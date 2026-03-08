UPSC CSAT Simplified | How to tackle UPSC CSAT comprehension passages : Expert tips for 2026 aspirants

(As the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 approaches, lakhs of aspirants are intensifying their preparation for the first stage of the exam. Yet the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), despite being qualifying in nature, continues to be a hurdle for many candidates.

To help aspirants prepare better, we began the series “UPSC CSAT Simplified” under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express. In the first part, our expert, Dr Mansoor Agha Siddiqui, explained the nature and structure of the CSAT paper. In the second part of this mini-series today, he discusses comprehension, one of the most important components of the CSAT paper.)

About our expert: For UPSC aspirants grappling with the challenges of CSAT, Dr. Mansoor Agha Siddiqui brings decades of experience to the conversation. With over three decades of guiding students through aptitude and assessment tests such as GMAT, IIM-CAT, GRE, SAT, LSAT, CUET and others, he has worked extensively with the design and demands of aptitude-based examinations. His expertise also includes mentoring UPSC aspirants across multiple areas, including CSAT, making his insights particularly relevant for candidates preparing for this crucial paper.

Subject 1: Comprehension

This subject aims at testing how good a candidate is at fact-finding, sifting through information, interpreting text, predicting, and inferring events and recognising implied meanings. In order to be good at Comprehension, a candidate must have the ability to understand the basic information given to solve a question / problem on the basis of rules.

A candidate’s sense of Language is developed and can be tested at four distinct and progressive levels:

1. Vocabulary – The first stage in picking up a language is to develop a rich vocabulary-not just more words in the mental lexicon and clarity of their meaning but also the various unrelated and different shades of meanings that a single word may have. The situation gets further complicated by the difference in the literal and figurative meanings of certain words, by some words developing an absolutely different contextual meaning and idiomatic usage. During preparation, UPSC aspirants can develop and test their Vocabulary by attempting foundational questions based on literary meaning of words, Verbal Analogy, Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitutions, idioms, and phrases.

2. Sentence Construction – Once you know words of a language, the next stage is to connect words in a certain sensible sequence to make a sentence, which can convey some information. So “The boy smiled.” is an example of a simple sentence as it conveys information about the boy. The construction of a sentence is governed by rules of syntax and common sense. A candidate’s skill of Sentence Construction can be improved by practicing foundational questions of Sentence Correction, Error Identification, Sentence Completion, Improving Sentences etc.

Story continues below this ad

3. Paragraph Construction – In a paragraph, several sentences in the right sequence can convey a certain thought process, such as an argument or an aspect of a narrative. Paragraph construction needs rules of segue, rhetoric and flow of sequential thoughts that build on the previously expressed ones. Question may even be based on certain real-life situations to test how good a candidate is at fact-finding, sifting through information, interpreting text, concluding from given information, and discerning between stated and implied meaning of the given information. Understanding of vocabulary, rhetorical tools, hunting for the required information while keeping the holistic picture in mind, etc are essential comprehension skills at play in this area. This topic has a lot of scope for testing of the moral and ethical dimension of decision making. A candidate’s skill of Paragraph Construction can be improved by practicing foundational questions of Para-jumbles / Anagrams, CLOZE, Paragraph Improvement, Critical Reasoning, Critical Reading, and certain types of Decision-Making questions, which may even test for ethical standards of a candidate.

4. Passage Construction –Several paragraph can be written in a sequence to express an anecdote, story, chronologically sequenced narrative, critique, analysis, or comprehensive information about a certain thing. Sense of the flow of information in a passage can be tested only through classical Reading Comprehension or unseen passages in common parlance having three broad types of questions (with several subtypes).

TYPES OF QUESTIONS IN COMPREHENSIONS

A. Specific Detail Questions:

What is tested – These questions ask about a detail / information that is explicitly mentioned in the passage. This question type differs from a main idea question in that a specific detail is a point stated by the author as a part of the overall / holistic development of the main theme of the selection.

So, the following abilities are being tested in Specific Detail Questions:

Story continues below this ad

to comprehend/understand the question,

hunt the information from the passage that rightly answers the question,

match the passage information with the four options given and

not get distracted by attractive and wrong trap answers

Take care – Easy questions may just need an information directly mentioned in the passage, while difficult questions can have a wrong trap answer which has information that is mentioned in the passage, but is still a wrong answer.

Specific Detail questions can be phrased as:

Which moral reasons guide the value selection of a common citizen?

The author does not provide information to answer which of the following questions?

The author mentions which of the following in this passage?

Which of the following has not been mentioned in the passage?

According to the author….

The author provides information that would answer which of the following questions?

B. General Questions:

What is tested – These questions require that you have the broad picture of the passage and cannot be handled if you have just skimmed the passage. They ask about the central theme that unifies the passage.

General questions can be phrased as:

Which of the following titles best describes the content of the passage?

What is the main/central/primary idea of the passage?

What is the main/central/primary theme of the passage?

What is the main/central/primary purpose of the passage?

What is the main/central/primary function of the passage?

What is the main/central/primary concern of the passage?

The author is primarily/mainly concerned with…

What is the organisation / structure / architecture of the passage?

What is the tone of the author/passage?

Take care: These general questions have general answers, which will not be mentioned specifically in the passage. You will need a big picture / holistic / bird eye view understanding of the passage.

(The third type of Comprehension questions are Perception questions. I am intentionally not going into their details as they require a grounding in Critical Reasoning and can scare off an aspirant right in the beginning of CSAT preparation, if they do not have a foundation of Argumentation & Critical Reasoning.)

Story continues below this ad

Let us look at a question released by UPSC

Read the following passage and answer the given questions. Your answers should be drawn from the content of given passage only.

The economy of contemporary India is a great paradox. It is a strange combination of outstanding achievements as well as grave failures. Since independence, India has achieved remarkable progress in overcoming its economic backwardness. From being a very poor country in the 1950s and a ‘basket case’ in the mid 1960s, it has emerged as the fourth largest economy in the world (in terms of purchasing power parity). Our economy has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Now the country is one of the leading players in the world knowledge economy with vast intellectual capital and booming software and information technology services. While our country has joined the league of the world’s top five fastest growing economies, we are in the bottom 20 among all countries in terms of the Human Development Index. While the country is celebrating its growth rate and technological wonders, it is witnessing social contradictions and the paradox and ironies of development. Thus, there are ‘two Indias’ in contemporary India.

1. Why is the Indian economy considered ‘a great paradox’?

(a) It is a leading player in information technology services with low levels of literacy.

(b) There is poverty amidst plenty in agricultural produce.

(c) It is one of the largest economies with low human development.

(d) It has scientific achievements with social contradictions.

Story continues below this ad

Explanation: This is paragraph has been picked up from an essay, Evolution of Development Strategy Since Independence, by Ambuja Kumar Tripathy, the Asst Professor, Dept of Political Science at Lakshmibai College, University of Delhi, and looking at the source and the erudite author’s background will give you an idea about the higher level of English language and ideas that candidates need to be comfortable with. It has fancier and more difficult English language than what you commonly use, which will be difficult to understand and when twisted questions are based upon such a paragraph, cracking the questions becomes even more difficult.

In the first go if a student reads the passage and attempts question with normal concentration, then all four choices look familiar and acceptable. Though, at a more holistic level, the question is asking – Why is the Indian economy considered ‘a great paradox’? so if we understand the structure of the paragraph, then we can see that it has been written in an argumentative style, with the author’s conclusion in the opening sentence itself, while the rest of the sentences provide propositions to support/ prove the argument. After the opening sentence, which is also the author’s conclusion, the next sentence gives the major reason why – economy of contemporary India is a great paradox – but none of the options corresponds to this sentence.

Sentences which give reasons supporting the conclusion/argument are the 6th and 7th sentence- While our country has joined the league of the world’s top five fastest growing economies, we are in the bottom 20 among all countries in terms of the Human Development Index. While the country is celebrating its growth rate and technological wonders, it is witnessing social contradictions and the paradox and ironies of development. This is the location for the answer and it corresponds to option (c).

So (c) is the best option.

Option a is rejected as ” low levels of literacy ” is not cited in the paragraph as a point supporting the argument.

Story continues below this ad

Option b is rejected as ” poverty amidst plenty in agricultural produce ” is not mentioned in the paragraph at all and is also not cited in the paragraph as a point supporting the argument.

Option d is rejected as ” low position in Human Development Index ” is mentioned in the paragraph but the specific contrast between ” scientific achievements with social contradictions ” not cited in the paragraph as a point supporting the argument.

Next Article in CSAT Simplified: How to tackle Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability

Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

Story continues below this ad

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026.🚨