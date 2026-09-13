Knowledge Nugget | Foot and Mouth Disease: What is SAT-1 and why is its return matter of concern

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on SAT-1 of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

After around 60 years, a serotype of FMD is being reported again in parts of Europe and the Middle East. What makes this “outbreak” even more attention-worthy is that it is also appearing in countries where it has never been detected before. In this context, it becomes essential to know about the SAT-1 and FMD in detail.

1. Foot and Mouth Disease is a major viral disease of livestock with the significant economic impact. It is highly contagious, and it doesn’t need direct contact between animals to move from one place to another. The virus can spread from infected animals as well as through contaminated vehicles, equipment, footwear and animal products.

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2. FMD affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, buffaloes, pigs, sheep and goats. The signs may not be equally obvious in every species, however. Sheep and goats can show milder or less noticeable symptoms.

3. For an infected animal, the illness can be painful and disruptive. It typically begins with fever, followed by fluid-filled blisters and sores in the mouth, on the tongue and around the feet. That can make eating and walking difficult. In cattle and buffaloes, farmers may notice excessive drooling, reduced feed intake, lameness and a sudden decline in milk production.

4. Notably, there is no single precaution that can eliminate the risk of FMD. Keeping animals protected requires a combination of vaccination and everyday biosecurity.

5. For people, the concern is primarily about animal health, food production and livelihoods, rather than a major human-health threat. FMD leads to reduction in milk yield, decreased growth rate, infertility, reduced working capacity in bullocks, trade embargo in the international market.

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Is there a treatment for FMD?

6. “There is no specific antiviral treatment that eliminates FMD; management is primarily focused on supportive care and preventing further transmission, alongside disease-control measures recommended by veterinary authorities,” Dr Chirag Dua, founder of Vetifi App, (a Bengaluru-based veterinary technology company) said.

What is FMD SAT-1 ?

7. FMD SAT-1 is one of the seven serotypes of the foot and mouth disease virus. It has traditionally been associated with parts of Africa, which is why its detection in regions outside its usual range is significant.

8. The SAT-1 was first identified in 1948 and has traditionally been associated with southern Africa. Although it was occasionally reported in parts of Europe and the Middle East in the 1960s and 1970s, its recent detection across several countries has put the disease back on animal-health authorities’ radar.

9. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), SAT-1 was first reported in Iraq, Kuwait, Egypt and Azerbaijan in 2025. In 2026, Israel, Cyprus, Palestine, China and Mongolia reported their first occurrences. Türkiye, Lebanon and Greece also reported the serotype again after around 60 years.

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What is the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) ?

10. National Animal Disease Control Programme for FMD and Brucellosis (NADCP) was launched in 2019. It is a Central Sector Scheme where 100% of funds is provided by the Central Government to the States / UTs.

11. NADCP aims to control and subsequently eradicate FMD in cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goat and pigs and also for control of Bovine Brucellosis, with vaccination. The program implements large-scale vaccination drives to develop herd immunity and reduce disease incidence.

12. NADCP was included as a component under the Livestock Health and Disease Control programme (LHDCP) scheme from 2021. Under it, procurement and supply of the quality FMD vaccine for required FMD vaccination and ear tags for respective States and Union Territories is done centrally.

13. Financial support is also provided to States and Union Territories for procurement of vaccination accessories, strengthening of cold chain infrastructure and for awareness generation amongst stakeholders.

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What is Brucellosis ? Brucellosis is a reproductive disease of cattle and buffaloes caused by bacterium Brucella abortus. The disease is characterized by fever, induces abortion at the last stage of pregnancy, infertility, delayed heat, interrupted lactation resulting in loss of calves, loss in production of meat and milk. Bovine brucellosis is endemic in India.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

1. Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is common in children under the age of 5, but anyone can get it. It is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, which belongs to a group of viruses called nonpolio enteroviruses. The illness is usually not serious, but is very contagious. It spreads quickly at schools and daycare centers.

2. It spreads through person-to-person contact when an infected person’s nose secretions or throat discharge, saliva, fluid from blisters, stool or respiratory droplets are sprayed into the air after a cough or sneeze.

3. Patients usually develop fever, sore throat, painful blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks. Children are mostly treated with anti-allergic medicines and ointments. The lesions usually disappear in five to six days.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements regarding the foot-and-mouth disease:

1. It is highly contagious.

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2. It affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, buffaloes, pigs, sheep and goats.

3. The infection is easily transmitted to humans from animals.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

(a)

(Sources: A foot-and-mouth disease strain is back after 60 years: Why SAT-1 is raising alarms, dahd.gov, Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease: symptoms, treatment and prevention, explained)

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