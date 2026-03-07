From UPSC exam days to Naxal encounters and the horrors of 26/11: What former IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi’s 35-year-long career can teach aspirants

Almost four decades ago, when he appeared before the UPSC interview board, Raghuvanshi was asked a pointed question: “Do you want to join the civil services for power?” His answer, shaped more by purpose than ambition, would go on to define a career spent on some of India’s most demanding frontlines of policing.

Violence, loss, and uncertainty are not abstractions in this profession; they are lived realities. For officers on the ground, the challenge is not only confronting danger in the moment but returning to duty the very next day with the same clarity of purpose. What lessons can aspirants and young officers draw from someone who has lived through such moments, from Naxal encounters in remote forests to the horrors of the 26/11 terror attacks?

Over the course of his 35-year career in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Krishipal Raghuvanshi dealt with some of the country’s most complex internal security challenges – from combating Naxalism in the forests of Gadchiroli to investigating organised crime networks such as D-Company in Mumbai and responding to terrorism. He founded the elite C-60 unit to fight Naxalism, played a key role in establishing Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, and was closely involved in the anti-terror operations during the 26/11 attacks. His extraordinary career has recently been chronicled by Jitendra Singh in the book, Trouble Shooter: The Untold Encounters of IPS Officer K.P. Raghuvanshi, published by Pan Macmillan India.

In this edition of Expert Talk for UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express, Raghuvanshi speaks with Manas Srivastava about defining moments of his career, balancing family and duty, his own UPSC preparation and interview days – and why he once told the UPSC board: “I wanted IPS – not for power, but for purpose.”

Manas: You were instrumental in raising the C-60 force and helping shape the Anti-Terrorism Squad. What leadership principles guided you while building teams for such high-risk operations?

Raghuvanshi: C-60 was an experiment. There was no Government Resolution, no extra budget. I raised it from within the sanctioned strength. At that time in Gadchiroli, I realised that though we had manpower, our force was not prepared to go deep into the jungle and engage Naxal groups proactively.

The idea came from local tribal constables. One of them told me, “Sir, make our group like theirs and leave us in the jungle.” That struck me. Why not create a local force with local leadership – men who knew the terrain, the topography, the psychology?

When building such teams, two qualities mattered most: courage and knowledge. Courage to move into the dark with a weapon. Knowledge of terrain and guerrilla tactics. Training was vital. Only after rigorous preparation did I deploy them.

ATS, on the other hand, was formally created through a Government Resolution. But whether in urban counter-terrorism or jungle warfare, clarity of purpose and trust in your team are non-negotiable.

Manas: In high-stakes situations, how do you balance intelligence and instinct?

Raghuvanshi: Both are essential. Intelligence gives you time to prepare and convert information into actionable plans. Instinct operates when you are already in the situation.

In jungle operations, ambushes can happen suddenly. You don’t get the luxury of extended planning. Your training shapes your instinct. But instinct must be guided by experience and analysis.

I once contemplated a meeting with a Naxal commander who had sent feelers through a local intermediary. For a moment, I was tempted – perhaps we could change his mind. But instinct intervened: What if I were kidnapped? The embarrassment to the government and force would be immense. I dropped the idea. Later, I realised how risky it would have been.

Instinct is intelligence internalised.

Manas: You witnessed intense violence – from Naxal encounters to the 26/11 terror attacks. How does one emotionally detach and return to duty the next day?

Raghuvanshi: Initially, it was very difficult. As a young ASP, I once saw mutilated bodies after a road accident. That evening, I couldn’t eat. Those faces stayed with me.

But policing is not a job; it is a way of life. Over time, you learn to detach – not because you become insensitive, but because without detachment you cannot function. I have seen colleagues killed in ambushes. I have handled railway accidents where dozens were crushed. The memories stay. But if you don’t emotionally stabilise yourself, you cannot lead others.

Manas: What was the biggest leadership lesson from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?

Raghuvanshi: The biggest lesson was preparedness during vulnerable hours. The attacks began during shift change, typically the most relaxed time in policing.

Until then, most terror strikes in India, like the Parliament attack, had occurred during the day. The 26/11 attacks showed us that terrorists will strike when you least expect it.

After that, the need for a dedicated, 24/7 striking force became clear. This led to the creation of Force One in Maharashtra, on the lines of the NSG.

Terrorism evolves. You cannot predict its exact form. Few could have imagined planes being used as missiles in the US. But preparedness and rapid response capability are critical.

Manas: There is a persistent perception problem around the police – often seen through a colonial lens. Why hasn’t that image changed?

Raghuvanshi: This is painful but true: the image problem persists.

When we graduated from the academy, our Director, a 1948-batch IPS officer, said the biggest challenge was improving the police image inherited from colonial times. When I retired 35 years later, I felt the same challenge remained.

Perception plays a huge role. Many people who say “police are corrupt” have never personally interacted with the police. They rely on stories and hearsay.

The police deal with the darkest aspects of society – crime, violence, human conflict – 24/7. They are like doctors of society. But their mental health, workload, and working conditions are rarely addressed. Without systemic reforms and societal understanding, image transformation is difficult.

Manas: What personal sacrifices does policing demand from officers and their families?

Raghuvanshi: Transfers disrupt children’s education. My children changed schools frequently. My daughter was born in March 1983; I could not attend her first birthday due to a law-and-order situation.

You miss family events, marriages, and celebrations. Even at home, you are not mentally free. A call can come anytime.

Unlike many services, a police officer must make decisions on the spot, whether to lathi-charge, fire, or negotiate, without consulting files or waiting for approvals. That pressure shapes personality.

Manas: If you were mentoring a young IPS probationer today, what would you tell them?

Raghuvanshi:

1. Do not come with prejudice – You will deal with human beings from all sections of society.

2. Never buckle under pressure – political, social, or administrative.

3. Build your image early – Your reputation travels faster than you. If you are known as honest and firm, it will protect you.

4. Be empathetic – When a victim walks into a police station and feels heard, 20-30 per cent of their pain is reduced instantly. Remember: you are dealing with humanity, not files.

Manas: Many young UPSC aspirants are curious – what helped you clear the Civil Services in your first attempt?

Raghuvanshi: Two things: mental peace and subject mastery. I was a permanent lecturer before appearing for the exam. That removed financial pressure. If I did not clear UPSC, I still had a secure job. That relaxed mind made a big difference.

Second, I chose my own subject, i.e., Botany, for the optional. I was teaching it daily as a lecturer (before joining the civil services), which became a constant revision. I cleared the Indian Forest Service and the Civil Services in the same year (1980 batch, the first combined examination).

Confidence grows when you succeed once. That helped me in the IPS interview.

Manas: Do you remember your UPSC interview? What stood out?

Raghuvanshi: Very clearly. My first experience of the UPSC interview was when I was selected for the Indian Forest Service. I come from a rural background. My father was a farmer, and I was the first in my family to reach that stage. There was no internet in those days. We relied on newspapers and word of mouth.

In my Indian Forest Service interview, one member asked me, “Why do you think you will be a good forest officer?”

I replied honestly: “I have grown up among trees and fields. I have studied Botany. I understand forests.”

They smiled and said, “Forests don’t just have plants. They have animals too.”

I told them, “I have grown up feeding cattle and working in the fields. I am not unfamiliar with animals.” The board laughed, but I received very good marks. That day, I realised something important: if you answer naturally and honestly, it works.

Manas: What about your UPSC Civil Services (IPS) interview?

Raghuvanshi: In the Civil Services interview, although my first preference was IAS because my family wished to see me as a Collector, the board seemed to perceive in me a stronger inclination and suitability for the IPS. Hence, I was asked questions that reflected that assessment.

They asked, “Why IPS?”

I said clearly, “I have always loved the uniform.”

Then they asked, “Do you want to join the police service for power?”

I replied, “No. I have seen the power of the police, but I have also seen another side. They deal with the most difficult and aberrated sections of society. Someone has to stand between law and disorder. I feel drawn to that responsibility.”

That was my honest answer.

Manas: What lesson should UPSC aspirants draw from your interview experience?

Raghuvanshi: Don’t try to manufacture answers. You can be trained in service, but you cannot fake conviction. If you are clear in your mind why you want to join, that clarity reflects in your personality. Confidence does not mean arrogance. It means being comfortable with your truth.

Rapid Fire with former IPS K.P Raghuvanshi One word that defines policing? Custodian — of society’s safety. Courage or patience? Patience. Courage flows from it. Forest operations or urban crime — tougher terrain? Forest operations. The enemy is unseen; intelligence is scarce. One quality every IPS officer must cultivate? Intellectual honesty and integrity. A book that influenced you deeply? Works of Munshi Premchand — especially Godaan and Gaban. They reflect the human condition and social justice. Your deepest professional satisfaction? Raising the C-60 force in Gadchiroli. It began with barely 60 men. Today it is a 1,000-strong counter-insurgency unit. That foundation gives me immense satisfaction. How would you like history to remember you? As someone who did not avoid hard postings and simply did his duty.

For your queries and suggestions write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com