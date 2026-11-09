Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | November 2 to 8, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | October 26 to November 1, 2026, read it here.

(FYI: The data provided in these reports can be used to substantiate your Mains answer and create a broad understanding of the topic.)

— The sale of pre-owned or used vehicles has emerged as a strong market in India, growing significantly every year. Used cars are even expected to outsell new ones at a ratio of 1.7:1 by 2030, thanks to lower upfront costs for middle-income households.

— According to the new Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI), released by the minister on November 4, Andhra Pradesh is the leading state in terms of a smooth process involving used vehicle transactions.

— The report, prepared by startup industry body IndiaTech.org in partnership with consumer organisation Consumer VOICE, gave Andhra Pradesh a score of 5.91 out of 10, followed by Kerala at 5.74 and Tamil Nadu at 4.58.

— Uttar Pradesh came last at 2.47, just behind Bihar (2.51) and West Bengal (2.56). Delhi is at fourth place in the ease of vehicle ownership index, with 4.58 score out of 10.

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— The index covered 15 states — Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — which account for more than 85% of India’s organised used-car market.

— None of the states crossed a score of six, showing that even the top performers do not have the entire ecosystem in place to help people buy and sell pre-owned vehicles.

— The report is based on the performances of states on six metrics: clarity and consistency of ownership transfer rules; functional availability and reliability of online systems; speed, predictability and procedural burden; fee clarity, application tracking and grievance mechanism; consumer protection, dealer support and trade infrastructure; and official fees versus actual all-in market cost of transfer.

Events

— The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 17) was held from 19-30 October in Yerevan, Armenia, under the theme “Taking Action for Nature.” It was held alongside CP-MOP 12 (Cartagena Protocol) and NP-MOP 6 (Nagoya Protocol).

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— COP 17 CBD adopted the Yerevan Pathway, a negotiated response to the first global review of collective progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

— Notably, adopted at CBD COP 15 in December 2022, in Montreal, Canada, the KMGBF is a global agreement involving 196 countries. Its overarching objectives are to: Halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and Achieve a world where humanity lives in harmony with nature by 2050.

— Parties agreed on the rules of operation for the new permanent subsidiary body on Article 8(j), officially named the Sevan Guidelines. Nearly US$2 billion in new biodiversity funding was announced through various initiatives.

— Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reaffirmed India’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and international cooperation.

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— Notably, the next CBD COP 18 is scheduled for 2028 in Ecuador.

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) CBD is a legally binding international treaty providing a global framework for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and equitable sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources. It was adopted in 1992, at the Earth Summit, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and entered into force in 1993. Key Protocols under the CBD are: Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (2000) and Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (2010).

Art & Culture

— The Manuscripts of the epic Mahabharata, Rajatarangini and Arthashastra have earned a place in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register.

— Mahabharata: The world’s longest epic Mahabharata by Vyasa, stands as a unique documentary heritage of humanity. The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute preserves a 400-year-old rare birch-bark manuscript of the Mahabharata written in the Sharada script.

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The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared pictures of manuscripts. (Image: X/gssjodhpur) The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared pictures of manuscripts. (Image: X/gssjodhpur)

— Arthasastra: Composed two millennia ago, Arthasastra is a foundational Sanskrit treatise that integrates statecraft, economics, administration, diplomacy, law and military strategy into a systematic science of governance. It is attributed to Kautilya the adviser to Chandragupta Maurya. The text survives in a complete sixteenth-century palm-leaf manuscript in Grantha script at the Oriental Research Institute, Mysore.

— Rajatarangini: The manuscript of Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, preserved at the Oriental Research Library, Srinagar, stands as one of the rare extant works of Sanskrit literature that embody the character of a true historical text. Written in Sharada script on old Kashmiri paper, the Rajatarangini is a repository of the cultural essence of Kashmir. The text stands as a vital effort to restore a continuous and coherent history of Kashmir.

UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MOW) register UNESCO’s MOW programme is an international cooperation strategy aimed at safeguarding, protecting, and facilitating access to and the use of documentary heritage, especially heritage that is rare and endangered. According to its charter, UNESCO launched the initiative in 1992 “to guard against collective amnesia” by calling upon the preservation of invaluable archive holdings and library collections all over the world and ensuring their wide dissemination.

Polity

— The Centre has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals residing in the country, including certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans, according to the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published on November 5.

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— Under the amended rules released by the Union Home Ministry, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention to reside permanently, are exempt from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents due to the non-possession of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

— The rules also exempt members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after being compelled to seek shelter because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution.

— The Ministry of Labour and Employment on October 30 notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board (NSSB) for unorganised workers with 40 members, and the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers with 22 members to design, monitor, and recommend welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for gig and unorganised sector workers.

— The Code on Social Security, which was notified along with three other labour codes in November last year, merged nine social security laws to cover both organised and unorganised sectors.

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— The Code defined gig and platform workers legally for the first time and stipulated a national registration system and a social security fund for unorganised and gig workers. The Code established a NSSB.

— As per the Code on Social Security, the NSSB will meet at least thrice a year and will recommend that the Central government frame suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

—The boards, presided over by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, will also monitor social welfare schemes for unorganised workers and “review the expenditure from the fund and account” along with undertaking “other functions as are assigned to it by the central government from time to time”.

— The Code envisions the creation of a Social Security Fund for gig and platform workers with contributions from Central and state governments, corporate social responsibility, fines collected due to compounding, etc.

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— Aggregators like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato will have to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover towards the social security fund, with the total contribution capped at 5% of the amount payable by them to the workers.

— The Centre has extended the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II until March 2028, allowing the government to allocate around Rs 7,000 crore for its flagship rural sanitation scheme in the Union Budget 2027-28.

— According to sources, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had approached the Finance Ministry for extension approval, and it was granted on November 3.

— The DDWS must ensure that all villages achieve the required ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus’ status, within the program’s overall outlay, by the end of March 2028. The DDWS defines an ‘ODF Plus’ village as “a village which sustains its ODF status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean”.

— The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the scheme’s second phase on February 19, 2020. It was initially scheduled to end in 2024-25 but was later extended until the end of the 15th Finance Commission period. The scheme was approved for implementation until March 2027.

— Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II, the Centre and states share the cost of all components in the following ratios: 90:10 for northeastern and Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir; 60:40 for other states; and 100:0 for Union Territories.

— The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to completely withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) scheme from the state ahead of the state’s flagship Hornbill Festival.

— Issued by the Government of India, the PAP authorises foreigners to visit states along India’s international borders in areas designated centrally as protected or restricted.

— The PAP regime was initially imposed under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 and spans most northeastern states, including Nagaland.

— Every foreigner, except a citizen of Bhutan, who desires to enter and stay in a Protected or Restricted Area, is required to obtain a Special Permit from a competent authority delegated with powers to issue such a Special Permit to a foreigner, on application in the prescribed form.

— Notably, ahead of the Hornbill Festival in 2025, the Centre relaxed PAP restrictions following repeated requests from the Nagaland government.

Hornbill Festival Often referred to as the “Festival of Festivals,” the Hornbill Festival is one of the most iconic cultural events in Nagaland. Named after the revered Hornbill bird, the festival showcases the culture, heritage, food and customs of Naga tribes and people from these tribes come together to celebrate their traditions with colourful dance performances. The annual programme brings all the 17 tribes of the state on a platform and facilitates promotion of their culture to the rest of the world.

— Underlining that “the Constitution does not recognize any detention dehors [outside] arrest,” the Supreme Court on November 5 held that the 24-hour deadline to produce a person before a magistrate begins when the person is first detained and not when the investigating agency chooses to record a formal arrest.

— The law governing the detention of a person during a criminal investigation is laid down in the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

— Article 22 is a fundamental right under the Constitution that provides for an accused to be informed about the grounds of arrest and to get legal representation. Clause (2) specifically states that a person “arrested and detained” shall be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding the travel time taken to reach the court. No person shall remain in custody for more than 24 hours without the approval of a magistrate.

— Section 58 of the BNSS states that a person who has been arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for longer than “reasonable”.

— In practice, the terms “arrest” and “detention” are often used interchangeably. “Arrest” is a formal act of police taking a person into custody in connection with an offence, marking the beginning of criminal proceedings. Once a person is arrested, a range of constitutional and statutory safeguards immediately come into play.

— The BNSS does not define “detention” per se. Instead, it gives police a set of powers that allows them to stop, remove or temporarily hold people in certain situations, including when a crime has actually taken place.

— The Centre has begun preliminary discussions on whether social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X should continue to enjoy legal protection from liability for content posted by their users, The Indian Express has reported.

— At issue is the principle of “safe harbour”, which has allowed social media companies to host enormous volumes of user-generated content without being treated as the publishers of every post, video or comment appearing on their platforms.

— Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 provides conditional immunity to internet intermediaries from legal liability arising from information published or transmitted by third parties.

— Under the provision, an intermediary can claim this protection if it does not initiate a transmission, select its recipient or select or modify the information being transmitted. It must also comply with prescribed due diligence obligations. The protection is not absolute, and intermediaries can lose it in specified circumstances, including involvement in unlawful activity or failure to act on legally valid directions concerning unlawful content.

— In its landmark 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment, the Supreme Court clarified that the obligation to remove unlawful content under Section 79(3)(b) must be linked to a court order or appropriate government notification, consistent with constitutional restrictions on free speech.

— Safe harbour is arguably among the most consequential legal protections underpinning the modern internet. Without it, platforms could potentially face legal proceedings over millions of posts made by users, even when the companies themselves did not create the content.

Economy

— Outward remittances from India under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have crossed $20 billion during the first eight months of 2026. Resident Indians remitted approximately $20.09 billion abroad during January-August 2026, compared with an estimated $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

— Under the LRS, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year (April – March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

— The Scheme was introduced on February 4, 2004, with a limit of USD 25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and micro economic conditions.

— Notably, the Scheme is not available to corporates, partnership firms, HUF, Trusts etc., and remittance for trading in foreign exchange abroad is prohibited under the scheme.

— Livestock and fisheries contribute roughly 40% to India’s agricultural GDP today, as against 30% just over a decade ago. That is now getting reflected in exports as well.

— Latest data from the Department of Commerce shows marine products and buffalo meat to be the country’s two biggest agricultural export items, ahead of basmati rice and other traditional agricultural commodities.

Barring two animal product items, the growth in exports of all other farm commodities during the first half of this fiscal has been low or negative. Barring two animal product items, the growth in exports of all other farm commodities during the first half of this fiscal has been low or negative.

— Notably, India permits the export of buffalo meat subject to prescribed conditions but does not permit the export of cattle meat.

— With an aim of developing domestic critical mineral processing capacity, the Union Cabinet on November 4 approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure (capex) support for critical mineral processing. With an outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, the scheme will be focused on establishing an ecosystem for lithium and nickel processing.

— The scheme aims to provide a 30% capital subsidy on eligible investment for setting up four processing plants — two lithium processing plants with a minimum capacity of 30 kilotonnes (kt) each and two nickel processing plants with a minimum capacity of 50 kt each.

— The maximum capital support is being capped at Rs 500 crore per lithium beneficiary and Rs 900 crore per nickel beneficiary.

— The scheme is expected to support sectors such as electric mobility, battery energy storage systems (BESS), electronics, defence and speciality steel, while strengthening India’s domestic critical mineral value chain.

— The development comes as the government has already identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote setting up of critical mineral processing plants.

Science and Technology

— The administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh allowed the bursting of only certified “green” crackers during the Diwali. This is in line with a larger push towards such crackers — ahead of last year’s Diwali, for instance, the Supreme Court had permitted government-approved “green crackers” on a “test case basis” in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

— Green crackers are low-emission firecrackers developed through modified chemical formulations and reduced or substituted raw materials.

— Developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) — green crackers have long been promoted as a less-polluting alternative to conventional firecrackers.

What makes a cracker green? What makes a cracker green?

— The recognised of green crackers categories include SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium).

— According to NEERI’s criteria, green crackers must reduce particulate matter by at least 30% compared with the conventional composition for the corresponding category. Alternatively, they must achieve a reduction of at least 20% in particulate matter along with at least 10% in gaseous emissions, including sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

— Improved formulations announced in 2025 were reported to emit 30–50% fewer pollutants than conventional crackers. A 2023 study by NEERI scientists also found that barium levels in PM10 and PM2.5 were 30–60 per cent lower in the tested green crackers, depending on the product.

Defence

— Scripting history in aviation records, an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD ‘Gajraj’ has landed at Eastern Ladakh’s Mudh-Nyoma airbase at 13,629 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing by the military transport aircraft anywhere in the world and underscoring India’s strategic airlift capability.

— The development is significant as it demonstrates that the Russian-origin four-engine turbofan heavy-lift strategic airlifter can carry men and military equipment right up to the borders — a key capability in mountain warfare.

IAF’s IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft lands at Nyoma Airbase (Image: IAF/X) IAF’s IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft lands at Nyoma Airbase (Image: IAF/X)

—An IL-76 MD can carry 40-45 tonnes, depending on configuration and operating conditions, including heavy platforms such as tanks and BMPs. — India acquired 17 of the aircraft between 1985 and 1989, making the Gajraj fleet one of the oldest strategic airlift assets.

• Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026

— The bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise (HADR) Tiger Triumph 2026 between India and the United States was held at Visakhapatnam.

— It was the fifth edition of the bilateral tri-service exercise, conducted from October 31 to November 5. Notably, Exercise Tiger Triumph was first conducted in 2019. It enhances bilateral defence cooperation between India and the United States.

Environment

— A study by researchers from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HBGU), published in Behavioural Processes, found that Himalayan monals living in noisier areas use higher-frequency calls than those in quieter habitats. The finding suggests that increasing human activity may be influencing how the birds communicate.

— The Himalayan monal, the state bird of Uttarakhand, is a striking landfowl found across the Himalayan mountains, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

The bird is found across the Himalayan mountains. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) The bird is found across the Himalayan mountains. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

— The Himalayan Monal is often seen digging through leaf litter or soft soil with its powerful beak in search of roots, tubers, seeds, insects, and grubs. It is listed as Least Concerned on the IUCN Red List.

— Currently, the birds are found in alpine meadows, located high in the mountains above the forests, which form some of the Himalayas’ most important seasonal grazing and biodiversity-rich habitats.

— The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Bihar government on November 3 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scientific desilting of water bodies utilising suitable excavated silt in national highway projects.

— The “Nadi Sanjivani, Nadi Punarjeevan, Sadak Navnirman” initiative aims to address two key challenges of Bihar and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Rivers like Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Falgu and Bagmati flow through different regions of Bihar. However, heavy silt accumulation remains a persistent challenge for the state, causing flooding and complicating water management every year.

— The NHAI also faces challenges in acquiring key construction materials such as soil and ballast for its highway and expressway projects in the state under Vision 2047, causing inordinate delays. Transporting these raw materials from distant sites consumes time and fuel while increasing project costs.

— The new initiative aims to help NHAI contractors source silt free of cost from nearby rivers for highway construction while improving the rivers’ carrying capacity through desilting to prevent flooding.

— The MoU draws on the methodology adopted in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, which later became known as the ‘Buldhana Pattern’. Under this model, soil excavated from ponds and rivers was used in highway construction.

— Powered by 18 years of ground data contributed heavily by scientists at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), a latest study has placed all 13 distinct coral reef ecoregions spanning over 8,000 square kilometres in South Asia as “critically endangered”.

— The study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reveals that rapidly rising marine heatwaves and recurring mass bleaching events over the next 50 years could push these ancient underwater ecosystems past a point of no return.

— The 13 distinct coral reef ecoregions are spread across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Chagos Archipelago, representing about 4 per cent of the world’s coral reefs. “Incorporating projected marine heat stress over the next 50 years under IPCC climate scenarios elevates all 13 South Asian ecoregions to Critically Endangered status,” the study concluded.

— Four of these vital ecoregions are located in India: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, the south coast of India spanning the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, and the west coast of India that includes the Gulf of Kutch.

— Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole, in Andhra Pradesh on November 3, bringing extremely heavy rains accompanied by high-speed winds touching 150 km per hour. It battered parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Fishing boats lie scattered amid debris and wreckage at a coastal area as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) Fishing boats lie scattered amid debris and wreckage at a coastal area as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

— “Murasu” means “war drum” in Tamil, and the name was picked by India. It arrived a week after the “very severe cyclonic storm” named Cyclone Arnab (the name refers to the ocean) also hit the state and Odisha in late October.

— In both cases, the names given to the cyclones were decided long before they approached the Indian coastline through a collaborative international system.

— A cyclone is essentially a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area. It is usually accompanied by higher temperatures and violent storms.

— In India, the Bay of Bengal is prone to large storm surges, in part because of its funnel-like shape that concentrates atmospheric activity and its unique topography.

How does a storm qualify for a cyclone designation? A tropical cyclone is assigned a name when its maximum sustained surface wind speed reaches at least 34 knots, or approximately 62 kilometres per hour. The IMD monitors the system and assigns the next name in the sequence once the criteria are met.

• White truffles

— In the hills around Alba, home to the world’s most famous white truffles, hunters known as “trifolau” traditionally begin their season. But increasingly, they are confronting a challenge above ground: climate change. Months of heat and drought have raised concerns about the future of the prized white truffle, a fungus that depends on cool, moist soils and a delicate relationship with tree roots.

— Alba, located in the northwestern region of Piedmont, has earned the moniker “white truffle capital of the world” for its particularly fragrant variety of truffle, its truffle fair each fall and its annual charity auction, which pushes prices of the tuber magnatum pico up into the stratosphere.

— The longer-term impact of rising temperatures on the highly prized white truffles is still being studied, but they, like other fungi, grow best in cool, rainy conditions. Climate change has in effect delayed peak production from October into November.

Sports

— PV Sindhu claimed the Hylo Open title on Novermber 1 after prevailing over Line Kigersfeldt with a 21-12, 21-14 scoreline in the final.

— The title, coupled with her recent exploits on the BWF tour — she won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week — will see Sindhu move to World No 6 next week.

— Lakshya Sen won the Hylo Open in Germany on November 1 when he defeated Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) With reference to the formation of a cyclone, consider the following statements:

1. It is a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area.

2. It is usually accompanied by lower temperatures.

3. In India, the Bay of Bengal region is more prone to cyclones than the Arabian Sea region.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

(2) Consider the following statements with reference to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) and CBD COP 17:

Statement-I: The Yerevan Pathway, adopted at CBD COP 17, seeks to accelerate the implementation of global biodiversity targets by 2030.

Statement-II: The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve a world living in harmony with nature by 2050.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II explains Statement-I.

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct, but Statement-II does not explain Statement-I.

(c) Statement-I is correct, but Statement-II is incorrect.

(d) Statement-I is incorrect, but Statement-II is correct.

Answer Key

1. (b) 2. (b)

For your suggestions and feedback, write to Roshni.Yadav@indianexpress.com

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