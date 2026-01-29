Students’ suicide: crisis of techno-cultural age or fragile emotional landscape?

— Archana Singh and Pushpendra Singh

In recent months, families across Kota, Mumbai, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country have been confronted with a loss that is difficult to name: a schoolchild gone, not to illness or accident, but to despair. Each time this happens, we look for a reason to move on – an examination result, a remark in class, pressure at home and so forth. These explanations appear reasonable. Yet they also allow us to treat each death as an exception.

The Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2023 report, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), offers a stark picture. In 2023, students accounted for 8.1 per cent (13,892) of all suicides recorded nationwide. Maharashtra reported the highest number, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. These are not isolated incidents. They point to a pattern we have been slow to confront.

What confronts us here is not a failure of awareness or effort on the part of children. Today’s children are neither ignorant nor indifferent. They are surrounded by information, expectations and constant comparison. They grow up in a techno-cultural environment that places a premium on performance and visibility, while offering little space to fail quietly, to hesitate, or to be unsure.

When a child begins to experience life itself as unbearable, it is not enough to speak of individual weakness or momentary distress. Such moments ask us to look more closely at the social world that surrounds the child, the pressures we normalise, the standards we uphold, and the care we withhold without noticing.

Techno-cultural childhood

Childhood today unfolds in a world very different from the previous generation. Screens arrive early and remain constantly present. The issue is not distraction, as is often assumed, but saturation. Children are surrounded by images, opinions, comparisons, and expectations long before they develop the emotional capacity to process them.

The techno-cultural world does not merely add a new layer to childhood; it reorganises it. Visibility becomes central to self-worth. To exist is to be seen, evaluated, and compared. Joy is meaningful only when acknowledged, failure is unbearable when exposed. Childhood, once protected by slowness and forgetfulness, now unfolds under continuous observation.

What is lost in this process is not intelligence or awareness, but emotional shelter. Children learn early how to perform and succeed, but hardly learn how to fail, wait, or recover. The digital world offers attention but not care, connection but not belonging. It amplifies emotion without helping children to hold it.

It’s not only about technology, but about society too

Thus, technological advancement has reshaped the dynamics of social integration and regulation. Emile Durkheim interpreted the resulting condition – marked by the absence of clear guidance and moral anchors – as anomie. It refers to a state that emerges when social bonds weaken, and individuals are no longer held by relationships of care and meaning. This disarray is intensified by the lack of stable, social standards that once shaped aspirations and gave structure to one’s conscience.

Children and young people are pushed to aspire, perform and compete, yet are offered little emotion and moral guidance to give these ambitions meaning. When expectations are high and direction is unclear, individuals experience confusion, frustration, and a loss of purpose. This gap between pressure and support weakens the inner structure that helps people cope with failure, uncertainty, and change, making them more vulnerable to distress and self-harm.

Durkheim explained how suicide is not a private act born in isolation, but a social fact, showing the bonds holding individuals to society have loosened or turned harsh. When schoolchildren die by suicide, these bonds demand careful attention. Somewhat in the moral and emotional world around them has failed to hold.

Yet it is not only about technology. It is also about a society that has allowed childhood to become prematurely adult. A failure, embarrassment or rejection feels final, not because children are fragile, but because they lack spaces where failure is rendered ordinary and survivable. In such a childhood, despair is not accidental but socially produced.

When children can no longer carry weight

The rise in suicides among young children cannot be explained by any single factor. It is not technology alone, nor examinations, nor family pressure in isolation. More disturbing is the way childhood is being reshaped. Children are growing up in a world that demands performance before understanding resilience, and before reassurance. Everyday setbacks, such as poor grades, a dressing down, or a moment of humiliation, feel heavier than they should.

Altogether, spaces where children can speak about fear, sadness or confusion have narrowed. Homes and classrooms continue to prioritise discipline and achievement over dialogue. Distress is often dismissed or normalised, leaving children to manage it alone. Traditional sources of emotional support, of family time, neighbourhood ties, attentive mentorship now weakened, while digital spaces step inside to fill the gap without offering care or stability.

In such moments, suicide does not emerge as a desire to die, but as an attempt to escape a world that has become emotionally uninhabitable. What makes this saturation more dangerous is the thinning presence of adults. Parents and teachers, burdened by their own anxieties and pressures, are often unable to provide steady guidance.

Social media mirrors and fragile emotional landscape

Nowadays, social media has become a mirror for children to see themselves. It asks them how to look, succeed, and measure their worth. Carefully curated images of happiness and achievement circulate endlessly, setting standards that are difficult, often impossible, to meet.

What changes is not only self-image, but emotional life itself. Feelings are displayed rather than lived. Sadness and anger are expressed quickly and replaced just as fast. Speed takes the place of reflection, and visibility replaces understanding. This constant exposure deepens confusion rather than offering comfort. Children may feel connected, but a deeper sense of belongingness often eludes them.

Social media, by itself, does not create despair. It magnifies what already exists. In a fragile emotional landscape, a moment of online humiliation, exclusion or comparison can carry heavy weight, especially when children lack safe spaces at home or in school where they feel heard and held.

Seen in this light, Australia’s decision to restrict social media use for children under sixteen invites reflection rather than panic. It raises a simple question: should childhood be expected to adapt to technologies designed without children in mind? The answer may differ across societies, but the lesson is clear. Limits can be acts of care.

However, the regulation alone will not suffice. Unless we rebuild everyday spaces of conversation, trust and reassurance, screens will continue to fill the silence.

Rebuilding care around children

To address students’ mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions, the Supreme Court set up a national task force in March 2025. The court acknowledged that suicides are not rare or sudden events, but the result of constant pressure and lack of care among the students.

In July 2025, the court released its guidelines for schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and training centres to strengthen suicide prevention. The safeguards include appointing a counsellor in all institutes with more than 100 students, displaying visible helplines, training staff in psychological first aid, and sensitising parents.

By suggesting limits on homework, delaying high-pressure exams, setting boundaries on screen use, and helping teachers recognise emotional distress, the task force points towards a more caring idea of education. It also accepts that digital overload needs to be handled calmly, with balance, not fear.

Still, policies cannot replace daily care. The responsibility does not lie with the government alone. Homes and classrooms need to slow down. Schools must understand that emotional well-being is the basis of learning.

If, as Durkheim reminds us, suicide is a social problem, then preventing it must also be a shared effort. It begins with everyday acts of care, listening, patience, and trust.

(Archana Singh is an Assistant Professor of Gender and Economics at the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, and Pushpendra Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai.)

