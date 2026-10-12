Knowledge Nugget | State of the World’s Forests 2026: Key highlights for UPSC Exam

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the State of the World’s Forests 2026.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has released the State of the World’s Forests Report 2026. The theme of the report this year is “Restoring Forests and Landscapes—The Way Forward for a Sustainable Future.” This edition examines how forest and landscape restoration can be scaled to deliver lasting benefits for people and the planet. In this context, let’s know the key highlights of this biennial report.

Key Takeaways:

1. Over 460 million ha of forests and 1.56 billion ha of land are degraded globally, driven by population growth, land-use change and resource demand.

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2. Rising demand for forest products and competing land uses are widening the gap between ecological capacity and human needs.

Area of degraded land by land use. (Source: State of World Forest Report 2026) Area of degraded land by land use. (Source: State of World Forest Report 2026)

3. Region-wise 2019 degraded land: Asia 583M ha (19%), Africa 334M ha (12%), South America 245M ha (14%).

4. Countries report growing areas under restoration and stronger policy frameworks, but current progress is insufficient. To meet Kunming-Montreal GBF Target 2 (restore 30% degraded lands by 2030), we need an additional 65.6M ha per year from 2027, totaling 262.5M ha more by 2030.

5. Notably, India is the 2nd largest contributor with 18.9 million ha under restoration, after China (127.4 million ha), followed by Sudan, Mongolia and Indonesia.

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6. Progress tracking is fragmented due to different definitions, metrics and reporting systems across frameworks.

Current data focuses on area restored, not impacts.

7. Restoring degraded forests and landscapes at scale is urgent to meet climate, biodiversity, land and food security goals. Restoration must follow standards-based, high-quality practices.

8. The report identifies 4 key pathways:

(i) Empowering people and strengthening rights;

(ii) Implementing restoration at landscape scale;

(iii) Mobilizing finance and business models;

(iv) Creating coherent policies, institutions and legal frameworks.

9. Forest and landscape restoration delivers multiple benefits across climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, food security and socioeconomic resilience. The cost of inaction exceeds the cost of restoration, including social and cultural losses.

10. Under favourable conditions, restoration can generate returns of up to USD 30 per USD 1 invested, although actual benefits vary depending on the context, intervention type and time horizon.

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11. Local communities are essential to restoration success, as their knowledge and active participation enhance livelihoods, biodiversity and resilience when benefits are equitably shared.

12. Indigenous Peoples play a key role in restoration, with their rights, knowledge, priorities, and the application of free, prior and informed consent contributing to biodiversity conservation, cultural values and ecosystem resilience.

What is Food and Agriculture Organization?

1. The Food and Agriculture Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. It was established on 16 October 1945, and World Food Day is observed annually on the same date. FAO is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

2. It is the lead UN agency for technical expertise in food security, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and rural development, as well as in the sustainable management of natural resources essential over the long term.

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3. With 194 members – 193 countries and the European Union, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide. FAO receives 100 percent of its funding from its member countries.

4. The three main objectives of FAO are:

(i) the eradication of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition;

(ii) the elimination of poverty and the driving forward of economic and social progress for all; and,

(iii) the sustainable management and utilization of natural resources, including land, water, air, climate and genetic resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

5. Key Reports & Indices by FAO are:

(i) State of the World’s Forests (SOFO)

(ii) Global Forest Resources Assessment (FRA)

(iii) State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI)

(iv) State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture (SOFIA)

(v) State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA)

(vi) FAO Food Price Index, Food Outlook

(vii) Codex Alimentarius – Jointly with WHO

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025

1. FAO has been conducting Global Forest Resources Assessments (FRAs). FRAs, produced every five years, are the most comprehensive and transparent global evaluations of the state, management and uses of forest resources, covering all the thematic elements of sustainable forest management.

2. According to the report, the world has 4.14 billion hectares (ha) of forest, or 32 percent of total land area and equivalent to 0.50 ha of forest per person. The report pointed out that the rate of deforestation is declining, but still high at nearly 10.9 million ha per year in 2015–2025.

3. Russia, Brazil, Canada, the United States of America, and China remain the top five countries with the largest forest areas globally. However, the annual rate of forest cover loss has increased globally. Between 2000 and 2015, forest loss averaged 3.68 million hectares per year, which has now risen to 4.12 million hectares due to a reduction in net forest gains in China, Canada, and the United States.

4. India has climbed to ninth spot globally in total forest area and retained its third rank in annual forest area gain. In the 2015 assessment, India was ranked 10th. The growth in India’s forest cover is largely driven by the plantation of species such as bamboo and rubber.

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5. According to the report, seven countries and areas – the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gibraltar, Holy See, Monaco, Nauru, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, and Tokelau – reported having no forest at all.

6. With a total of 72.74 million hectares of forest area, India accounts for 2 per cent of the world’s forest area, placing it just above Peru.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements regarding the State of the World’s Forests 2026 report:

1. It is released by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

2. The report states that global forest and landscape restoration targets for 2030 have already been met.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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(2) Consider the following statements about the Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) report:

1. Released by FAO.

2. India is globally ranked ninth in the total forest area.

3. Tanzania has reported no forest at all.

Which of the above-mentioned statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

1. (a) 2. (a)

(Sources: fao.org, Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025, Knowledge Nugget: What UN FAO’s latest forest report reveals for UPSC aspirants)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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