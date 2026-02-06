Knowledge Nugget: NDMA’s SOP on Disaster Victim Identification released. Why it matters for UPSC exam

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC current affairs knowledge nugget on rules for Disaster Victiom Identification.

(Relevance: Questions have been asked in the UPSC regarding disaster management. Also, it is one of the important topics for both prelims and Mains. Therefore, understanding this new SOP becomes important for your exam.)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released the country’s first-ever Standard Operating Procedure, including guidelines, for the identification of victims in the event of “mass fatality incidents”.

The document titled ‘National Disaster Management Guidelines on Comprehensive Disaster Victim Identification and Management’ was released on Republic Day by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Delhi, exactly 25 years after Gujarat saw one of its worst tragedies in the 2001 earthquake.

Notably, the tableau of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the 77th Republic Day commemorated 25 years of the Bhuj earthquake, under the theme “Bhuj Earthquake: 25 Years of Resilience.”

Key takeaways:

1. The expansive document details the role of all stakeholders in the aftermath of a disaster, including the composition of teams for identification process, and highlights critical lacunae, such as the lack of manpower and training, logistical gaps and problems with coordination and leadership at disaster sites, where hundreds of personnel from multiple agencies and administrative jurisdictions at the local, state and Central government levels can be expected to be present.

2. After a disaster, the hurdles that can come up in victim identification include fragmentation and mingling of human remains, rapid decomposition in high-humidity or hot areas, displacement of bodies during floods, or charring in cases of fire. Logistical challenges include mortuary spaces, cold chain transport and storage.

Story continues below this ad

3. One of the most notable recommendations in the guidelines is the creation of a ‘National Dental Data Registry’, so that teeth and jaws could be used to identify victims. The guidelines also include the use of “forensic archaeology” to help in the identification of bodies months or years after a disaster.

4. As a component of disaster response, the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) becomes more important in incidents involving mass fatalities, where timely, accurate, and dignified identification of deceased persons is essential for humanitarian, legal, and administrative purposes. According to Interpol, DVI is the method used to identify victims of mass casualty incidents, either man-made or natural.

5. Highlighting the significance of DVI in disaster management, the guidelines highlight that DVI constitutes a critical interface between humanitarian response, medico-legal processes, public health, law enforcement, and administrative governance. Its effectiveness depends not only on scientific capability, but on clear leadership, integration within incident command systems, inter-agency coordination, and accountability across all phases of the DVI process.

6. The guidelines recognise that the DVI does not conclude merely with the identification of victims. “The dignified return of remains, accurate certification of death, transparent communication with families, and institutional learning from each operation are integral to restoring trust and resilience in affected communities,” says the guidelines.

Story continues below this ad

7. There are four stages of DVI: Scene, Post-Mortem (PM), Ante-Mortem (AM), and Reconciliation. The guidelines provided that a clear designation of DVI Leader is essential whenever DVI is formally activated. According to guidelines, “The DVI Leader may be designated from among senior officers of the Health Department or other competent authorities, such as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) or a senior officer of the State Health Department with experience in medico-legal and public health functions.”

8. The NDMA move follows five major tragedies last year, including the Air India crash in Ahmedabad in June, the chemical factory explosion in Sangareddy, Telangana, the same month, the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, in July, the flash floods in Dharali, Uttarakhand, in August, and the Delhi car bomb blast of November.

About the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

9. The National Disaster Management Authority is the apex body for Disaster Management in India. The Disaster Management Act, 2005, envisaged the creation of the NDMA. It is headed by the Prime Minister, and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) headed by respective Chief Ministers, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in India.

10. According to the NDMA website, India envisions the development of an ethos of Prevention, Mitigation and Preparedness. The Indian government strives to promote a national resolve to mitigate the damage and destruction caused by natural and man-made disasters, through sustained and collective efforts of all Government agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations, and People’s participation.

Story continues below this ad

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2024

These DVI guidelines are issued as per the mandate of the National Disaster Management Authority under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005

1. Last year, the government passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2024, which amended the existing Disaster Management Act, 2005. The 2005 Act provided a statutory body for disaster management – the NDMA and SDMAs, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in India.

2. The Disaster Management Act 2005 was enacted in the aftermath of the devastating 2004 tsunami. The Act led to the creation of the NDMA, SDMA at the state level, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and a National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) — an institute meant for disaster-related research, training, awareness, and capacity building.

3. The 2005 Act provides for the constitution of a National Executive Committee (NEC) and a State Executive Committee (SEC) to assist NDMA and SDMA in performing their functions. A key function of these Committees is preparing national and state disaster management plans, respectively. NDMA and SDMA approve the respective plans and coordinate their implementation. The amended Act instead provides that NDMA and SDMA will prepare disaster management plans.

Story continues below this ad

4. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2024, provided for setting up the Urban Disaster Management Authorities headed by the municipal commissioner. The action was taken to recognises the special requirements of large metropolitan cities that often comprise multiple districts. This can help in having a unified and coordinated approach towards city-level disasters such as urban flooding.

5. The 2005 Act provides for the constitution of a National Disaster Response Force for specialist response to disaster situations. The amended Act empowers the state government to constitute a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Under the amended act, the state government is empowered to define the functions of SDRF and prescribe the terms of service for its members.

6. The State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), which was constituted under the 2005 Act, has now been made mandatory for all states. The Act provides legal status to the National Crisis Management Committee. The NDMA has been tasked with creating and maintaining a national disaster database containing information on disaster assessments, fund allocations, expenditures, and preparedness and mitigation plans. The Act also points out that the NDMA recommends guidelines for minimum standards of relief to be provided to people affected by disasters.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

1. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is the apex body for Disaster Management in India.

2. The Home Minister heads the NDMA.

Story continues below this ad

3. Respective Chief Ministers head the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

4. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) will be set up after the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Which of the following statements mentioned above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Answer key (b)

(Sources: NDMA’s first-ever guidelines for identification of disaster victims, Bill seeks to expand NDMA role, fails to strengthen its status,NDMA)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

Story continues below this ad

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨