How parliamentary oversight strengthens transparent and responsive governance 

— Dileep P Chandran

A government that enjoys a stable majority in Parliament can influence the agenda setting, the introduction and passage of laws, the scheduling of legislative business, and the allocation of time for debates and discussions.

But how does this stable majority in the legislature interact with the parliamentary mechanisms established to hold the executive accountable? First, let’s understand how the doctrine of the separation of powers shapes parliamentary accountability in the presidential and parliamentary forms of government.

The authority of government is divided among its three organs – legislature, executive, and judiciary – which perform functions such as law-making, policy implementation, and adjudication, respectively. To prevent the concentration and abuse of power in any one branch, these branches exercise mutual checks and balances. The nature of the relationship among them varies between parliamentary and presidential forms of government.

In a presidential system, the executive does not emerge from the legislature and does not depend on its confidence to remain in office. In the American Presidential system, for instance, the executive and the legislative branches are kept strictly separate and enjoy a greater degree of functional freedom. The clear separation of powers enables more rigid and institutionalised mechanisms of checks and balances.

In contrast, in a parliamentary form of government, the members of the executive are drawn from the legislature and remain in office as long as they enjoy the confidence of the majority in the legislature. The separation of powers between the executive and the legislature in the parliamentary system is thus less rigid. And checks and balances function primarily through political accountability of the executive to the legislative branch.

Hence, executive accountability to the legislature is the foundational principle of the parliamentary form of government. Parliamentary oversight holds the executive accountable for its actions and policies, thereby ensuring transparency and responsiveness in governance. Moreover, effective parliamentary oversight is essential for an informed citizenry – the foundation of an ideal democracy – and serves as a democratic deterrence against the arbitrary and overarching exercise of governmental authority.

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Constitutional provisions for legislative oversight

Legislative oversight in India is anchored in various constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures. Political accountability functions primarily through the principles of individual and collective ministerial responsibility as enshrined in Article 75 of the Constitution. Article 75(3) provides that the Council of Ministers shall be collectively responsible to the House of the People (Lok Sabha).

The collective responsibility, which forms the bedrock of India’s parliamentary system, requires that ministers work as a single team responsible to the Lok Sabha for all actions of the government, irrespective of the portfolio they hold. If the government loses a vote of confidence or if a non-confidence motion is passed, the entire Council of Ministers must resign. In a parliamentary form of government, therefore, the executive is expected to “swim and sink together”.

The principle of individual ministerial responsibility stems from Article 75(2), which provides that ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. In practice, however, a minister who fails to discharge the functions of the allotted portfolio or loses the confidence of Parliament may, consequently, be required to resign or to be removed from office on the advice of the Prime Minister. At the state level, Article 164(2) similarly provides for collective responsibility of the Council of Ministers.

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Accountability in financial matters

Beyond political accountability, the executive is bound to be accountable to Parliament in financial matters. Articles 112 to 117 lay down the procedures for presenting the Annual Financial Statement (Budget) before Parliament and for other financial and budgetary procedures, such as the Appropriation Bill, Votes on account, additional grants, and finance bills.

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These constitutional provisions ensure that the executive cannot manage the public exchequer entirely at their discretion. Financial oversight is further strengthened through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) under Article 148. CAG reports relating to the Union Government are placed before Parliament (Article 151) and are examined primarily by the Public Accounts Committee, which draws attention to financial irregularities and administrative inefficiencies.

Thus, parliament and state legislatures, especially their lower houses possess several constitutional and procedural mechanisms to hold the executive accountable for its political decisions and for its management of public finances.

How Parliament controls the executive

The parliamentary form of government has mechanisms, tools, and established practices, through parliamentary rules of procedure and conventions, for the routine perusal of executive functioning. These parliamentary devices are used by the legislature to manage debates and discussions and seek information from the government. It helps make the executive accountable for its actions, policies, decisions and issues of public importance.

The principal devices for the conduct of business in Parliament and state legislatures include:

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Devices Functions Question hour The first hour of every sitting of parliament is devoted to ask questions and seek response by members from ministers concerned. The questions are primarily of three types – starred, unstarred, and short notice. Zero-hour discussion Zero hour, which begins immediately after question hour and continues till the beginning of listed business, allows members to raise urgent matters without prior notice. This is an Indian innovation to parliamentary practice though not mentioned in rules of procedure. Half-an-hour discussion Members can give notice to raise discussion on matters of sufficient public importance which has been subject to recent discussion and answer which needs elucidation on a matter of fact. Short duration discussion It allows members to raise discussion for a short duration except by way of resolution, motion, or vote thereon. No-confidence motion The council of ministers remain in office so long as they enjoy the confidence of the majority in Lok Sabha. By passing no-confidence motion the Lok Sabha can remove the council of ministers from office. Censure motion It is moved against an individual minister or group of ministers. Unlike no-confidence motion, the motion must record the specific reason for censure, and the resignation of any minister is not mandatory, if the motion is passed. Adjournment motion A definite matter of urgent public importance can be raised by setting aside normal business of the House with the consent of the Speaker. Calling attention motion A member, with the prior permission of the Speaker, can call the attention of the minister to any matter of urgent public importance and the minister is expected to make a brief statement in response. Privilege motion It is initiated by a member who believes that a minister has violated a member’s privilege by withholding or by providing incorrect facts to the House.

While the Indian parliamentary system provides extensive mechanisms for legislative oversight, the executive also exercises considerable control over the legislature. The Prime Minister, as the leader of the Lok Sabha, has the authority to advise the President to dissolve the Lower House.

As mentioned earlier, a government that enjoys a stable majority in Parliament can influence the functioning of legislative business. In addition, the delegated legislation, especially the ordinance-making power under Article 123 of the Constitution, further enables the executive to exercise legislative power when Parliament is not in session.

An ordinance is a provision made in the Constitution for the executive to pass what, in effect, is a temporary law that must then be passed by the legislative branch within a period of six weeks.

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Is parliamentary oversight weakening?

But it is often argued that the conventional mechanisms of parliamentary oversight are losing their effectiveness in India’s parliamentary democracy. Although there are several constitutional and procedural mechanisms for maintaining legislative oversight on the executive, their effectiveness appears to be constrained by political and institutional developments in recent years.

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Frequent disruptions and adjournments arising from prolonged confrontation between the Treasury and Opposition benches often limit legislators’ opportunities to question ministers and obtain information.

Hasty legislation with limited substantive debates, underutilisation of parliamentary committees, declining opportunities for specialised debates, and increasing reliance on ordinances raise concerns about the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny. Strict party discipline and anti-defection law can also constrain the non-partisan position of individual members of the legislature.

In some instances, the use of the Money Bill route for legislation can weaken the bicameral check on the executive. At the same time, the growing technical complexity of legislation and public policy demands expertise, research capacity, and meaningful scrutiny on the part of legislators.

Retaining constitutional morality and reforms

The Indian parliamentary system possesses comprehensive and meaningful mechanisms to make the government accountable and responsive to its citizens. Yet, procedural limitations and political hurdles can prevent these mechanisms from fully realising their democratic purposes.

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Beyond the routine functioning of institutional mechanisms, India’s parliamentary democracy requires adherence to constitutional morality and institutional reform. This includes preserving substantive debates and discussion, strengthening non-partisan functioning of parliamentary committees, enhancing public scrutiny of the performance of legislators and proceedings of the Houses, and making effective use of technology in parliamentary functioning and capacity building of lawmakers.

Eventually, these constitutional and moral commitments need to be complemented with innovations in parliamentary practices to address issues such as the limited scope of post-legislative scrutiny and the growing need for more specialised expertise in legislative deliberation and public policy oversight.

Nurturing a political culture that values deliberation over frequent disruptions, and accountability over majoritarianism in a parliamentary democracy can help ensure a more effective oversight. Parliamentary devices to ensure executive accountability need not become merely political platforms for criticising the government. Their deeper purpose is to strengthen transparent and responsive governance through the substantive functioning of parliamentary democracy.

Post read questions

1. How does parliamentary oversight contribute to transparency and responsiveness in governance?

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2. What are the principal parliamentary devices through which the legislature exercises control over the executive in India?

3. Distinguish between political accountability and financial accountability of the executive to Parliament.

4. The effectiveness of parliamentary accountability depends as much on political conventions as on constitutional provisions. Examine.

5. How can India strengthen parliamentary accountability without compromising the stability and effectiveness of the parliamentary executive?

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(Dileep P Chandran is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science in P M Government College, Chalakudy, Kerala.)

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