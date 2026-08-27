Knowledge Nugget: Why is Rajghat a key archaeological site in the Middle Ganga Valley?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Rajghat excavation.

After 70 years, 22 boxes containing material excavated from Rajghat in 1957, documented, and handed over to the museum of Banaras Hindu University’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology (AIHC), were opened on August 20. In it are more than 10,000 artefacts—including painted black pottery believed to be nearly 3,000 years old—along with thousands of photographs documenting archaeological sites and sculptures across India.

The reopening of the 22 boxes comes weeks after another piece of Rajghat’s archaeological record was brought out after decades. In this context, it becomes essential to know the significance of Rajghat excavation and findings.

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Key Takeaways:

1. Rajghat, located on the north-eastern edge of Varanasi near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, is one of the most important archaeological sites in the middle Ganga Valley.

2. According to Dr Subhash Chandra Yadav, Regional Archaeological Officer with the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Department, the area was part of ancient Varanasi, which served as the capital of the Kashi kingdom, also known as the Kashi Mahajanpad.

3. He said the first archaeological remains at the site were discovered in 1939 during the expansion of the Kashi railway station and were subsequently sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination.

4. Excavations were carried out jointly by the ASI and BHU between 1957 and 1969, under the supervision of BHU Professor A K Narain and archaeologist T N Roy.

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5. The excavations unearthed remains of ancient settlements, including structures believed to be houses, terracotta objects, seals and several other artefacts. These findings helped researchers trace the development of human settlement at Rajghat over several centuries.

6. Notably, archaeologists have divided the history of the site into six cultural periods, beginning around 800 BC and continuing up to the medieval period. Professor Narain had documented the excavations in four volumes, but a large part of the material recovered was not studied in detail.

A shard from a ritual vessel adorned with sacred Buddhist symbols, including the Dharma and Triratna. (Special Arrangement) A shard from a ritual vessel adorned with sacred Buddhist symbols, including the Dharma and Triratna. (Special Arrangement)

7. Earlier this month, experts also opened a box containing a human skeleton recovered from the same site and which had remained sealed for around 70 years. A team specialising in ancient DNA collected samples from the skeleton for genetic and bio-archaeological analysis. Experts hope the analysis will provide clues about the people who lived in Varanasi around 1,000 years ago.

What are the key findings?

8. The boxes contain sculptures, ancient coins, tools, stamp seals and objects made of copper, ivory and bone. Among the finds are several seals bearing inscriptions, including some written in the Brahmi script, Professor Mahesh Prasad Ahirwar, head of the department, said.

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9. These findings can help researchers understand the scripts, systems of governance, trade and economic systems of the periods in which they were used.

10. The boxes contain another important discovery: around 3,000 glass slides and more than 5,000 photographic negatives documenting archaeological sites across India — Rajghat, Manjhi, Ratnagiri, Ajanta and Ellora.

11. The photographs offer a record of these sites before decades of weathering, restoration and modern development changed some of them. They also include rare images of idols of Lord Vishnu, Shiva and Buddha.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Balirajgarh Excavation

1. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun excavation at Bihar’s historic Balirajgarh site, which is believed to be the gateway to ancient Mithila.

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2. Balirajgarh, located in the Babubarhi block of Madhubani district, holds great mythological and historical significance, with local folklore identifying it as the capital of the legendary King Bali.

3. Some scholars believe the site served as a major administrative hub of the ancient Videha Kingdom. Videha Kingdom was part of the 16 Mahajanapadas.

4. Previous preliminary explorations (2013-2014) indicated a massive brick fortification spanning approximately 176 acres and unearthed small artefacts that hinted at the site’s potential, leading to the current large-scale scientific investigation.

5. Earlier, ASI surveys established a continuous timeline of habitation at the site, spanning several era-defining dynasties: the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushan, and Pala periods. Balirajgarh was declared a protected site by the ASI in 1938.

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Post Read Question

Consider the following statement with regard to Rajghat excavation:

1. Rajghat is located on the north-eastern edge of Varanasi near the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

2. The first archaeological remains at the site were discovered in 1939 during the expansion of the Kashi railway station.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 1

Answer key

(b)

(Sources: Banaras Hindu University opens 22 boxes from a 1957 excavation. What lay inside?, Knowledge Nugget: Why is Rajghat one of the most important archaeological sites in the middle Ganga Valley?)

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