch critic of British rule in India, his scholarly work uncovered the immense economic exploitation of India under the British. The “drain theory” argued that through their rule, the British were draining India of her resources, leading to the nation’s continued impoverishment. According to him, India was paying “tribute” to Great Britain for something that did not directly bring any profit to the country.

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Dadabhai Naoroji also served for three terms as the president of the Indian National Congress – from 1886 to 1887, then from 1893 to 1894 and finally, from 1906 to 1907. He was highly respected by many later, more prominent figures of the Indian national movement, such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madan Mohan Malviya and Mahatma Gandhi. Notably, in his book Hind Swaraj (1909), Gandhi even referred to Naoroji as “the author of nationalism” and “the Father of the Nation”.

“Had not the Grand Old Man of India prepared the soil, our young men could not have even spoken about Home Rule,” Gandhi wrote.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements with reference to Geographical Indicators (GI) tag products:

1. Kannadippaya is Karnataka’s first tribal handicraft to secure a GI tag.

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2. Sarthebari metal craft is a GI-tagged traditional bell metal industry in Assam that uses a copper–tin alloy.

3. Darjeeling Tea was the first product in India to receive a GI tag.

Which of the above given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

UPSC Relevance:

This topic is relevant for UPSC because GI-tagged products are frequently asked in Prelims, especially iconic ones like Darjeeling Tea or regional crafts which recently got GI tag.

Explanation:

Kannadippaya from Kerala was granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2025. The other two statements are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements with reference to recent UNESCO-related news:

1. Lucknow has been designated as a “Creative City of Gastronomy” by UNESCO, becoming the second Indian city after Kolkata.

2. India’s global position with reference to the number of World Heritage Sites is 7th after addition of Maratha Military Landscapes of India.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

UPSC Relevance:

India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Creative Cities are frequently asked in Prelims, especially in current affairs and culture sections. Knowing India’s rank, new additions, and city designations helps answer both static and dynamic questions efficiently.

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Explanation:

Lucknow has been designated as a “Creative City of Gastronomy” by UNESCO, becoming the second Indian city after Kolkata. India’s global position with reference to the number of World Heritage Sites is 6th after addition of Maratha Military Landscapes of India.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following books won the International Booker Prize in 2025?

(a) Flesh by David Szalay

(b) Heart Lamp: Selected Stories by Banu Mushtaq

(c) Prophet Song by Paul Lynch

(d) Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree

UPSC Relevance:

Literary awards and their winning books form an important topic. Questions may be tricky when all listed books have won some award in recent years.

Explanation:

Heart Lamp, a collection of short stories by Indian author Banu Mushtaq and translated from Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi, won the International Booker Prize 2025.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 156)

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 151)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 155)

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