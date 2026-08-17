UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 15 Environment and Geography topics aspirants shouldn’t miss

Are you UPSC Mains ready? The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 will start from August 21. No subject is predictable. Environment and Geography are dynamic components of GS Paper I and III, requiring both conceptual clarity and awareness of current environmental challenges, geographical processes, climate trends and emerging developments.

Our other Revision Checklists for UPSC Mains 2025 | Science & Tech (Click here) | Polity (Click here) | Ethics (Click here)

These checklists are not isolated revision topics. They cover broader themes that can help you connect concepts and tackle related issues, even when a topic is not directly asked. The aim is to understand, connect and apply, rather than simply predict what may appear in the paper.

#1 Climate Change

Why this topic is relevant: Climate change has evolved from a purely environmental issue into a development, economic, health, agricultural and national resilience challenge, making it central to GS-III and interconnected with GS-I. India’s increasing exposure to heatwaves, extreme rainfall, changing monsoon behaviour and Himalayan hazards provides strong contemporary examples for analytical answers. The topic offers substantial scope for linking static concepts with current affairs, government policy and case studies.

Key dimensions to cover:

How does rising global average temperature translate into changes in climate patterns and the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events?

How can climate change threaten India’s food security through its impact on agriculture, livestock and fisheries?

How is climate change altering the frequency, intensity and spatial distribution of extreme weather events in India?

Story continues below this ad

Why can climate change simultaneously increase the risks of floods and droughts, despite changes in average rainfall being relatively modest?

How can nature-based solutions and ecosystem restoration strengthen India’s capacity to adapt to climate change?

How is climate change amplifying the vulnerability of the Himalayan region?

PYQ Insight:

How are climate change and sea-level rise affecting the very existence of many island nations? Discuss with examples. (2025)

Story continues below this ad

Discuss the consequence of Climate change on the food security in tropical countries. (2023)

Examine the status of forest resources of India and its resultant impact on climate change. (2019)

Bring out the relationship between the shrinking Himalayan glaciers and the symptoms of climate change in the Indian sub-continent. (2014)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Monsoon likely to be below-average this year, but flood threat stands: Here’s why

Story continues below this ad

Why India struggles to count heatwave deaths as climate change intensifies

Explained Section – Climate

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Changing precipitation patterns in the Indus River system

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 : Disappearance of lakes

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Role of Western Disturbances

#2 Water scarcity

Why this topic is relevant: Water scarcity is an important UPSC Mains topic because India faces growing water stress due to uneven rainfall, groundwater depletion, urbanisation, climate change, pollution and inefficient water use. The topic therefore links GS-I (Geography), GS-II (Governance) and GS-III (Environment, Agriculture and Disaster Management).

Key dimensions to cover:

Story continues below this ad

Why does India face increasing water scarcity despite having substantial annual rainfall and significant freshwater resources?

To what extent is groundwater depletion becoming a greater threat to India’s water security than physical scarcity of surface water?

How is rapid urbanisation intensifying water scarcity in Indian cities? What measures can promote urban water security?

Can river interlinking provide a sustainable solution to India’s spatial imbalance in water availability? Examine its potential benefits and ecological concerns.

Story continues below this ad

How is groundwater depletion threatening India’s long-term water security?

PYQ Insight:

Discuss the distribution and density of population in the Ganga River Basin with special reference to land, soil and water resources. (2025)

The groundwater potential of the Gangetic valley is on a serious decline. How may it affect the food security of India? (2024)

What are the environmental implications of the reclamation of the water bodies into urban land use? Explain with examples. (2021)

Story continues below this ad

How will the melting of Himalayan glaciers have a far-reaching impact on the water resources of India? (2020)

Other important article covering the same topic:

How to fix India’s urban water crisis, from Bengaluru to Chennai and beyond

Spring maize is worsening Punjab’s groundwater crisis. Why do farmers still grow it?

Rivers in peril: How pollution endangers India’s water lifelines

Story continues below this ad

#3 Renewable energy

Why this topic is relevant: Renewable energy is central to India’s transition towards a low-carbon and energy-secure economy, while also addressing rising energy demand and climate commitments. Its significance extends beyond climate mitigation to energy security, import dependence, industrial competitiveness, employment, rural development and strategic autonomy. For UPSC Mains, the topic therefore provides scope to connect environment, economy, technology, energy security and sustainable development.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can renewable energy help India simultaneously address climate change, energy security and its growing energy demand?

How can India reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels while ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply through renewable energy?

What role can green hydrogen play in decarbonising sectors that are difficult to electrify directly? Examine the challenges to its large-scale adoption in India.

How can India balance rapid expansion of renewable energy with biodiversity conservation, land-use concerns and the need for community participation?

Why are storage technologies crucial for India’s renewable-energy transition?

PYQ Insight:

The adoption of electric vehicles is rapidly growing worldwide. How do electric vehicles contribute to reducing carbon emissions and what are the key benefits they offer compared to traditional combustion engine vehicles? (2023)

Explain briefly the ecological and economic benefits of solar energy generation in India with suitable examples. (2025)

Examine the potential of wind energy in India and explain the reasons for their limited spatial spread. (2022)

India has immense potential of solar energy though there are regional variations in its developments. Elaborate. (2019)

With growing scarcity of fossil fuels, the atomic energy is gaining more and more significance in India. Discuss the availability of raw material required for the generation of atomic energy in India and in the world. (2013)

Other important article covering the same topic:

India is rapidly scaling up renewable energy. Now it needs to store it

Why India curtailed solar energy during peak summer power demand

Renewable energy to dominate India’s grid by 2070, but ‘structural challenges’ are slowing the pace

From June 1, solar projects must use only locally made cells: Why this raises concerns

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Expansion of nuclear power in India

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Hydrogen fuel-cell technology

#4 Disaster Management

Assam Floods: Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district of Assam, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) Assam Floods: Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district of Assam, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Why this topic is relevant: Disaster Management remains a high-value UPSC Mains topic because India is increasingly exposed to multi-hazard and climate-amplified disasters, including floods, landslides, heatwaves, cyclones, droughts, earthquakes and urban flooding. The focus is shifting from a relief-centric approach to prevention, preparedness, mitigation, resilience and risk reduction. For UPSC Mains, the topic connects GS-III with Geography, Environment, Governance, Federalism and Sustainable Development.

Key dimensions to cover:

Why is disaster risk in India increasingly shaped by the interaction of natural hazards, climate change and human-induced vulnerabilities?

Why must India move from a relief-centric approach to a prevention, mitigation and resilience-based approach to disaster management?

How can technology, including satellite-based monitoring, GIS, AI and drones, improve disaster preparedness and response?

How can nature-based solutions complement conventional engineering approaches in reducing disaster risk?

Why do floods and urban flooding increasingly become disasters in India?

PYQ Insight:

Why are the world’s fold mountain systems located along the margins of continents? Bring out the association between the global distribution of fold mountains and the earthquakes and volcanoes. (2014)

Major cities of India are becoming vulnerable to flood conditions. Discuss. (2016)

“The Himalayas are highly prone to landslides.” Discuss the causes and suggest suitable measures of mitigation. (2016)

What are Tsunamis? How and where are they formed? What are their consequences? Explain with examples. (2025)

Other important article covering the same topic:

The economic toll of Uttarakhand’s deadly floods and avalanches

A future-ready disaster management in the Himalaya requires a massive technology scale-up

Why Assam is experiencing unprecedented flooding this year

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Increasing risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods

#5 Environmental Impact Assessment

Why this topic is relevant: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is important for UPSC Mains because it lies at the intersection of environmental protection and developmental decision-making. India’s rapid expansion of infrastructure, mining, renewable energy, industrial and urban projects has intensified the debate over how to balance economic growth with ecological sustainability. It also provides a strong GS-III linkage with governance, federalism, biodiversity, climate change and disaster vulnerability.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can Environmental Impact Assessment be strengthened to ensure that environmental concerns are incorporated into development planning rather than considered only at the project-clearance stage?

How can EIA contribute to protecting ecologically fragile regions such as the Himalayas and Western Ghats while allowing essential infrastructure development?

How should climate change and disaster vulnerability be incorporated into Environmental Impact Assessment for long-term infrastructure planning?

Environmental clearance involves a trade-off between the speed of development and the protection of ecological interests. How can India achieve an appropriate balance between the two?

PYQ Insight:

What role do environmental NGOs and activists play in influencing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) outcomes for major projects in India? Cite four examples with all important details. (2024)

How does the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020 differ from the existing EIA Notification, 2006? (2020)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3 : Questions on Ecologically Sensitive Area for Western Ghats

Great Nicobar Island Project: Jairam Ramesh confronts Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav again on green nod

No blanket amnesty or bar: How SC set ‘public interest’ test for ex-post facto environment clearances

Knowledge Nugget | Why is Environmental Impact Assessment back in the spotlight?

#6 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Why this topic is relevant: The SDGs are increasingly relevant to UPSC Mains because they provide a framework to assess whether India’s economic growth is translating into inclusive, equitable and environmentally sustainable development. India has made progress in several SDG indicators, but significant challenges remain in areas such as hunger, health, gender equality, inequality, decent work, sustainable cities and environmental protection. The SDGs also provide a useful framework for connecting GS-II governance and welfare with GS-III environment, economy and sustainable development.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can India reconcile the objectives of rapid economic growth, poverty reduction and environmental sustainability in its pursuit of the SDGs?

How can the SDG India Index and Panchayat-level monitoring strengthen outcome-based and cooperative federalism in India?

How can climate change and environmental degradation undermine India’s progress towards multiple SDGs, particularly those relating to food, water, health and livelihoods?

What are the major financing, governance and implementation challenges to achieving the SDGs by 2030?

PYQ Insight:

“Besides being a moral imperative of a Welfare State, primary health structure is a necessary precondition for sustainable development.” Analyse. (2021)

National Education Policy 2020 is in conformity with the Sustainable Development Goal-4 (2030). It intends to restructure and reorient education system in India. Critically examine the statement. (2019)

Other important article covering the same topic:

How the new Panchayat Advancement Index ranks rural local bodies

Knowledge Nugget: Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2025 – Key insights for UPSC aspirants

#7 Weather Concepts

Why this topic is relevant: El Niño, La Niña and other atmospheric–oceanic phenomena are important because they influence India’s monsoon, agriculture, water availability, heatwaves, droughts and extreme rainfall. Their impacts are not uniform, as phenomena such as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), Western Disturbances and Eurasian snow cover can modify or reinforce their effects.

Key dimensions to cover:

How does El Niño influence the Indian southwest monsoon? Why does an El Niño event not necessarily result in uniform rainfall deficiency across India?

How can the Indian Ocean Dipole modify the impact of El Niño on the Indian monsoon? Discuss its significance for monsoon prediction.

What is the Madden-Julian Oscillation? How does its interaction with other ocean-atmospheric phenomena influence the onset, progression and variability of the Indian monsoon?

What are Western Disturbances? Explain their significance for India’s winter precipitation, Himalayan snowfall and Rabi agriculture.

PYQ Insight:

Why is the South-West Monsoon called ‘Purvaiya’ (easterly) in Bhojpur Region? How has this directional seasonal wind system influenced the cultured ethos of the region? (2023)

What characteristics can be assigned to monsoon climate that succeeds in feeding more than 50 percent of the world population residing in Monsoon Asia? (2017)

How far do you agree that the behaviour of the Indian monsoon has been changing due to humanizing landscapes? Discuss. (2015)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Role of Western Disturbances

UPSC Key: Madden-Julian oscillation

Indian Ocean Dipole: What is it, and can it rescue India’s faltering 2026 monsoon

How El Niño development during May-June is likely to affect India

#8 Environmental pollution

Water sprinkler set in the streetlights pole at ITO, to contain pollution, at New Delhi. (Source: Express Archives) Water sprinkler set in the streetlights pole at ITO, to contain pollution, at New Delhi. (Source: Express Archives)

Why this topic is relevant: Environmental pollution is a high-value UPSC Mains topic because India faces a multi-dimensional pollution crisis involving air, water, soil, marine, plastic, chemical and noise pollution. The challenge is no longer limited to controlling emissions; it increasingly involves public health, ecological degradation, urbanisation, industrialisation, waste management and climate change. For Mains, the key theme should be the transition from pollution control to integrated pollution prevention and environmental governance.

Key dimensions to cover:

Why has air pollution emerged as a persistent public health and environmental challenge in India despite the existence of multiple regulatory and policy mechanisms?

How do rapid urbanisation, transport patterns, construction activity and inadequate waste management together contribute to India’s urban pollution crisis?

Why does air pollution become particularly severe in northern Indian cities during winter?

How does marine pollution threaten India’s coastal ecosystems, fisheries and livelihoods?

PYQ Insight:

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (2015)

Industrial pollution of river water is a significant environmental issue in India. Discuss the various mitigation measures to deal with this problem and also the government’s initiatives in this regard. (2024)

What is oil pollution? What are its impacts on the marine ecosystem? In what way is oil pollution particularly harmful for a country like India? (2023)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 : Air pollution

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: Urban air quality

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Public health implications of SO₂ emissions

Knowledge Nugget: No entry for Non-BS-VI vehicles in Delhi. Why understanding BS norms matters for UPSC Exam

India’s role in global fight against marine pollution

Why air pollution needs a long-term solution, not a reactive approach

#9 Carbon market

Why this topic is relevant: Carbon markets are important for UPSC Mains because they represent a market-based approach to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and are becoming an important component of India’s climate policy. The topic also connects climate change, industrial decarbonisation, energy transition, India’s NDCs, international carbon trading and climate finance. Recent Indian Express coverage makes the topic particularly relevant for the 2026 examination.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can carbon markets provide an economically efficient mechanism for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions?

Carbon markets can become counterproductive if carbon credits do not represent genuine emission reductions. Discuss the challenges of ensuring environmental integrity in carbon markets.

How can India balance the use of carbon markets for climate action with the developmental needs of a growing economy?

What are the opportunities and associated concerns related to carbon market in India?

PYQ Insight:

What is Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)? What is the potential role of CCUS in tackling climate change? (2025)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Weekly Concepts Snapshot | BMS ‘hack’, Credit-Deposit Gap and GEI targets: Beyond the headlines

Knowledge Nugget : Greenhouse Gas Emission Intensity (GEI) Target Rules — key UPSC Environment topic you can’t miss

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : CCUS technology

#10 Bharat Forecast System (BharatFS)

Why this topic is relevant: The Bharat Forecast System (BharatFS) is important for UPSC Mains because it represents a major step towards indigenous, high-resolution and location-specific weather forecasting in India. Developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the system was adopted operationally by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in May 2025 and works at a 6 km × 6 km resolution, compared with the earlier 12 km × 12 km model. Its importance extends beyond technology to agriculture, disaster management, climate resilience, urban planning and early-warning systems.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can indigenous high-resolution weather models such as the Bharat Forecast System improve India’s capacity to predict extreme weather events?

How can high-resolution weather forecasting transform climate-resilient agriculture in India?

Discuss its significance and the challenges involved in building world-class indigenous forecasting capabilities.

PYQ Insight:

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has predicted a global sea level rise of about one metre by AD 2100. What would be its impact in India and the other countries in the Indian Ocean region? (2023)

Other important article covering the same topic:

How IMD became central to India’s climate and disaster preparedness

UPSC Key: Bharat Forecasting System

#11 Sustainable Agriculture and Climate-resilient Agriculture

Why this topic is relevant: Agriculture in India is increasingly exposed to heatwaves, erratic rainfall, droughts, floods and changing monsoon patterns, making climate resilience central to food and livelihood security. The UPSC Mains focus should therefore be on how India can move from a production-maximisation model towards a resource-efficient, climate-resilient and economically viable agricultural system.

Key dimensions to cover:

How is climate change altering the risk profile of Indian agriculture? What measures are required to make Indian farming more climate-resilient?

How can India reconcile the objectives of agricultural productivity, food security and environmental sustainability?

How can climate-resilient seeds and improved agricultural technologies reduce the vulnerability of Indian farmers to extreme weather events?

Can greater adoption of millets, pulses and oilseeds help India simultaneously address climate resilience, water scarcity and nutritional security? Discuss.

PYQ Insight:

Discuss the consequence of Climate change on the food security in tropical countries. (2023)

Examine the status of forest resources of India and its resultant impact on climate change. (2019)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Gene-based agricultural innovation

How is India particularly vulnerable to heat-related stress on its food system?

Sustainable agriculture for climate resilience and food security

Knowledge Nugget: What did PM Modi say about ‘Natural Farming’ at the Coimbatore Summit?

#12 India and climate action

Why this topic is relevant: India’s climate action has entered a new phase with the transition from the 2030 climate commitments towards the 2035 NDCs, while simultaneously pursuing development, energy security and poverty reduction. India has revised its 2035 climate targets, including 60% non-fossil-fuel installed electricity capacity and a 47% reduction in emissions intensity of GDP from 2005 levels. The topic is important for Mains because it allows UPSC to test the tension between development and decarbonisation, India’s emphasis on climate justice and equity, the role of adaptation and mitigation, climate finance and technology transfer, and India’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2070.

Key dimensions to cover:

Why must India’s climate strategy give equal importance to adaptation and mitigation? Discuss with suitable examples.

India’s revised 2035 climate targets represent continuity as well as an incremental strengthening of its climate ambition. Discuss.

What role can India play in making global climate governance more equitable and responsive to the concerns of developing countries?

PYQ Insight:

Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (2021)

Explain the purpose of the Green Grid Initiative launched at World Leaders Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, 2021. When was this idea first floated in the International Solar Alliance (ISA)? (2021)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Knowledge Nugget | World Environment Day 2026: Let’s revisit 5 critical environmental lessons

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : India’s climate targets for 2035

Knowledge Nugget | India achieves 300 GW Renewable Energy capacity: What it means for country’s climate goals

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : India’s net-zero 2070 target

#13 Land Degradation and Desertification

Why this topic is relevant: Land degradation and desertification are important for UPSC Mains because they sit at the intersection of environment, agriculture, water security, biodiversity, climate change and livelihoods. For Mains, the important shift is from merely discussing desertification as expansion of deserts to understanding land degradation as a broader decline in the biological or economic productivity of land, and examining how restoration can simultaneously support food security, climate resilience, biodiversity and rural livelihoods.

Key dimensions to cover:

How does climate change both contribute to and intensify land degradation in India? Discuss the potential of land restoration as a climate adaptation strategy.

How does land degradation affect India’s water security? Discuss the role of watershed-based land restoration in addressing both drought and flood vulnerability.

Despite several programmes for afforestation, watershed development and land restoration, land degradation remains a major challenge in India. What explains this implementation gap?

What is Land Degradation Neutrality?

PYQ Insight:

The effective management of land and water resources will drastically reduce the human miseries. Explain. (2016)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Knowledge Nugget: What is the Bonn Challenge? India’s progress towards its 2030 restoration goal

Knowledge Nugget: Green India Mission – what does it tell us about India’s fight against land degradation that UPSC aspirants must know

#14 Forests and Forest Governance

In November 2025, the Supreme Court had accepted the definition of the Aravallis as proposed by a committee constituted by the government on its orders. According to this definition, only peaks that are 100 metres or above would be considered as Aravallis. The decision sparked a controversy, after which the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025, directed that the November decision “be kept in abeyance” till an HPC of domain experts undertakes a comprehensive assessment of the report of the earlier committee and sought proposals from all stakeholders on who should be part of the committee. (File photo) In November 2025, the Supreme Court had accepted the definition of the Aravallis as proposed by a committee constituted by the government on its orders. According to this definition, only peaks that are 100 metres or above would be considered as Aravallis. The decision sparked a controversy, after which the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025, directed that the November decision “be kept in abeyance” till an HPC of domain experts undertakes a comprehensive assessment of the report of the earlier committee and sought proposals from all stakeholders on who should be part of the committee. (File photo)

Why this topic is relevant: Forests are central to India’s biodiversity, climate mitigation, water security, soil conservation and livelihoods, making forest governance a cross-cutting topic for GS-3. The issue has gained renewed relevance with debates over forest diversion for infrastructure and mining, compensatory afforestation, forest fires, invasive species, monoculture plantations and the rights of forest-dependent communities.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can India reconcile its developmental and strategic infrastructure requirements with the need to conserve ecologically sensitive forests?

How can recognition of forest rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 contribute to both livelihood security and sustainable forest management?

How can forest conservation and restoration contribute simultaneously to India’s climate mitigation and adaptation objectives?

What are the major challenges faced by India’s forest and vegetation cover?

PYQ Insight:

Identify and discuss the factors responsible for diversity of natural vegetation in India. Assess the significance of wildlife sanctuaries in rain forest regions of India. (2023)

Examine the status of forest resources of India and its resultant impact on climate change. (2019)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Why forests demand more effective monitoring

What are the major challenges faced by India’s forest and vegetation cover?

#15 Wetlands and Ramsar Sites

Why this topic is relevant: Wetlands are a high-value UPSC Mains topic because they connect biodiversity, water security, flood management, groundwater recharge, climate resilience, livelihoods and environmental governance. The topic has gained fresh relevance in 2026 as India crossed the 100-Ramsar-site milestone with Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh in June, and then reached 101 Ramsar sites with Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh in August 2026.

Key dimensions to cover:

How can conservation and restoration of wetlands contribute to India’s climate adaptation and mitigation objectives?

What is the significance of the Ramsar Convention for wetland conservation?

What is the significance of the Ramsar Convention for wetland conservation? Explain the principle of ‘wise use’ in the Indian context.

PYQ Insight:

What is wetland? Explain the Ramsar concept of ‘wise use’ in the context of wetland conservation. Cite two examples of Ramsar sites from India. (2018)

Comment on the National Wetland Conservation Programme initiated by the Government of India and name a few India’s wetlands of international importance included in the Ramsar Sites. (2023)

Other important article covering the same topic:

What are the socio-ecological implications of disappearing lakes in India?

Knowledge Nugget: India adds its 100th Ramsar site — Why are wetlands important?

All the best !

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨