Expert Talk | Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor on UPSC’s bold new rule: why barring serving officers from re-attempts is a ‘good problem’ for aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced major changes to attempt limits and eligibility for the Civil Services Examination 2026, tightening rules for candidates already inducted into top services. The revised norms bar serving officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from reappearing in the Civil Services Examination 2026 and impose clearer restrictions on those in the Indian Police Service (IPS). The move is aimed at streamlining allocations and curbing what is often described as “vacancy hoarding.” Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor joins Manas Srivastava in the Expert Talk of UPSC Essentials to explain why this shift in service allocation, despite some internal contradictions, is being called a move toward “discipline and closure” for India’s most prestigious exam.

About our expert: Ravi Kapoor, a former Indian Revenue Service officer who resigned in 2023, now mentors UPSC aspirants, drawing on a decade of administrative experience to design structured and customised study plans. Through a free mentorship initiative, he incorporates tailored learning material, elements of psychology, visual techniques, and a focus on mental well-being into his guidance, offering aspirants the benefit of his experience.

Manas: What may be the core objectives behind UPSC’s recent rule change barring re-attempts by serving officers? In your experience, did repeated re-attempts actually affect administrative stability, morale, or service delivery?

Ravi Kapoor: The core objective, as several experts argue, is to curb what is often described as “seat blocking” or “vacancy hoarding.” Strictly speaking, however, neither term is entirely accurate. A seat cannot simply be hoarded or blocked; a candidate must reappear for the examination and go through the entire process again to secure a higher rank, even if already selected.

UPSC CSE 2026: New Restrictions for Already-Appointed Candidates Service Comparison IAS vs IPS vs IFS Restrictions IAS Appointed members continuing in service cannot appear in CSE 2026 IPS Cannot opt for IPS again even if appearing in CSE 2026 for other services IFS Appointed members continuing in service cannot appear in CSE 2026 IPS Restriction No Re-Allocation to IPS Candidates already appointed to IPS from earlier exams cannot opt for or be allocated to IPS again through CSE 2026. One-Time Exemption Defer Foundation Course CSE 2026 allocated candidates can appear in CSE 2027 if granted exemption from joining foundation course training. Service Allocation Choose 2026 or 2027 If recommended in both CSE 2026 and 2027, candidates can accept either allocation . The other stands cancelled. Future Attempts Resignation Required To appear in CSE 2028 or beyond , candidates must resign from their allocated service. Express InfoGenIE

The concern arises from the structural advantage enjoyed by those who have already secured top ranks. Having mastered the examination process, their probability of further improvement is significantly higher than that of candidates who have not yet made it to the final list. Naturally, this creates an uneven playing field, where experienced candidates are better positioned to climb higher in subsequent attempts.

It is also difficult to argue that re-attempts materially affect administrative stability, morale, or service delivery. In fact, the opposite may be true. When repeated attempts were permitted, many candidates entered the IAS after multiple tries, pushing up the average age of entrants. With the new framework, the likelihood of younger candidates entering the IAS could increase. Earlier, those who had already “been there and done that” could reattempt, improve their ranks, and inadvertently create a bottleneck at the top.

Now, with that bottleneck removed, others stand a better chance of securing entry, particularly into the IAS. Historically, the idea behind recruiting into the Civil Services, first the Indian Civil Service and later the Indian Administrative Service, was to induct individuals at a relatively young age. The objective was to bring in people of exceptional ability early, when they could be shaped and trained over a long administrative career. In that context, the reform appears to move in a positive direction.

Manas: While formal age and attempt limits remain unchanged, the new rule effectively shrinks usable attempts for selected candidates. Does this create an internal contradiction in the existing eligibility framework, especially given that many aspirants historically improved their ranks after initial selection?

Ravi Kapoor: This change does introduce a degree of internal contradiction within the existing eligibility framework.

Candidates who are already in the services may now find themselves at a relative disadvantage. Their permissible attempts — whether under the General, OBC or any other category — could be exhausted sooner simply because they have already secured a position in one of the top-tier services and wish to improve their rank. Story continues below this ad

A clear use case is that of officers allocated to the IFS who may not wish to pursue a career abroad. For some of them, the IAS presents a more suitable alternative. Until now, they could consider reattempting the examination while retaining their position. Under the revised framework, that pathway effectively closes, making their situation arguably the most affected.

It is also reasonable to anticipate the possibility of litigation. Even if the reform is well-intentioned, it could be challenged on grounds of equal opportunity. Petitioners may argue that the change disproportionately disadvantages a specific category of candidates. That said, such a challenge may not necessarily succeed. The courts could well uphold the reasoning of the UPSC, provided the policy rationale is found to be sound and non-arbitrary. For now, however, the prospect of legal contestation remains speculative.

Manas: Critics argue that the reform disadvantages genuine aspirants, particularly those from socio-economic backgrounds that require longer preparation due to financial or institutional constraints. Would you consider this change equitable?

Ravi Kapoor: I do not believe this reform disadvantages genuine aspirants from any background. If anything, it arguably works in their favour. The only group that faces a constraint is those who have already secured positions in premier services such as the IAS, the IPS, or the IRS.

But this logic cannot be extended to the entire pool of UPSC aspirants. Most candidates are grappling with a far more fundamental challenge: clearing the examination even once. In that sense, the so-called “problem” of having already qualified and wanting to improve one’s rank is, in reality, a better problem to have. The revised rule simply states that once a service is allocated, the candidate must either accept it or resign before attempting again. That principle is not alien to the system. Much like cadre allocation, service allocation carries with it a degree of finality and responsibility.

Consider a candidate from a socio-economically weaker background who secures the IRS and wishes to upgrade to the IAS. That candidate has already crossed the most formidable barrier by making it to the final list. They are still permitted an attempt while in service. If they wish to try again beyond that, resignation becomes a prerequisite. This creates a framework of fair play rather than exclusion. Story continues below this ad

In fact, for aspirants who have not yet cleared the examination, the rule may improve the competitive landscape. Once selected candidates face stricter limits on reattempts, the pool of “veteran” aspirants, those who have already mastered the process and succeeded once, is reduced. This lowers the likelihood of repeated rank upgrades by the same set of candidates and broadens opportunities for first-time qualifiers. Viewed from that perspective, it is difficult to argue that the reform places genuine aspirants at a systemic disadvantage.

Manas: Do you think this rule restores seriousness to the first attempt, or could it discourage healthy competition by increasing pressure and anxiety? How might it reshape how aspirants approach their first serious attempt?

Ravi Kapoor: The reform will have a dual effect. It will certainly increase seriousness, because candidates who clear the examination will now aim to secure the right rank in the very first instance. At the same time, it is bound to generate some anxiety. That is undeniable. Yet, when viewed in the larger context, the trade-off may well be justified.

For a UPSC aspirant, the only meaningful lens through which to assess this change is to ask what is the better problem to have. Is it worse to miss out because others who are already in the merit list continue to reappear and steadily improve their ranks? Or is it better to clear the examination, secure a service, and then face stricter conditions on upgrading? Clearly, the latter is the more favourable position.

Yes, anxiety levels may rise. Candidates are likely to treat their first serious attempt with far greater urgency. But it is equally true that very few aspirants without a job would willingly forgo even the last rank in the merit list. Even the final position translates into a permanent government post, stable income, and considerable social standing, whether in the IAS, the IPS, or another central service.

In that sense, clearing the examination and then worrying about having only one structured opportunity to upgrade is fundamentally a good problem to have. It reflects success first and strategy later, not exclusion.

Manas: Could these changes alter aspirant behaviour —such as delaying entry into services, avoiding lower-ranked services, increasing resignations, or shifting towards State Services and alternative careers? What might be the broader impact on the aspirant ecosystem and coaching culture?

Ravi Kapoor: The reform is unlikely to significantly alter the coaching ecosystem. At most, coaching centres may attempt to use the new rule to reinforce discipline and seriousness among aspirants. Even that, however, may not be particularly consequential. The sense of urgency will be felt directly by candidates themselves; they do not require external reminders to understand the stakes involved.

Naturally, the focus will sharpen around not just clearing the examination but securing a high rank from the outset. For those who have not yet obtained a rank, the objective becomes clearer and more demanding. For those who do secure a rank but fall short of the top services, the calculus changes. With limited scope for repeated attempts, the probability of eventually entering the IAS diminishes as available attempts reduce.

In that sense, the principle remains one of fair play. The reform carries both consequences discussed earlier. It may heighten anxiety, but it also advances what can be described as the larger systemic good.

Ravi Kapoor's take on new UPSC rules for serving officers and impact on aspirants.

Manas: Finally, in light of these changes, what advice would you give to a serious UPSC aspirant today in terms of strategy, mindset, and career planning?

Ravi Kapoor: Serious UPSC aspirants should treat every attempt as their best attempt, without overhauling strategy because of this reform. Overthinking future ranks or services only adds unnecessary pressure. The exam is already demanding; it need not be made mentally heavier. Outcomes are influenced by many variables, including unpredictability. An “IAS or nothing” mindset is counterproductive. Whether in the IAS, the IPS, or another service, the larger goal of public service remains intact.

At a broader level, the reform addresses a deeper issue: the tendency to keep attempting the exam without closure. The same logic drives repeated reattempts for rank upgrades. With low perceived opportunity cost, candidates keep investing time due to escalation of commitment and fear of missing out.

By limiting reattempts for selected candidates, the UPSC has introduced an element of discipline and closure. A calibrated rationalisation of attempts has long been debated. Left unchecked, repeated attempts risk consuming a candidate’s most productive years. Seen in that light, the reform is a step toward seriousness, balance, and better use of human capital.

