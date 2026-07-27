Knowledge Nugget | Sarnath joins UNESCO World Heritage List: How it was ‘rediscovered’ and other facts

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Sarnath, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sarnath, the ancient site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. In this context, let’s know about Sarnath and some other important sites associated with the life of Buddha.

1. With the inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, Sarnath becomes India’s 45th and Uttar Pradesh’s fourth World Heritage Site. The announcement came Saturday (July 25) during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, South Korea.

2. Sarnath, one of the holiest sites of Buddhism, has recorded its significance on the global platform for heritage recognition. The state government stated this would strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit on the international tourism and cultural heritage map.

3. Notably, Sarnath was included in UNESCO’s tentative list on July 3, 1998. Twenty-eight years on, it has been officially designated a World Heritage Site. Until now, the state’s three World Heritage Sites were the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri — all in the Agra region.

4. Sarnath is the sacred land where Lord Buddha, after attaining enlightenment, delivered his first sermon to humanity and set in motion the ‘Dharmachakra Pravartan’. Counted among the holy pilgrimage sites of Buddhism, Sarnath is described in ancient Buddhist scriptures such as Rishipattan.

5. Months ahead of its nomination, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had replaced the existing plaque at the site — to “correct” its recorded history — replacing the names of colonial rulers to credit the local royal family with discovering the site.

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How Sarnath was Rediscovered and Excavated?

6. Sarnath was among the earliest sites explored by amateur British archaeologists and indologists, possibly due to its proximity to Varanasi, which had a strong Company presence.

7. The credit for its “rediscovery” goes to workers of Jagat Singh, the diwan of Raja Chait Singh of Benares, who were digging at the site to retrieve brick and stone for a new marketplace being built in his name. (The locality at the heart of modern Varanasi still goes by the name ‘Jagatganj’). The workers discovered the inscribed pedestal of an image of the Buddha and two stone reliquaries, the contents of which, according to historian B C Bhattacharya, “were thrown into the river Ganges” (The History of Sarnath or the Cradle of Buddhism, 1923).

8. In 1799, these findings were reported by Jonathan Dunancan, a prominent indologist who had founded the Sanskrit College at Varanasi in 1791. Duncan’s descriptions were what spurred subsequent British excavations at the site, most notably by Cunningham in 1835-36.

9. During these excavations, Cunningham discovered and removed many statues from the site, as well as the sandstone box reported by Duncan from the Dharmarajika Stupa (formerly known as the ‘Jagat Singh Stupa’). By 1836, Cunningham had conclusively identified Sarnath as the location of the Buddha’s first sermon.

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10. The most significant work on Sarnath, however, was carried out by archaeologist Friedrich Oertel in 1904-05. “He was the first scholar to carry out the work of excavation systematically and on a scientific basis. As a result of his work, 476 architectural and sculptural relics and 41 inscriptions were discovered in one season,” Bhattacharya wrote.

Buddhism Buddhism emerged in India around the fifth-sixth centuries BC during a period that scholars call “the second urbanisation of India”, a time of great socio-cultural change in the Gangetic plains. It emerged, along with other heterodox traditions such as Jainism, as a response to Vedic Hinduism’s highly rigid and ritualistic ways.

Other Important Sites Associated with Life of Buddha

India is home to numerous Buddhist sites that attract devotees and tourists from around the world. These sacred sites not only offer a glimpse into the ancient traditions and teachings of Buddhism but also provide serene environments for meditation and reflection. Here are the some of the Buddhist sites related to the life of lord Buddha, each with its unique history and significance:

Lumbini (Nepal)

1. Lumbini is located across the border from Gorakhpur in the Rupandehi district of Nepal’s Lumbini province. The Lord Buddha was said to be born in 623 BC in Lumbini located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal.

2. Ashoka, the king of ancient India, had erected one of his commemorative pillars there. The site is now being developed as a Buddhist pilgrimage center. Here, the archaeological remains associated with the birth of the Lord Buddha form a central feature.

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3. Lumbini was forgotten for many centuries. It was rediscovered in 1896, and excavations were conducted at the site. It was made a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

Mahabodhi Temple (Bodh Gaya, Bihar)

1. The Mahabodhi Temple, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, is one of the most sacred sites in Buddhism. It marks the location where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment (Nirvana) to become the Buddha (literally, “the Enlightened One”).

2. A simple shrine was constructed to mark the site by Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE, of which only the Vajrasana (Diamond Throne), a stone slab under the Bodhi tree next to the temple, remains. Additional structures were built during the Shunga period (2nd to 1st century BCE).

Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya, Bihar (iStock) Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya, Bihar (iStock)

3. Fifth-century Chinese traveller Faxian (also known as Fa Hien) wrote that there were three Buddhist monasteries around the temple in Gaya. But the current pyramidal structure can be dated to the reign of the Guptas in the 6th century CE.

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4. The temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features a large, intricately carved tower and a descendant of the original Bodhi tree. Pilgrims from around the world visit this revered site to meditate and pay homage to Buddha.

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh)

1. Kushinagar is the place where Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (ultimate salvation). The Mahaparinirvana Temple, which houses a reclining statue of Buddha, and the Ramabhar Stupa, believed to be the cremation site of Buddha, are key attractions here.

2. Today’s Kushinagar is identified with Kushinara, capital of the ancient Malla republic, which was one of the 16 mahajanapadas of the 6th-4th centuries BC. The area went on to be part of the kingdoms of the Mauryas, Shungas, Kushanas, Guptas, Harshavardhana, and the Palas. Kushinara is believed to have been inhabited until at least the 12th century.

Parinirvana Stupa and temple, Kushinagar, India . (Image source: iStock) Parinirvana Stupa and temple, Kushinagar, India . (Image source: iStock)

3. The first excavations in Kushinagar were carried out by Alexander Cunningham and ACL Carlleyle, who unearthed the main stupa and the 6-metre-long statue of the Reclining Buddha in 1876. Kushinagar is among the very few places in India where The Buddha is depicted in reclining form.

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What is a UNESCO World Heritage Site? The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) plays a vital role in safeguarding cultural and natural heritage across the globe. Its primary objective is to identify, protect, and preserve sites that hold outstanding value for humanity. It is guided by the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, an international treaty adopted by UNESCO in 1972. In this context, we see that a World Heritage Site is a location recognised for its “outstanding universal value”. This signifies “cultural and/or natural significance which is so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and to be of common importance for present and future generations of all humanity”. The Sites fall into three categories: cultural heritage, natural heritage, and mixed heritage (cultural as well as natural). Cultural heritage entails an Outstanding Universal Value from the point of view of history, art or science, and includes monuments, groups of buildings, and sites which are the combined work of nature and human agency. Examples include the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty, and the Sydney Opera House. The Sites under natural heritage are those having an Outstanding Universal Value from the point of view of science, conservation or natural beauty, such as the Sundarbans Natural Park or the Victoria Falls.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is Buddhist Circuit?

1. In 2016, the Ministry of Tourism announced the Buddhist Circuit as the country’s first transnational tourism circuit, covering sites in Nepal and Sri Lanka alongside those in India. The Buddhist Circuit seeks to help tourists and pilgrims experience first-hand the teachings of Lord Buddha and trace the footsteps of Buddha.

2. The main sites covered under the circuit span the life of Buddha from his birth to his Parinirvana and comprise Bodh Gaya, Vaishali, Rajgir, Kushinagar, Sarnath and Shravasti, along with Kapilavastu and Lumbini.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements:

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1. Sarnath is the sacred land where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to humanity.

2. The Lord Buddha was said to be born in 623 BC in Lumbini.

3. Lumbini was made a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

(2) Consider the following personalities:

1. Friedrich Oertel

2. Alexander Cunningham

3. Jonathan Dunancan

4. Babu Jagat Singh

Who among the above given names are associated with the history of Sarnath?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 1, 2 and 4

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer Key

1. (c) 2. (d)

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(Sources: 28 years on tentative list, Sarnath now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Knowledge Nugget: What are the must know sites associated with the life of Buddha for UPSC Exam?, Tracing history of Sarnath)

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