Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | September 28 to October 4, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | September 21 to 27, 2026 , read it here.

— Recently, five new sites and transnational proposals have been included in India’s UNESCO Tentative List and it increases India’s count to 78.

— According to the World Heritage Convention’s operational guidelines, a tentative list is an “inventory” of properties a country believes deserves to be a World Heritage Site.

— The newly added sites include the Buddhist murals of Bagh Cave Paintings, Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, the Gupta-era Udaigiri Caves, the tribal legacy of Ginnorgarh, and Sites of Satyagrah.

— Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley: It is unique cluster of early medieval temples built between the 8th and 11th centuries CE, representing an important phase in the evolution of regional Nagara-style temple architecture.

The Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, Bateshwar, Padavali and Kakarmath, has been added to India’s UNESCO Tentative List. (Image: X/ASIGoI) The Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, Bateshwar, Padavali and Kakarmath, has been added to India’s UNESCO Tentative List. (Image: X/ASIGoI)

— Udaigiri Caves: It is a rock-cut sacred ensemble developed under Gupta patronage in the 4th and 5th centuries CE. The site includes 20 caves, sculptures and inscriptions, including the Varaha form of Vishnu in Cave 5 and Anantasayana Vishnu in Cave 13.

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— The Sites of Satyagraha: It is a serial transnational proposal connecting India and South Africa. It includes nine properties across South Africa and India, including Sabarmati Ashram, Mani Bhavan Complex, Harijan Sevak Sangh Complex, Sevagram Ashram, Aga Khan Palace and Gandhi Smriti Residence in India, along with Pietermaritzburg Railway Station and Phoenix Settlement in South Africa.

The Sites of Satyagraha includes nine properties across South Africa and India. (Image: X/ASIGoI) The Sites of Satyagraha includes nine properties across South Africa and India. (Image: X/ASIGoI)

— Ginnorgarh Fort: It was a major political and administrative centre of the Gond kingdom from the early 16th to early 18th century. The fort includes palace buildings, stepwells, reservoirs, wall paintings and an ingenious water management system.

— Bagh Cave Paintings: It is a group of nine rock-cut Buddhist caves, mainly in use from the 4th to 6th century CE. Their murals, particularly those in Cave 4, are significant examples of post-Ajanta Buddhist cave paintings.

— Fresh underwater excavations off Poompuhar, the ancient Chola port city in Tamil Nadu, have yielded new evidence of the settlement’s maritime connections.

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— The 18-day exploration, conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, recovered a fragment of a West Asian “torpedo jar”, four terracotta ring wells, and more than 250 ceramic fragments, among other finds.

— Poompuhar, located in present-day Mayiladuthurai district, features prominently in Sangam and post-Sangam literature. Archaeological investigations over the decades have uncovered evidence of its links with wider Indian Ocean trade, while much of the ancient settlement is believed to now lie beneath the sea.

— Located at the mouth of the 800-km-long Cauvery river, where it empties into the Bay of Bengal, Poompuhar — also known as Kaveripoompattinam — is believed to have been the capital of the early Cholas.

The Pallavaneswaram excavations in Poompuhar of Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthrai district. Photo: Wikimedia Commons The Pallavaneswaram excavations in Poompuhar of Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthrai district. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

— The port is described as having been very busy and crowded during the Chola period. Merchandise exported from the city was stamped with a tiger symbol, indicating that it came from Chola country. It is believed that catastrophic floods lashed the coast and swallowed major portions of the city around the 4th or 5th century CE.

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— Among other prominent findings were brick structures, terracotta ring wells, storage jars and clay patches that appear to have belonged to the Sangam period.

Polity

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hailed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its centenary, calling it a proud milestone and a celebration not just of its legacy of serving the people but also of the aspirations of lakhs of youths year after year.

— PM Modi marked the occasion by releasing a commemorative postage stamp, a special coin, and a compilation of 100 significant case laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar during the Commission’s centenary celebrations in New Delhi on September 1. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar during the Commission’s centenary celebrations in New Delhi on September 1. (PTI)

— Notably, based on the recommendations of the Lee Commission (1924), a Public Service Commission was established on October 1, 1926. Later on, the Government of India Act of 1935 formally established the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in 1937. The FPSC became the Union Public Service Commission with the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

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— The UPSC is India’s central recruiting agency and an independent constitutional body, as it derives its authority directly from the Constitution. Articles 315 to 323 in Part XIV contain detailed provisions relating to the Commission’s composition, appointment and removal of members, as well as its independence, powers and functions.

— The UPSC consists of a Chairman and other members appointed by the President of India. The Constitution does not prescribe the strength of the Commission. Instead, it leaves the matter to the discretion of the President, who determines its composition.

— At 46 days and counting, the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha has acquired the distinction of witnessing the third-longest sine die adjournment in history, Parliament records show.

— The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 and was adjourned sine die on August 13. Unlike prorogation, which formally ends a session, an adjournment sine die ends the sitting without fixing a date for the House to meet again.

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— An adjournment postpones the sitting of the House to another time. When a House is adjourned sine die, no date is fixed for its next sitting. The sitting has ended, but the session itself has not necessarily been terminated.

— Prorogation is different. Under Article 85(2) of the Constitution, a session of Parliament is formally terminated by an order of the President. Ordinarily, prorogation follows an adjournment sine die, although the two are legally distinct.

— The President exercises the power to prorogue Parliament on the advice of the Prime Minister. Prorogation may technically take place at any time, including while the House is sitting, though the usual sequence is for the House to be adjourned sine die before it is prorogued.

— The Speaker can call a sitting of the Lok Sabha before the date to which it has been adjourned, or at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die. This means that an adjournment sine die does not, by itself, prevent the House from being reconvened.

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— The two longest sine die adjournments in Lok Sabha history occurred during the Eighth Lok Sabha.

— The Election Commission has removed an additional SIR declaration from Form 6 on its ECINET portal in states where the revision exercise has concluded, days after questions were raised over whether the online form had been altered beyond what the law permits.

— The Election Commission describes ERONET as a “centralized form processing system” for handling voter registration, migration and deletion. It replaced 36 separate systems and databases used by states to manage their electoral rolls.

— ERONET is intended to aid the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in the capacity of a “decision support system”, in preparing and revising the electoral roll of an assembly constituency.

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— ECINET is a newer, broader platform that brings together electoral applications and services that were previously spread across multiple platforms. Officially launched in January 2026, it rationalised over 40 applications and websites used by voters, candidates, political parties and election officials.

— Major services for voters range from registration and searching electoral rolls to tracking applications, downloading electronic voter identity cards and finding information about polling stations and candidates.

— Calling for a stronger, institutionalised counter-terrorism framework with a whole-of-society approach, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a conference on ‘PRAHAAR – CT Policy and Strategy’ in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Conference on ‘PRAHAAR – CT Policy and Strategy’, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Conference on ‘PRAHAAR – CT Policy and Strategy’, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

— He stressed the need to strengthen the PRAHAAR strategy through continuous analysis of terror incidents and by establishing a concrete mechanism for the next 10 years.

— PRAHAAR stands for the seven pillars of – Prevention, Response, Aggregating Internal Capacities, Human Rights, Attenuating Conditions for Terrorism, Aligning International Efforts, and Recovery and Resilience.

— PRAHAAR, India’s first comprehensive counter-terrorism policy and strategy was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February, 2026.

— The framework is built on “zero tolerance”, intelligence-led prevention and coordinated response to extremist violence. It also states that India does not associate terrorism with any religion, ethnicity or civilisation, even while observing that “a few countries in the region have sometimes used terrorism as an instrument of state policy”.

— PRAHAAR seeks to deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, weapons and safe havens, both within India and abroad, while adapting the country’s counter-terror response to emerging technological and transnational threats.

What is ‘Perimeter Fallacy’? — On September 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned against viewing national security solely from the view of safeguarding geographical boundaries, stating that it would amount to “perimeter fallacy”. — He made this argument while pointing to the evolving nature of modern-day challenges — drones, cyberattacks, lone wolf attacks, and disinformation campaigns, in addition to the use of arms and artillery, by adversaries. — A perimeter in a security context is the physical boundary of the State in question. Traditionally, national security has placed emphasis on the prevention of the violation of such boundaries by adversaries. — This has largely been dependent upon fortifications at the border and troop deployments. While territorial borders remain geographically fixed, modern threats are highly fluid.

— The Union Environment Ministry has directed its central and state-level expert bodies to resume processing ‘post-facto’ environmental clearance (EC) proposals, two months after the Supreme Court permitted it to take such pending, rejected or returned proposals to their logical conclusion in accordance with law.

— Post-facto environmental clearances refer to dispensation provided by the Centre for those projects which had begun work, expanded, or modernised them without seeking prior approval as mandated by law.

— The Supreme Court described the markup between the price at which medicines reach retailers and the price printed on the pack as “carnage”, calling the difference akin to “broad daylight dacoity with patients”.

— Hearing petitions on medicine pricing, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre why the 16% retailer margin under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, should not apply to all essential medicines.

— The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, gives the Centre power over essential goods, including medicines. Section 3(1) allows it to regulate production, supply, and distribution “for maintaining or increasing supplies of any essential commodity or for securing their equitable distribution and availability at fair price”. Section 3(2)(c) allows for issuing orders controlling commodity prices.

— The DPCO is such an order. It is the primary framework governing medicine prices in India. It authorises the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), set up in 1997 under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, to fix and revise ceiling prices of scheduled formulations, set retail prices for new drugs, monitor overcharging and implement the DPCO.

— The DPCO divides medicines into two broad categories — scheduled and non-scheduled formulations. A formulation refers to a medicine in a particular strength and dosage form.

— Scheduled formulations are medicines included in Schedule I of the DPCO. Schedule I is based on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), a list prepared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, identifying medicines considered essential for meeting the country’s healthcare needs. Non-scheduled formulations are medicines that are not listed.

Economy

— Uttar Pradesh, India’s top cane growing state, has seen its sugar output plummet from 126.4 lakh tonnes (lt) to 89.5 lt between 2019-20 and 2025-26 (October-September production years).

— The primary reason has been the susceptibility of the widely-cultivated sugarcane variety, Co-0238 (also called Karan 4), to red rot fungal disease.

— Also known as the “cancer of sugarcane” due to its lethal and fast-spreading nature, the red rot fungus basically attacks the vascular system of sugarcane, through which the transport of water and nutrients from the roots to the stems, leaves and the rest of the plant takes place. Once infected, this system gets clogged, disrupting the plant’s ability to access these essential growth elements, leading to wilting, and eventually, shrivelled and hollow canes.

— The industry is now pinning hopes on a new variety developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI) at Coimbatore. This variety, Co-20016 (Karan 20), has already been picked as a potential replacement for Co-0238 by a Varietal Identification Committee under the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Sugarcane, which met on May 27.

— The Co-20016 variety has shown itself to be resistant to red rot – specifically the highly virulent ‘CF13’ pathotype of the Colletotrichum falcatum fungal pathogen. When Co-0238 was developed by ICAR-SBI and released in 2009, it was evaluated as moderately resistant to the prevalent ‘CF07’ and ‘CF08’ pathotypes of the red rot-causing fungus.

— The Centre announced MSPs for six rabi crops for the 2027-28 season, with wheat — India’s second-largest crop by acreage — receiving a 17-year-low hike of just Rs 25 per quintal, a marginal 0.97% increase.

— Wheat is one of the six officially mandated rabi crops in India under the government’s MSP system. The others are safflower, rapeseed and mustard, lentil, barley, and gram. Among the six, safflower saw the biggest hike in absolute and percentage terms.

What is MSP? — MSP is the price at which the government is supposed to procure/buy that crop from farmers if the market price falls below it. MSPs provide a floor for market prices and ensure that farmers receive a certain “minimum” remuneration so that their costs of cultivation (and some profit) can be recovered. — The MSPs are announced by the Union government on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). CACP is an attached office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It is an advisory body whose recommendations are not binding on the Government. — The CACP recommends MSPs for 22 mandated crops and fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane — Crops covered under MSP are: * 14 Kharif crops: Paddy, Jowar, Bajra, Maize, Ragi, Tur (arhar), Moong, Urad, Groundnut, Soyabean, Sunflower, Sesamum, Nigerseed, and Cotton. * 6 Rabi crops: Wheat, Barley, Gram, Masur (lentil), Rapeseed and mustard, and Safflower * 2 Commercial crops: Jute and Copra

Science and Technology

— After launching the country’s first hydrogen train on July 17, 2026, Indian Railways has now introduced another alternative-fuel train based on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The LNG-powered train was launched from Sabarmati in Gujarat on September 27.

The train will not depend completely on LNG. Its engine can run on both LNG and diesel, making it a dual-fuel system. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways) The train will not depend completely on LNG. Its engine can run on both LNG and diesel, making it a dual-fuel system. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways)

— Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new train uses a LNG-diesel dual-fuel system, allowing its engine to run on both LNG and diesel. The move is aimed at reducing diesel consumption, fuel costs and emissions while encouraging the use of alternative fuels in railway operations.

— During its inaugural run, the first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train operates between Sabarmati and Mahesana Junction. The train is an 8-coach, non-AC chair car train. Its regular route has not yet been finalised and will be announced after the route is confirmed.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY · UPSC KNOWLEDGE NUGGET India's first LNG-powered train Built by ICF, Chennai and launched from Sabarmati on September 27, it runs on an LNG-diesel dual-fuel system. LNG powered train Hydrogen vs LNG Kavach ~40% of diesel can be replaced by LNG in the dual-fuel system Dual-fuel One engine runs on both LNG and diesel Switchable Engine switches between LNG and diesel depending on fuel availability FUEL FLEXIBILITY Runs even when LNG is unavailable The train does not depend entirely on LNG, so operations can continue without it. LNG can also let the train cover a longer distance before refuelling. HYDROGEN TRAIN Fuel cell Generates electricity onboard from hydrogen and oxygen. Direct by-product: water vapour. LNG TRAIN Combustion Internal-combustion engine converted to a dual-fuel LNG-diesel system. IN SIMPLE TERMS Two different technologies The hydrogen train is a fuel-cell-based propulsion system. The LNG train is an alternative-fuel system that works alongside diesel. BEYOND THE NUGGET What is Kavach? India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, developed by RDSO with Indian industry. If a loco pilot inadvertently skips a red signal, it automatically activates the train's brakes. 1 Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) Guards against a red signal being skipped. 2 Head-on collisions Detects trains approaching on the same track and alerts the loco pilot. 3 Rear-end collisions Applies brakes automatically in critical situations. Indian Express InfoGenIE

— Each DPC has been fitted with an LNG tank with a capacity of around 2,200 litres. The tank can hold approximately 950–1,000 kg of usable LNG.

— According to the approved design, a fully loaded LNG tank in one DPC can provide enough fuel for around 444 km of daily operation. This can reduce the need for frequent refuelling.

— The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will get a boost to its radar and satellite tracking capabilities with a new facility coming up in Chandrapur near Guwahati.

— Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of this facility in presence of V Narayanan, ISRO chairman, and other senior space scientists on September 21.

Important Facilities of ISRO — Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) – Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) — Space Applications Centre (SAC) – Ahmedabad (Gujarat) — Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR – Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) — ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) – Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Health

— The Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection is a hidden, sudden type of heart attack caused by a spontaneous tear or bruise inside a cardiac artery. In a normal heart attack, a cholesterol-rich plaque in a heart artery usually ruptures or erodes, causing a blood clot that obstructs blood flow.

— The American Heart Association’s 2026 scientific statement on acute coronary syndromes in premenopausal women highlights SCAD as an under-recognised problem.

— “Young women account for approximately 80–90% of SCAD cases. Among women under 50 who have a heart attack, SCAD may account for as many as one-third of cases,” says Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology, AIIMS, Delhi.

Environment

— On 24 September, the UN General Assembly adopted its first ever declaration on rising sea levels, which pose an existential threat to populations around the world.

— The rise in sea levels has been “accelerating” (to quote the declaration) for some time now. The rate of global rise more than doubled from 2.1 mm a year in 1993-2002 to 4.7 mm a year in 2015-2024, according to the World Meteorological Organization. In 2024 alone the sea rose 6 mm, the largest annual increase on record.

— The declaration addresses the issue of loss of territory faced by low-lying countries that are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and persistent coastal erosion.

— Importantly, it also asks nations to build sea-level rise projections into the planning and design of their coastal infrastructure.

Can a country retain its statehood even if it loses its territory? Under the 1933 Montevideo Convention, a State is defined using four main criteria: a permanent population, a defined territory, a government and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. But if rising sea levels swallow a State’s “defined territory”, or render it uninhabitable for a “permanent population”, does it still remain a state? This is the question the UN declaration attempts to settle. Indeed, it affirms that a country stays a country when the sea takes its land.

— The declaration calls adaptation and mitigation action “essential”, but leaves the negotiation of emission cuts to the UN climate convention and the Paris Agreement.

— The Union Cabinet on September 30 approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme. With a total outlay of Rs 1,86,405 crore, the scheme is targeted for completion by FY33. The scheme aimed at enabling the evacuation of up to 135 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy across states.

—The scheme also, for the first time under the Green Energy Corridor programme, includes a dedicated battery energy storage component, with provisions for deploying 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at renewable energy developer/generator sites or other locations of importance to the grid.

— The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing the Green Energy Corridor in two phases to augment transmission lines and transformation capacity through intra-state transmission (InSTS) and inter-state transmission (ISTS) networks.

— Of the total outlay, Rs 1,36,378 crore has been earmarked for developing intra-state transmission systems, while Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated for 50 GWh of BESS. The scheme will involve total Central Financial Support of Rs 54,082 crore.

— Under GEC Phase-II, which is being implemented in seven states — Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — the target is to add 7,863 ckm of transmission lines and 24,388 MVA of substation capacity. The scheme is expected to help in achieving the target of 900 GW installed Non-Fossil capacity by 2035.

— Weeks after the Nepal disaster, the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is moving from mapping its vulnerable glacial lakes to monitoring them in real time, with the state’s first early-warning system for a glacial lake being installed at Vasundhara Tal in Chamoli from September 29.

— The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had identified 13 high-risk glacial lakes in Uttarakhand, of which five were classified as Category A, the highest-risk category. Vasundhara Tal was among them.

— The system being installed at Vasundhara will track water level, weather, snow conditions, water flow and movement around the lake.

— A water-level sensor will monitor fluctuations and abnormal changes. An automatic weather station will record temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure and light intensity. Snow-depth and sub-surface temperature sensors will monitor changes in snow conditions.

— A data logger and monitoring dashboard will record the readings and generate alerts when predetermined thresholds are crossed.

— The final Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)-III framework are notified on September 29. It has introduced a new formula to relax norms for smaller cars, while doing away with an earlier proposed special concession for the category, and gives electric vehicles the biggest compliance benefit among the different powertrains.

— The CAFE norms will apply from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2032. They cover M1 category passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India. At the heart of the system is a fleet-wide calculation: a manufacturer’s permitted fuel consumption is determined by the weighted average unladen weight of the vehicles it sells.

— CAFE-III does not require manufacturers to balance their books completely every year. A manufacturer whose fleet performs better than its target earns credits, while one performing worse accumulates debits. These are recorded in a manufacturer-level passbook.

— Credits can be carried forward within a compliance block and traded between manufacturers. A manufacturer with an outstanding deficit can also buy credits from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

— Notably, CAFE-III is a set of fleet-level fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles. First introduced in 2017 under the Energy Conservation Act, they require manufacturers to keep the average fuel consumption — and therefore CO2 emissions — of all eligible passenger vehicles they sell within a prescribed limit, rather than requiring every individual model to meet the same number.

— The first CAFE-III proposal dates back to 2024, with the rules subsequently going through several revisions covering the weight formula, treatment of powertrains and compliance mechanisms.

Sports

— India concluded their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze for a haul of 85 medals, which helped them finish fourth, ahead of the likes of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.

— Many historic medals came India’s way across the fortnight. Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold. Neeru Dhanda’s trap gold ended a 48-year wait, and the mixed trap pair of Neeru and Kynan Chenai set a new Asian record.

— Pranavi Urs won country’s first-ever golf gold. The boxing ring produced three golds, with Lovlina Borgohain becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asiad boxing gold.

— The Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya , winning the gold medal and successfully defending their Asian title for the first time in history. The victory also secured India’s qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

India defeated Malaysia to win gold in hockey. (Reuters) India defeated Malaysia to win gold in hockey. (Reuters)

— India edged out Pakistan in a final by 19 runs to claim the Asian Games men’s cricket gold medal at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Click here to see the full list of Asian Games 2026 Indian medal winners

— With an eye on keeping cricket pitches fresh for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, pitch curators in the Rainbow Nation have come up with a unique Exchangeable Pitch System (EPS).

— Of the eight South African venues scheduled to host World Cup matches, five are preparing to install the system, allowing ground staff to exchange pitches to prevent deterioration from excess usage.

— For starters, this sounds like a drop-in pitch, commonly used at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Adelaide, and in the US during the 2024 T20 World Cup. As the name suggests, a drop-in pitch is prepared externally and then dropped into a stadium before a cricket match is played.

— This is because many stadiums are used for playing multiple sports, such as rugby and football, and hosting other events that require very different ground conditions.

Places in News

(Just FYI: The location of the place is important, considering that UPSC has asked several questions about places that were in the news, such as Aleppo and Kirkuk, in the 2018 UPSC Prelims. The best way to remember them is to plot them on a world map.)

— The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to inspect Sambhar Lake and submit a factual and action-taken following allegations of alleged encroachments, unauthorised salt pans, groundwater extraction and obstruction of natural water inflows at the Ramsar wetland.

— The Sambhar Salt Lake, located in Sambhar Lake Town in Jaipur district of Rajasthan, is India’s largest inland salt lake.

— Sambhar has been designated as a Ramsar site (recognized wetland of international importance) because the wetland is a key wintering area for tens of thousands of flamingos and other birds that migrate from northern Asia.

— Flamingos visit Sambhar Salt Lake as part of their annual migration along the Central Asian Flyway. They travel from regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, arriving between October and March to breed and feed in the lake’s saline waters. The lake’s shallow waters and abundant food make it an ideal stopover during their long migratory journey.

Rakhine State — A Myanmar military air strike near a market in rebel-held territory killed at least 49 people and injured 58 others, according to the rebel group and a rescue official who spoke to The Associated Press (AP). — The strike hit Kyauktaw township in western Rakhine state, about 340km (210 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The area is controlled by the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) With reference to ancient South India, Korkai, Poompuhar and Muchiri were well known as (UPSC CSE 2024)

(a) capital cities

(b) ports

(c) centres of iron-and-steel making

(d) shrines of Jain Tirthankaras

(2) Consider the following crops: (UPSC CSE 2013)

1. Cotton

2. Groundnut

3. Rice

4. Wheat

Which of these are Kharif crops?

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 only

Answer Key

1. (b) 2. (c)

For your suggestions and feedback, write to Roshni.Yadav@indianexpress.com

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