The World This Week | Quad foreign ministers meet in New Delhi, US-Iran ceasefire talks near a breakthrough

Even as China concluded two key summits with the US and Russia in recent weeks, Beijing’s shadow looms over other global fora. Washington’s global focus at gatherings this week bears the imprint of China’s rise. In New Delhi, the Quad pushed for building resilient supply chains and cooperation on maritime security. In the meantime, the US and Iran’s ceasefire talks have edged toward a breakthrough.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (comprising member states India, the US, Japan, and Australia) held its foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. The top diplomats announced several initiatives to strengthen the multilateral partnership.

The plans aim to strengthen maritime cooperation, expand influence in the Indo-Pacific, and build strategically vital supply chains, reducing reliance on Beijing, which has a monopolistic grip on the export of rare earths and critical minerals.

EAM S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan’s ⁠Toshimitsu Motegi, and Australia’s Penny Wong held talks at Hyderabad House. This marked the third gathering of this level since September 2024.

Key multilateral frameworks announced:

Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative: This aims to improve maritime surveillance and information-sharing across the Indo-Pacific.

This aims to improve maritime surveillance and information-sharing across the Indo-Pacific. Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative: This will be expanded to provide near-real-time commercial maritime data to countries in the region.

This will be expanded to provide near-real-time commercial maritime data to countries in the region. Quad Critical Minerals Framework: This aims to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and their recycling.

India, US sign critical minerals bilateral framework

On the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet, India and the US signed a bilateral framework to secure the supply and processing of critical minerals and rare earths.

China and its rare earth monopoly China currently has a firm grip on the global rare earths supply chain, accounting for about 60 per cent of the world’s mining output and making 90 per cent of rare earth magnets, according to Reuters. It also has a near monopoly over the critical minerals market. According to a 2023 study published by the Harvard Kennedy School, China accounted for about 69 per cent of ore extraction. Story continues below this ad These two broad groups of minerals form the backbone of modern industries, ranging from electric vehicle manufacturing to modern electronics, and defence equipment. Last year, during the tariff stand-off with the US, China imposed restrictions on rare-earth exports, prompting countries to scramble for supplies for their respective manufacturing sectors. Since then, several countries have been working towards diversifying their sources and building capabilities to process rare earths, in line with previous initiatives like the ‘China Plus One’. Pax Silica, spearheaded by the US, was one such initiative. India officially joined the group in February this year, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit. Pax Silica’s broader goal is to build resilient supply chains for the semiconductor and AI industry.

Quad Ports of the Future Partnership

Australia’s Penny Wong announced the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership aimed at strengthening maritime infrastructure in the Pacific Islands. Under this, the foreign ministers agreed to jointly build a port in ⁠Fiji.

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Fiji was among the first Pacific Island nations to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

II. US-Iran ceasefire talks

The ceasefire talks between the US and Iran made significant progress this week. Both sides have agreed on a deal to extend the truce by 60 days, during which the Strait of Hormuz would remain open. This framework now awaits final approval from US President Donald Trump.

The extension is meant to give negotiators time to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme and come to a lasting solution to the conflict.

After holding a two-hour-long Situation Room meeting at the White House, Trump is weighing whether to take the deal forward.

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After the meeting, a White House official said that Trump will only accept a deal “that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the Associated Press reported.

Differing account

Based on comments from Trump and the Iranian side, the apparent disagreement between Washington and Tehran centres on two key issues: Iran’s nuclear programme and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is adamant that Iran must guarantee it will never develop nuclear weapons capability. But a senior Iranian official said the deal does not include any nuclear-related issues.

Trump also said Tehran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and restore freedom of navigation, following reports of Iran and Oman discussing toll collection on the maritime route.

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However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state TV that the strait’s management must be decided by Iran and Oman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump threatened to “blow up” Oman after reports emerged that Tehran and Muscat discussed toll collection in Hormuz. The Republican administration threatened sanctions and military action against the longtime ally and Gulf security partner.

Israel scales up military ops

This week, Israel intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, reopening the front against the Iranian proxy group despite Tehran’s earlier demand that a ceasefire encompass all fronts of the conflict as a condition for lasting peace.

In control of the territory south of the Litani River, Israel has effectively created a buffer zone in the region that the militant group once used to launch attacks. According to a report, the war in Lebanon has left 3,200 people dead and over one million people displaced.

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Hegseth reassures East Asian security partners

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reassured East and Southeast Asian security partners that Washington has not turned its back on the Indo-Pacific amid the Iran war.

His statement came following weeks of reports that the US had diverted key military assets from the Indo-Pacific to West Asia and after Trump’s recent comments casting doubt over the US’s willingness to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. There have also been reports that the US has significantly depleted its advanced munitions stockpile in its war with Iran.

“We can do two things at one time,” Hegseth said on Saturday, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

“We’re super-charging our defence industrial base so that we’re building 2X, 3X, 4X the munitions very soon to ensure that all of ⁠our [operations] plans are properly funded throughout the world,” ⁠he said.

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Hegseth also noted that there is a “rightful alarm regarding China’s historic military buildup”, but the US understood that its allies in Asia “do not seek constant escalation.”

He said that the countries want a balance of power “in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony”.

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