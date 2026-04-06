UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week ( March 30 to April 5, 2026) | Are you aware of these essential Prelims facts?

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | March 23 to 29, 2026, read it here.

— Former deputy Governor of the Indian Central Bank has suggested that with the rupee falling rapidly and the country’s foreign exchange reserves being depleted, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should lean on a US Federal Reserve facility to ensure US dollars are “flushed continuously in and out of the market”.

— Under the Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility, central banks and other foreign monetary authorities such as the RBI can place their holdings of US Treasuries with the Federal Reserve’s System Open Market Account.

— They agree to buy them back at the maturity of the repurchase agreement. The term of the agreement is overnight or seven calendar days

— Since the transactions take place exclusively in dollars, there is no exchange rate risk. Through this an alternative temporary source of U.S. dollars is provided to the approved FIMA account holders of Treasury securities.

— To cushion Indian flyers, jet fuel prices for domestic flights were hiked only partially; however, the price for international flights have more than doubled.

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— According to IOCL, Jet fuel is a colorless, combustible, straight-run petroleum distillate, kerosene-based fuel. Its principal uses are as jet engine fuel which is the most common jet fuel worldwide, classified as JET A-1.

— ATF prices in India were deregulated in 2001 and are revised on a monthly basis based on a formula of international benchmarks.

— In an effort to modernise India’s payment ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India has proposed the introduction of electronic cheques (e-cheques).

— This initiative aims to merge the trusted, well-established features of traditional paper cheques with the efficiency, speed and security of digital payment systems, while also catering to evolving business and consumer needs.

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— An e-cheque is a digital version of a paper cheque created and sent online instead of on paper. The payer fills in the details, signs it securely using a digital method, and sends it to the payee or bank. The bank verifies and processes it like a normal cheque, but it is faster, more secure, paperless and easy to track.

— In the latest directive, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred banks from non-deliverable derivative (NDD) contracts in the rupee, marking a decisive shift toward tighter control and transparency in the foreign exchange market.

— NDDs, which are typically traded outside India in financial hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong, London or Dubai, allow participants to bet on the rupee’s direction without actual delivery of the currency.

— An NDD is a derivative contract where two parties agree on a future exchange rate for the rupee, but settle the difference in cash, usually in US dollars.

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— The NDD market is widely used by foreign investors, hedge funds and global banks who cannot freely access and play in the Indian rupee market, as well as by firms looking to hedge currency risk. These trades take place offshore, outside the control of the RBI.

— The NDD market was also misused by some market participants. Previously, some participants would cancel and re-enter contracts to take advantage of favourable movements, effectively turning hedging tools into speculative instruments.

Polity

The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to self-enumerate their household details and participate in the Census process. The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to self-enumerate their household details and participate in the Census process.

— The first phase of Census 2027 was launched on April 1, with self-enumeration, allowing people to digitally submit information during the 15-day window preceding the first phase.

— This will be followed by the house-to-house houselisting operation usual “Canvasser method,” where an enumerator visits ones household and records information using a Mobile App.

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— The first phase is scheduled to be completed within a 30-day window between April and September 2026.

— Live-in couples, who consider “their relationship as a stable union” will be counted as a married couple in the 2027 Census.

— The Centre has said that caste enumeration will be conducted during the second phase of the exercise, known as Population Enumeration (PE).

—The Census is a Union subject and is listed at serial number 69 in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

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— In phase 1, information regarding housing conditions, household details, availability of amenities such as drinking water, toilets, electricity, fuel used for cooking, internet, etc.; and possession of assets such as radio, TV, computer, two wheelers, four-wheelers, etc. by the household is collected.

— Phase 2 will include population enumeration beginning February 2027 across India except UT of Ladakh and snow-bound areas of the UT of J&K, and the States of Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand where it will be conducted in September 2026.

— In phase 2, details regarding the number of persons and their name, age, sex, marital status, caste, religion, education, language, disability, migration, occupation, and fertility details (for married women) is collected.

— In a significant shift from 2011, the 2027 Census plans to allow self-enumeration for the first time, where households can log into a government portal or use an app to fill out their own details. Once self-enumeration is done, the system will generate a unique ID. Individuals who have self-enumerated will have to just present this ID when Census enumerator comes to their house.

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Click here to read How India conducts its Census — and what is new in 2027

Defence

— India, on 3rd April, inducted its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridhaman, significantly strengthening its sea-based nuclear deterrent capabilities.

— The other two are INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which were commissioned in 2016 and 2024, respectively.

— It strengthens India’s nuclear triad, which refers to a country’s ability to launch nuclear missiles from platforms in the air, land, and at sea. India is part of a select group of countries with nuclear triad capabilities. These include the United States, Russia, China, and France.

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— INS Aridaman, a 7,000-tonne vessel, is believed to have eight vertical launching system tubes — around double the number of its predecessors. This means it can carry more K-15 nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), which have a range of more than 700 km. They can also carry the longer-range K-4 SLBMs that can hit targets 3,500 km away.

— Aside from the SSBNs, the Indian Navy has 16 conventional submarines in service. This includes six Kalvari-class attack submarines built at India’s Mazagon Dock in partnership with France’s Naval Group, four Shishumar class subs, and seven Kilo (Sindhughosh) class subs.

— Under its “No first-use” policy, India is committed to using nuclear weapons only for deterrence and retaliation. With its ability to survive a nuclear attack and then launch a retaliatory strike, a nuclear sub acts as a very strong deterrent.

— INS Taragiri, the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, was commissioned in the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on April 03, 2026.

— It is built under the codename Project 17A, a follow-on vessel of the Shivalik class or Project 17 frigates that are currently in service. It is built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

— The 6,670-tonne warship features advanced design elements, including reduced radar cross-section for stealth operations and enhanced survivability in complex environments.

— The ships are fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system, a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) system, a 76 millimetre upgraded gun, and a combination of rapid-fire close-in weapon systems.

The frigate is equipped with modern weaponry and systems, including BrahMos missiles, radar and sonar technologies, and is capable of high-speed transit, extended deployment and multi-role operations ranging from combat to humanitarian missions

International

United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS)

— The UN has lauded efforts by Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan in re-opening a critical supply route impacted by floods last year, emphasising the “vital role” it played in supporting stability and enabling assistance to vulnerable civilians.

— The UNMISS was established following a UN Security Council resolution in July 2011 to consolidate peace and security and to help establish conditions for development in then newly born South Sudan.

— As of January 2026, India is the top troop contributing country to the UNMISS with 1,779 personnel.

— Sudan was among the earliest African countries to gain independence from colonial rule. It participated in the landmark Bandung Conference in 1955 (of 29 Asian and African nations, including India), and was Africa’s largest country till South Sudan broke away in 2011.

Environment

— During a routine check in Jharcha, Greater Noida, Police spotted a man on a scooter, carrying a rather heavy jute bag that appeared to be moving. The team stopped the man, asked him to open the bag — and found 16 turtles inside.

— These were Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles, which fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law.

— It is classified as Endangered under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Science and Technology

— NASA’s Artemis II mission, carrying four astronauts on a flyby mission to the Moon, was launched on April 1, 2026.

— This is the first time that humans will get to the Moon’s neighbourhood after the last Apollo mission in 1972.

— It was launched through the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on the Orion spacecraft.

— Both the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft being used for this mission are relatively new. They were used in the Artemis I mission in 2022, uncrewed but followed roughly the same path to the Moon and back.

— The Artemis II mission is a 10-day mission aimed at testing systems for a future mission to the Moon.

— The Artemis II Mission will make two rounds of the Earth before embarking on its journey towards the Moon. Once there, it will go around the Moon before starting the return journey to Earth.

— Artemis II is sort of a test-ride mission, meant to test and validate all systems before astronauts finally make the landing on the Moon in 2028.

(L-R) Artemis II NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot, and Christina Koch, mission specialist, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist, pose for a photograph at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 17, 2026. Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett (L-R) Artemis II NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot, and Christina Koch, mission specialist, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist, pose for a photograph at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 17, 2026. Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett

— The crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. Christina Koch became the first woman to travel to the Moon’s vicinity.

— Pilot Victor Glover is the first Black astronaut ‌ever ⁠to be sent on a lunar mission. Jeremy Hansen, first non-U.S. citizen, sent on a lunar mission even as he makes his own first spaceflight.

— The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on the Vadodara-Nagda section of Delhi-Mumbai route.

— The Kavach makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks.

— Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

— This technology features an electronic device linked with radio frequency identification systems positioned at stations, trains and tracks. If a loco pilot inadvertently skips a red signal, Kavach automatically activates and controls the train’s braking systems.

— Additionally, the system detects any trains approaching the same tracks, taking necessary actions to avert collisions and alerting the loco pilot.

— It complies with Safety Integrity Level (SIL-4) safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies and promotes Indian signaling industry.

Persons in News

(Just FYI: Noting historical personalities’ anniversaries aids UPSC prep. UPSC often includes such personalities in questions, so revisiting their lives refreshes your static syllabus.)

— Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav kicked off his 2027 election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from the Mihir Bhoj degree college, located near the statue of the 9th-century ruler Mihir Bhoj in Dadri.

— Mihir Bhoj, a 9th-century ruler of the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty, succeeded Ramabhadra in early medieval north India. He is known for his devotion to Lord Vishnu, and his empire is believed to have spanned from the Himalayas to the Narmada River, and from the Sutlej River to Bengal.

— Significantly, Kannauj, located in present-day Uttar Pradesh, was once the capital of his empire.

— On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum in Koba, Gandhinagar. The museum is dedicated to Jain history and the life of Samrat Samprati, the grandson of the Mauryan ruler Ashoka.

— Samprati was the son of Kunala, son of Ashoka. Samprati is believed to have reigned between 230 and 220 BCE.

— Some traditions describe Samprati as a Jain from birth, but most accounts emphasize his conversion under the monk Suhastin, the eighth leader of the Jain congregation established by Mahavira, whom he is said to have met in Ujjain.

— Following his conversion, Samprati is credited with actively promoting Jainism across the subcontinent and beyond — facilitating the movement of monks into distant regions, constructing and renovating thousands of temples, and establishing vast numbers of icons.

UPSC ESSENTIALS Mahavira Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalagrama in Bihar in 540 BCE. His mother, Trishala, was the sister of Licchavi chief Chetaka. He renounced his crown and spent 12 years as an ascetic away from all kinds of worldly pleasures at the age of 30. Mahavir spent 30 years travelling across India to teach his philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment), which later became the fundamental principles of Jainism.

— Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited India on 2nd- 3rd April, 2026.

— The Russian First Deputy PM’s visit to New Delhi comes days after India cleared procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia.

Min Aung Hlaing

— Myanmar’s junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, was elected the President on 3rd April after a parliamentary vote, formalising his rule as a civilian leader. He had been the military chief since 2011.

— Hlaing toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi government in 2021, which triggered nationwide protests. Following a campaign of repression, the country plunged into ethnic armed resistance.

— In 2024, the International Criminal Court sought an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing over the alleged persecution of the minority Muslim Rohingya. More than a million of this ethnic minority group reportedly fled from Rakhine State to neighbouring Bangladesh and India to escape a military crackdown in 2017.

Places in News

(Just FYI: The location of the place is important, considering that UPSC has asked several questions about places that were in the news, such as Aleppo and Kirkuk, in the 2018 UPSC Prelims. The best way to remember them is to plot them on a world map.)

Snake Island has a big strategic relevance in the control over the Black Sea. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Snake Island has a big strategic relevance in the control over the Black Sea. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

— Amid repeated assertions by US President Donald Trump that he may send American troops to seize control of Iran’s key oil export terminal at Kharg Island. However, there is a precedent and that ended in disaster.

— Nearly four years ago, and still early into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island, was seen as a vital asset in the war. Quite like Kharg, this rocky outcrop held by Ukraine was categorised as strategic in the control of the western Black Sea. The island was seized by Russia in February 2022, only to be abandoned in end-June 2022.

— Zmiinyi Island is a small piece of rock less than 700 metres from end to end that has been described as being “X-shaped”. It is located 35 km from the coast in the Black Sea, to the east of the mouth of the Danube and roughly southwest of the port city of Odessa.

— The island, which has been known since ancient times and is marked on the map by the tiny village of Bile that is located on it, belongs to Ukraine.

— Black Sea is bordered by Ukraine to the north and northwest, Russia and Georgia to the east, Türkiye to the south, and Bulgaria and Romania to the west.

— It links to the Sea of Marmara through the Bosphorus passage and then to the Aegean through the Dardanelles strait.

— Bosporus Strait unites the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara and separates parts of Asian Türkiye from European Türkiye.

— Dardanelles, a narrow strait in northwestern Türkiye, links the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara.

Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb. (Source: US Energy Information Administration) Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb. (Source: US Energy Information Administration)

— The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis have now entered the Middle East war. It controls the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is located close to the Bab el-Mandab in the Red Sea — a key reason for rise in concerns for this strait.

— The Bab el-Mandab, also known as the “Gate of Tears” in Arabic, lies at the southern tip of the Red Sea, between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

— It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and further to the Indian Ocean. It accounts for roughly 10 to 12 per cent of global oil and natural gas shipments.

— What makes this passage even more important is its link to the Suez Canal, a critical waterway that connects it to the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the SUMED pipeline.

— This strategic chokepoint plays a key role in the transport of petroleum and natural gas from the Persian Gulf, especially for shipments that pass through the Suez Canal via the Bab el-Mandab.

— Nearly 80 per cent of India’s merchandise trade with Europe moves through this corridor. The European Union alone accounts for more than 15 per cent of India’s total goods exports, which are valued at roughly $450 billion each year.

— The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun excavation at Bihar’s historic Balirajgarh site, which is believed to be the gateway to ancient Mithila.

— Balirajgarh, located in the Babubarhi block of Madhubani district, holds great mythological and historical significance, with local folklore identifying it as the capital of the legendary King Bali.

— Some scholars believe the site served as a major administrative hub of the ancient Videha Kingdom. Videha Kingdom was part of the 16 Mahajanapadas.

— The Rajasthan High Court has prohibited night safaris, the use of drones and some other activities in the Jawai Leopard Reserve in Rajasthan’s western Pali district.

— There are nine species of leopards, which are found in both Asia and Africa. The leopard (Panthera Pardus) , the smallest of the big cats, is well known for its ability to adapt to a variety of settings. This species is a nocturnal mammal, they can hunt at night.

— The “Status of Leopards in India, 2022” report states that there were 13784 leopards in India in 2022 compared to 12,852 in 2018.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE 2019)

Sea Bordering Country

1. Adriatic Sea : Albania

2. Black Sea : Croatia

3. Caspian Sea : Kazakhstan

4. Mediterranean Sea : Morocco

5. Red Sea : Syria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(2) Turkey is located between (UPSC CSE 2014)

(a) Black Sea and Caspian Sea

(b) Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea

(c) Gulf of Suez and Mediterranean Sea

(d) Gulf of Aqaba and Dead Sea

(3) Consider the following countries:

1. India

2. Italy

3. Germany

4. China

5. France

Which of the countries mentioned above have nuclear triad?

(a) 1, 4, and 5

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 1, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Prelims Answer Key 1. (b) 2. (b) 3. (a)

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