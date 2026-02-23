Knowledge Nugget: PVTGs Household Survey and beyond — What you must know for UPSC exam

The Centre has asked states to finish a first-of-its-kind household survey of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by April-end. What is it all about? Who are the PVTGs? What initiatives are in place for their welfare? Here’s all you need to know.

Written by: Roshni Yadav
Feb 23, 2026
Knowledge Nugget: PVTGs Household Survey and beyond — What you must know for UPSC examPVTGs are a sub-classification of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) or a section of STs who are considered more vulnerable than regular STs.
Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on PVTGs and related welfare schemes. 

Knowledge Nugget: Household survey of PVTGs and Welfare schemes

Subject: Government Policies 

(Relevance: In 2019, there was a direct question on PVTGs in the Prelims examination. The 2025 UPSC Mains has a question on tribes: Does tribal development in India centre around two axes — displacement and rehabilitation? Give your opinion.Thus, knowing about any development related to PVTGs becomes important for both your Prelims and Mains examination.)

Why in the news?

The centre  has urged the states to complete by April-end the first-of-its-kind household survey of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), which has been planned to capture last-mile data on delivery of an array of central and state schemes, The Indian Express has learnt. In this context, let’s know what this survey is all about and various important initiatives related to PVTGs. 

Key Takeaways:

1. The aim of this survey is to plug any gaps in saturation of PVTG households under targeted central and state welfare schemes, and hand out entitlement cards at the end of it.

2. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will provide financial assistance for the survey based on a per household basis amount. Details of an estimated 12.35 lakh PVTG households and individuals are to be captured using a special application developed by the National e-Governance Division.

3. Through the app-based data collection, the Centre will seek to create a digital database on the entitlements that PVTG households have received or are yet to receive.

4. The survey also comes at a time when the Tribal Affairs Ministry has asked the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to consider including PVTGs in the upcoming national census exercise.

What are PVTGs?

1. PVTGs are a sub-classification of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) or a section of STs who are considered more vulnerable than regular STs. The PVTG list was created by the government with the aim to improve on priority the living standards of endangered tribal groups.

2. In 1960-61, the Dhebar Commission identified disparities among Scheduled Tribes, leading to the creation of the “Primitive Tribal Groups” (PTG) category. In 2006, this category was renamed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

3. There are 75 PVTGs across 18 states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PVTG status is accorded to Scheduled Tribes which have a declining or stagnant population, live in geographical isolation, practice pre-agrarian practices such as hunting and gathering and have economic backwardness and low literacy levels.

4. PVTGs are severely marginalised due to their isolation, low population, and distinct socio-economic and cultural traits. They struggle with limited access to basic services, social discrimination, and vulnerability to displacement from development and natural disasters. They have little political representation, hindering their participation in decision-making.

Name of State/UTs Name of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group
Andhra Pradesh

(including Telangana)

 Chenchu, Bodo Gadaba, Gutob Gadaba, Dongaria Khond, Kutia Kondha, Kolam, Konda Reddi, Kondasavara, Bondo Porja, Khond Porja, Parengi Porja, Tothi
Bihar (including Jharkhand) Asur, Birhor, Birjia, Hill Kharia, Korwa, Mal Paharia, Parhaiya, Sauria Paharia, Savara
Gujarat Kolgha, Kathodi, Kotwalia, Padhar, Siddi
Karnataka Jenu Kuruba, Koraga
Kerala Cholanaikayan, Kadar, Kattunayakan, Koraga
Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh) Abujh Maria, Baiga, Bharia, Birhor, Hill Korba, Kamar, Sahariya
Maharashtra Katkaria /kathodi, Kolam, Maria Gond
Manipur Maram Naga
Odisha Chukutia Bhunjia, Birhore, Bondo, Didayi, Dongaria Khond, Juang, Kharia, Kutia Kondha, Lodha,  Lanjia Saura, Mankirdia, Paudi Bhuiya, Saura
Rajasthan Saharia
Tamil Nadu Irular, Kattunayakan, Kota, Korumba, Paniyan, Toda
Tripura Raing
Uttar Pradesh (including Uttrakhand) Buksa, Raji
West Bengal Birhor, Lodha, Totos
Andaman &

Nicobar island

 Great Andamanies, Jarawa, Onge, Sentinelese, Shom Pen

(Source: Ministry of Tribal Affairs)

What is PM JANMAN?

1. The Centre is currently implementing its flagship Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), which was launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November 2023 at Khunti, Jharkhand targeting 75 PVTGs communities, with an outlay of Rs 24,104 crore.

2. Eleven key interventions are being implemented through nine-line ministries. The scheme was introduced after discontinuing the Development of PVTGs scheme. These interventions include construction of rural roads, provision of piped water supply, electrification till last mile, construction of pucca houses and installation of mobile towers.

Knowledge Nugget: PVTGs Household Survey and beyond — What you must know for UPSC exam Criteria for identifying PVTGs include a declining or stagnant population, geographical isolation, pre-agrarian subsistence practices, economic backwardness, and low literacy levels. (Source: Google NotebookLM)

3. A nationwide Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign was launched by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs  to enhance the reach and effectiveness of the PM-JANMAN mission. The campaign ran from August 23, 2024, to September 10, 2024, with the aims to ensure 100% saturation of government schemes in PVTG majority areas.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Other Welfare Schemes for PVTGs

1. The PVTG Development Plan provides education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities while preserving traditional knowledge.

2. The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) focuses on market linkages and Minor Forest Produce (MFP) procurement at Minimum Support Prices.

3. Other significant schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), which collectively aim for the holistic development of tribal areas.

4. Additional measures like Eklavya Model Residential Schools, land titles under the Forest Rights Act 2006, Support to Tribal Research Institute (STRI) scheme, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, The Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act 1996, and direct recruitment through reservations further aid in education, self-governance, and protection against discrimination

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements about Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. PVTGs reside in 18 States and one Union Territory.

2. A stagnant or declining population is one of the criteria for determining PVTG status.

3. There are 95 PVTGs officially notified in the country so far.

4. Irular and Konda Reddi tribes are included in the list of PVTGs.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2 and 4

(d) 1, 3 and 4

Answer key
(c)

(Sources: Centre asks states to wrap up household survey by April-endHow the PM JANMAN scheme can help Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026.

