Knowledge Nugget: RBI proposes ‘Kill Switch’ for payment safety. What it is and why it matters

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Kill Switch.

(Relevance: UPSC has asked questions on cybersecurity in the Prelims and Mains. With the increasing number of digital fraud cases, the government has taken several initiatives to strengthen our cybersecurity framework. In this regard, knowing about these initiatives is important from the exam perspective.)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a ‘kill switch’ mechanism to enhance the security of digital payments. The move is expected to further reduce online fraud. According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), around 28 lakh digital payment fraud cases were reported in 2025, amounting to Rs 22,931 crore.

In this context, let’s know what Kill Switch is and learn about various initiatives taken by the government to address the rising cases of digital fraud in the country.

Key Takeaways:

1. In its report, ‘Discussion Paper – Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds’, the central bank has proposed several measures to address the rising incidents of fraud in digital transactions.

2. According to the RBI, card-based payment systems currently offer customers a ‘switch on/off’ facility for domestic and international usage, along with options to set limits for different types of transactions. It noted that this feature has been effective in empowering customers in terms of enhancing their control over payment instruments and reducing instances of fraud.

3. However, the RBI pointed out that similar user-controlled mechanisms are not uniformly available across other digital payment channels.

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‘Kill Switch’ in Singapore In Singapore, ‘Kill Switch’ mechanism has already been introduced, where customers can instantly lock their online banking accounts via mobile app or hotline, thereby disabling fund transfers, digital banking access and payment functions. Such action can be reversed only after identity verification by the bank.

4. The RBI proposed that Customers can be provided with a single facility to disable all digital payment transactions from the account (‘kill switch’) at one stroke. It said that activation of ‘Kill Switch’ at the account level shall override other controls / configurations set-up by the account holder.

5. “Once the kill-switch is enabled, disabling the kill-switch to re-activate digital payments can be permitted either through digital modes after taking proper authentication / verification measures, or through a physical visit to a bank branch by the account holder. For disabling the kill-switch through digital modes, the bank may put in place relatively stringent authentication / verification measures to ensure the genuineness of the customer,” it added.

RBI's 'Kill Switch' for Digital Payments — Explained DIGITAL PAYMENTS — FRAUD PREVENTION The Reserve Bank of India has proposed a single-button mechanism to instantly disable all digital transactions. Here's what it means, how it works, and how India compares to Singapore. What is it? How it works India vs Singapore THE PROPOSAL One switch to freeze all digital payments instantly The RBI has proposed a 'Kill Switch' — a single facility that lets customers disable all digital payment transactions from their account in one action. Unlike existing card-level controls, this operates at the account level and overrides all other configurations set by the account holder. WHY NOW Digital fraud is surging in India Current card controls — which let users toggle domestic/international usage and set transaction limits — have helped reduce fraud. But similar user-controlled mechanisms do not exist uniformly across all digital payment channels, leaving a gap this proposal aims to close. 28L Digital payment fraud cases reported in 2025 (NCRP) ₹22,931 Cr Total amount lost to digital fraud in 2025 ACCOUNT-LEVEL CONTROL Activation is easy — re-activation is stringent by design Enabling the Kill Switch immediately halts all digital transactions. Re-enabling payments requires either rigorous digital authentication or a physical visit to a bank branch — an asymmetry that is deliberate to prevent fraudsters from reversing the lock. ⚡ Instant account-level freeze Activating the Kill Switch disables all digital payments from the account in one stroke, overriding any other controls already configured. 🔒 Stringent re-activation To re-enable payments digitally, banks must apply relatively stringent authentication. Alternatively, the account holder can visit a branch in person. ⚠ Exemptions apply Certain transactions — including payment mandates and standing instructions — may be exempted from the Kill Switch and continue running even when it is active. 👤 New customers: off by default? The RBI has raised a key policy question: should digital payment modes be disabled by default for new customers, unless they explicitly choose to enable them? GLOBAL CONTEXT India's proposal draws from Singapore's model Singapore already has a Kill Switch mechanism in place. The RBI's proposal is closely modelled on it — with some key structural similarities and at least one notable difference in how reversal is handled. Singapore — Live Trigger: Mobile app or hotlineEffect: Locks online banking account — disables fund transfers, digital banking access, and payment functionsReversal: Only after identity verification by the bank India — Proposed Trigger: Single digital facility (channel TBD)Effect: Disables all digital payment transactions from the account; overrides all existing configurationsReversal: Stringent digital authentication or in-person bank branch visit Sources: Reserve Bank of India Discussion Paper — Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds · National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) · Indian Express Express InfoGenIE

6. However, it stated that certain types of transactions, such as payment mandates and standing instructions, may be exempted from the ‘Kill Switch.’

Government Initiatives to address the rising cases of Digital fraud

1. ‘bank.in’ domain for banks: To combat the increasing number of digital payment frauds, last year, the RBI introduced an exclusive internet domain for Indian banks – ‘bank.in.’ This aims to minimise cyber security threats and strengthen trust in the country’s digital banking system.

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2. New e-Zero FIR: I4C has introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to automatically convert cyber financial crime complaints with a cheating value above Rs 10 lakh, registered on the 1930 helpline or the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), into FIRs.

3. SIM Binding Rule: Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed online messaging platforms to bar users from accessing their services without the SIM card used to register for the application. The department has said that the directive is a way to combat rising digital fraud in the country.

— These directives were sent to companies like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh. These platforms must now ensure that their services are “continuously” linked to the SIM card used to register with them. They must also disallow access if the SIM is not there in the device. In technical terms, this is called SIM binding.

4. Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C): Launched in 2020, I4C aims to combat Cybercrime in the country and strengthen the overall security apparatus to fight against Cybercrime. In September 2024, four I4C platforms — Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), the ‘Samanvaya’ platform, a Cyber Commandos programme and a Suspect Registry— were launched. It provides a framework for law enforcement agencies to deal with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

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5. Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS): It has been developed by the I4C and is operated by respective State/UT which brings together Law Enforcement Agencies of States/UTS, Banks and Financial Intermediaries on a single platform to take immediate action on the complaints regarding financial cyber frauds received through helpline number 1930.

6. MuleHunter.AI: In December 2024, the RBI announced that it has created an AI-powered model called MuleHunter.AI, which could reduce digital fraud by helping banks deal with the increasing problem of “mule” bank accounts. It has been developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.

What are mule accounts? Much like a mule carries a load, these accounts are used to transfer stolen money. The account holders may be unaware, or they may knowingly lend their identities for small sums.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are banking scams?

Banking scams or frauds involve criminals using deceptive tactics to steal money or sensitive information from victims. Fraudsters employ various methods, such as emails, text messages, phone calls, and fake websites, to trick individuals into divulging their financial details. Some common banking frauds are:

1. Phishing and spear-phishing: Scammers send fake emails or messages to trick victims into revealing sensitive information such as account details, credit card information, and PINs.

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2. Synthetic identity fraud: Fraudsters combine real and fake information to create identities for securing loans or opening accounts, leveraging data breaches and AI to evade detection.

3. Mobile banking frauds: Cybercriminals hijack phone numbers to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) and steal funds by exploiting carrier vulnerabilities.

4. Jumped deposits: Fraudsters make small deposits to gain victims’ trust before initiating fake refund requests that trick them into revealing their UPI PINs.

5. ATM skimming and card cloning: IoT devices are used to steal card data from ATMs or payment terminals, enabling fraudulent transactions or card duplication.

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6. Government masquerader scams: Impostors pose as government officials to trick victims into sharing personal data or making fraudulent payments.

Post Read Questions

(1) In India, it is legally mandatory for which of the following to report on cyber security incidents? (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. Service providers

2. Data centres

3. Body corporate

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(2) The terms ‘WannaCry, Petya and EternalBlue’ sometimes mentioned in the news recently are related to (UPSC CSE 2018)

(a) Exoplanets

(b) Cryptocurrency

(c) Cyber attacks

(d) Mini satellites

Answer key 1. (d) 2. (c)

(Sources: RBI proposes ‘Kill Switch’ to secure digital payments, Knowledge nugget: MuleHunter.AI, Knowledge Nugget | ‘.bank.in’ domain for banks, UPSC Issue at a Glance | India’s Cybercrime Challenge : Rise and Response)

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