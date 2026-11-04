Knowledge Nugget | Blackbucks set to return to Gomarda, Chattisgarh: Why the species matters

Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Blackbuck, its characteristics and its conservation.

Chhattisgarh will bring back blackbucks to Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary after more than five decades. 50 Blackbuck will be translocated from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary to Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary. Blackbucks had disappeared from the region by the 1970s due to hunting, poaching, encroachment and developmental activities. The initiative is being undertaken after the success of an earlier conservation program in Barnawapara, where the blackbuck population has grown to over 150.

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Beyond this recent development, the translocation and conservation of Blackbucks offers an opportunity to understand the wildlife conservation in India, role of translocation and also the importance of community participation in biodiversity conservation.

Key takeaways:

1. The blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra), a member of the family Bovidae, is native to the Indian subcontinent, with approximately 90% of its population currently found in India. It primarily inhabits open grasslands, bushlands, scrublands and dry thorn habitats.

2. Blackbucks exhibit clear sexual dimorphism. Males have a dark brown to black coat and long, spiralling horns, while females generally have a yellowish coat and usually lack horns. They are primarily diurnal foragers.

3. Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Blackbuck is classified as a protected species under Schedule I. This status has been retained under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, ensuring it continues to enjoy the highest level of legal protection, with stringent penal consequences for hunting.

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— Although the 2022 Amendment rationalised the statutory framework by reducing the number of schedules from six to four, the Blackbuck remains listed under Schedule I.

4. In the IUCN Red List, the species is classified as Least Concern (LC) in 2017. CITES lists the species under Appendix III.

5. The Centrally Sponsored Umbrella Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH) provides central assistance to states for wildlife conservation, including blackbuck conservation.

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6. Threats responsible for the decline of blackbuck populations include, habitat loss and fragmentation, hunting and poaching, human-wildlife conflict, stray dog attacks etc. There are also genetic concerns as the declining population sizes and isolation can reduce genetic variation, affecting the long-term survival of populations.

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7. Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, capture or translocation of Schedule I animals must be carried out in a manner that causes minimum trauma to the animal.

Importance of Wildlife translocation in Blackbuck conservation:

1. Wildlife translocation involves deliberately moving animals from one geographical location to another for conservation or management purposes. It can help restore species populations in areas where they have become locally extinct, strengthen existing populations and reduce population pressure in habitats with limited carrying capacity.

2. In Chhattisgarh, the State Wildlife Board translocated 77 blackbucks to Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in 2017-18. Of these, 50 came from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi, and 27 from Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, Bilaspur.

3. Important factors determining the success of translocation:

— Wildlife Sanctuaries having some common landscape features.

Example: Gomarda offers favourable conditions for blackbucks, including open grasslands, good water availability and suitable topography.

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— Measures to improve enclosure conditions are needed such as including better drainage, sand layering to keep the area dry and improved waste disposal.

— A dedicated conservation team to focus on habitat management and nutrition.

Example: Promoting the growth of palatable grasses and controlling invasive weed species to ensure adequate fodder availability.

— Careful acclimatisation is needed, since blackbucks are sensitive animals and prone to casualties, they need adequate fodder, suitable habitat conditions and time to adapt before being released into the wild.

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FYI: Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary and Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary 1.Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary is a blend of dry deciduous forests, grasslands, waterfalls and reservoirs. — Located near Sarangarh in Chhattisgarh, the sanctuary receives 1400-1500 mm of rainfall in a year . — The common vegetation includes Sal, Bija, Tendu and bamboo forest. It was designated as a wildlife sanctuary in 1975. The rivers Laat and Manai flow through the core area. — Some of the common animal species are Sambars, Gaurs, Barking Deer, Chausinkara, Muntjac, Sloth Bear, Wild Boar, Dhole or the wild dog and the Jackel. Story continues below this ad 2. Barnawapara Wildlife sanctuary, is located in the North-eastern corner of Raipur district in Chattisgarh. — This sanctuary is famous for the sighting of the Indian bison (Gaur) Cheetal, Sambhar, Neelgai, Wild boar. — The rivers Balmedhi, Jonk and Mahanadi are the lifeline river which runs along the sanctuary. The annual rainfall is 1200 mm. — The sanctuary contains major vegetation of Teak, Sal and Mixed forest.

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The Bishnois are a Hindu religious sect residing in the Western Thar desert and some northern states of India. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) The Bishnois are a Hindu religious sect residing in the Western Thar desert and some northern states of India. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is the role of the Bishnoi community in the conservation of biodiversity?

1. The Bishnois are a Hindu religious sect residing in the Western Thar desert and some northern states of India. They trace their origins to the teachings of Guru Jambhesvara who was born in Western Rajasthan.

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2. Jambhesvara had a spiritual revelation to reform society along the lines of environmental sustenances. Jambhesvara came out with a list of 29 rules meant to be staunchly followed by his community of followers to lead a healthy, balanced lifestyle

3. The 29 rules laid down by the founder, are what gives the community its name- bish (20), noi (9). Out of the 29 rules, eight were about protecting the environment including the non-sterilisation of bulls, the prohibition against the killing of animals, prohibition against cutting down trees.

4. The most celebrated among the instances of Bishnoi protection of flora and fauna is the Khejri massacre dating back to 1730 AD when Amrita Devi along with her daughters lay down their lives, contesting the decision of Maharaja Abhay Singh to cut down Khejri trees.

5. In 1978, the community protested against the hunting of the Great Indian Bustard in Jaisalmer by Arab sheiks, reacting to which the Indian government managed to save the bird from total extinction.

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6. In 1998, Salman Khan and four others were accused of poaching Chinkara and Blackbuck in Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Eyewitness testimonies by Poonamchand and Chhogaram Bishnoi played a crucial role in Khan’s conviction in the Blackbuck poaching case. However, in 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted him in two Chinkara poaching cases.

The harmonious relationship between the wildlife and the Bishnoi people is visible in every village, with many wild animals (blackbucks, Indian gazelles, chinkaras, peacocks, great Indian bustards, partridges) freely roaming the area. The Bishnoi villages have significantly higher natural vegetation cover and wildlife population compared to parts of the Thar Desert, especially numbers of Khejri trees and blackbucks.

Post Read Question

With respect to the Blackbuck, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. In the IUCN Red List, the species is classified as Endangered.

2. The Centrally Sponsored Umbrella Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH) provides central assistance to states for blackbuck conservation.

3. Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary located in Madhya Pradesh successfully translocated Blackbuck to restore its population.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Answer: (b)

(Source: How Chhattisgarh is bringing blackbucks back after five decades, It went locally extinct for 50 years. Then, the blackbuck made a miraculous comeback in Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara sanctuary, iucnredlist.org and Bishnoi community

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