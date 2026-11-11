Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes and developments shaping current affairs every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on Pioxaniliprole and India’s pesticide regulatory framework.

Knowledge Nugget: Pioxaniliprole and I nsecticide Regulation in India

Subject: Agriculture / Science and Technology

Why in the news?

PI Industries Ltd’s Pioxaniliprole, India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has received approval from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) for use on rice, chilli, tomato and chana (chickpea) crops. Belonging to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, it targets ryanodine receptors in insects, causing feeding cessation, muscle paralysis and eventually death.

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Beyond this development, Pioxaniliprole offers an opportunity to explore the mechanism of the insecticide, India’s regulatory framework under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the role of CIBRC in regulating insecticides.