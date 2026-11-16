Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | November 9 to 15, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | November 2 to 8, 2026, read it here.

(FYI: The data provided in these reports can be used to substantiate your Mains answer and create a broad understanding of the topic.)

— Recently, this year’s Global TB report is released by the World Health Organization (WHO). While India has not achieved its target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline, it has been making strides. The incidence and mortality due to the bacterial infection has been on the decline.

— India has also seen an improvement in diagnosis — with more people accessing rapid diagnostics and getting tested for resistance to a commonly used antimicrobial.

— The country also saw a massive active case finding exercise over the last two years. Its incidence, however, remained uncalculated in this year’s Global TB report in view of new district-level surveillance data becoming available.

— Reduction in mortality: India reported a 38% reduction in its TB mortality as compared to 2015 — breaching the 2020 End TB milestone of reducing it by 35%, albeit five years later. India’s TB mortality reduced from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 18 per lakh population in 2025, according to the Global TB report. The 2025 target of reducing mortality by 75% still remains distant.

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— Increase in diagnostics: India saw an increase in rapid diagnostic testing in 2025, with 46% of the cases being diagnosed using these. This is up from 38% the previous year. Quick diagnosis ensures timely treatment and prevents the further spread of the infection.

— Increase in national funding: With a decline in global health funding, with TB funding reducing by 14% globally, India saw an increase in domestic funding.

What are the TB targets? With TB continuing to be the biggest infectious killer in the world, the WHO set End TB targets to bring down the incidence, mortality, and catastrophic costs associated with it. With 2015 as the base year, countries have been trying to meet targets of reducing TB deaths by 35% by 2020, 75% by 2025, 90% by 2030, and 95% by 2035. The target for TB incidence is reduction of 20% by 2020, 50% by 2025, 80% by 2030, and 90% by 2035. And, zero catastrophic costs across the years. Story continues below this ad

— A new Global Carbon Budget study, released at the COP31 climate meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, projects a 0.4% decline in global fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026 to 38.2 billion tonnes, from 38.4 billion tonnes in 2025. India, however, is the only major emitter projected to record an increase.

— The marginal decline is attributed partly to supply shocks caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the growing contribution of renewable energy sources.

— India is the only major emitter projected to record an increase in fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026, rising by 4.4% over 2025 (higher than its preceding decade’s average annual growth of 3.5%).

— In contrast, China, the US, the EU and Japan are expected to record declines. The projected decline in fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026 would be the first since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 2% drop, the largest year-on-year decline recorded so far.

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— Notably, Global Carbon Budget is an annual scientific assessment coordinated by the Global Carbon Project (GCP). First published in 2006, it accounts for CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel combustion, industrial processes such as cement production, and land-use change such as deforestation. It also estimates atmospheric CO₂ accumulation and absorption by natural carbon sinks, mainly land ecosystems and oceans.

What is Global Carbon Project? It is a Global Research Project of Future Earth and a research partner of the World Climate Research Programme. It studies the global biogeochemical cycles of three major greenhouse gases-carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O)-including their natural and human-induced sources, sinks and drivers.

International Cooperation

— Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress in last week’s midterm elections, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. But Republicans still have roughly seven weeks to advance their legislative agenda before the newly elected Congress takes office.

— The final period, known as the ‘lame-duck’ session, gives Republicans one last opportunity to advance their priorities before handing control of Congress to Democrats.

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— The ‘lame-duck’ period refers to the period between federal elections and the newly elected members taking office. The term ‘lame-duck’ refers more to the waning political power of the sitting Congress than to any limitation on its constitutional powers.

— The China-Pakistan nexus refers to the longstanding strategic, economic and military partnership between the two countries. It dates to the 1963 Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement under which Pakistan ceded the Shakasgam Valley, part of Gilgit-Baltistan, to China, thus cementing the strategic alignment. The core pillars of China-Pakistan nexus are:

— Military supplies: China is Pakistan’s dominant arms supplier, accounting for roughly 70-80% of its imported military hardware. Major acquisitions include J-10C and JF-17 fighter aircrafts, Type 054 A/P frigates, Hangor-Class Submarines, HQ-9, 16, 17 series air defence systems, and Wing Loom drones.

— Defence co-production: Both nations regularly collaborate on co-producing military equipment including fighter jets (J-10C and JF-17), main battle tanks (Al-Khalid), missiles, naval platforms, electronic and surveillance systems.

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— Information: Information and space are other arenas of close cooperation; encompass intelligence sharing, cyber warfare, satellites (Bei Dou for navigation) and information cum narrative alignment, through initiatives like China-Pakistan Information Corridor.

— Infrastructure: The collaboration extends to infrastructure and strategic projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Polity

— The Indian Express reported on November 13 that a special session of Parliament could be convened before the regularly scheduled Winter Session this year. The Centre is planning to do so to secure passage of its legislative agenda on delimitation of electoral constituencies and implementation of women’s reservation.

— India does not have a fixed parliamentary calendar. The Constitution specifies that six months should not elapse between two parliamentary sessions. The framers of the Constitution borrowed it from the Government of India Act of 1935.

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— By convention, Parliament meets for three sessions in a year. The longest, the Budget Session, starts towards the end of January and concludes by the end of April or the first week of May. The session has a recess so that Parliamentary Committees can discuss the budgetary proposals.

— The second session is the three-week Monsoon Session, which usually begins in July and finishes in August. The parliamentary year ends with a three-week-long Winter Session, which is held from November to December. This Winter Session is expected to begin in late November or early December.

— The Constitution does not use the term “special session”. The term sometimes refers to sessions the government has convened for specific occasions, like commemorating parliamentary or national milestones.

— For the two Houses to be in session, the presiding officers (the Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha) should chair their proceedings. The presiding officers can also direct that the proceedings of their respective Houses be limited, and procedural devices like Question Hour would not be available to MPs during the session.

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— While Article 85 empowers the President to summon Parliament, the convention is to give around 15 days’ notice for a regular session. A special session, however, can be convened at shorter notice. If a session has been adjourned sine die but not prorogued (meaning formally ending a session), it technically remains alive, and the Lok Sabha can be reconvened at short notice by the Speaker under Rule 15 of the Rules of Procedure.

— However, Article 352 (Proclamation of Emergency) of the Constitution does refer to a “special sitting of the House”. It specifies that if a Proclamation of Emergency is issued and Parliament is not in session, then one-tenth of Lok Sabha MPs can ask the President to convene a special meeting to disapprove the Emergency.

What the Constitution says on Parliament sessions? The summoning of Parliament is specified in Article 85 of the Constitution. Like many other Articles, it is based on a provision of the Government of India Act, 1935. This provision specified that the central legislature had to be summoned to meet at least once a year, and that not more than 12 months could elapse between two sessions. Dr B R Ambedkar’s drafting of the provision reduced the gap between sessions to six months, and specified that Parliament should meet at least twice a year.

Economy

— Can a state impose a tax on a tax that a dealer already owes? The Supreme Court has reiterated that states can levy a surcharge calculated as a percentage of sales tax payable by dealers, holding that such a levy is essentially an additional sales tax and not a separate tax on tax.

— A surcharge is an additional levy imposed over and above an existing tax. The legal question before the Supreme Court was whether states could impose such a surcharge on the sales tax payable by dealers, or whether doing so amounted to an impermissible ‘tax on tax’.

— With an eye on building a resilient domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining, the government has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect.

— Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries.

— In a notification issued on November 10, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry amended the export policy for “waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators – Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-lon Battery Black Mass)” from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’.

Science and Technology

— In Diwali’s aftermath, the Delhi government may be planning to carry out cloud seeding trials to induce artificial rain over the region amid high levels of air pollution, The Indian Express had recently reported. Two trial runs are already learnt to have been conducted near the airport.

— Cloud seeding refers to introducing substances such as silver iodide or sodium chloride into a particular class of clouds to artificially trigger rain.

— Generally, water vapour condenses around small particles in the air to form the droplets that make up a cloud. These droplets collide and grow; as they get heavy and the cloud gets saturated, it rains.

— In case of cloud seeding, the seed particles are “cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), a particle on which water vapour condensates” or “ice nuclei particles, a particle on which water freezes”, the 2024 document said. CCNs have an affinity for water vapour to form cloud droplets or ice particles, respectively. Ice crystals grow faster than drops, and they enlarge and fall.

— To induce rain artificially, clouds are usually injected with salts like silver iodide, potassium iodide, or sodium chloride, which is the ‘seed’. These salts are expected to provide additional nuclei around which more cloud droplets can form. They are dispersed into the cloud either using aircraft or through generators on the ground.

— Greenjoules Private Ltd plans to set up a plant at Khed City, near Pune, to produce up to 2 lakh litres of bio-crude daily from agricultural residues. The company claims to use its proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) technology to convert these residues into bio-crude for further processing into renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.

— Unlike biofuel production based on food crops such as sugarcane and cereal grains, the proposed project uses agricultural residues as feedstock. This can reduce direct competition between food production and fuel production.

— The Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking technology uses multiple catalysts at approximately 600°C to convert agricultural residues, such as paddy straw and husk, groundnut and cashew shells, and sugarcane bagasse, into bio-crude.

— This bio-crude serves as an intermediate that can be further processed in conventional refineries to produce renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.

What is Bio-crude? Bio-crude is a liquid intermediate produced by thermochemical conversion of biomass. In hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL), biomass is processed in water under high temperature and pressure to produce an organic liquid, which is separated from the aqueous phase. Generally viscous but thermally stable, it is easier to pump, store and process than solid biomass. However, it is not readily miscible with petroleum. Its density is slightly higher than petroleum but considerably lower than bio-oil.

— PI Industries Ltd’s Pioxaniliprole, India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has received approval from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) for use on rice, chilli, tomato and chana (chickpea) crops.

— PI Industries plans to launch the molecule under the trade name ‘Pioxazon’ in the coming Rabi (winter-spring) crop season.

— Pioxaniliprole belongs to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, which acts on calcium-releasing channels in insects. The insecticide is effective against yellow stem borer, leaf folder, fall armyworm, tobacco cutworm, fruit borer and pod borer.

— Pioxaniliprole acts by targeting ryanodine receptors (RyRs), specialised protein channels present in insect muscle cells that regulate the release of calcium ions from intracellular storage compartments into the cell cytoplasm.

— Calcium ions play a crucial role in normal muscle contraction and relaxation. Pioxaniliprole binds to and activates these receptors, triggering an uncontrolled release of calcium ions.

— This disrupts normal muscle functioning in insects, leading to feeding cessation, lethargy, muscle paralysis and eventually death.

Defence

— Karakoram-2026, held from October 14-22 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was the first joint-army level exercise between People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army.

— It marked a significant milestone as it involved the participation of regular army formations from both countries. It expanded on the earlier naval, air and counterterrorism exercises (Sea Guardian, Warrior and Shaheen series). The focus was on challenging high-altitude operations, relevant to the PLA’s Western Theatre Command which oversees the border with India.

— The equipment used was Chinese, including small arms, armoured assault vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and support systems, such as artillery, drones and anti-manned systems. The Chinese Ministry of National Defence described Karakoram-2026 as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and tactical integration between the two armies.

Health

— A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, PJ.2.1, is drawing attention after being identified in Canada in May 2026 and subsequently detected in several countries, including the US, Singapore, Australia, France and Spain.

— PJ.2.1, described in the Journal of Infection as a “novel saltation variant”, originated from MC.10.1.7, a descendant of the JN.1 lineage that circulated until May 2025, and was first detected in Ontario, Canada, on May 2, 2026, before cases were reported in other Canadian provinces.

— Based on wastewater surveillance, the researchers described PJ.2.1 as the “fastest-growing variant in the USA” at the time of the study. Beyond North America, sequences of the variant were reported in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, France and Spain, suggesting that its spread is not confined to one region.

— PJ.2.1 is a saltation variant because it has many new mutations in the spike protein, which help it attach better to human cells and escape some old immunity.

— Its symptoms look just like a common cold or seasonal flu. Patients report fever, severe sore throat, runny or blocked nose, cough, headache, muscle ache and fatigue.

— Notably, there is no evidence that PJ.2.1 causes more severe disease or hospitalisation than earlier variants.

Environment

— In a first for Maharashtra, three of its beaches have been awarded an international certification that recognises beaches meeting stringent standards of environmental protection, water quality, safety and tourist facilities.

— The Ladghar and Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district, and the Shrivardhan beach in Raigad district, have earned the international Blue Flag certification. Only 22 beaches in India carry the certification, awarded by a Denmark-based non-governmental organisation.

— The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism boats that meet prescribed standards of environmental management, water quality, safety, accessibility and environmental education.

Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons) Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons)

— The programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-governmental, non-profit organisation headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. It began in France in 1985 and has since grown into a global certification programme.

— The certification process is overseen by the FEE, which works through national operators in participating countries. India’s Blue Flag programme prescribes 33 criteria, grouped under four broad heads: environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

— Notably, the Blue Flag is awarded for a particular season and has to be renewed. Beaches must continue to meet the prescribed criteria throughout the certification period.

— Days after Diwali, the Delhi-NCR region remains blanketed in smog, the thick haze that returns every winter as pollutants accumulate in the air.

— Smog, derived from ‘smoke’ and ‘fog’, occurs when pollutants accumulate in the air, often reducing visibility. These include fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5 and PM10, and gases released by vehicles, industries and other sources.

— Some pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, can also react in sunlight to form ground-level ozone. This process produces what is known as photochemical smog, which is more common in sunny conditions.

— Unlike fog, smog contains harmful pollutants that can affect human health. Fog and smog can also occur together. Smog can persist for several days when pollutants continue to accumulate in the atmosphere, even after temporary sources of emissions have subsided.

What is PM10 and PM 2.5? PM10 refers to particles measuring 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while PM2.5 refers to finer particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less. These particles can include dust, soot and smoke, as well as substances formed through chemical reactions involving gases in the atmosphere.

— Several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality on November 9, a day after Diwali festivities were marked by widespread use of firecrackers despite Supreme Court-mandated restrictions.

Pollution and visibility post Diwali in Noida and Delhi on November 9, 2026. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Pollution and visibility post Diwali in Noida and Delhi on November 9, 2026. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

— AQI is a number which measures air quality. The higher the AQI, the worse the air. The AQI used in India was launched in 2014 as part of the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign. The colour-coded index helps explain the condition of the air and the measures necessary to mitigate the situation depending on its severity.

— The index converts measurements of up to eight major air pollutants into a single number, category and colour. These include particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia and lead.

— Each pollutant’s concentration is converted into a separate sub-index based on established health-related thresholds. The highest sub-index determines the overall AQI, rather than an average of all pollutants.

— There are six categories of AQI, namely ‘Good’ (0-50), ‘Satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘Moderate’ (101-200), ‘Poor’ (201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (301-400), and ‘Severe’ (401-500).

Why do private platforms show much higher AQI readings than government agencies? The difference in AQI across different platforms lies partly in how the index is calculated. India’s official AQI uses a scale that stops at 500, while some international platforms use different thresholds for pollutant concentrations and allow readings to exceed 500.

— El Niño will continue to remain ‘strong’ to ‘very strong’ during the first quarter of 2027, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. The UN organisation further said that the current El Niño event continues to intensify, and would become the “strongest ever since 1950”. It is set to shatter all previously known records with respective to the sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

— El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon associated with warm seas along the equatorial Pacific Oceans. El Niño alters rain patterns, spikes temperatures, increases incidents of wild fires, leads to extreme weather in the form of fluids or droughts across the world.

— It is one of the three phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the other two being ENSO neutral and La Nina (cool). The ENSO phase is subject to the Relative Ocean Nino Index (RONI) value — the sea surface temperature measured over the Nino 3.4 region. An El Niño event is declared when the average RONI value surpasses 0.5 degree Celsius, an average considered over three months.

ENSO phases, explained. ENSO phases, explained.

— The FAC, under the Union Environment Ministry, recommended in-principle approval for the diversion of 511.91 hectares of forest land in Madhya Pradesh for the 1,800 MW Panari Pumped Storage Project.

— The project falls within the Panna–Ranipur Tiger Corridor, which facilitates wildlife movement between the two reserves and supports tigers, leopards, dholes, wolves, sloth bears, gaurs, sambar and chital. Some project components also overlap with Panna Tiger Reserve’s satellite core areas.

— Panna Tiger Reserve: Situated in the Vindhyan ranges of northern Madhya Pradesh, the reserve extends across Panna and Chhatarpur districts. The Ken river enters the reserve from the southern end and passes through it for almost 55 km.

— Panna National Park was established in 1981 and brought under Project Tiger in 1994. It was the fifth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and the 22nd in India. The reserve is mainly characterised by dry deciduous forests, including dry teak and mixed forest types. Important tree species include teak, mahua, tendu and dhaw.

— Ranipur Tiger Reserve: Situated in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, in the Vindhyan hill ranges of the Bundelkhand region, the reserve comprises dry deciduous forests. Ranipur is connected to Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh through the Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor.

— Notified in October 2022, Ranipur became the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh and the 53rd in India. The reserve is home to teak, mahua, bamboo, tendu, palash, khair, salai and amla. Its wildlife includes tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, chinkara, sambar and chital.

Sports

— India U-19 team pulled off a thrilling win against Pakistan to clinch the U-19 Asia Cup title in Muscat, Oman.

India defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling U-19 Asia Cup final. (BCCI/X) India defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling U-19 Asia Cup final. (BCCI/X)

— India’s victory secured its ninth Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title.

— The Total Chess World Championship Tour that starts next year will have four events around the year in different cities, with the first three events having 24 players each and the finale having four players fighting it out to become the FIDE World Combined Champion. The idea is to crown the most complete chess player in the world.

— Chess currently has three formats — classical, rapid and blitz. And each has its own world championship: the Classical World Championship (the most prestigious, and chess’s equivalent of Test cricket), the Rapid World Championship (comparable to ODIs) and the World Blitz Championship (closest to T20s, with players starting with 10 minutes or less on the clock).

— But at Total Chess, players will have to be good at all three formats. It will involve a modified version of classical, called fast classical.

— Fast classical is simply an accelerated form of classical chess, with players starting a game with 45 minutes on their clock and getting a bonus increment of 30 seconds each time they make a move. In classical chess, players usually start a game with 90 to 120 minutes on the clock, with increments for each move made.

Awards

— The 10th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards (2025-26) recognised Visakhapatnam as the cleanest city among cities with a population of over one million, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow.

President Droupadi Murmu gave out awards for winners of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 (Photo: X/President of India). President Droupadi Murmu gave out awards for winners of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 (Photo: X/President of India).

— The awards were presented by the President and organised under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

— Super Swachh League: Previous years’ winners were assessed under a separate category called the ‘Super Swachh League’. Navi Mumbai secured first place, followed by Surat and Vijayawada.

— Cities with 3 lakh-10 lakh population: Ujjain ranked first, followed by Chandigarh and Guntur.

— Cities with 50,000-3 lakh population: Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) secured first place, followed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Sagar (Madhya Pradesh).

— New award categories: The 2025-26 edition introduced categories for the cleanest riverfront town, coastal town and Himalayan city.

— Rewa was recognised as the cleanest riverfront town, Puri as the cleanest coastal town, and Rudrapur as the cleanest Himalayan city, followed by Jammu and Shopian.

— Swachh Sheher Jodi: The initiative pairs better-performing cities with lower-performing cities as mentors to improve their cleanliness performance. Ahmedabad-Sanand secured the first position, followed by Indore-Depalpur and Tirupati-Kuppam.

— Launched on 27 September 2025, the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative is an urban waste-management mentorship and peer-learning programme.

What is Swachh Survekshan? It is an annual national cleanliness survey launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). It assesses the cleanliness and sanitation performance of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and encourages improvements through competitive rankings.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) With reference to PJ.2.1, recently seen in the news. It is a:

(a) SARS-CoV-2 variant

(b) Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) strain

(c) Mpox virus variant

(d) Ebola virus strain

(2) With reference to the Blue Flag-tagged beaches, consider the following statements:

1. The Blue Flag tag is given by the Ocean Foundation.

2. India does not have Blue Flag-tagged beaches.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer Key

1. (a) 2. (d)

For your suggestions and feedback, write to Roshni.Yadav@indianexpress.com

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