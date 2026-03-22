UPSC CSAT Simplified: Expert guides aspirants on how to master General Mental Ability questions

With the UPSC Prelims 2026 approaching, General Mental Ability (GMA) in CSAT Paper II remains a scoring yet often underestimated area. In this part of the CSAT Simplified series, expert Dr Mansoor Agha Siddiqui explains key question types—coding-decoding, relations, direction sense, and logical sequences—along with practical strategies and solved examples to improve accuracy and speed.

Written by: Manas Srivastava
5 min readNew DelhiMar 22, 2026 10:37 AM IST
upsc csat 4For UPSC aspirants grappling with the challenges of CSAT, Dr. Mansoor Agha Siddiqui brings decades of experience to the conversation.
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(With the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 scheduled for May 24, the countdown has truly begun. This is the phase when aspirants must start taking the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) seriously, even though it is only qualifying in nature, as it has surprised many candidates in recent years. CSAT is a qualifying paper requiring a minimum of 33% marks, as per official UPSC guidelines.

To bring clarity to preparation, UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express continues its series “UPSC CSAT Simplified.” In the first part, expert Dr Mansoor Agha Siddiqui decoded the nature and structure of the CSAT paper (click here), while the second part focused on tackling comprehension (click here), a section that often consumes valuable exam time. The third part discussed logical reasoning and analytical ability, building a strong conceptual base (click here). In this fourth part, he turns to General Mental Ability questions, a crucial yet often underestimated area for aspirants aiming to clear CSAT with confidence.)

About our expert: For UPSC aspirants grappling with the challenges of CSAT, Dr. Mansoor Agha Siddiqui brings decades of experience to the conversation. With over three decades of guiding students through aptitude and assessment tests such as GMAT, IIM-CAT, GRE, SAT, LSAT, CUET and others, he has worked extensively with the design and demands of aptitude-based examinations. His expertise also includes mentoring UPSC aspirants across multiple areas, including CSAT, making his insights particularly relevant for candidates preparing for this crucial paper.

Subject 3: General Mental Ability

An area which has been separated from the General Studies paper of the old pattern, General Mental Ability is now a part of CSAT Paper  II. General Mental Ability (GMA) verifies a candidate’s cognitive skills. From a student’s perspective GMA, as a subject, does not require any formal learning of subject-specific rules but an exposure of possible question types and finding your own way to handle tricky questions, where you tend to make mistakes and subsequently not repeating the same mistakes, can help you get an impeccable score.

The questions check the common sense clubbed with the basic mathematics skills that one is exposed to till class X, a competency that will impact job performance irrespective of the cadre one selects. GMA can test a candidate for Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning skills.

Questions can be based on coding-decoding, ages, relations, Venn diagrams, sets, dices, direction sense, abstract figures, logical number/alphabetical/ diagrammatic sequences, etc. So, the way to gain proficiency at GMA is to get a wide exposure of all possible question types and have a perfectionist attitude. If you get a single question wrong, then that question is important for you as it possibly has something that you need to learn. But then isn’t this the strategy for any and all tested areas?

csat image gma

Let us analyse a few General Mental Ability questions:

Directions to Question no.1: In the following question, there is some relationship between the figures. From the answer figures, pick out the figures which most appropriately completes the sequence.

Question 1:

upsc csat gma 2

1. Answer: (b)

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Explanation: In each subsequent figure the design rotates through 90o in anticlockwise direction.

 

Directions for Question no. 2: Study the following information and answer the given question:

In a certain code language –

‘school is far from here’ is written as ‘to ga di ba ni’.

‘here is the school bus’ is written as ‘ru to ni di zi’.

‘come from school’ is written as ‘ga ni mo’.

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‘is the bus late’ is written as ‘ru zi fa to’.

Question 2: What may the code ‘ru mo di’ stand for in the given code language?

(a)     the bus here

(b)     come from here

(c)      come the late

(d)     come the here

2. Answer: (d)

Explanation: School = ni, is = to, far = ba, from = ga, here = di,  come = mo, late = fa, the bus = ru zi

 

Question 3: M is the son of P; Q is the grand-daughter of O who is the husband of P. How is M related to O?

(a)     Son

(b)     Daughter

(c)      Mother

(d)     Father

3. Answer: (a)

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Explanation: Given that O is the husband of P and M is the son of P, and Q is the grand-daughter of O who is the husband of P. So, O and P are parents of M.

Therefore, M is the son of O.

So, the answer is (a).

 

Question 4: Prateek traveled in an absolutely barren desert with a plain surface from a point A to B, a distance of 12km. He turned right and traveled 8 km and reached point C. From that point he took a right turn and traveled 6 km, and reached point D. How far away is he from the starting point?

(a)     10 km

(b)     12 km

(c)     13 km

(d)     14 km

4. Answer: (a)

Explanation:

upsc gma image 3

The required distance is a diagonal of the rectange with sides 6 km and 8 km. So, we can use the Pythagoras Theorem:

csat gma image 4

Next Article in CSAT Simplified: How to tackle basic numeracy and data interpretation questions for UPSC exam

Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

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Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava
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Manas Srivastava leads the UPSC Essentials section of The Indian Express (digital). He majorly writes on UPSC, other competitive exams and education-related projects. In the past, Manas has represented India at the G-20 Youth Summit in Mexico. He is a former member of the Youth Council, GOI. A two-time topper/gold medallist in History (both in graduation and post-graduation) from Delhi University, he has mentored and taught UPSC aspirants for more than five years. His diverse role in The Indian Express consists of writing, editing, anchoring/ hosting, interviewing experts, and curating and simplifying news for the benefit of students. He hosts the YouTube talk show called ‘Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik’ and a LIVE series on Instagram and YouTube called ‘LIVE with Manas’.His talks on ‘How to read a newspaper’ focus on newspaper reading as an essential habit for students. His articles and videos aim at finding solutions to the general queries of students and hence he believes in being students' editor, preparing them not just for any exam but helping them to become informed citizens. This is where he makes his teaching profession meet journalism. He is also the editor of UPSC Essentials' monthly magazine for the aspirants. He is a recipient of the Dip Chand Memorial Award, the Lala Ram Mohan Prize and Prof. Papiya Ghosh Memorial Prize for academic excellence. He was also awarded the University’s Post-Graduate Scholarship for pursuing M.A. in History where he chose to specialise in Ancient India due to his keen interest in Archaeology. He has also successfully completed a Certificate course on Women’s Studies by the Women’s Studies Development Centre, DU. As a part of N.S.S in the past, Manas has worked with national and international organisations and has shown keen interest and active participation in Social Service. He has led and been a part of projects involving areas such as gender sensitisation, persons with disability, helping slum dwellers, environment, adopting our heritage programme. He has also presented a case study on ‘Psychological stress among students’ at ICSQCC- Sri Lanka. As a compere for seminars and other events he likes to keep his orating hobby alive. His interests also lie in International Relations, Governance, Social issues, Essays and poetry. ... Read More

 

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