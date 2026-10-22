Knowledge Nugget | Sirpur in UNESCO’s Tentative List: What makes this ancient site significant?

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Sirpur, an archaeological site boasting of remains belonging to multiple religious traditions – Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism – and dating back from the 5th century up to the 12th century CE, has made it to the UNESCO’s tentative list. The development brings the premises one step closer to receiving the coveted World Heritage Site status from the UN agency.

Along with Sirpur, the Karst-mud-volcano complex of Baratang and the Andaman subduction volcanoes are also added into the list taking the country’s total sites in the list to 81. In this context, let’s know about the Sirpur in detail and understand what Tentative List of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites is all about.

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Key Takeaways:

1. Sirpur, also known as Shripur and Sripura, is situated on the eastern banks of the Mahanadi River in Mahasamund district, about a two-hour drive from state capital Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

2. It is a nationally protected monument that bears witness to years of archaeological and architectural complexity, mercantile relationships, as well as standing witness to the power of multi-faith shaping of a landscape.

3. It is a multi-religious urban centre first discovered in 1882 by Alexander Cunningham, a British army engineer who became the first Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1871. Excavations stalled in subsequent years, resuming only in the early 1950s, and later in the 1990s and 2003.

4. These excavations revealed 22 Shiva temples, five Vishnu temples, 10 Buddhist viharas and three Jain viharas, with the earliest monuments dating back to the 5th Century AD.

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5. A fine example of early-medieval urban planning, Sirpur was the flourishing capital of Dakshina Kosala under the Panduvanshi and later Somavamshi kings. The site still has ruins of palace complexes, market structures, residential quarters, brick and stone temples, viharas, stupas, meditation cells and a water management system.

6. The Lakshmana Temple (dedicated to Vishnu), one of India’s finest brick temples, was built around the 7th Century. The Surang Tila complex is especially dramatic: built on a high terrace accessed by a steep flight of 37 steps, it has multiple shrines in the panchayatana style (one main shrine surrounded by four subsidiary ones).

A view of the Lakshmana temple in Sirpur in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. (Source: Archaeological Survey of India) A view of the Lakshmana temple in Sirpur in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. (Source: Archaeological Survey of India)

7. The site was a major Buddhist centre with large viharas, meditation halls and excavated stupas. One monastery (Tivaradeva Mahavihara) houses a significant Buddha statue. Archaeologists have also uncovered a 6th Century market complex, showing Sirpur was both a religious and commercial hub.

What is a UNESCO World Heritage Site ? The World Heritage Site is a location recognised for its “outstanding universal value”. This signifies “cultural and/or natural significance which is so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and to be of common importance for present and future generations of all humanity”. The World Heritage Site falls into three categories: cultural heritage, natural heritage, and mixed heritage (cultural as well as natural). A UNESCO tag enhances a site’s international recognition, boosting its tourism and revenue. It can also help mobilise funds and strengthen efforts to protect monuments from destruction and encroachment.

8. The physical connection of Sirpur with Mahanadi River, which was an important trade corridor for Eastern India, contributed to the shaping of the cultural landscape of Sirpur.

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9. According to UNESCO, “The current boundaries of the property has many structures built between the 5th to 12th century CE, which is laid along the eastern banks of Mahanadi River, spreading North to South. The eastern edge is marked by the complex of a Vishnu temple with a school, and a Shiva Temple.”

10. The Southern edge are three different standalone sites including two houses of priests, and a Shiva Temple. There are two significant architectural complexes within the western edge, i.e., The Rajmahal Complex, and the Gandheshwar Temple. The structure in the northern edge is apancharatha Shiva temple. The Bateshwar Group of monuments is located within the centre of the area.

11. Notably, the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary is in the buffer zone of the property.

What is Tentative List of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites?

12. According to the World Heritage Convention’s operational guidelines, a tentative list is an “inventory” of properties a country believes deserves to be a World Heritage Site.

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13. After the UNESCO includes a property in the Tentative List, that country has to prepare a nomination document that will be considered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

14. In India, the Indian National Commission for Co-operation with UNESCO (INCCU), and the ASI are the bodies which play a key role in this regard.

How a Site Earns UNESCO World Heritage Status: The 10 Selection Criteria UNESCO World Heritage Explainer A site must show outstanding universal value and meet at least one of ten criteria. Six are cultural and four are natural. The basics Cultural (i-vi) Natural (vii-x) 10 Selection criteria. A site must meet at least 1. 6 Cultural criteria (i-vi) 4 Natural criteria (vii-x) What changed in 2004 Two lists became one Until the end of 2004, sites were judged on six cultural and four natural criteria. Revised Operational Guidelines merged them into a single set of ten. Who decides A 21-member committee The World Heritage Committee, drawn from 196 States Parties, meets at least once a year, generally in June/July, to add, remove or modify listings. i Masterpiece of creative genius Represents a masterpiece of human creative genius. ii Interchange of human values Shows an important exchange of values in architecture, technology, monumental arts, town-planning or landscape design. iii Testimony to a civilisation Unique or exceptional evidence of a living or vanished cultural tradition or civilisation. iv Outstanding type of building An architectural or technological ensemble, or landscape, illustrating significant stages in human history. v Traditional settlement or land-use Represents a culture, especially when vulnerable to irreversible change. vi Link to living traditions and ideas Tied to events, traditions, beliefs, or artistic and literary works of outstanding universal significance. vii Superlative natural beauty Contains superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty. viii Earth's history Major stages of earth's history, including the record of life and ongoing geological processes. ix Ongoing ecological processes Evolution of land, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems and their plants and animals. x Key habitats for biodiversity The most important natural habitats for in-situ conservation, including threatened species. Express InfoGenIE

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are the other new heritage sites added to India’s UNESCO Tentative List?

1. Karst-mud-volcano Complex of Baratang: Located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the site hosts numerous individual limestone caves, the majority of which remain largely inaccessible due to the challenging terrain. Baratang Mud Volcanoes are a significant example of seismically triggered mud volcanism. Unlike igneous volcanoes, they emit cool slurries of mud, water and gases, principally methane and hydrogen sulphide, driven upward by diapiric movements of over pressured shale layers, rather than by magma.

2. Andaman Subduction Volcanoes: Located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Subduction Volcanoes showcase remarkable geological processes and volcanic activity. Comprising Barren Island, South Asia’s only active volcano, and Narcondam Island, this distinctive natural landscape demonstrates volcanic activity and ecological succession. Narcondam and Barren Islands are the only Quaternary-period (the last ~2.6 million years) subduction volcanoes in the inner volcanic arc chain of the Burma-Andaman-Java complex. Together they offer complementary stories of volcanism, ecological succession and endemism.

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3. Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley: It is unique cluster of early medieval temples built between the 8th and 11th centuries CE, representing an important phase in the evolution of regional Nagara-style temple architecture.

4. Udaigiri Caves: It is a rock-cut sacred ensemble developed under Gupta patronage in the 4th and 5th centuries CE. The site includes 20 caves, sculptures and inscriptions, including the Varaha form of Vishnu in Cave 5 and Anantasayana Vishnu in Cave 13.

5. The Sites of Satyagraha: It is a serial transnational proposal connecting India and South Africa. It includes nine properties across South Africa and India, including Sabarmati Ashram, Mani Bhavan Complex, Harijan Sevak Sangh Complex, Sevagram Ashram, Aga Khan Palace and Gandhi Smriti Residence in India, along with Pietermaritzburg Railway Station and Phoenix Settlement in South Africa.

6. Ginnorgarh Fort: It was a major political and administrative centre of the Gond kingdom from the early 16th to early 18th century. The fort includes palace buildings, stepwells, reservoirs, wall paintings and an ingenious water management system.

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7. Bagh Cave Paintings: It is a group of nine rock-cut Buddhist caves, mainly in use from the 4th to 6th century CE. Their murals, particularly those in Cave 4, are significant examples of post-Ajanta Buddhist cave paintings.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements regarding UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites:

1. It is an inventory of properties that a country considers to have potential Outstanding Universal Value.

2. Inclusion in the Tentative List automatically grants a property UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer Key

(a)

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(Sources: whc.unesco, Chhattisgarh archaeological site gets a step closer to UNESCO World Heritage status, How govt plans to prep Chhattisgarh’s 5th Century Sirpur archaeological site for UNESCO tag)

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