Knowledge Nugget: Tarapur–Boisar gas leaks and key chemical disaster safeguards for your UPSC exam

A fresh oleum gas leak at a chemical unit in Boisar on 2nd March has once again brought attention to recurring industrial safety incidents in the Tarapur-Boisar belt of Palghar district, one of Maharashtra’s largest chemical manufacturing hubs.

Officials say there is no single reason behind the recurring incidents but point to the heavy concentration of chemical industries in the region.

1. The oleum, or fuming sulphuric acid, reacted with air to release sulphur dioxide and other sulphur oxides, forming a dense white cloud that reduced visibility within the factory premises and surrounding areas. Rescue teams initially faced difficulty locating the exact source of the leak due to the thick haze.

2. Tarapur and Boisar together form one of Maharashtra’s oldest and largest industrial estates, housing a large number of chemical, pharmaceutical, and allied manufacturing units operating in close proximity. Because many hazardous processes take place within a relatively small area, the probability of accidents involving gases, chemicals or industrial spills increases.

3. Many of the factories in the area handle highly reactive or toxic substances such as oleum, chlorine, nitrogen derivatives, and other industrial gases. These materials require stringent safety systems, specialised storage infrastructure, and continuous monitoring.

Safeguards against chemical disasters in India

In this December 5, 1984 file photo, two men carry children blinded by the Union Carbide chemical pesticide leak to a hospital in Bhopal. Thousands of people were killed and more than 5.58 lakh others were affected after methyl isocyanate leaked on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited, then located on the outskirts Bhopal. (AP) In this December 5, 1984 file photo, two men carry children blinded by the Union Carbide chemical pesticide leak to a hospital in Bhopal. Thousands of people were killed and more than 5.58 lakh others were affected after methyl isocyanate leaked on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited, then located on the outskirts Bhopal. (AP)

1. At the time of the Bhopal gas tragedy (1984), the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was the only relevant law specifying criminal liability for such incidents. Soon after the tragedy, which had killed 2,000 people, the government passed a series of laws regulating the environment and prescribing and specifying safeguards and penalties.

2. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has brought the guidelines for various disasters including chemical disasters. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is the nodal Ministry for the management of chemical disasters. MoEFCC has taken a number of initiatives for the prevention and preparedness and response of chemical disasters.

3. These guidelines by the NDMA call for a proactive, participatory, multi-disciplinary and multi-sectoral approach at various levels for chemical disaster preparedness and response. The NDMA has also provided specific inputs to the GOM for avoidance of future chemical disasters in the country, along with suggested amendments on the existing framework.

4. The Environment Protection Act, 1986, gives powers to the central government to undertake measures for improving the environment and set standards and inspect industrial units.

5. Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical (MSIHC) Rules, 1989, and Chemical Accident (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, 1996 were enacted under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. These were enacted to prevent chemical accidents from industrial activities, mitigate associated impacts and provide statutory backup to crisis management set up with four-tier system at Central, State, District and Local level.

6. The Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, which is an insurance meant to provide relief to persons affected by accidents that occur while handling hazardous substances.

7. The National Environment Appellate Authority Act, 1997, under which the National Environment Appellate Authority can hear appeals regarding the restriction of areas in which any industries, operations or processes or class of industries, operations or processes shall not be carried out or shall be carried out subject to certain safeguards under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

8. National Green Tribunal, 2010, provides for the establishment of a National Green Tribunal for effective and expeditious disposal of cases related to environmental protection and conservation of forests.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Toxic Industrial Gases

1. Ammonia gas leak: Five workers were hospitalised on 4th March following an ammonia gas leak at a milk plant in Virar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This incident marked the second major gas leak in the MMR within 48 hours, highlighting a worrying trend of industrial safety lapses in the Palghar-Virar industrial belt. Ammonia is a chemical agent that is toxic in a concentrated state upon contact with tissue. Ammonia can be absorbed into the body by inhalation, ingestion, eye, and skin contact. Ingestion is an uncommon route of exposure.

2. Propylene gas: In February, a tanker leaking highly flammable propylene gas lay toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, bringing traffic on one of India’s busiest highways to a halt. A product of petroleum, propylene gas is highly flammable. Static electricity, using a mobile phone, a stray spark from a car’s exhaust, would have the potential to ignite a vapour cloud of gas, causing an explosion. However, propylene is not toxic to breathe, and responders only needed a PPE kit to venture near the leak.

3. Monomethylamine (MMA) gas: A major tragedy was averted on the Pune-Solapur highway on 4th March after the Pune Metropolitan Fire Department helped contain a chemical leak near Theur Phata from a tanker carrying highly inflammable Monomethylamine (MMA) gas became stuck in soft mud. Monomethylamine is a hazardous and combustible chemical having an offensive fishy odour. According to the US Environment Protection Agency, exposure to MMA causes respiratory system toxicity (impaired breathing, lungs congestion and edema) that can lead to death, as well as corneal opacity.

4. Hydrogen Sulphide gas: Ludhiana gas leak in the Giaspura area of Punjab in 2023 led to the death of around 10 people due to high levels of Hydrogen Sulphide gas, a kind of neurotoxin. It was likely due to the chemical reaction inside the sewage system. Methane, hydrogen sulphide, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide are common neurotoxic gases. Neurotoxins are poisonous substances that can directly affect the nervous system. Neurotoxicity occurs when exposure to natural or man-made toxic substances alters the normal activity of the nervous system.

5. Styrene Gas leak: In May 2020, a leak of styrene gas from the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) left more than 10 dead and affected thousands. Styrene is an organic compound with the formula C8H8 which is derivative of benzene (C6H6). It is stored in factories as a liquid, but evaporates easily, and has to be kept at temperatures under 20°C. Exposure to styrene gas affects the central nervous system. Experts say that if people are exposed to the gas for a long period, there is a chance of their developing leukaemia and headaches. Studies on the effects on health due to occupational exposure to styrene have, however, been inconclusive.

5. Methyl Iso Cyanate (MIC): India has witnessed the world’s worst chemical (industrial) disaster “Bhopal Gas Tragedy” in the year 1984. The Bhopal Gas tragedy was the most devastating chemical accident in history, where over thousands of people died due to accidental release of toxic gas Methyl Iso Cyanate (MIC). Acute exposure to high vapor concentrations of MIC may cause severe pulmonary edema and injury to the alveolar walls of the lung, severe corneal damage, and death.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

1. Propylene gas leakage can be detected because of fishy odour.

2. Ammonia is a colorless gas with a sharp smell.

3. Monomethylamine (MMA) gas has a faint petroleum-like smell.

How many of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer key (a)

(Sources: Why Tarapur-Boisar belt see recurring chemical leak incidents, NDMA, What are the safeguards against chemical disasters in India?)

