Knowledge Nugget | What a new study reveals about unapproved GM cotton hybrids

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on genetically modified cotton.

More than a quarter of the total area cultivated under cotton in India comprises “illegal” hybrids incorporating unapproved genetically modified (GM) traits, including resistance to glyphosate herbicide.

1. A field-based study was commissioned by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and National Seed Association of India (NSAI), based on 227 geo-tagged seed/ leaf samples collected from fields of 984 farmers across 16 districts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Rajasthan.

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2. The 16 ‘hotspot’ districts were identified using a combination of secondary data sources, including glyphosate sale trends, farmer interactions and seed market intelligence.

3. The testing of the samples for gene identification was conducted using dipstick/ lateral flow assays and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay).

What are the key findings of the study?

4. Out of the 114.8 lakh hectares (lh) area sown under cotton by Indian farmers in 2025-26, an estimated 26.2-29 lh, i.e. 24-30%, was of hybrids containing unauthorised herbicide-tolerant (HT) or Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) genes, according to).

5. India currently allows farmers to grow GM cotton hybrids/ varieties containing only two genes — cry1Ac and cry2Ab — that are isolated from Bt, a soil bacterium. These genes code for proteins toxic to certain bollworm insect pests.

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6. But the FSII-NSAI study shows farmers are also planting the seeds of hybrids that contain cp4-epsps and Vip3A genes. Both these are alien genes, whose harbouring in any crops has not been approved by the government.

7. The cp4-epsps gene, sourced from another soil-dwelling agrobacterium, makes cotton plants “tolerant” to glyphosate.

8. This herbicide cannot be sprayed on normal cotton, as the chemical does not distinguish between the crop and weeds. The Vip3A gene is derived from Bt, but works differently from the cry1Ac/ cry2Ab genes and is said to effectively control a broader spectrum of bollworm larvae.

9. “We found the HT cp4-epsps gene to be present in 72.69% of the field samples, with this as high as 88.64% for Telangana, 70.92% for Maharashtra, 62.86% for AP and 57.14% for Rajasthan. It indicates widespread adoption of HT technology by farmers for weed management, despite the government not authorising this GM trait,” said Bhagirath Choudhary, director of the Jodhpur (Rajasthan)-based South Asia Biotechnology Centre that undertook the study.

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10. The demand for the unapproved HT gene technology has been driven by the acute shortage of labour and high manual weeding costs.

11. “Farmers have decisively shifted towards glyphosate-based weed management enabled by (illegal) HTBt cotton technology. They are typically applying 2-3 sprays per season that costs Rs 750-850 per acre, as against Rs 12,000-15,000 through manual weeding,” Choudhary noted.

12. Laboratory analysis of samples apart, the decline in sales of “legal” Bt cotton hybrid seeds — from 596 lakh packets in 2022-23 to 463 lakh packs in 2025-26 (each packet contains 450 grams of seeds) — is also proof of the high acceptance of HT hybrids by farmers.

13. This has been accompanied by a significant 29% jump in imports of glyphosate, from 27,721 kilolitres in 2024-25 to 35,642 kilolitres in 2025-26.

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14. The FSSI-NSAI study has estimated the unauthorised HTBt seed market in India to have expanded from around 35 lakh packets in 2017-18 to 82-88 lakh packets in 2025-26. At an average price of Rs 1,000 per packet, this market would be “conservatively” valued at Rs 820-880 crore.

15. Equally interesting is the planting of cotton hybrids expressing the Vip3 Bt gene where 53.74% of 227 field samples tested positive for this next-generation insect-resistance gene.

16. The driver here seems to be effectiveness against pink bollworm, with the first-generation Bt hybrids becoming vulnerable to this insect pest, as per Choudhary.

17. Simply put, the market for illegal GM cotton seeds is growing, with both farmers and a sophisticated supplier network bypassing the country’s established biosafety and regulatory approval system.

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Which GM cotton is allowed in India?

18. Bt cotton remains the only GM crop allowed to be cultivated in the country. Developed by US giant Bayer-Monsanto, it involves insertion of two genes viz ‘Cry1Ab’ and ‘Cry2Bc’ from the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis into cotton seeds.

19. This modification codes the plant to produce protein toxic to Heliothis bollworm (pink bollworm) thus making it resistant to their attack. The commercial release of this hybrid was sanctioned by the government in 2002.

Did you know? — Pink bollworm is an insect pest, whose larvae bore into the bolls (fruits) of the cotton plant. The bolls contain seeds from which the white fluffy cotton fibres or lint grow. The PBW caterpillars feed on the developing seeds and the lint, causing yield loss as well as lint discolouration. — ‘Cry1Ac’ and ‘cry2Ab’ code for proteins toxic to the American bollworm, spotted bollworm and cotton leafworm pests. The double-gene hybrids initially provided some protection against the PBW too, but that effectiveness has dissipated over time. Story continues below this ad — The reason for it is that the PBW is a monophagous pest, which feeds exclusively on cotton. This is unlike the other three pests that are polyphagous and survive on multiple host crops: The American bollworm larvae infest even maize, jowar (sorghum), tomato, bhindi (okra), chana (chickpea) and lobia (cowpea). — Being monophagous enabled the PBW larvae to gradually build resistance to the toxins from the existing Bt cotton hybrids. The PBW population that became resistant from continuously feeding on these plants eventually overtook and replaced the ones that were susceptible. — The pest’s short life cycle (25-35 days from egg laying to adult moth stage), allowing it to complete at least 3-4 generations in a single crop season of 180-270 days, further accelerated the resistance breakdown process. — A recent article in the Nature scientific journal showed the PBW developing resistance to both cry1Ac and cry2Ab toxins by 2014, about 12 years after Indian farmers began cultivating Bt cotton.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Optimal conditions for cotton plant growth

1. Cotton, a semi-xerophyte, is grown in tropical and subtropical conditions. 15 degrees Celsius is the minimum temperature required for better germination under field conditions.

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2. The optimum temperature for vegetative growth is between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius, and it can tolerate temperatures to the extent of 43 degrees Celsius; however, temperatures below 21 degrees Celsius impact its growth.

3. Warm days of cool nights with large diurnal variations during the period of fruiting are conducive to good boll and fibre development.

4. A variety of well-drained soils are suitable for cotton production. It is semi-tolerant to salinity and sensitive to waterlogging.

5. Well-drained alluvial soils in the north, to black clayey soils in the central region, and in black and mixed black and red soils in the south zone, are suitable for the production.

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(Infographic source: AI generated)

6. There are nine major cotton-growing states in India, as per the Ministry of textiles, these are grouped into three diverse agro-ecological zones:

(i) Northern Zone – Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan

(ii) Central Zone – Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

(iii) Southern Zone – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

7. According to the Ministry of Textile, India is the only country that grows all four species of cotton G. Arboreum and G. Herbaceum (Asian cotton), G. Barbadense (Egyptian cotton) and G. Hirsutum (American Upland cotton).

8. The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has been nominated by the Government of India for undertaking MSP operations in the event when prices of seed cotton (kapas) fall below the MSP level for procuring kapas offered by the cotton farmers.

Post Read Questions

(1) The crop is subtropical in nature. A hard frost is injurious to it. It requires at least 210 frost-free days and 50 to 100 centimeters of rainfall for its growth. A light well-drained soil capable of retaining moisture is ideally suited for the cultivation of the crop. Which one of the following is that crop? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(a) Cotton

(b) Jute

(c) Sugarcane

(d) Tea

Answer: (a)

(Sources: Up to 30% of cotton area under ‘illegal’ GM hybrids, finds study, Knowledge Nugget | Why is North India’s cotton belt shrinking? )

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