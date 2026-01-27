Knowledge Nugget | From Padma Vibhushan to Ashoka Chakra: What are the India’s top civilian, gallantry and service awards

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s top civilian, gallantry and service awards.

(Relevance: The awards conferred on Republic Day are significant for the UPSC CSE, as they are the highest honours given in various categories in the country. In the past, UPSC has asked questions on these awards; for instance, in the UPSC CSE Prelims 2021, there was a question related to the Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards.)

Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister and CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. In all, the President has approved 131 Padma awards this year – five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to the International Space Station (ISS), has been honoured with Ashoka Chakra — India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu also approved gallantry awards to 69 other Armed Forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously. In this context, it becomes essential to know about the India’s top civilian, gallantry and service awards.

Key Takeaways:

Awards serve as symbols of appreciation and honor given to individuals who have made notable achievements across various professions.

Civilian Service Awards

Among the most prestigious honors are India’s Civilian Awards. The Government of India had instituted two civilian awards, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, in 1954. The latter had three classes, namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri in 1955.

Bharat Ratna

1. The Bharat Ratna, also known as the ‘Jewel of India’ or ‘Gem of India’, is India’s highest civilian honour, bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

2. Established in 1954 by then-President Rajendra Prasad, it is made of bronze and designed in the shape of a peepal leaf, embossed with the sun. The reverse side bears India’s emblem, the ‘Ashok Chakra’, and the motto, ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

3. Initially awarded for achievements in literature, science, the arts, and public services, the Indian government expanded the criteria in 2011, as it is a symbol of national gratitude and recognition, impacting India and its people through its contributions.

4. The recommendations for Bharat Ratna are made by the Prime Minister to the President. No formal recommendations for this are necessary. The Prime Minister is free to consult or obtain advice from any one he chooses. However, as per practice, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) receives several recommendations, which are forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office. The MHA is the nodal ministry for these awards.

Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

5. The number of awards is normally restricted to a maximum of three in a year. The recipient or (if posthumously) someone on his/her behalf receives a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. It does not carry any monetary grant.

Padma Awards

1. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

2. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

3. Except for interruptions in 1978, 1979 and between 1993 and 1997, every year the names of the recipients of Padma Awards are announced on Republic Day eve and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually in March – April every year.

4. The awardees do not get any cash reward but a certificate signed by the President apart from a medallion which they can wear at public and government functions.

There are three levels of Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

5. While a Padma awardee can be given a higher award (i.e. a Padma Shri awardee can receive a Padma Bhushan or Vibhushan), this can only happen after five years of the conferment of the previous award.

6. All nominations received for Padma awards are placed before the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Padma Vibhushan 2026 winners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 Shri K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 3 Ms. N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 Shri P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala 5 Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala

Padma Bhushan 2026 winners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand 3 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 4 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala 5 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America 6 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 7 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu 8 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka 9 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand 10 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra 11 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 12 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala 13 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America

Gallantry Awards

Medals for gallantry are awarded to members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and civilians for bravery and heroic action.

1. Wartime awards: These are awarded for acts of bravery in the face of the enemy, and are primarily for armed forces personnel. The highest honours among the wartime gallantry awards are the Paramvir Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra and the Vir Chakra.

2. Peacetime awards: The highest honours in peacetime include the Ashoka Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra. Peacetime awards can be awarded to armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, or civilians.

In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 26, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu confers India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 26, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu confers India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi . (PTI)

A government press release distinguishes these awards thus, “The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.”

3. Police Gallantry medals: Awards for members of the police are announced twice a year – on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day – to recognise their acts of bravery, distinguished service, and exemplary conduct.

4. The President’s Medal for Gallantry is awarded to those who have done a “rare conspicuous gallant act of exceptional courage & skill in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, apprehending a prisoner or in preventing their escape”, according to a government press release.

5. Civilian Gallantry medals: These awards recognise civilians for acts of bravery and saving lives. The Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards originated as an offshoot of the Ashoka Awards. They are given for lifesaving acts of service by people from all walks of life, and may even be given posthumously. The award has three categories – Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Service Medals

1. These awards recognise distinguished service, dedication, and exceptional contributions by personnel in the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police. They are announced on Republic Day and Independence Day.

2. The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Can award be used as a prefix or suffix to the recipient’s name?

As per Article 18 (1) of the Indian Constitution, the award cannot be used as a prefix or suffix to the recipient’s name. “No title, not being a military or academic distinction, shall be conferred by the State,” the Article states. However, an award winner can write “Awarded Bharat Ratna by the President” or “Recipient of Bharat Ratna Award,” in their biodata or letterhead, the MHA states.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements in respect of Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards are titles under the Article 18(1) of the Constitution of India.

2. Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, were suspended only once.

3. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of five in a particular year.

Which of the above statements are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key (d)

(Sources: VS and Dharmendra among five Padma Vibhushan awardees, Ashoka Chakra for astronaut Shubhanshu, Knowledge nugget of the day: India’s Civilian Awards, Republic Day 2025: What are the different awards given on January 26?)

