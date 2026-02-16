UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | February 9 to February 15, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | February 2 to 8, 2026, from the Indian Express, read it here.

— India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20.

— The AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in a series of such global gatherings, the first of which was held in the United Kingdom to serve as a forum for politicians and frontier AI CEOs to tackle the potential existential risks posed by advanced AI systems.

— This marks the first time the AI Summit is being held in the Global South, following previous events in Seoul and Paris.

— The theme of the summit is sarvajana hitaya, sarvajana sukhaya — welfare for all, happiness for all.

— The three main goals of the AI Impact Summit 2026 are leveraging AI to empower people and promote innovation, projecting India as the service provider for AI for the whole world, and democratising access to compute, datasets, and algorithms.

— It comprises seven working groups, termed ‘chakras’, that will cover topics such as: ‘Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency,’ ‘Human Capital,’ ‘Safe & Trusted AI’, ‘Science’, ‘Democratising AI Resources’, ‘Inclusion for Social Empowerment’, and ‘AI for Social Good & Economic Development’.

International Military Adventure Challenge Cup (IMACC) 2026

— The Indian Army will host the first-ever International Military Adventure Challenge Cup (IMACC) 2026 between the 18th and 23rd of February in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas. The event has been designed to test the essential qualities of a soldier, including physical fitness, mental resilience, teamwork, leadership and decision-making under pressure.

— Teams from seven friendly foreign countries – Bhutan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, along with teams from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will take part in IMACC 2026.

International Cooperation

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Malaysia from 07-08 February 2026 on the invitation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

— This was the third visit of the PM to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, in August 2024.

— There was an exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering strategic, economic, technological and people-to-people engagement.

— The MoU between Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission and India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on combating and preventing corruption was signed. An MoU on cooperation in the field of disaster management was also signed.

— Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million).

— Both countries also have regular bilateral exercises, Harimau Shakti for the Army, Samudra Laksamana for the Navy, and Udara Shakti for the Air Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie before their meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

— The President of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie was on a six-day State visit to India from the 5th to the 10th of February 2026. This is President Herminie’s first visit to India after assuming the presidency.

— Seven MoUs were signed. These are pharmacopoeial cooperation in the health sector; technical and scientific collaboration between meteorological authorities; a cultural exchange programme for 2026-2030; cooperation on digital transformation; ocean observation, maritime scientific research and data sharing; capacity-building training programmes for Seychelles civil servants and procurement of food items.

— India has also announced a Special Economic Package of $175 million for Seychelles, comprising $125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and the rest as grant assistance.

— India and Greece have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which will eventually pave the way for developing a five-year roadmap for the partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of Defence said.

— The agreement was signed following bilateral talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Greek counterpart Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias at the Manekshaw Centre.

— Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries, it said.

— In a first, the Indian Navy has taken command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

— Commodore Milind M Mokashi from the Indian Navy formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy.

— Established in May 2023, CTF 154 is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programmes across the Middle East and the wider region.

— The training focuses on five core pillars: Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Law of the Sea, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Maritime Rescue and Assistance, and Leadership Development.

— According to the CMF website, each training opportunity is tailored to meet partner requests ranging from basic to advanced levels.

— CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore.

— CTF 154’s core staff consists of members from Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Turkey, and the United States.

— CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea.

— External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined that India remains committed to strategic autonomy and will make “independent” choices, at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

— The MSC was founded by a German official and publisher Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist at the peak of the Cold War (1947-1991). Starting in 1963, the conference initially only focused on military issues and was mainly attended by western countries and their high-profile officials, who “came together to display a united front in their struggle with Soviet communism”, according to Financial Times.

— After the end of the Cold War, the conference expanded its agenda that went beyond defence and security matters to include issues such as climate change and migration. It also started to invite leaders from eastern nations, including Russia, India and China.

Polity

— The PM’s Office (PMO) has told the Lok Sabha Secretariat that Parliament questions and matters related to PM CARES Fund, the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the National Defence Fund (NDF) are not admissible under rules related to the conduct of business in Lok Sabha, The Indian Express has learnt.

— Questions are asked in the House to hold the government accountable on matters of public interest. The criteria for admissible questions is laid down in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. Questions are first sent to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which is guided by the rulebook in deciding admissibility. The final decision rests with the Speaker.

— The PMO has cited Rule 41(2)(viii) and 41(2)(xvii), which state a question “shall not relate to a matter which is not primarily the concern of the Government of India”; and “it shall not raise matters that are under the control of bodies or persons not primarily responsible to the Government of India”.

— PM CARES Fund: It is a public charitable trust set up to raise funds for national emergencies. It was set up on March 27, 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

— PMNRF: It was established in 1948 with public contributions to assist displaced people from Pakistan. Its resources are now utilised primarily to help out families of those killed in natural calamities and to the victims of major accidents and riots.

— NDF: It is used for the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee, with the PM as Chairperson.

— The Centre has set a three-hour deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts.

— The Union Government has mandated social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content and urged them to embed synthetic content with identifiers.

— The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided the protocol for the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram.

— The guidelines specified that all six stanzas of the National Song be sung on official functions, with a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds. Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention.

— It shall be sung before the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana when both of them are to be played together.

— The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has shifted from the colonial-era South Block building on Raisina Hill to the new office at Seva Teerth complex.

— The Executive Enclave complex or Seva Teerth, on Dara Shikoh Road (formerly Dalhousie Road), also houses the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat. It has been built under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

— In addition to Executive Enclave Part 1, a new residence for the PM, called Executive Enclave Part 2, is also under construction nearby.

— Origin of Central Vista: According to the government website, “During the colonial era, leading British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker envisaged the Central Vista complex as the centre of administration in India to house all facilities needed for efficient functioning of the Government.”

— Recently, the Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund that will provide 25% of the cost of projects for which at least 50% of the cost has to be raised from the market.

— It was announced during the Budget 2025-26, that the government will set up the Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to implement the proposals for ‘Cities as Growth Hubs’, ‘Creative Redevelopment of Cities’, and ‘Water and Sanitation.’

— Under the fund, while the government plans to give Rs 10,000 crore, cities are expected to get the remaining Rs 40,000 crore from floating municipal bonds, entering into private-public partnerships, and taking loans, according to a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs source.

Economy

Source: MoSPI Source: MoSPI

— The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data based on the updated base year 2024 (earlier it was 2012), placing retail inflation in January at 2.75%.

— The CPI 2024 series adopts the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018, replacing the earlier structure comprising six broad groups.

— CPI 2024 uses the latest classification system developed by the United Nations Statistics Division. According to the MoSPI, “under the revised framework, expenditure is classified into 12 divisions at the first level, 43 groups, 92 classes, 162 subclasses, enabling and 358 items at the last level of hierarchy which enables:

* Classification of items according to their usage

* Ensures global comparability of India’s CPI

* Enables more granular dissemination of indices and inflation rates.”

— The new CPI basket contains 358 goods and services, up from 299 in the erstwhile basket, with new goods such as airpods being added to the CPI and obsolete ones like audio cassettes being removed.

— This new CPI has included rural house rent for the first time to improve coverage of rural housing consumption.

Environment

— Indian National Centre for Ocean Information and Services (INCOIS) has proposed to establish the Regional Service Centre (RSC) — the first-of-its-kind in India in terms of a tsunami-related coordination centre — at Vijaynagar along the Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar.

— INCOIS is the nodal agency operating the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC).

— The new system will be able to also detect tsunamis triggered by non-seismic causes. This will truly be the next-generation tsunami warning system.

— Globally, 80% of tsunamis are triggered by undersea earthquakes and the remaining occur following non-seismic causes like landslides, submarine volcanic activity and mudslides.

— Another first to come up as part of this project will be the laying of 270-km-long sub-sea cables along the subduction zone, the area where the movement between two tectonic plates triggers earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Storm Marta

— Storm Marta hits Spain and Portugal, leading to heavy rain and storms. It has also led to severe crop loss in the region.

— The Iberian Peninsula is considered one of Europe’s regions most exposed to climate change, with scientists warning of longer heatwaves and more frequent episodes of extreme rainfall in recent years.

Science and Technology

— This year’s Union Budget has sanctioned the establishment of two new telescopes to study the sun and the origins of the universe, besides the upgradation of an existing telescope, in Ladakh.

— National Large Solar Telescope (NLST): It is a 2-metre aperture solar telescope, coming up in the Merak region near the Pangong Tso lake. The NLST will operate in the visible and near-infrared wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum.

— Once built and operational, which is estimated to happen over the next 5-6 years, NLST will serve as India’s third ground-based solar observatory. Currently, the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (in Tamil Nadu, established 1899) and the Udaipur Solar Observatory (in Rajasthan, established 1975) are operational.

— National Large Optical–Near Infrared Telescope (NLOT): It is a 13.7-metre aperture segmented-mirror telescope which will be built in Hanle. In a segmented-mirror telescope, a larger primary mirror comprises highly complex, smaller hexagonal mirror segments.

— Projected to be ready over the next decade, NLOT will be one of the world’s largest telescopes operating in the electromagnetic spectrum’s optical-infrared wavelengths.

— In building NLOT, India can count on its experience of its participation in the ongoing construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), a major international collaborative project involving India, the US, Canada, China, and Japan that aims to significantly advance our understanding of the universe.

Persons in News

(Just FYI: Noting historical personalities’ anniversaries aids UPSC prep. UPSC often includes such personalities in questions, so revisiting their lives refreshes your static syllabus.)

— Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike.

— Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while in prison for her campaign to advance women’s rights and abolish the death penalty in Iran.

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), addresses supporters at an election rally in Dhaka. (AP file)

— The centre-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has returned to power in Bangladesh in the recently held elections.

— The Election Commission announced that the BNP had won 209 seats in the 300-seat Bangladesh parliament.

— India’s history with the BNP: India has dealt with the BNP since General Ziaur Rahman, Tarique Rahman’s father, founded the party in 1978. His wife, Khaleda Zia, took over after his assassination and was central in shaping the party’s ideology and actions since 1982. Tarique Rahman, 60, took over control after her death late last year, shortly after he returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-exile.

Places in News

(Just FYI: The location of the place is important, considering that UPSC has asked several questions about places that were in the news, such as Aleppo and Kirkuk, in the 2018 UPSC Prelims. The best way to remember them is to plot them on a world map.)

— The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has recommended approval for the diversion of about 272 hectares of forest for the Kopra medium irrigation project in the core area of the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

— As part of the project, irrigation reservoirs will be constructed within the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, along the Byarma River and the Kopra River.

— The Kopra River is a tributary of the Sonar River and contributes to the region’s wetland and riparian ecosystem.

— Notified in 2023 and spread over 2,339.12 sq km, the Durgavati tiger reserve was carved out of the Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary, and is home to tigers, leopards, hyena, sambar, sloth bear, among other species.

— The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of the country’s first underwater twin tube road-cum-rail tunnel project. The new infrastructure project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 18,662 crore. It will be built under the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

— The 33.7-km long project — which will have a 15.8-km twin tube tunnel under the river — will connect Gohpur on NH-15 and Numaligarh on NH-715, cutting short the distance between the two Assam cities to just 34-km from the current 240-km.

— The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. Once completed, it will become India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel and the second such tunnel in the world.

Sports

(Just FYI: With the unpredictability of the UPSC examinations and questions like the ICC World Test Championship question 2021, you can’t be sure of anything. It is wise to know what it is and not go into too much detail.)

Tejaswin Shankar is the national record holder in the decathlon. (Credit: IIS/Instagram ) Tejaswin Shankar is the national record holder in the decathlon. (Credit: IIS/Instagram )

— Tejaswin Shankar won a gold medal in the men’s heptathlon event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship.

— This was India’s only gold medal as they finished overall sixth in the medals tally with 5 medals. China topped the chart with 34 medals — 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

— Other Indian medallists

* Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put) and Pooja (women’s high jump) won silver medal

* Ancy Sojan (women’s long jump) and J Aadarsh Ram (men’s high jump) won bronze medal

— The Championship was organised by the Asian Shooting Confederation, New Delhi featuring competitions in rifle and pistol events across senior and junior categories. A total of 311 shooters from 20 countries competed in the event.

— India topped the overall medal standings, securing a total of 94 medals, including 51 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) Consider the following statements about CPI:

1. The new CPI has a base year of 2024.

2. The revised framework of the CPI has classified expenditure into 12 divisions.

3. Rural house rent is included for the first time in the new CPI.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. Vande Mataram was adopted as India’s National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950.

2. It was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

3. In official functions, singing of Vande mataram after the national anthem is provided as the official protocol.

Which of the statements mentioned above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

Prelims Answer Key 1. (d) 2. (d)

For your suggestions and feedback, write to khushboo.kumari@indianexpress.com

