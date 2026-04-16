Knowledge Nugget | From Silk to Tea Horse Road: 5 Key Ancient Trade Routes that shaped India and the World

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on ancient trade routes.

Before highways, railways, and shipping lanes, India was covered by ancient trade routes that carried spices, silk, salt, precious stones, ideas, and beliefs across continents. Beyond just moving goods, these routes shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Let’s take a look at some of ancient trade routes.

1. When one thinks of global trade over the centuries, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the most famous trade route in world history. The route that connected the East to the West, bringing soft, smooth and strong fabric along with it — the Silk Road.

2. The Silk Road was a significant part of the development of the civilisations of India, China, Persia, Egypt, Arabia and Rome. Although the route was named after its most valuable commodity, in antiquity, many other goods were traded along it including spices, gold, medicine and jewels. And so were ideas, philosophies, diseases, technology and, of course, religion.

3. The route came into existence under the Han dynasty of China in the second century BCE when Wudi, Emperor of the Chinese Han dynasty, became the first leader to successfully expand westwards through the vast Central Asian steppe. China and Rome became the terminal points of this road, which also connected the great civilisations of Eurasia and later Europe.

4. The journey commenced in Chang’an (now Xian), where the Silk Road’s first tendrils unravelled. Central Asian cities like Samarkand and Bukhara emerged as pivotal crossroads along the route, serving as bustling hubs where diverse cultures converged and trade flourished.

5. As it ventured southward, it encountered the Indian subcontinent, where cities like Taxila and Peshawar, in modern-day Pakistan, became nodes of commerce and cultural exchange. Iran’s majestic cities like Isfahan and Tehran came into focus as the Silk Road tried to weave in Persian trade.

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6. Journeying westward, it discovered Mesopotamia, with the cities of Babylon and Nineveh (now part of Iraq) facilitating an intermingling of the East and West. In Anatolia, the peninsula of land that today constitutes the Asian portion of Turkey, cities such as Antioch and Ephesus served as dynamic trading posts. Further west, we encounter the vibrant cities of Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul) and Venice, showcasing how the Silk Road’s tendrils stretched into the heart of Europe. Egypt’s Alexandria and Cairo too stand testament to the route’s enduring influence.

7. The Indian stretch of the legendary Silk Route once connected Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to Tibet, China, and Central Asia. Traders moved silk, wool, spices, horses, and turquoise across high-altitude passes such as Zoji La and Baralacha La.

8. The Silk Road enjoyed great prominence for nearly 15 centuries. It peaked during the Mongolian Empire (13th century) when China and Central Asia were controlled by Mongol Khans. However, with the rise of prominent sea routes between Europe and Asia and Europe and America in the 15th century, trade along the Silk Road virtually ended.

#2 Tea Horse Road

1. The Tea Horse Road was a crucial commercial pathway for centuries. It was a network of branching paths that began in southwest China and ended in the Indian subcontinent.

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2. The two main pathways passed through cities like Dali and Lijiang in Yunnan province, and reached Lhasa in Tibet, before entering the Indian subcontinent where they branched into present-day India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. These routes were perilous to travel on, passed through difficult terrain, and reached an elevation of up to 10,000 feet.

Tea Horse Road, 1908 map (Wikimedia Commons) Tea Horse Road, 1908 map (Wikimedia Commons)

3. The origin of the Tea Horse Road can be traced to the rule of the Tang dynasty in China (618-907 CE). The writings of Buddhist monk Yijing (635-713 CE) — who gave some of the most detailed descriptions of Nalanda university available today — mention products like sugar, textiles, and rice noodles being transported from southwestern China to Tibet and India while horses, leather, Tibetan gold, saffron and other medicine herbs went to China. (Shaochen Wang, ‘The Protection, Designation and Management of Cultural Routes: A Case Study of the Tea & Horse Road in China’, 2021).

4. Over time, the trade focused on teas and horses, as official documents from the Song dynasty (960-1279 CE) show. However, traders would also use the route to deal in other goods, not necessarily covering the entire trail to South Asia at all times.

5. The main driver for the road is believed to be the demand for tea among Tibetan nomads. At the same time, horses were a vital military resource and a means of transportation. But the central plains of China did not produce horses, meaning that they had to be imported from neighbouring Tibet and Yunnan.

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6. With the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949, the Tea Horse Road witnessed a gradual decline. Roads were paved and modern construction was undertaken, with only a few trails surviving now. Most notably, porters who would carry loads of up to 150 kg mostly stopped the backbreaking work following Mao Zedong’s land reforms.

#3 Grand Trunk Road

1. One of the world’s oldest continuously used roads, the Grand Trunk Road dates back over 2,000 years. According to UNESCO, Grand Trunk Road is one of Asia’s oldest and longest roads that connects the major countries of the Indian subcontinent, namely Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, and to the regions beyond the North West Frontier.

2. Sher Shah Suri built the Shahi (Royal) road to strengthen and consolidate his empire from the Indus Valley to the Sonar Valley in Bengal. This road was renamed the Grand Trunk (GT) road during the British period.

The Grand Trunk Road- India: Stretching over 2,500 km, this road linked Bengal to Peshawar. Built centuries ago, it facilitated trade, military movement, and cultural exchange across North India. Today, it remains one of India’s major highways. (Source: Photo by Wikimedia commons ) The Grand Trunk Road- India: Stretching over 2,500 km, this road linked Bengal to Peshawar. Built centuries ago, it facilitated trade, military movement, and cultural exchange across North India. Today, it remains one of India’s major highways. (Source: Photo by Wikimedia commons )

3. It once linked Taxila (now in Pakistan) to Bengal, carrying traders, pilgrims, armies, and scholars. Even today, parts of the GT Road, which runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, still mirror the ancient trade artery.

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4. According to UNESCO, the present road runs from Chittagong (Bangladesh) west of Howrah, West Bengal (India), running across the Gangetic plains of Northern India into Lahore (Pakistan), across the Hindu Kush range upto Kabul (Afghanistan).

5. With its array of connecting roads, it has been important not just as a trade route but also as the path of military exploits of Central Asian invaders to the Indian sub-continent. The presence of such a connecting network enabled pedestrian and military movements on a large scale, allowed for significant exchange of trade and material, and had a profound effect on the cultural and political developments in the sub-continent.

(Image: Created by Google NotebookLM) (Image: Created by Google NotebookLM)

#4 Ancient Caravan Route (Incense Route)

1. The Ancient Caravan Route, known as the Incense Route, is one of Yemen’s most important and oldest tangible cultural heritage assets. It is also one of the longest and oldest ancient trade routes in the world.

2. The route evolved over centuries from the second millennium BCE to the sixth century CE, established by the people of ancient Yemeni cities due to the significant role of incense, myrrh, and various aromatic resins in the religious and ceremonial practices of South Arabian societies.

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3. To sustain trade and exports along this route toward the great centers of the Ancient Near East, South Arabian kingdoms established fortified cities along the path connecting southern Arabia to the north.

Incense Route-Arabian Peninsula: Used for transporting frankincense and myrrh, this network of trade paths connected southern Arabia to the Mediterranean. Ancient caravanserais and desert oases still mark its historic journey. (Source: Photo by Wikimedia commons ) Incense Route-Arabian Peninsula: Used for transporting frankincense and myrrh, this network of trade paths connected southern Arabia to the Mediterranean. Ancient caravanserais and desert oases still mark its historic journey. (Source: Photo by Wikimedia commons )

4. According to UNESCO, the Incense Route marked the beginning of urban development in ancient Yemen. Through this route, ancient Yemenis transmitted their customs and absorbed others from distant lands, creating a unique cultural blend. The surviving remains of the route and its cities illustrate this vibrant interaction and showcase the dialogue between ancient South Arabian kingdoms and the broader civilizations of the Ancient Near East and the Mediterranean world.

#5 Spice Route

1. India’s spice trade attracted Roman, Arab, Chinese, and later European traders. The Spice Route connected the pepper-growing regions of the Western Ghats to ports along the Malabar Coast in present-day Kerala.

Black Pepper: The King of Spices Black pepper is indigenous to the Malabar Coast which largely corresponds to the present-day state of Kerala. Around 1322, Odoric of Pordenone travelled to southwest India and wrote that the Malabar region’s “pepper is as abundant as grain in our land”. There is archaeological evidence to show people were using pepper as early as 2000 BCE in ancient India. The spice is believed to have been exported to other parts of Asia and North Africa. Story continues below this ad

2. Forest trails and village paths around Wayanad, Idukki, and Nilgiris still follow these ancient routes. Walking these landscapes offers insight into how pepper, cardamom, and cinnamon once shaped global trade—and colonial history.

From Silk to Tea Horse Road: 5 Ancient Trade Routes That Shaped the World History — Ancient Trade Routes Before highways and shipping lanes, ancient routes carried silk, spices, horses, and ideas across continents — shaping empires, religions, and civilisations. The 5 Routes Silk Road Tea Horse Road Grand Trunk Road Overview Five routes that moved goods, ideas, and empires Long before modern transport, ancient trade routes stitched the world together. They carried not just silk, spices, and horses — but also religion, philosophy, disease, and technology across continents. ◆ Silk Road Connected East to West from Chang'an (China) to Rome. Carried silk, spices, gold, medicine — and ideas. Active for ~15 centuries. ◆ Tea Horse Road Network of mountain paths from southwest China through Tibet into India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Traded tea for horses across terrain reaching 10,000 ft elevation. ◆ Grand Trunk Road One of Asia's oldest and longest roads. Linked Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh for over 2,000 years. Still in use today as a major highway. ◆ Incense Route Yemen-origin route carrying frankincense, myrrh, and aromatic resins to the Ancient Near East and Mediterranean. Active from 2nd millennium BCE to 6th century CE. ◆ Spice Route Connected India's Malabar Coast (Kerala) to Roman, Arab, Chinese, and European traders. Port of Muziris was a global hub from the 1st century BC to 4th century AD. The Silk Road The world's most famous trade route Named for its most prized commodity, the Silk Road connected China and Rome — passing through India, Persia, Arabia, and Egypt. It carried religion, philosophy, disease, and technology across Eurasia for nearly 15 centuries. 2nd Century BCE — Origin under Han dynasty ~15 Centuries of prominence 13th Century CE — Peak under Mongol Empire Key milestones Han Emperor Wudi expands westward through Central Asia, establishing the first viable connection between China and the West. Peak under the Mongol Empire. Mongol Khans controlled China and Central Asia, making trade safer and more efficient than ever before. Decline begins as major sea routes between Europe, Asia, and the Americas emerged, making overland Silk Road trade largely obsolete. Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh once linked to Tibet, China, and Central Asia via high-altitude passes — Zoji La and Baralacha La. Tea Horse Road China's mountain trade highway to India A network of branching paths from southwest China through Tibet into India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Routes passed through Dali, Lijiang, and Lhasa — reaching elevations of up to 10,000 feet over treacherous terrain. 618 CE — Origin under Tang dynasty China 10K Feet — Maximum elevation reached 150 Kg — Loads carried by porters What moved along the route → China to Tibet and India Tea (primary commodity), sugar, textiles, rice noodles — driven by strong Tibetan nomad demand for tea. → Tibet and India to China Horses (vital military resource), leather, Tibetan gold, saffron, and medicinal herbs. China's central plains produced no horses — Tibet supplied them. ★ Documented by Buddhist monk Yijing (635–713 CE) Among the most detailed early records of goods moving between southwest China, Tibet, and India along this route. ● Decline after 1949 Establishment of the People's Republic brought paved roads and Mao's land reforms — ending the backbreaking porter trade. Only a few trails survive today. Grand Trunk Road Asia's oldest continuously used road Over 2,000 years old and still in use, the Grand Trunk Road links four nations — Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. Built by Sher Shah Suri as the Shahi (Royal) Road, renamed by the British, now one of India's major highways. 2,500+ km length from Bengal to Peshawar 4 Nations connected — Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh Then vs Now Then — Sher Shah Suri Era Shahi (Royal) Road — linked Taxila (Pakistan) to Bengal. Carried traders, pilgrims, armies, and scholars. Enabled Central Asian invasions into the subcontinent. Now — Present Day Renamed Grand Trunk Road by the British. Runs from Chittagong (Bangladesh) through West Bengal, across Gangetic plains, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar, to Kabul (Afghanistan). ★ UNESCO recognition UNESCO lists the Grand Trunk Road as one of Asia's oldest and longest roads — of profound cultural and political significance to the subcontinent. ⚖ More than trade The road enabled large-scale military and pedestrian movement, cultural exchange, and shaped the political history of the Indian subcontinent for millennia. Sources: Indian Express · UNESCO World Heritage · Shaochen Wang, 'The Protection, Designation and Management of Cultural Routes' (2021) · Muziris Heritage Project Express InfoGenIE

BEYOND THE NUGGET: First International Spice Routes Conference

1. The first edition of the International Spice Routes Conference was organised by the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), Government of Kerala, from January 6-8, 2026. It highlighted the deep cosmopolitan ethos of spice route regions and examined how these shared histories continue to shape our contemporary world.

2. Organised by the Muziris Heritage Project in collaboration with the Kerala Tourism Department, the conclave aimed to forge new paths for heritage conservation and responsible tourism.

3. From its imprint on trade, culture, language, faith, to its culinary traditions, the legacy of the ancient spice routes that connected Kerala to the rest of the world lives on in myriad ways.

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4. Between the 1st century BC and 4th century AD, the port town of Muziris, located at the mouth of the delta of the Periyar River, was a hub of trade, linking Southeast Asia, Africa, West Asia and Europe, exporting pepper, beads and silk and importing gold coins and grain, among other things.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements regarding ancient trade routes:

1. The Silk Road originated during the Han dynasty and connected China with Rome.

2. The Tea Horse Road primarily developed due to China’s surplus production of horses.

4. The Incense Route facilitated trade of aromatic resins from southern Arabia to the Mediterranean.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

(2) Following are characteristics of an area in India: (UPSC CSE 2010)

1. Hot and humid climate

2. Annual rainfall 200 cm

3. Hill slopes up to an altitude of 1100 meters

4. Annual range of temperature 15C to 30℃

Which one among the following crops is you most likely to find in the area described above?

(a) Mustard

(b) Cotton

(c) Pepper

(d) Virginia tobacco

Answer Key (b) 2. (c)

(Sources: The fabric that connected East to West and wove the myth of the Silk Road, How the historic Tea Horse Road connected India to China, through Tibet, whc.unesco.org)

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