UPSC Civil Services Main analysis: No major changes in trend but with simpler topics, elaboration remains the task

The UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2022 started off today with the Essay paper. There were 8 Essay topics divided into two sections, out of which candidates were asked to write on two topics in 3 hours, selecting one from each. Candidates were to answer in about 1000-1200 words for each essay. The maximum mark for the essay paper is 250 (125 each).

Here are the topics and brief analysis:

Section A

1. Forests are the best case studies for economic excellence

A simpler topic from the area of Environmental Economics where much of the content could have been derived from GS paper. Case studies as examples could have enriched the arguments. Aspirants may have been reminded of State of Forest Report , ‘Forests, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment’ Study by UN Foum on Forests (2019), Investing in Forests: The Business insight report by WEF (JUNE 2021), Indonesia’s experiment in reducing emissions and fighting deforestation , Miyawaki method and the case study of Industrial Engineer Shubhendu Sharma who left his high-paying job and work towards “creating natural forests and promoting sustainability.”

2. Poets are acknowledged legislators of the world

A topic that would have excited students of literature. This topic is a direct lift up from ‘The Defence of Poetry’ 1821 by Shelley. As simple as it looks, required substantiating points with examples of poet, poetry and their effect on society keeping in mind a multidimensional approach.

3. History is a series of victories won by the scientific man over the romantic man

A topic that may have taken aspirants to their History classes and notes. Thomas Carlyle stated that “The History of the world is but the Biography of great men”. Students must have thought of noble prize winners, successful scientists and their inventions, wisdom, objectivity etc. But the anti-thesis of the topic also demanded an aspirant to think from the perspective romanticism, poerty, art and literature. It is a test of a candidate of what he or she understands of “victories.”

4. A ship in harbour is safe, but that is not what is a ship for

The quote that is mostly credited to John A. Shedd takes back to the ethics paper which reminds of how risk-taking ability is necessary to try something new and challenging. This topic invites ideas and examples from different fields like politics, economy, science and sports. An easier topic to attempt but the challenge lies in striking the right balance between arguments, analysis and examples.

Section B

5. The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining

Credited to John F. Kennedy (1962), the quote is a reminder to fix what is broken as soon as possible. Between the lines, it talks of attitude, preparedness, swiftness and pro-activeness. A candidate may remind of challenges the world or India is facing and success stories and examples that show it is possible to fix the problem before it gets worse. Stories of failure of individuals, events and programs could have further supported the arguments.

6. You cannot step twice in the same river

Credited to Heraclitus, a philosopher. The quote continues as, “For it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” As we move on, time moves on. And therefore it is not possible to repeat past actions and experiences. On face value it appears true but digging deep doesn’t it reminds of the mistakes we as individuals, nation and the world keep repeating. Also, don’t we keep trying and attempting to reach a particular goal. The best examples come from International politics and sports . This topic required careful thinking and intelligent examples.

7. A smile is the chosen vehicle for all ambiguities

Identified as a quote by Herman Melville, an American novelist, it simply means that in situations of doubts, dilemma and unclarity, the smile is the way out. It talks about human nature and attitude. Is the smile product of cool-mindedness while handling challenging and confusing situations or an excuse to avoid? The essay aspects a candidate to discuss why such an attitude? What it leads to? and many other questions. A topic which we all agree too, but the task lies in elaboration.

8. Just because you have a choice, it does not mean any of them has to be right

Picked from The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster. Theories of ethics will make you think of Ethical relativism and morality. What appears to be an easy topic required good examples and dimensions to elaborate.

Overall, there wasn’t a major shift in the nature of the paper. The brighter side of this paper was the lucidity of the topics. Although most of the quotes were not popular quotes, however, they were easy to understand. It is not necessary that a candidate should know the source of the quotes but the real challenge lies in elaborating and building content to reach a respectable word limit. Finally, the key also lies in selecting the right topic.