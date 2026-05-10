Knowledge Nugget | Rusty-Spotted Cat sighted in Aravallis: A look at India’s lesser-known small wild cats

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Rusty-Spotted Cat and other small wild cats.

Photographic evidence for the presence of the rusty-spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus), one of the world’s smallest species of wildcat, was reported last week in the peer-reviewed journal Zoo’s Print. They were sighted for no more than 10-15 seconds. But it was enough to establish that an elusive species of the cat family was alive and breeding in the Aravalli scrublands at the doorstep of Delhi.

Photograph of the rusty-spotted cat with its kitten, in Kot village in 2025 (Photograph by Yatin Verma, researcher) Photograph of the rusty-spotted cat with its kitten, in Kot village in 2025 (Photograph by Yatin Verma, researcher)

In this context, let’s learn about the rusty-spotted cat in detail, along with other elusive small wild cats found in the country.

Key Takeaways:

1. The rusty-spotted cat measures no more than 35-48 cm in length, about half of which is bushy tail. It has short, reddish grey fur, with rusty spots on the back and sides.

2. The rusty-spotted cat is classified as ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

3. The cat is native to India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, where almost 75% of its habitat is believed to be under threat from land-use change, including agriculture and urban expansion. The animal is rarely documented due to its secretive nature and low density.

September 2023 was the first live sighting of the rusty-spotted cat in Gurgaon. (Photograph by Yatin Verma, researcher) September 2023 was the first live sighting of the rusty-spotted cat in Gurgaon. (Photograph by Yatin Verma, researcher)

4. “The rusty-spotted cat is one of the world’s smallest cat species. It is found in virgin forest, where there is no disturbance. But here, we have recorded it very close to the city in the Aravallis. This is the first time anybody has recorded the breeding. It is proof that Aravallis is still home to very sensitive wildlife,” Yatin Verma, one of the researchers, told The Indian Express.

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Other Important Small Wild Cats of India

Beyond tigers and leopards, India shelters several rare and elusive small wild cats that quietly inhabit deserts, forests, wetlands, and high mountains. Often overlooked, these lesser known species play a crucial role in controlling rodent populations and maintaining ecological balance, yet many remain poorly studied and rarely seen.

#1 Fishing Cat

— About twice the size of a typical house cat, the fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus) is a feline with a powerful build and stocky legs. The fishing cat is an adept swimmer and enters water frequently to prey on fish as its name suggests. It is known to even dive to catch fish.

Fishing cat is found in mangroves, marshes, and riverine habitats, especially in eastern India. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons ) Fishing cat is found in mangroves, marshes, and riverine habitats, especially in eastern India. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )

— Wetlands are the favorite habitats of the fishing cat. In India, fishing cats are mainly found in the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, on the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganga and Brahmaputra river valleys and in the Western Ghats.

— The fishing cat is nocturnal and apart from fish also preys on frogs, crustaceans, snakes, birds, and scavenges on carcasses of larger animals. It is capable of breeding all year round but in India its peak breeding season is known to be between March and May.

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— One of the major threats facing the fishing cat is the destruction of wetlands, which is its preferred habitat.

📌Conservation Status: The fishing cat is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, which means that it faces a high threat of extinction in the wild.

— The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) lists the fishing cat on Appendix II, which governs international trade in this species.

— In India, the fishing cat is included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and thereby protected from hunting.

#2 Caracals

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— Native to dozens of countries across Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia, the Caracal is a primarily nocturnal cat species.

— The most iconic feature of this feline is its large, expressive ears, which are topped with black tufts approximately 1.75 inches long. These tufts are supported by the black coloration on the back of the ears, which is where the name “caracal” originates—derived from the Turkish word karakulak, meaning “black ear.”

Once found across north western and central India, the caracal is now extremely rare. Source: Photo by wikimedia commons ) Once found across north western and central India, the caracal is now extremely rare. Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )

📌Conservation Status: In India it survives in small numbers in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Its IUCN Conservation Status is Least Concern (Global).

#3 Asiatic Wildcat

— The Asiatic wildcat (Felis lybica ornata) are Asian subspecies of the widespread Afro-Asian wildcats.

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— Adapted to arid landscapes, this small cat inhabits the Thar Desert. Its sandy coat provides excellent camouflage in dry grasslands and scrub.

Asiatic Wildcat (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons ) (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )

📌Conservation Status: The Asiatic Wildcat is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Its IUCN conservation status is Least Concern.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Aravalli Range and International Big Cat Alliance

The researchers said the presence of the rusty-spotted cat across 20-30 locations in the Aravallis suggests a potentially stable population. They also underline the ecological importance of the Aravallis, often described as the last remaining natural barrier against desertification in the region. Thus, let’s take a closer look at Aravallis hills.

1. At over a billion years old, the Aravallis are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, formed during the Precambrian Era due to the collision of tectonic plates of the earth’s crust.

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2. The 700-odd-km range stretches across four states (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi) and 37 districts, with 560 km lying in Rajasthan.

3. The present-day range, however, is much eroded compared to what the Aravallis were at their birth. Their degradation is due to both natural factors and human activities.

4. Yet, the Aravallis provide priceless ecological services. If the Western Ghats are considered the water tower and climate regulator of peninsular India, the Aravalli range is an ecological shield for the plains of Northwest and North India.

5. The range acts as a shield for the northern plains against the incursion of sand from the Thar desert in the west. This also protects air quality in the North.

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International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA)

1. IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of big cat range countries, non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation, conservation partners, scientific organizations engaged in big cat research, as well as business groups and corporates committed to supporting big cat conservation efforts.

2. India launched the IBCA in April 2023 during the 50th year celebrations of Project Tiger. The IBCA focuses on global conservation of seven big cats —the tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah. India ratified the IBCA framework agreement in September 2024.

3. After five signatory countries—India, Liberia, Eswatini, Somalia, and Nicaragua—ratified the IBCA framework agreement, the alliance came into force as a global legal entity.

4. Notably, India is home to five of the seven big cats: the tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, and cheetah, except for the puma and jaguar.

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Big Cats IUCN Status Habitat Tiger Endangered Evergreen forests, rainforests, temperate forests, deciduous forests, grasslands, and mangrove swamps Cheetah Asian – Critically endangered African – Vulnerable Shrublands, grasslands, savannas and temperate to hot deserts Leopard Vulnerable Forests, subtropical and tropical regions, Savannas, deserts and rocky and mountainous regions Lion Vulnerable Grasslands, savannas, dense scrub, and open woodlands. Generally avoid thick canopied forests. Snow Leopard Vulnerable Northern and central Asia mountains. Jaguar

Near Threatened Forests, Grasslands Puma

Least Concern Mountains of North and South America, inhabiting rocky crags and pastures, forests, tropical jungles, grasslands, and even arid desert regions. (Sources: IUCN, Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 ntca.gov.in, worldwildlife.org, ibca.world)

Post Read Question

(1) With reference to the Rusty-Spotted Cat, consider the following statements:

1. It is one of the world’s smallest wild cat species.

2. It is classified as “Endangered” on the IUCN Red List.

3. It is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

4. It is native to India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

2. Consider the following statements regarding the International Big Cat Alliance:

1. The alliance only includes “range countries” interested in big cat conservation.

2. Among the seven big cats, six are found in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer Key 1.(c) 2. (d)

(Sources: http://www.wwfindia.org, Rusty-spotted, among world’s tiniest wildcat species, photographed with kitten in Aravallis, Most elusive small wild cats found in the country)

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