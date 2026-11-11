Written by Sanju Singh
Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes and developments shaping current affairs every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on Pioxaniliprole and India’s pesticide regulatory framework.
Knowledge Nugget: Pioxaniliprole and Insecticide Regulation in India
Subject: Agriculture / Science and Technology
Why in the news?
PI Industries Ltd’s Pioxaniliprole, India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has received approval from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) for use on rice, chilli, tomato and chana (chickpea) crops. Belonging to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, it targets ryanodine receptors in insects, causing feeding cessation, muscle paralysis and eventually death.
Beyond this development, Pioxaniliprole offers an opportunity to explore the mechanism of the insecticide, India’s regulatory framework under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the role of CIBRC in regulating insecticides.
Key takeaways:
1. Pioxaniliprole is India’s first insecticide molecule to be indigenously discovered. It has been developed by PI Industries Ltd.
2. PI Industries plans to launch the molecule under the trade name ‘Pioxazon’ in the coming Rabi (winter-spring) crop season.
3. The molecule has received approval from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) following regulatory studies and multilocation field trials.
4. Pioxaniliprole belongs to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, which acts on calcium-releasing channels in insects.
5. Target insect pests: The insecticide is effective against yellow stem borer, leaf folder, fall armyworm, tobacco cutworm, fruit borer and pod borer.
6. Pioxaniliprole’s chemical composition and mechanism of action:
— Pioxaniliprole is an insecticidal active ingredient belonging to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides.
— It is designed to control insect pests, particularly caterpillar-type pests (larvae of moths and butterflies), affecting agricultural crops.
— It is registered as a 20% weight-by-volume (w/v) suspension concentrate (SC) formulation. It is a carboxamide compound containing chlorine, nitrogen, oxygen and sulphur atoms.
— Formulation:
- Pioxaniliprole is the active ingredient responsible for the insecticidal action. Its 20% w/v concentration means that the formulation contains 20 grams of the active ingredient per 100 ml of the product.
- It is available as a suspension concentrate (SC), a liquid formulation in which finely divided solid particles of the active ingredient are dispersed in water.
— Mechanism of action:
- Pioxaniliprole acts by targeting ryanodine receptors (RyRs), specialised protein channels present in insect muscle cells that regulate the release of calcium ions from intracellular storage compartments into the cell cytoplasm.
- Calcium ions play a crucial role in normal muscle contraction and relaxation. Pioxaniliprole binds to and activates these receptors, triggering an uncontrolled release of calcium ions.
- This disrupts normal muscle functioning in insects, leading to feeding cessation, lethargy, muscle paralysis and eventually death.
The indigenous development of Pioxaniliprole highlights India’s growing research and innovation capabilities in agrochemicals and its potential to develop proprietary crop-protection solutions, reducing reliance on foreign innovations.
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FYI: Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC)
— CIB&RC operates under the Directorate Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (DPPQ&S), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.
— Its headquarter is located in Faridabad, Haryana. It operates under the Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971.
— The CIB&RC comprises two statutory bodies: the Central Insecticides Board (CIB) and the Registration Committee (RC).
— The Central Government appoints a Secretary to the Board, who also serves as the Secretary to the Registration Committee.
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— The manufacture, import, sale or distribution of insecticides in India requires regulatory approval and a Certificate of Registration from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC).
— Central Insecticides Board (CIB):
— Registration Committee (RC):
BEYOND THE NUGGET: Legal and Institutional Framework for Insecticide Regulation in India
1. Insecticides Act, 1968:
— The Act provides the legal framework for regulating the import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of insecticides in India to prevent risks to human beings and animals.
— It provides for the registration of insecticides based on their efficacy and safety, regulates their manufacture and sale through licensing, and prescribes mechanisms for inspection, sampling, testing and quality control. It also establishes the Central Insecticides Board (CIB) and the Registration Committee (RC).
2. Insecticides Rules, 1971:
— Framed under the Insecticides Act, 1968, the Rules lay down procedures and standards for its implementation.
— They prescribe requirements for the packaging, labelling, storage and transport of insecticides, specify safety precautions and toxicity classification, and provide for residue tolerance limits and minimum intervals between pesticide application and harvesting.
— They also cover licensing and quality-control requirements.
3. Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage (DPPQ&S):
— An attached office of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the DPPQ&S was established in 1946 and is headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana.
— It coordinates plant protection activities through Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which promotes biological, cultural, mechanical and need-based chemical methods of pest control.
— Its other functions include preventing the introduction and spread of exotic pests through plant quarantine measures, supporting pesticide regulation and residue monitoring, undertaking desert locust control operations, and conducting training programmes to promote the safe and judicious use of pesticides.
Post Read Question
With reference to the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), consider the following statements:
1. The CIB&RC operates under the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage.
2. The Central Insecticides Board (CIB) is responsible for registering insecticides after scrutinising their formulae and verifying their efficacy and safety.
3. The Registration Committee (RC) advises the Central and State Governments on technical matters relating to the administration of the Insecticides Act, 1968.
4. The CIB advises on residue tolerance limits and pre-harvest intervals under the Insecticides Rules, 1971.
Which of the statements given above are correct?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 2 and 3
(c) 1 and 4
(d) 3 and 4
Answer: (c)
(Source: First developed-in-India pesticide molecule soon for rice, chilli, tomato farmers, Biostimulants that aid plant growth, now under the Centre’s scrutiny, piindustries.com, pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, ppqs.gov.in )
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