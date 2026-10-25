Knowledge Nugget | UAE oil spill: How do oil spills impact and how are they cleaned up?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on oil spills.

UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah authorities said on Saturday (October 24) that all beaches ​in the emirate would be closed until further notice, a day after ‌an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

All beaches and coastal areas around the ​city of Umm Al Quwain were temporarily closed until technical teams completed their assessments ​and determined the necessary safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said. UAE authorities have not named the tanker involved in the incident or said ​what caused the spill, Reuters reported. In this context, let’s learn what the issues associated with oil spills are and the methods of cleaning them.

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Key Takeaways:

1. Various factors, from natural disasters and human error to equipment failure, can trigger accidents involving oil tankers, drilling rigs, pipelines, or refineries, which can cause oil spills.

2. When oil spills into water, it rapidly spreads. Due to its lighter density, it forms a layer over water, obstructing sunlight and disrupting photosynthesis in marine plants and phytoplankton—organisms crucial for oxygen production.

What are the impacts of oil spills?

3. The consequences of oil spills are influenced by factors such as the type of oil, the volume of the spill, weather conditions, and proximity to sensitive ecosystems. The long-term impacts of oil spills are extensive, affecting marine ecosystems, habitats, and local economies.

4. Effect on marine fauna: The marine animals face immediate dangers from toxic exposure. With oil coating the feathers of birds, they may lose their insulation abilities, leading to hypothermia and drowning. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that fish and invertebrates may also endure challenges with reproduction and growth.

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5. Threat to biodiversity: Oil spills can wipe out animal populations, with toxic substances accumulating in the food chain and posing significant risks to higher-level predators, including humans. This bioaccumulation can result in long-term health problems and a reduction in biodiversity, disrupting entire ecosystems.

6. Effect on coastal ecosystems: The Coastal ecosystems, such as mangroves, coral reefs, and marshlands, are especially at risk, as oil can suffocate these habitats and kill vital plants and animals. Recovery can take decades, with some species facing the threat of extinction.

7. Effect on economy: The economic fallout of oil spill is significant for communities dependent on fishing and tourism. Also, the cleanup effort is often costly and lengthy, diverting resources from other critical areas.

What are the methods used to clean up oil spills?

8. Cleaning up oil spills is challenging. Oil spreads quickly and rough seas and strong currents complicate cleanup efforts. Oils vary in properties, with some sinking or emulsifying with water and making separation tough. Some of the method used for oil spill clean up are skimming, in situ burning and releasing chemical dispersants.

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(i) Skimming: It involves removing oil from the sea surface before it can reach sensitive areas along the coastline.

(ii) In situ burning: It means burning a particular patch of oil after it has concentrated in an area.

(iii) Releasing chemical dispersants: It helps break down oil into smaller droplets, making it easier for microbes to consume and further break it down into less harmful compounds.

9. Although these methods are useful, they also have some drawbacks, such as methods like chemical dispersants can harm marine life. Additionally, manual cleanup is labour-intensive and often ineffective in remote areas.

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10. Natural actions in aquatic environments such as weathering, evaporation, emulsification, biodegradation and oxidation can also help reduce the severity of an oil spill and accelerate the recovery of an affected area. But these occur differently in freshwater and marine environments, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes in a report on oil spills.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Are there norms for preventing oil spills?

1. The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) governs oil spills. It evolved from several older agreements and led to a protocol issued in 1978 following several oil spill disasters in the 1970s.

2. It has six annexes, covering prevention of pollution from ships by Oil, Noxious liquid substances, Dangerous goods in packaged form, Sewage, Garbage and Air pollution from ships.

3. India is also a signatory of MARPOL convention. It is enforced with the help of domestic legislation, such as the Merchant Shipping Act in India, which has provisions on civil liability and pollution prevention certificates.

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4. Indian ships and ships in Indian waters are mandated to follow these regulations. Ports also maintain oil spill contingency plans to handle local cases, while the Indian Coast Guard is the nodal agency.

What is National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan?

1. National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) promulgated by Indian Coast Guard is the apex plan for responding to oil spill disasters in Indian waters and is applicable to shipping, ports, and oil industries.

2. It outlines the roles and responsibilities of various Central and State government agencies, port authorities, oil-handling agencies and other stakeholders in preventing and responding to marine oil spills.

3. Under the plan, oil pollution preparedness and response requirements are categorized into three ‘tiers’ i.e. Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3. The tiered approach to oil contingency planning identifies resources for responding to spills of increasing magnitude and complexity.

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(i) Tier 1: It is concerned with preparedness and immediate response to a most mild spill within the capabilities of facility operator, usually near the company’s own facilities eg. Offshore Installations, SBMs, harbours, etc. ( upto 700 tons of oil spillage)

(ii) Tier 2: It is concerned with preparedness and response to a spill that requires the co-ordination of more than one source of equipment and personnel, larger than a Tier 1 spill, but is still in the area of the producing company’s facilities. ( 700 to 10,000 tons)

(iii) Tier 3: It is concerned with a major spill requiring the mobilization of all available national and International resources. Global responses necessary due to scale, impact and complexity of spill. (more than 10,000 tons)

4. Notably, the Indian Coast Guard is the designated Central Coordinating Authority for oil spill response in India’s maritime zones. It coordinates pollution response operations and implements the NOS-DCP.

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What is NATPOLREX? The National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX) is a biennial flagship operation organised by the Indian Coast Guard. It serves as India’s premier multi-agency drill to test, validate, and enhance readiness in combating massive marine oil and chemical spills under the provisions of the NOSDCP. NATPOLREX-X was conducted off the coast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, under the theme “One Ocean One Mission” in October 2025.

5. The NOSDCP comes under the purview of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the Indian Coast Guard functions under the Ministry of Defence and leads operational coordination for marine oil spill response.

Post Read Question

How many of the factors given below influences the consequences of oil spills?

1. Type of oil

2. Volume of the spill

3. Weather conditions

4. Proximity to sensitive ecosystems

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 , 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer key

(d)

(Sources: How oil spills impact the environment, Capsized ship off Kerala coast triggers oil spills concerns: All you need to know)

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