Knowledge Nugget | India unveils modernized Index of Industrial Production : 5 key changes that matter

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on new series of IIP.

(Relevance: Since the government is implementing methodological changes in the calculation of key economic indicators, understanding these indicators in detail and their differences from previous ones is crucial from an exam perspective.)

India’s industrial output grew by 4.9% in April, higher than the 3.2% growth recorded in March, according to the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data series released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The modernisation of IIP is part of a larger overhaul of India’s official statistics by MoSPI. Earlier CPI and GDP base year were also revised.

In this context, let’s understand what the IIP is all about and the recent major changes introduced in it, along with the CPI overhaul.

Key Takeaways:

1. Released monthly by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Index of Industrial Production maps the change in the volume of production in Indian industries.

2. More formally, IIP chooses a basket of industrial products — ranging from the manufacturing sector to mining to energy, creates an index by giving different weights to each sector and then tracks the production every month. Finally, the index value is compared to the value it had in the same month last year to figure out the economy’s industrial health.

What are the major changes in new series of IIP?

1. Revised Base Year: The MoSPI has revised the base year of the IIP from 2011–12 to 2022–23 to make the index more representative of the current structure and dynamics of the industrial sector.

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What is base year? The base year is a selected year used as a reference point to compare production over time. Having a base year is important because by comparing current data to it, one can see if production has gone up or down. So, the base year acts as a standard point of comparison.

2. Expanded scope and coverage: In the new IIP series, the coverage has been broadened by incorporating an entire new sector- Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management activities, while retaining the existing three core sectors—Mining, Manufacturing, and Electricity.

3. Revamped Item Basket: The item basket and weights have been revised to add relevant commodities and remove outdated ones. The revised basket consists of 1,042 products mapped to 463 item groups as compared to 839 items mapped to 407 item groups in 2011-12 series. Examples of included and deleted items are:

— Additions: Cards with a magnetic stripe, CCTV camera, Articles of non-woven textiles, Parts of aircraft and spacecraft, Stents, Vaccine (other than veterinary).

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— Deletions: Kerosene, Fluorescent tubes and CFLs, Tubes for bicycle/ tricycle/ rickshaw tyres. Tubes for LMV tyres, Printing machinery, Sewing machines.

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4. Updated Weights: The weights are updated in the new IIP based on the latest data on Gross Value Added from the National Accounts Statistics (base 2022-23) at the sectoral level and the Annual Survey of Industries at NIC-2/3/4-digit for the financial year 2022-23.

5. Greater granularity: The new IIP series provides a more detailed disaggregation of industrial activities by providing separate indices for electricity generation from renewable and non-renewable sources and for the Mining & Quarrying sector, covering (i) Fuel Minerals, (ii) Metallic Minerals, including Rare Earth Minerals, and (iii) Non-Metallic Minerals, including Minor Minerals.

All India IIP Base Year: Revisions So Far This is the 10th revision of base year of All India IIP. The first IIP was prepared with base year 1937 and thereafter the base year has been revised successively to 1946, 1951, 1956, 1960, 1970, 1980-81, 1993-94, 2004-05 and 2011-12.

What has changed in India’s new CPI series?

1. The MoSPI released the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data based on the updated base year 2024, placing retail inflation in January at 2.75%. Terming the revision of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) an “important development”, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that inflation signals will now be “more closely matched” to prevailing economic conditions.

2. The newest CPI comes after years of work by the statistics ministry to update the base year for prices of the CPI to 2024 from 2012, reconstitute the consumption basket based on the results of the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), so that prices are measured as per the latest consumption patterns and not the 2011-12 survey.

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CPI inflation It is the most important economic indicator in the country as it directly influences the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has a legal mandate to target a CPI inflation rate of 4% in the medium term within a tolerance band of 2-6%.

3. The base year of new CPI is 2024. It means that the price index is given a value of 100 for 2024 and changes from these price levels are then calculated to arrive at inflation rates for each good or service.

4. The new CPI basket contains 358 goods and services, up from 299 in the erstwhile basket. This new CPI has included rural house rent for the first time to improve coverage of rural housing consumption.

CPI Revamp New Base Year, Bigger Basket: India's CPI Gets an Overhaul Base Year Update Old Base 2012 Anchored to 2011–12 consumption patterns → New Base 2024 Index reset to 100; changes measured from 2024 The base year is assigned a value of 100. All inflation figures are then measured as percentage changes from this reference point — now reflecting 2024 price levels instead of 2012. Basket Expansion Previous 299 Items in old basket +59 itemsadded New 2024 358 Items in revised basket First Time Rural House Rent Included to improve coverage of rural housing consumption across India. Updated Source 2023–24 HCES New basket reflects the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey. Indian Express InfoGenIE

5. CPI 2024 uses the latest classification system developed by the United Nations Statistics Division. According to the MoSPI, “under the revised framework, expenditure is classified into 12 divisions at the first level, 43 groups, 92 classes, 162 subclasses, enabling and 358 items at the last level of hierarchy.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: GDP Rebasing

1. The MoSPI has also released a new series of national income accounts, shifting the base from 2011-12 to 2022-23, alongside methodological reforms intended to align national accounts with existing economic realities. The last time the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) series was revised was in early 2015.

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2. The GDP is a key indicator to assess the annual economic growth or the overall size of an economy. It is the sum of the market value of all the final goods and services produced within the geographical boundaries of a country each year.

3. Only final goods and services are included in GDP. Intermediate goods, those goods which are used as inputs in the production of other goods, are excluded to avoid double counting.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. The weightage of food in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is higher than that in Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

2. The WPI does not capture changes in the prices of services, which CPI does.

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3. The Reserve Bank of India has now adopted WPI as its key measure of inflation and to decide on changing the key policy rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key (a)

(Sources: New IIP series: April industrial growth rises to 4.9% from 3.2% in March, India’s January CPI inflation at 2.75% under new inflation series,

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