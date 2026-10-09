Knowledge Nugget | What does the World Bank report say about India’s AI readiness? 

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the World Bank’s report on India’s AI readiness.

The World Bank ranked India among the top 10 emerging-market performers in artificial intelligence readiness, driven by its large technical workforce, integrated IT sector, and digital public infrastructure. The report also highlights India’s unique position in AI adoption and provides policy recommendations to deal with AI related challenges and risks.

1. The findings are a part of the World Bank’s latest assessment report titled ‘India and Artificial Intelligence: Seizing the Development Opportunity’.

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2. Private AI investments in India more than tripled, surging from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $4.1 billion in 2025, reflecting surging investor confidence in the nation’s tech ecosystem.

3. Professionals employed by GCCs increased to 2.36 million in 2025, up from 1.9 million the previous year.

4. Adoption rate is increasing as around 23% of Indian firms reported using some form of AI, compared to roughly 43% in the United States.

What is AI? — As per the World Bank, Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a particularly consequential general-purpose technology (GPT). Story continues below this ad — This is because it combines three features that enable applications across a wide range of economic and social activities: the ability to perform cognitive tasks, rapid diffusion across users and sectors, and low-cost scalability, once applications are developed. — AI stands out primarily by its ability to perform and augment cognitive tasks, expanding the effective supply of specialized skills, which are particularly scarce and undersupplied in developing countries.

How can countries participate in the AI value chain?

5. Countries can participate in the AI value chain at each and any of the following three stages: adoption, adaptation, and advancement at the frontier. Adoption involves using AI technologies developed elsewhere, adaptation involves modifying and tailoring existing models to local needs and conditions.

6. Frontier development involves creating new AI models, systems, and underlying technologies that enable them, such as advanced computing infrastructure, AI chips, foundation models, and data and algorithmic systems.

7. For most developing countries that need to prioritize scarce resources across multiple development needs, focusing on adoption and adaptation rather than frontier development may make sense.

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8. However, India is not a typical developing country in its capacity to engage across the AI value chain, it is better positioned than most other EMDEs to engage across the full AI value chain.

9. A policy research working paper titled ‘Beyond the AI Divide: A Simple Approach to Identifying Global and Local Overperformers in AI Preparedness’, published by the World Bank, notes that in the landscape of the global AI Divide, nations perform along three distinct economic tiers.

10. At the top, high-income economies such as Singapore and the United States dominate global rankings through deep capital and mature regulatory frameworks.

11. Below them, upper-middle-income countries such as China and Malaysia act as regional tech gateways that weaponize state infrastructure to rapidly scale compute power.

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12. Meanwhile, lower-income economies such as India and Rwanda go beyond their economic weight, defying resource constraints through aggressive policies, massive engineering talent, and digital public infrastructure to close the gap.

What are India’s unique advantages w.r.t. AI ecosystem?

1. India’s IT-services industry, extensive GCC ecosystem, large technical workforce, substantial domestic market and rapidly expanding digital economy connect firms to global technologies and provide experience in software, analytics, engineering, and AI deployment.

2. This gives India the resources and capabilities to pursue adoption, adaptation, and frontier development in parallel.

3. The report further states that sustained public investment under the Digital India programme has also created population-scale systems for identity, payments, verified documents, consent-based data sharing, health, education, and commerce.

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4. These shared digital systems, including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and Account Aggregator, can reduce the cost of deploying AI applications across firms and public services, the report says.

India’s unique advantages in AI ecosystem (AI generated infographic) India’s unique advantages in AI ecosystem (AI generated infographic)

5. Moreover, the report highlights India’s many languages, varying literacy levels, and diverse user needs that require AI systems to adapt and accommodate to local context.

6. Initiatives such as BHASHINI, AI4Bharat, and the IndiaAI Mission support language technologies, datasets, models, applications, and skills tailored to Indian conditions.

7. The World Development Report 2026 also highlighted India’s emerging foundation-model ecosystem, including Sarvam AI, as an example of movement beyond adaptation toward developing models domestically.

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What are the challenges highlighted by the report?

8. Access to reliable electricity and connectivity, digital knowledge and skills, affordable computing, data infrastructure, finance, and managerial capabilities vary substantially across firms and regions.

9. These gaps matter because access to AI models alone does not ensure effective use: the benefits of AI depend on the complementary capabilities that allow firms, workers, and governments to integrate the technology into existing activities.

10. The report states that India accounted for roughly 8 percent of global ChatGPT traffic in April 2025, with only about 4 percent of Indian internet users using ChatGPT that month.

11. Among formal firms with at least five employees in India, 23 percent use AI. But when taking AI sophistication into consideration, AI adoption among formal firms is about one third of the US level.

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12. Large firms and digitally intensive sectors are better positioned to adopt AI, while smaller and informal firms face greater barriers.

13. India is also particularly well positioned to adapt global AI technologies to local needs, but adaptation requires a specialized set of capabilities.

14. This requires locally relevant data and content, access to computing resources, specialized AI and technical skills, financing, and the capacity to experiment, evaluate, and commercialize applications.

15. The main challenge for adaptation is therefore to convert India’s technical and entrepreneurial strengths into scalable, locally relevant applications.

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16. Gaps in high-quality local data, affordable computing, specialized talent and research, finance, and mechanisms for testing and evaluating applications can constrain this process.

17. India ranks second globally in AI talent in the Tortoise Global AI Index but only 68th in infrastructure, highlighting the gap between its human capital and physical AI capacity.

18. It accounted for only 1 percent of global installed data-center capacity in 2025, far below the United States and China, the current leading countries of the AI frontier.

19. Further, AI’s long-term socioeconomic impacts remain uncertain. Early evidence shows no mass aggregate job losses in India so far. However, the asymmetric impacts across sectors, worker groups, and regions should not be overlooked.

20. About 22 percent of Indian employment is highly exposed to AI, compared with around 60 percent on average in advanced economies and 35 percent in EMDEs.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Policy suggestions to advance India’s AI development

As per the report, Indian government should—

1. Provide targeted training, shared AI tools and affordable cloud services to help smaller firms experiment with and integrate AI without building in-house capabilities.

2. Prioritize scalable AI adoption in sectors where India has large existing capabilities and where AI can complement workers, including business and IT services, manufacturing, finance, health, education and agriculture.

3. Make public-sector data more usable for AI applications, supporting sector-specific AI experimentation and scale-up, while strengthening safeguards.

4. Develop “Small AI”—low-cost, targeted AI applications suited for low-resource settings in local markets— for India’s diverse user base.

5. Concentrate frontier investment and advanced talent development in areas of potential Indian comparative advantage, like multilingual AI, AI for health and agriculture, frugal AI, and models relevant to large developing-country markets.

6. IndiaAI Mission can be used to crowd in private investment in frontier capabilities, while increasing public support for high-spillover AI research where private incentives are insufficient, including foundational research, multilingual models, AI safety and evaluation, and applications with large social returns.

7. Improve infrastructure, including affordable, high-quality broadband and reliable electricity, particularly in underserved areas while also strengthening the business environment and technology diffusion.

8. Monitor and assess AI risks, protect users through risk-based regulation, and build AI expertise within sector regulators and government agencies so they can develop, implement and enforce appropriate rules as the technology evolves.

9. Equip the civil service with the capabilities to procure, evaluate, supervise and deploy AI systems effectively and protect workers through transitions, reskilling and retraining and encourage worker- complementing AI (applications that address skill shortages and augment workers).

Post Read Question

Which of the following statements with regard to Large Language Models (LLMs) used in machine learning is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1. LLMs assign probabilities to the next possible words and then pick the one with the highest probability.

2. LLMs process data through mathematical optimisation to minimise prediction errors.

3. LLMs produce unbiased outputs.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: (b)

(Sources: worldbank.org, World Bank ranks India among top 10 in AI readiness)

🚨Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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