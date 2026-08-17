Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | August 10 to 16, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | August 3 to 9, 2026, read it here.

— Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of measures across artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, sports and other sectors. Several of these build on existing programmes or reiterate earlier targets.

— Saptadhara: Prime Minister Modi outlined what he called “Saptadhara”, or seven streams of development, as a framework that will bring together several of the government’s existing policy priorities over the next five to seven years. These are manufacturing; farming and food processing; technology and innovation; infrastructure; defence; the green and blue economy; and soft power.

— Free online coaching for competitive exams: The prime minister announced that the government would provide free online coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations.

— AI training for one crore youth: The prime minister said that over the next year, one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skills so that they are “not left behind.”

The Prime Minister proceeded to the Red Fort ramparts and hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The Prime Minister proceeded to the Red Fort ramparts and hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

— Semiconductor plants: The Centre has approved 12 semiconductor projects across six states, involving investments of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore. These include fabrication facilities as well as units for semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging. Three have begun commercial production.

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— Sports talent hunt: The prime minister announced a nationwide talent hunt for children between ages five and 15, aimed at identifying young athletes across sporting disciplines. This announcement comes as India looks to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

80th Independence Day: PM Modi's Red Fort Address INDIA @80 — VIKSIT BHARAT 2047 From the Red Fort, PM Modi laid out seven reform goals, an AI push for youth, infrastructure gains of the past decade, trade ambitions and a 2036 Olympics target. Reform Roadmap Youth & AI Push Infra Gains Trade & Seafood 2036 Olympics THE SAPTADHARA Seven reform goals for Viksit Bharat PM Modi called for "next level reforms" across seven streams to power India's journey to a developed nation by 2047. 1 Manufacturing power Design, product, supply chain — India as a global manufacturing hub. 2 Food production & processing Strengthening the food processing value chain. 3 Technology & innovation A core pillar of the reform push. 4 Gatishakti connectivity Seamless fast connectivity — modern highways and inland waterways. 5 Defence measures Named as a distinct reform stream. 6 Green & blue economy Environmental and ocean economy goals. 7 Soft power Yoga, spiritual centres, healthcare, entertainment and tourism. YUVA SHAKTI Youth at the centre of Viksit Bharat The PM called youth the "highest benefitting unit" of a developed India, pointing to gains from Digital India, Skill India, Khelo India and the New Education Policy. 1 Cr+ Youth to be trained in AI over the next year ₹1L Cr+ Innovation fund allocated Free Online coaching for competitive exams A DECADE OF INFRASTRUCTURE Energy and connectivity gains since 2014 PM Modi cited piped gas expansion, rising solar capacity and full rail electrification as markers of the last decade's progress. 700+ Cities with piped gas, up from 70 before 2014 (1.45 Cr households) 106 GW Solar energy capacity added 100% Rail network electrified in a decade, vs 30% in the previous 90 years GLOBAL TRADE India's expanding trade footprint The PM said India now has ongoing Free Trade Agreements with more than 40 nations, and flagged India's seafood exports as an area of "evolving potential." 40+ Nations with ongoing Free Trade Agreements SPORTING AMBITION Eyeing new ground at the 2036 Olympics PM Modi said India aims to compete in Olympic categories it has not previously entered by 2036, backed by a Talent Hunt campaign targeting children aged 5–15. 5–15 Age group targeted by the Talent Hunt campaign Express InfoGenIE

Art & Culture

— The focus of this year’s high tea is to highlight the heritage and traditions of four states — Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

— The invite bag — designed in collaboration with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad — showcases several environmental practices and conservation initiatives from the four states. Its outer cover is inspired by the Kaavi art of the coastal Konkan region. A wrought iron bell is attached to the address slip, which has been handcrafted by tribal ironsmiths in Bastar using recycled scrap iron.

The invite bag contains a handwoven Maheshwari stole. (Express photo) The invite bag contains a handwoven Maheshwari stole. (Express photo)

— The bag also contains a handwoven Maheshwari stole that will be used to welcome guests upon their arrival. It also includes a display frame featuring figurines handcrafted using ‘Lauh Shilp’ or Pitwa art, a world-renowned tribal craft from Bastar. Mirroring the daily life and culture of local tribes, this eco-friendly art form transforms recycled scrap iron into minimalist sculptures.

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The invite bag contains figurines handcrafted using Pitwa art from Bastar. (Express photo) The invite bag contains figurines handcrafted using Pitwa art from Bastar. (Express photo)

— A pair of Azulejo tiles in the bag depicts Goa’s Khajan lands, which are community-managed coastal wetlands, reclaimed from mangrove forests. Developed centuries ago, this ancient agro-aqua ecosystem uses an intricate network of dykes (bunds), embankments and sluice gates to control tidal river water, preventing saltwater from flooding crops while supporting paddy cultivation, fishing, and salt-panning.

— Earlier this year, the Republic Day At Home focused on the vibrant heritage and handicraft of the eight northeastern states. In 2025, the Independence Day At Home recenption hosted by the President was themed around the cultural heritage of eastern India, highlighting crafts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

International Cooperation

• Yemen’s Houthis

— Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, they said on August 9, two days after the kingdom signed a defence pact with Turkey ​and Pakistan in response to growing regional instability from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

— The Houthis are a large clan belonging to the Zaidi Shia sect, with roots in Yemen’s northwestern Saada province. Zaidis make up around 35 per cent of Yemen’s population.

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— Iran is believed to back the Houthis, even as it has denied the charge. Its regional rival, the Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia (along with Western allies like the US) backs the Yemen government. Houthis’ support for Palestine is, therefore, also a manifestation of existing regional rivalries.

Earthquake strikes Colombia A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake-struck western Colombia on August 10, killing at at least 82 people, trapping residents under debris of collapsed buildings and forcing people to evacuate their homes as far as the capital of Bogota. The epicentre was in San Jose del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Chocoregion, about 250 miles (400 kilometres) west of Bogota, the US Geological Survey and Colombia’s counterpart reported. • Operation Safed Sagar and Photo-recce missions — Operation Safed Sagar — the acclaimed Netflix series based on real events from the air operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil war — highlights the photo reconnaissance (photo-recce) missions executed by the No. 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron during that time. Story continues below this ad — The squadron, equipped with MiG-21 aircraft, played a crucial role in conducting multiple photo-recce sorties. These missions, along with those carried out by other IAF fighter squadrons, were instrumental in identifying the extent of the Pakistani intrusion along the Line of Control. — A fighter aircraft photo-recce mission is one in which a fighter or fighter-derived aircraft is tasked with collecting the imagery of an area, installation or activity for intelligence purposes, rather than attacking the target. — It is different from a strike and an air defence missions, which are meant, respectively, for destroying a decided target, and for locating and engaging one. An aircraft on a photo-recce role may fly into or close to a hostile location, capture images and return. — They are typically used to map enemy positions, identify and locate targets for subsequent strike missions, assess damage after an air strike, monitor military activity, and update intelligence on enemy deployments and defensive positions. Story continues below this ad

Polity

— On August 13, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed state bar councils to not enrol graduates of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 batch over their protest against the convocation invitation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. Within hours, however, the BCI withdrew the order and closed the proceedings.

— The Bar Council of India is a statutory body established by the Parliament under the Advocates Act, 1961 to regulate and represent the Indian Bar.

— The Advocates Act, 1961 creates a two-tier structure: State Bar Councils under Section 3 and the Bar Council of India under Section 4.

— The BCI consists of members elected from each State Bar Council, the Attorney General of India, and the Solicitor General of India who is an ex-officio member. The members from the State Bar Councils are elected for a period of five years.

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— The Council elects its own Chairman and Vice-Chairman for a period of two years from among its members. Presently, Manan Kumar Mishra is the Chairman of the BCI.

— Section 7 empowers BCI to lay down “standards of professional conduct and etiquette for advocates”, supervise State Bar Councils, promote legal education and recognise universities whose law degrees qualify for enrolment as an advocate. Section 49 gives it broad rule-making powers.

Click here to read more on BCI.

— Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been served a breach of privilege notice for allegedly using “unparliamentary and derogatory language” and for levelling “grave allegations” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt.

— Parliamentary privileges are certain rights conferred to the Members of Parliament for conducting the business of the Parliament.

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— If there is a belief that such a privilege has been breached, a motion can be raised by any member. The right to raise a question of privilege is based on satisfying two conditions, namely: (i) the question shall be restricted to a specific matter of recent occurrence, and (ii) the matter requires the intervention of the Council.

— The Speaker/Rajya Sabha Chairman is the first level of scrutiny of a privilege motion. Therefore, the Speaker/Chairman can decide on the privilege motion himself or herself or refer it to the privileges committee of Parliament.

• Parliament Brief: Key Bills to know

Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026

— The Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, by voice vote on August 11. Earlier, the Lok Sabha also passed the bill by a voice vote on August 10.

— The Bill provides for the setting up of National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to conduct the selection for chairpersons and members of the tribunals, including Central Administrative Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, National Green Tribunal, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

— The NTC will bring 16 tribunals under its umbrella, creating a common framework for their governance and administration. It is proposed to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a high court, supported by two judicial members and two technical members. A dedicated NTC Secretariat is also proposed, supporting the objective of uniform governance.

— The government had started the process of rationalisation of tribunals in 2015 and to that effect, Parliament passed the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021. Certain provisions of the 2021 Act were struck down by the Supreme Court, after which the government brought the 2026 Bill to replace the 2021 Act.

Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026

— The Rajya Sabha on August 12 passed a Bill to change the name of Kerala to Keralam, just over two years after the state Assembly passed a unanimous resolution, asking the Centre for the name change.

— The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which changes the name of the state to Keralam and makes the necessary amendments to the Constitution, including in the First Schedule, was passed by a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 11.

National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026

— The Rajya Sabha on August 12 passed the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which expands the role of the NCDC to giving loans and grants directly to cooperative societies. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11.

— The Bill provides for expanding the ambit of the societies covered in the Act by amending the definition of “foodstuffs” to include processed food and any other food items notified by the Centre.

— It amends the National Cooperative Development Corporation Act, 1962, which was enacted to set up the NCDC in order to carry out programmes through cooperative societies.

Justice Varma case: what parliamentary probe panel found — Months after former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma resigned as a judge, a parliamentary inquiry committee has found that Justice Varma was unable to explain the presence, source or ownership of a “huge quantity” of unexplained cash found at his official residence, and that he interfered with material evidence and furnished misleading explanations to the committee. — The three-member committee, comprising Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, and Senior Advocate B V Acharya, submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which was tabled in the Lower House on August 12. — The committee was constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, after 146 Lok Sabha MPs moved a removal motion against Justice Varma in August last year.

Science and Technology

— Moving to strengthen their partnership, US space agency NASA has invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, the recently-launched effort to get humans back to the Moon with the larger objective of setting up a permanent settlement there.

— According to NASA’s official website, “The Moon Base is humanity’s first lunar outpost, a place where astronauts will live, work, and explore near the Moon’s South Pole. Through a series of crewed and uncrewed missions, NASA and its partners will build the infrastructure needed to support an enduring human presence on the lunar surface while advancing science, technology, and exploration for the benefit of all.”

— NASA’s invitation to ISRO for the Moon base programme reflects the growing ties between the two space agencies. It comes in the wake of Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom flight to the ISS last year and the launch of the dual-frequency radar satellite NISAR. In 2023, India signed the Artemis Accords which provides a framework for civil space exploration.

Defence

• Yard 3037 (Shruti)

— The Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV), Yard 3037 (Shruti), was launched at Kolkata on August 11. The construction of NGOPVs is concurrently being undertaken at two shipyards, Goa Shipyard Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

— These indigenously designed and built ships will augment the existing OPVs/Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels for multi-domain operations, such as maritime surveillance, search and rescue, protection of offshore assets, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and antipiracy missions.

Economy

— The government has notified a one-time voluntary disclosure scheme, Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), allowing taxpayers to declare their undisclosed foreign bank accounts, immovable property, jewellery, artistic work, shares, securities or any other asset or income on payment of a specified tax or fee.

— The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the FAST-DS Rules, 2026, operationalising the Budget announcement of FAST-DS, effective August 16 with last declaration date on December 31.

— Allaying user concerns, the Ministry of Finance “categorically” stated that consumers making UPI payments will not face any transaction charges, and all person-to-person transactions will continue to be free of charge.

— It, however, said as and when MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) charges are introduced, they will apply at a nominal rate only above a certain threshold, and on a limited set of merchant transactions. “It would be far lower than debit or credit card MDRs,” the statement said.

— MDR is a fee levied on merchants by banks to help meet costs related to processing of transactions, settlement and infrastructure. Credit cards face an MDR of 1-3% of transaction value while it is up to 0.9% for debit cards.

— Launched in 2016, UPI is a system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the RBI. It allows users to send and receive money instantly using just their phone numbers or unique identifiers called UPI IDs. It has become the backbone for digital payments in India. It is authorised under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

— Unlike other payment methods, such as NEFT and IMPS, UPI also lets users or merchants request money from others by sending a simple message through their bank app.

• Mustard Honey

— Recently, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first-ever export of 1 metric tonne of mustard honey by Dergang Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) from Tripura to Dubai.

— It marks a significant milestone for the state’s beekeeping and agricultural export ecosystem. It also opens new avenues for diversification of Tripura’s honey value chain.

Health

— Delhi has recorded a sharp rise in cases of influenza H1N1 or swine flu this year, with 1,449 cases reported as of August 12, more than six times the 229 infections recorded during the corresponding period last year, according to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data.

— The H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, is a type of influenza virus that causes a viral infection of the nose, throat and lungs.

— Influenza viruses are classified into four types – A, B, C and D. Among these, Influenza A is the most common type that spreads from pigs to people. Common symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sweating and chills.

Environment

— Europe witnessed its first total solar eclipse in 27 years on August 12. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking out some or all of the star’s light. The latter phenomenon happens during a total solar eclipse. It is a rare occurrence, requiring the Sun, the Moon and the Earth to line-up perfectly in space.

— The total eclipse was seen along the north of Russia, Greenland, west Iceland, northern Spain and a small area along northeast Portugal.

A total solar eclipse swept across parts of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, briefly plunging the skies into darkness, offering millions a rare celestial spectacle (Source: Photo by AP) A total solar eclipse swept across parts of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, briefly plunging the skies into darkness, offering millions a rare celestial spectacle (Source: Photo by AP)

— Together, these locations form the “path of totality” — the narrow strip on the Earth’s surface where the Moon can be seen completely blocking the Sun.

— A solar eclipse also happens to be the best time for scientists to study the Sun. For scientists, observing the Sun’s corona and the inner corona is crucial. The corona’s magnetic field triggers solar flares and “coronal mass ejections”, which can disrupt satellites, GPS and other communication systems on Earth.

— During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the solar disc, making the inner corona visible in the form of a halo around the lunar body. This provides helio-physicists with a valuable window to make ground-based observations of the solar atmosphere.

— India has achieved 300 GW, or 60 per cent of its non-fossil fuel power generation capacity target of 500 GW, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on August 9.

— In a major milestone for the nation’s clean energy transition and climate action targets, India has crossed 300 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity generation capacity as on July 31, 2026; over 60 per cent of the 500 GW capacity targeted to be achieved by 2030, a ministry statement said.

— The 300.50 GW non-fossil fuel capacity (as on July 31, 2026) includes solar power (164.59 GW), wind power (58.14 GW), hydro power (57.24 GW), bio-power (11.75 GW) and Nuclear Power (8.78 GW).

Lar Gibbon — Actor Chiyaan Vikram has found himself at the centre of a wildlife controversy after a video showing him interacting with a Lar Gibbon, an endangered primate native to Southeast Asia, sparked criticism from wildlife activists and conservationists. All about the Lar Gibbon controversy involving actor Vikram (Photo: Screengrab of the viral video enhanced by AI) All about the Lar Gibbon controversy involving actor Vikram (Photo: Screengrab of the viral video enhanced by AI) — The Lar Gibbon (Hylobates lar) is native to Southeast Asia and is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. It is also listed under Appendix I of CITES, which provides the highest level of protection to species threatened by international trade. — In India, the species is also protected under the country’s wildlife laws. The species is often regarded as an exotic and highly desirable animal because of its distinctive appearance and remarkable physical abilities.

Sports

— On 9 August 2026, Indian badminton player Ashmita Chaliha won the women’s singles title at the Korea Masters 2026. With this she became the first Indian to win the Korea Masters and claimed her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title in Asan, South Korea.

Ashmita Chaliha downed Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the final. (Badminton Photo) Ashmita Chaliha downed Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the final. (Badminton Photo)

— At the Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium in Asan, Ashmita defeated China’s Han Qian Xi by a score of 14-21, 21-14, and 21-14 in the final of the Super 300 Korea Open.

— India’s jumpers rarely make a global podium. On August 8, they did it twice at the U20 World Championships in Eugene, US.

— Basant Kumar (19) became the first Indian high-jumper to win a medal at the U20 Worlds, claiming silver. Shahnavaz Khan (19) followed with bronze in the long jump, becoming the first Indian male long-jumper to reach the podium at the championships.

Basant Kumar won a silver in high jump; (right) Shahnavaz Khan won bronze in long jump in Eugene, Oregon, US. (Image: AFI) Basant Kumar won a silver in high jump; (right) Shahnavaz Khan won bronze in long jump in Eugene, Oregon, US. (Image: AFI)

— With these two medals, along with Ashish Yadav’s silver in the javelin, India equalled its best-ever haul at the U20 World Championships, matching the tally from the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Awards

— Deepak Dhar, a theoretical physicist from Uttar Pradesh, has been named the co-recipient of Dirac Medal, one of the highest honours in the field.

— The award, instituted in 1985 by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Italy, puts the 75-year-old on an impressive list of academics who have won the Medal, named after Paul Dirac, one of the central figures in the evolution of quantum theory.

Born in 1951 in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dhar is an alumnus of the University of Allahabad and IIT-Kanpur. Born in 1951 in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dhar is an alumnus of the University of Allahabad and IIT-Kanpur.

— In 2022, Dhar was the co-winner of yet another prestigious award in physics, the Boltzmann Medal, becoming the first Indian to receive it. With the two honours, Dhar joins a small group of only ten to have secured both awards. Many of them have even gone on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics.

— President Droupadi Murmu on August 14 approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 awarded posthumously, for personnel from the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

— The awards include nine Kirti Chakras, of which seven are posthumous; one Bar (conferred second time) to the Shaurya Chakra; and 19 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous.

India's Top Civilian, Gallantry & Service Awards Knowledge Nugget — Polity Republic Day 2026 honours spotlight India's highest civilian, gallantry and service awards — here's the full ladder, explained. The Ladder Big Three Ashoka Chakra War vs Peace The Hierarchy From Bharat Ratna to service medals India's national honours run across three tiers — Civilian, Gallantry and Service — each announced around Republic Day and Independence Day. 1 Civilian: Bharat Ratna → Padma Vibhushan → Padma Bhushan → Padma Shri Instituted in 1954; Padma tiers renamed from Pahela/Dusra/Tisra Varg in 1955. 2 Gallantry: Wartime (Paramvir, Mahavir, Vir Chakra) & Peacetime (Ashoka, Kirti, Shaurya Chakra) Also includes Police Gallantry medals and civilian Jeevan Raksha Padak awards. 3 Service: President's Medal (PSM) & Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) Recognise distinguished service by Armed Forces, Paramilitary and Police personnel. Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian honour Established 1954; bronze peepal-leaf medallion embossed with the sun, Ashok Chakra and "Satyameva Jayate" on reverse. Max 3 awarded per year, no monetary grant. PM recommends to the President. Padma Awards Three tiers, one committee Padma Vibhushan, Bhushan and Shri span art, science, sports, civil service and more. A Padma Shri holder can be upgraded only after 5 years. Approved by the Padma Awards Committee, headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Ashoka Chakra The top peacetime gallantry award This year it went to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. 1st Highest peacetime gallantry award 70 Armed Forces personnel honoured this Republic Day 6 Of them honoured posthumously 2026 Recipient Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Conferred by President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on the eve of Republic Day. The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for conspicuous bravery in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra honours similar valour and sacrifice, but other than in the face of the enemy. — Government press release Two Gallantry Tracks Bravery, on the battlefield and beyond it Wartime awards recognise acts of bravery in the face of the enemy; peacetime awards honour equally valorous acts outside combat, open to armed forces, paramilitary, police or civilians. Wartime Paramvir Chakra Mahavir ChakraVir Chakra Peacetime Ashoka Chakra Kirti ChakraShaurya Chakra Express InfoGenIE

— The awards include five Bars to the Sena Medals (Gallantry); 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five of them posthumous; three Nau Sena Medals (Gallantry), and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Click here to read more on India’s top civilian, gallantry and service awards.

Persons in News

(Just FYI: Noting historical personalities’ anniversaries aids UPSC prep. UPSC often includes such personalities in questions, so revisiting their lives refreshes your static syllabus.)

— The tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin has been extended by a year beyond August 13, a government order read.

— A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, 59-year-old Navin has been leading the federal anti-money laundering agency as its full-time chief since August 14, 2024.

ED chief Rahul Navin ED chief Rahul Navin

— The order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said it has “approved an extension in tenure of Rahul Navin as ED Director for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, i.e. up to August 13, 2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation, that is July 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

Enforcement Directorate The ED was established on May 1, 1956, as the ‘Enforcement Unit’ under the Department of Economic Affairs within the Ministry of Finance for handling violations of exchange control laws under the now-repealed Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973 (FERA). Later on, it was renamed the Enforcement Directorate and was transferred to the administrative control of the Department of Revenue, and subsequently entrusted with the enforcement of a broader range of financial laws. While the ED has a broad mandate to investigate offences related to money laundering and foreign exchange violations, it’s empowered to enforce the following key laws: Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA), Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), 1974.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) Consider the following pairs:

1. Houthis: Yemen

2. Hezbollah: Lebanon

3. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham: Syria

Which of the pairs given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1,2 and 3

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. The corona’s magnetic field triggers solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

2. The path of totality is the narrow strip on the Earth’s surface where the Moon can be seen completely blocking the Sun.

3. Solar Eclipse provides helio-physicists to make ground-based observations of the solar atmosphere.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

(3) With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2022)

1. Government law officers and legal firms are recognised as advocates, but corporate lawyers and patent attorneys are excluded from recognition as advocates.

2. Bar Councils have the power to lay down the rules relating to legal education and recognition of law colleges.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer key

1. (d), 2. (a), 3. (b)

For your suggestions and feedback, write to Roshni.Yadav@indianexpress.com

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