UPSC CSE 2025 Results: Carried by his mother’s strength, Nitish Kumar overcame physical challenges to secure AIR 847

When Nitish Kumar saw his name in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results, the first person he wanted to share the news with was his mother. For years, the young aspirant from Khatoti Kala village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district had relied on her to travel from one place to another due to severe mobility challenges.

On March 6, that long journey of struggle culminated in an All India Rank of 847. For a few seconds, Nitish says he simply looked at his name on the list and thanked God.

When he found out about his success, his mother, Kela Devi, was in the fields harvesting crops. Nitish first told his younger brother, who was at home, and then called his mother to inform her. For Nitish, the moment belonged as much to her as it did to him.

The 28-year-old says his journey to this milestone has been anything but ordinary.

Growing up with physical challenges

When he was around four or five years old, Nitish says he gradually began losing his ability to walk normally. Pain and mobility challenges became part of his daily life. His parents tried every possible treatment they could afford, visiting doctors and seeking help wherever they could.

Relief remained elusive for years. Eventually, on the advice of villagers, the family took him to Sajoda Dham in Jodhpur. There, he says, his condition improved enough for him to begin focusing on his education.

His early schooling happened at home. Nitish says he had a natural interest in studies and spent time reading newspapers at home. Over time, he taught himself basic reading through books and guides. It was only when teachers visiting the village for census work noticed him that his formal schooling began. They persuaded his parents to enrol him in school.

Nitish began attending regular classes from Class 7 at the government school in his village, which offered education only up to Class 10. For Classes 11 and 12, he joined CL Public School in Narnaul, where the school administration waived his fees and extended full support.

Encouraged by teachers and mentors, he pursued his graduation from Krishna Nagar Government College and completed his postgraduate studies in Hindi from Government PG College, Narnaul.

A long road to cracking UPSC

His civil services journey began during his graduation years. Nitish faced four unsuccessful attempts before clearing the premier examination on his fifth attempt.

Preparation brought its own difficulties. Travelling was not easy because of his physical limitations, and for years, his mother carried him in her lap while travelling. Moving to a different city to register for coaching classes was not feasible. So, Nitish chose online learning instead and continued his preparation from home.

His preparation strategy evolved with time. Nitish says he focused heavily on analysing previous years’ question papers. He identified recurring themes, prepared concise notes, and relied on repeated revision rather than constantly adding new study material. According to him, revising the same sources seven to eight times proved more effective.

Test series and regular practice in answering helped him refine his approach. For the interview stage, he followed newspapers such as The Indian Express, The Hindu, and Dainik Jagran, while thoroughly preparing on topics related to his Detailed Application Form.

A mother’s unwavering support

Behind every stage of this journey stood his mother’s quiet determination.

“She has sacrificed everything for me,” Nitish says. “Wherever I need to go, she carries me. She ensures I get the food I need, helps me in daily activities, and arranges books for my studies. She always protected me from discouragement and gave me emotional strength.”

His mother, though not highly educated and a homemaker, showed remarkable resilience that deeply influenced him. Seeing her manage family responsibilities while raising a child with physical challenges left a lasting impression on him.

“I always felt that I must do something meaningful for her. Clearing the UPSC became a goal for which I had to move forward with determination and no alternative,” says Nitish.

His father, Shardha Nand, is a farmer.

Turning point and staying motivated

Nitish says he struggled initially because he had not fully understood the importance of analysing previous years’ questions and had difficulty with the CSAT paper.

Guidance from a mentor helped him correct his strategy. By carefully identifying mistakes, and modifying his approach, he says he gradually improved.

Despite four failed attempts, Nitish says he rarely felt overwhelmed by self-doubt. Support from family members, especially his mother and his uncle, kept him motivated.

Spiritual guidance also helped him maintain focus. He often turned to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, meditation, and chanting to stay calm and determined.

Lessons from the UPSC journey

Looking back, Nitish believes preparing and cracking the UPSC exam has taught him three important lessons. First, civil services preparation is a long race that demands patience. Second, failures are inevitable, and confidence must be preserved despite setbacks. Third, serious preparation requires discipline and the ability to avoid distractions.

His childhood memories still remind him of how far he has come. Growing up with physical challenges, he often wondered whether he would one day be able to give his mother a moment of pride and happiness. Civil services, he felt, could make that possible.

The officer he hopes to become

As he prepares to enter public service, Nitish says his experiences have shaped his attitude towards civil service. He wants to remain grounded and responsive to people’s problems at the grassroots level.

“I have faced many challenges in life,” he says. “I want to ensure that people within my area of responsibility receive timely help and that their concerns are addressed with sincerity.”

A journey shaped by perseverance

If he could speak to his younger self, Nitish says he would simply remind him that every struggle eventually finds meaning. “All the hardships from childhood to now have brought peace and satisfaction in the end. Success gains its value through effort and struggle. If I can do it, anyone can.”

His story is not just about clearing one of India’s toughest examinations; it is also about perseverance, family support, and a mother’s unwavering belief that carried her son, literally, towards his dream.

