UPSC Mains 2026: How to write a good essay for the civil services exam

What matters more in a UPSC essay, what you write or how you think before you write? With the UPSC Mains Essay Paper scheduled for August 21, 2026, we look at an often-overlooked aspect of essay writing: the pre-writing or blueprint stage.

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Here, we break down the pre-writing stage into three key steps.

A. Revisit prior knowledge

Even though UPSC essay topics may seem generic, some require substantial prior knowledge to be handled well. Be honest about your understanding before choosing a topic.

For example, “History is a series of victories won by the scientific man over the romantic man” demands concrete historical examples, from the Dark Ages and Copernican Revolution to the Renaissance and Industrial Age.

If your knowledge is limited or half-baked, it may be wiser to skip an otherwise appealing topic.

B. Isolate the core themes- Deconstruction

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The deconstruction method breaks an essay topic into its core themes, analyses them individually, and then connects them to understand the statement as a whole. It is a bottom-up approach that moves from the small to the big.

For example, “Forests are the best-case studies for economic excellence” has two core themes: Forests and Economic Excellence.

Similarly, “Visionary decision-making happens at the intersection of intuition and logic” has three core themes: Visionary decision-making, Intuition and Logic.

By temporarily isolating these themes, you can brainstorm more effectively and ensure a comprehensive essay.

C. Consider the counterarguments

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Do not simply agree with the essay topic and elaborate on it. Every topic has another side that deserves consideration.

For example, “The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining” emphasises preparedness and vigilance during good times.

Counterargument: While planning for the future is important, good times are also an opportunity to appreciate the present, be grateful and enjoy life.

Considering counterarguments adds balance, maturity and depth to your essay and prevents one-sided arguments.

D. Look beyond the surface

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Before choosing an essay topic, ask: Is it superficial, metaphorical, or pointing to a deeper issue?

For example, “You cannot step twice in the same river” may seem like a simple statement about change. But Heraclitus’ quote explores the impermanence and constantly changing nature of the universe and human beings.

The idea connects to philosophy, Buddhism, psychology and even science. Such topics require deeper understanding, not just common-sense interpretation.

Therefore, assess the intellectual depth of a topic before choosing it, especially when writing under exam pressure

E. Cover Dimensions

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Before writing, ask: What are the different dimensions of this topic?

For example, “Smile is the chosen vehicle for all ambiguities” may initially seem to be about social psychology. But a comprehensive essay can explore its wider dimensions:

1. Emotions: joy, jealousy, confusion, love, malice, etc.

2. Society: non-verbal communication, empathy, relationships and emotional intelligence.

3. Contemporary issues: mental health, depression and social media.

4. Public life: how politicians and marketers use smiles to appear likeable.

5. Ethics: the normalisation of deception.

Mapping different dimensions makes your essay wider, richer and more comprehensive. However, don’t worry about whether you have covered all dimensions. Rather, focus on covering as many dimensions as possible, and do so convincingly.

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STEP 2: Ideation and Brainstorming of the topics

Once you have deconstructed the topic and understood its essence, the next step is to brainstorm the content needed for the essay. Ideation should happen before you start writing.

JUST FYI: 1. Your first ideas may not cover all the critical dimensions. 2. Brainstorming is not just about examples and anecdotes. It should generate arguments, counterarguments and perspectives. 3. Systematic ideation helps organise your thoughts, improve structure and create better flow.

12 QC Technique

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The 12 QC (12 Question Clues) technique uses questions to stimulate your knowledge and generate ideas systematically.

Ask the following questions:

1. Where have you heard or read about it?

2. Why is it important for human beings?

3. What do its constituent words mean?

4. What is its opposite?

5. What do you already know about it?

6. What ethical questions does it raise?

7. What is its pessimistic side?

8. What historical examples illustrate it?

9. Who does it affect and why does it matter?

10. What Indian examples can you think of?

11. What current examples illustrate it?

12. What is its optimistic side?

You may apply the questions to each core theme separately. You need not answer every question, and not every idea generated needs to feature in the essay. The aim is to stimulate thinking and expand your content pool.

Step 3: Structure and Flow of a good essay

Every essay has an introduction, body and conclusion, but what you put inside these sections and how you connect your ideas determines whether the essay earns average or excellent marks.

Structure is how you organise your arguments, while flow is how smoothly those arguments and counterarguments connect. Both make the essay logical, coherent and easy to follow.

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Structure and flow are skills that can be learned and improved. Some useful approaches are:

1. Two-Side Face-off:

Divide the body into arguments and counterarguments, presenting both sides of the debate. For example:

Thinking is like a game; it does not begin unless there is an opposite team

The body of the essay can be divided into 2 parts- one agreeing with the statement and one disagreeing with it as follows:

“Thinking is reciprocal as thought builds on other thoughts. The Socratic method, championed by Socrates, is a testament to this idea. Socrates would go around Athens spreading knowledge by asking questions and inciting dialogue which would lead the conversationist to the point of realization about something new and profound.

Similarly, when Einstein said he was standing on the shoulders of giants, he meant that his theory of relativity was built using many ideas developed by mathematicians and physicists who came before him.

The reciprocal nature of thought helps to improve it by allowing dissent and counterarguments much like a game of chess. An example is the Case study pioneered by Harvard Business School wherein one case is debated upon in detail considering various strategies before arriving at the optimal one.

While dissent and opposition can lead to many a good idea, there are more ways for thought to develop into ideas within human consciousness. Human cognition is too complex to be restricted to one mode of thinking. A Case in point is intuitive or creative thinking that can arise spontaneously without the interlocking of two human intelligences.

For instance, creative geniuses often hit upon their best ideas out of the blue in ‘Eureka’ moments that seem to arise from within the subconscious mind without the presence of an opponent.

Another example is ‘thought-experiments’ used by philosophers that are designed to be introspective exercises that one engages with, with oneself. Thought experiments are indispensable tools for philosophers and physicists to offer insight into a profound problem of logic and metaphysics.”

2. Anecdotes and Stories:

Anecdotes can make powerful hooks or introductions, but may not be suitable for structuring the entire essay as they can limit comprehensive coverage. Nevertheless, let us look at this example.

Not all who wander are lost

“About 2000 years ago, a wandering prince changed the world by questioning the most profound and radical assumptions about human existence. Prince Siddhartha was bathed in luxury and wanted for nothing. But when we saw the naked reality of the world and all its suffering, he could not silence his mind to the questions that we take for granted- why is there suffering and death? If suffering is inevitable then what is the point of life? Is there peace to be found or are we doomed to suffer in this life?

He wandered for years in search of answers, as lost as a soul can be. But in the end, it was his wandering that changed the world forever. When he became the Buddha, he not only found himself but saved millions of others from being lost themselves….“

The other two approaches can be:

3. Timeline and Chronology:

For topics involving evolution or historical change, move chronologically through different periods while maintaining a balanced analysis.

4. Dimensional Analysis:



Explore social, economic, political, cultural or other dimensions where relevant. However, dimensions need not always become the structure. They can simply support your arguments.

UPSC essays are more than a language test or a display of creativity. They reveal how you think, analyse and communicate. There is no single winning template. Choose a structure that best suits the topic. Follow a strategy that helps you understand the topic, organise your ideas and present them with balance and clarity.

Above all, write with honesty and confidence. A thoughtful, well-structured essay is always stronger than one that merely fills pages.

All the best!

(Note: The above mentioned tips are referenced from the Ethics Simplified Series by former IRS Ravi Kapoor for UPSC Essentials)

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨