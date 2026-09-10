Knowledge Nugget | Nepal floods and compensation: Why Loss and Damage Fund matters

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the Loss and Damage Fund.

Nepal has suffered a catastrophic flash flood, with more than 1,000 dead, thousands still missing nearly 10 days later, and whole villages, bridges and roads swept away. Nepal’s foreign minister, Shishir Khanal, said the country has written to the UN’s fund for responding to loss and damage. In this context, let’s know who has contributed most to the world’s atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO₂), why Nepal is demanding compensation and what is the loss and damage fund all about.

Key Takeaways:

1. The US is the leading contributor, at 25%, to the key cause of climate change, CO₂ accumulated in the atmosphere. Europe is next at around 20% with the Chinese now fast catching up at 15% of the global stock. India’s contribution, on the other hand is under 4%. Moreover, India’s per-capita CO₂ emissions at around 2 tonnes per year are half of the global average of 4.5 tonnes.

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2. After the floods, Nepal, whose own emissions are very little, said it is bearing the consequences of a problem it did not create.

3. “Nepal’s greenhouse gas emissions are virtually negligible. Yet, we are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change… This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability,” Khanal had said.

A videograb of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. (PTI) A videograb of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. (PTI)

What is the loss and damage fund?

4. At the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties 2022 (COP27) in Egypt, an agreement was reached to create a fund that will help low-income developing countries offset the damage from natural disasters caused by climate change. Named the “Loss and Damage Fund,” this financial mechanism was designed to provide crucial support to vulnerable nations facing the brunt of climate-related challenges.

5. The topic of climate finance for developing countries became one of the priorities on the agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai, UAE. During the inaugural plenary session on the conference’s first day, the participants made a historic decision to create a dedicated fund aimed at addressing and compensating for the losses and damages incurred due to climate change, and the Loss and Damage Fund was officially launched.

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6. The loss and damage fund is a global financial package to ensure the rescue and rehabilitation of countries facing the cascading effects of climate change.

7. The term refers to the compensation that rich nations, whose industrial growth has resulted in global warming and driven the planet into a climate crisis, must pay to poor nations, whose carbon footprint is low but are facing the brunt of rising sea levels, floods, crippling droughts, and intense cyclones, among others. Notably, contributions to fund are voluntary.

What is COP? COP is the annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting. In 1992, at the Rio Earth Summit, 154 countries signed a multilateral treaty called the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP was a result of a strong belief in the power of international agreements to tackle environmental problems. The first ever COP took place in Berlin, Germany, in 1995. COP meetings aim to review progress towards the overall goal of limiting climate change. The annual conference is held to discuss a global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

What is the status of the loss and damage fund?

8. Presently, around $822 million has been pledged to the UN’s loss and damage fund, but around $350 million is allotted for disbursement. The UAE has provided $100 million. Much of the other contribution has come from Europe.

9. The US, which had pledged around $17 million, has now pulled out of this funding mechanism, with climate change itself being referred to as a ‘hoax’ by President Donald Trump.

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How much damage has been caused by industrialisation?

10. The Industrial Era started in 1850, disrupting Earth’s natural mechanism for the production and absorption of greenhouse gases. Today, the US, the UK and the EU are considered to be responsible for 50% of all emissions. Bring Russia, Canada, Japan, and Australia into the picture and it jumps to 65%, i.e. two-thirds of all emissions.

11. Greenhouse gases comprise methane, nitrous oxide, water vapour, and CO₂ — with CO2 responsible for most of the global heating. Carbon particles are being released in extremely large quantities and they have the ability to linger in Earth’s atmosphere seemingly endlessly, at least for a millennium or more, and warm it.

What Happened at COP30 in Brazil? KNOWLEDGE NUGGET — ENVIRONMENT The Belem climate summit ended with a political package that dropped fossil-fuel phase-out language. Here's what to know for your UPSC exam. Key Takeaways History of COP Major Outcomes Next COP & Host Rules ★ Belem Health Action Plan Unveiled on COP30's Health Day (Nov 13), it aims to strengthen global health systems around climate justice and governance. ◆ Tropical Forests Forever Facility A "payment-for-performance" model aiming to mobilise $125 billion to reward forest-preserving nations. Brazil made the first $1 billion investment. ⚖ Belem Political Agreement The final draft skipped a fossil-fuel phase-out roadmap, prompting 29 countries — mostly small island states and European nations — to reject it. ✓ Belem 4x Pledge A call to action to at least quadruple the use of sustainable fuels — biofuels, biogas, hydrogen — by 2035 from 2024 levels. ● Hunger, Poverty & People-Centered Climate Action 43 countries and the EU signed this declaration, prioritising adaptation measures like social protection and crop insurance for vulnerable populations. ★ NAP Implementation Alliance A multistakeholder partnership to accelerate National Adaptation Plans, mobilising public and private investment for adaptation priorities. ◆ Mutirao Strategy Brazil launched a digital platform drawing on the Mutirao tradition of collective mobilisation to close the gap between climate pledges and delivery. Kyoto Protocol. First binding emissions-reduction treaty for developed (Annex I) nations. Expired 2020, replaced by the Paris Agreement. Copenhagen Accord. Non-binding pact to limit warming to 2°C; created a $100 billion climate fund for developing nations. Paris Agreement. 195 countries adopted a binding treaty to limit warming well below 2°C, aiming for 1.5°C. Fossil fuel transition. Countries acknowledged fossil fuels as the primary cause of climate change and agreed to triple renewable energy by 2030. Finance deal. Developed countries agreed to deliver $300 billion per year by 2035 to developing nations for emissions reduction. Amazon gateway. Held at the gateway to the Amazon, with 198 parties now committed to annual climate negotiations. Talks on key issues continue. COP3, KYOTO 1997 Kyoto Protocol First greenhouse gas emissions reduction treaty with legally binding targets for developed (Annex I) countries. Expired in 2020, replaced by the Paris Agreement. COP21, PARIS 2015 Paris Agreement Historic accord to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, built on a 5-year cycle of Nationally Determined Contributions. COP26, GLASGOW 2021 India's Panchamrit Plan India's five-point climate action plan, targeting 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and a net-zero emissions target by 2070. COP27–28, 2022–2023 Loss and Damage Fund A global financial package for the rescue and rehabilitation of climate-vulnerable nations. Announced at COP27, officially launched at COP28 in Dubai. ★ COP31 — Turkiye Turkiye and Australia both expressed interest in hosting. Since the host is chosen by consensus, not vote, one candidate must eventually withdraw. ✓ COP32 — Ethiopia Confirmed at Belem — Ethiopia will host COP32 in 2027, in its capital city, Addis Ababa. HOW HOSTS ARE CHOSEN Five-region rotation system COP meetings rotate among five UN-designated regions — Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, and Western Europe and Others. Countries volunteer to host; if more than one candidate comes forward, the region selects one by consensus. Express InfoGenIE

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Key takeaways of COP30

The 30th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), held in Belem, Brazil in November last year. The conference ended with the adoption of the Belem Political Package. The key takeaways of COP30 are:

1. Belem Health Action Plan: It is a flagship outcome of Brazil’s COP 30 Presidency, which was unveiled on the dedicated Health Day of COP30 – 13 November 2025. It is aimed at strengthening global health systems to cope better with the impacts of climate change. It is structured around two cross-cutting principles and concepts: health equity and ‘climate justice’ and leadership and governance on climate and health with social participation.

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2. Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF): Brazil, on 6th November, formally launched the TFFF, which is designed as a “payment-for-performance” model that uses agreed satellite monitoring standards and systems to reward tropical forest countries with a continuing source of funding as long as they preserve their forests.

— TFFF aims to mobilise around USD 125 billion through public and private investment, using returns to pay nations that conserve forests. Brazil made the first $1 billion investment in the facility.

3. The Open Planetary Intelligence Network (OPIN): This is launched for data interoperability, which will accelerate the global climate transformation by unifying critical digital technologies.

4. Belem 4x pledge: Belém 4X pledge on sustainable fuel is a “call to action” to accelerate the energy transition and expand the supply of liquid biofuels, biogas, hydrogen, and other inputs. It aims to provide political support and promote international cooperation to increase at least fourfold the use of sustainable fuels by 2035, from 2024 levels.

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5. Belem Declaration on Hunger, Poverty, and People-Centered Climate Action: At the climate summit, leaders from 43 countries and the European Union signed this declaration, placing the world’s most vulnerable populations at the center of global climate policy.

— The declaration recommends that “countries continue investing in mitigation, while giving greater priority to adaptation—particularly human-centered measures such as social protection, crop insurance, and other instruments that strengthen community resilience.”

6. National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Implementation Alliance: It is a multistakeholder partnership aimed at accelerating the effective and impactful implementation of National Adaptation Plans (NAP), which was announced at the summit.

Post Read Question

With reference to the “loss and damage fund”, consider the following statements:

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1. It is a global financial package to help vulnerable countries cope with the impact of climate change.

2. It was first announced during COP 27.

3. It refers to the compensation that developed nations pay to vulnerable nations whose carbon footprint is low but are facing the brunt of rising sea levels.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer key

(c)

(Sources: Expert Explains | How floods triggered Nepal’s demand for compensation, Loss and damage fund approved at COP28 summit: All you need to know, undp.org)

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