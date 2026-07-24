Knowledge Nugget | White Rabbit Technology: Why it can be a game changer for India’s timekeeping

Written by Raveena Baneta

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the White Rabbit Technology.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi launched Indian Standard Time (IST)- Distribution Dissemination Network based on white rabbit technology at the Regional Reference Standards Laboratory (RRSL) in Bengaluru recently.

Addressing the 89th International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting in September last year, Joshi had announced a project being undertaken by the Department of Consumer Affairs in association with the National Physical Laboratory and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Let’s understand the nuances of this technology and how it’s different from other time dissemination technologies.

Key Takeaways:

1. Initially developed by CERN for synchronization of thousands of its own electronic devices to perfectly time-tag data and trigger particle beam in its Large Hadron Collider, white rabbit technology is an open-source, advanced ethernet based networking technology that ensures all connected computer devices work in perfect temporal alignment.

2.It provides ultra-precise time synchronisation by continuously monitoring and compensating for signal delays through optical fibers, ensuring that all distributed devices operate with nano-scale accuracy.

Story continues below this ad

3. It was included in the global standard for clock synchronisation called the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) managed by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). PTP offers relatively high precision and accuracy compared to earlier standard known as Network Time Protocol (NTP).

4. The IST dissemination distribution network based on this technology is being implemented under the ‘One Nation One Time initiative’. It is designed to mandate standardisation of Indian Standard Time (IST) across the country for all administrative, technological, legal, commercial and societal purposes.

White rabbit technology provides certain advantages over telecom and satellite based timekeeping. (Source: Notebook LM) White rabbit technology provides certain advantages over telecom and satellite based timekeeping. (Source: Notebook LM)

5. The technology has been indianised through the collaboration of country’s key technical institutions including the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), ISRO, BSNL, and SEBI, with the Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs acting as the nodal agency.

6. Dissemination of accurate time is essential for both strategic and non-strategic sectors. The technology is crucial for protection of India’s critical infrastructure like financial system, power grids, energy, stock exchanges, defence and transportation networks. It prevents financial frauds, data manipulation, communication glitches and ensures seamless navigation and power grid management.

Story continues below this ad

7. Earlier, many critical sectors relied heavily on GPS/GNSS-derived timing which render them vulnerable to manipulated time signals or cyber attacks. Moreover, traditional Network Time Protocol operationalised through standard internet cables causes varying delays in data packet transition, antithetical to the vision of 5G driven automation, smart cities, and seamless operation of digital architecture.

8. Satellite based timing frameworks are also prone to intended and unintended consequences of the space race including spoofing and signal jamming by state and non-state actors vying to disrupt India’s trade networks or endanger its defence assets.

9. A nano-second scale delay or manipulation can halt entire IT systems, derange transportation like air travel and railways and play havoc on financial markets, bringing entire societies to a standstill. These concerns were instrumental in the rollout of the IST dissemination distribution network.

10. By reducing external influence in timekeeping, India takes a step closer towards digital sovereignty through indigenous time distribution networks. It is expected to secure digital transactions, seamless transportation, better healthcare and education services, reduced cyberfrauds, accurate billing and timely delivery of services, thus fostering trust in the governance process.

What is Ethernet? Story continues below this ad It is a wired communication technology used for connecting devices in a local area network through cables. It allows inter device communication (gaming consoles, computers etc) using transfer of small data packets through physical cables instead of relying on wireless systems. It possesses several advantages over wireless communication including low latency, faster speeds, data security, eliminating any disruptions due to physical barriers like walls, home appliances and electronic devices. Ethernet is the invisible accelerator of the digital economy and IR 4.0. Companies like Jio and Airtel use ethernet to connect cellular mobile stations to the broader national fiber-optic grid. Under BharatNet initiative, the government has successfully upgraded internet connectivity in around 3.9 lakh gram pachyatas, as per department of telecommunications.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: How is Indian Time decided and managed?

1. Indian Standard Time is calculated based on the difference in earth’s rotation between the Prime Meridian (0°) passing through Royal Observatory, Greenwich, London and 82.5° E longitude line passing through Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in India.

Longitudes are imaginary semicircles used for geographic coordination. These run vertically in North- South direction and help locate a place’s east-west position. These are also called meridians, derived from the Latin word meridies, meaning “midday” or “noon.” This is so because all places along the same line of longitude experience midday (when the sun is vertically shining overhead) at the exact same moment.

2. As earth rotates 15 degrees per hour and 1 degree every four minutes- this difference comes out to be 5 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). UTC is the modern global time standard and the successor to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). It is maintained using highly precise atomic clocks.

Story continues below this ad

3. Countries align their clocks with UTC through designated agencies. National Physical Laboratory (NPL) under CSIR is the nodal body and custodian of Indian timekeeping using cesium based atomic clocks.

4. CSIR-NPL continuously broadcasts the exact time through the telecom and satellite networks.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

1. White Rabbit Technology was originally developed at CERN as an open-source Ethernet-based technology for nanosecond-level synchronization of electronic devices.

2.The technology eliminates the need for atomic clocks.

3. It achieves ultra-precise time synchronization by continuously compensating for signal delays over optical fibre networks and is based on the Network Time Protocol (NTP) standard.

Story continues below this ad

4. Department of telecommunications is the sole legal custodian of Indian Standard Time.

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

a) 1, 3 and 4 only

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Answer key: C

(Sources: CSIR- National Physical Laboratory – Time and Frequency Metrology, Project for dissemination of precise IST soon: Union Minister)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨