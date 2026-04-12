Knowledge Nugget | National Productivity Council to lead environmental audits: What is EADA and why it matters

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on National Productivity Council as a Environment Audit Designated Agency (EADA).

(Relevance: Previously, UPSC has asked a question on the Quality Council of India in Prelims 2017. Therefore, with the National Productivity Council being in the news, it becomes important for aspirants to know about it and understand its role and functions as EADA.)

The National Productivity Council (NPC) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to act as the environment audit designated agency under the Environment Audit Rules, 2025. Thus, it becomes important to know about NPC in detail and what their functions will be as EADA.

Key Takeaways:

1. Established in the year 1958, NPC is an autonomous organisation under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

2. NPC is a constituent of the Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), an Inter-Governmental Body of which the Government of India is a founding member.

3. Besides undertaking research in the area of productivity, NPC has been providing consultancy and training services in areas of Industrial Engineering, Agri-Business, Economic Services, Quality Management, Human Resources Management, Information Technology, Technology Management, Energy Management, Environmental Management etc., to the Government and Public and Private sector organizations.

NPC as Environment Audit Designated Agency

1. The Agreement signed between NPC and MoEF&CC entrusts NPC with the responsibility for overall management of the environmental audit framework, including development of eligibility criteria, conduct of examinations for certification, registration of auditors, monitoring of their performance and capacity building.

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2. The Environment Audit framework is a key instrument to strengthen compliance with major environmental legislations, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; Forest Conservation Act, ޼ the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972; and rules framed thereunder.

3. It will also support compliance with regulatory approvals such as Environmental Clearance (EC), Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by the competent authorities.

UPSC ESSENTIALS Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) Consent to establish and Consent to operate are mandatory environmental approvals under the Water and Air Acts. CTE is required prior to setting up a new project or undertaking modifications to an existing one. CTO is obtained after construction and installation are completed, but before the commencement of production.

4. The initiative aims to strengthen environmental compliance mechanisms, enhance transparency and institutionalise standardised environmental auditing practices across the country.

5. As EADA, NPC will undertake major functions including certification and registration of Certified Environmental Auditors (CEA) and Registered Environmental Auditors (REA), and development and management of digital systems for environmental audit processes.

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6. NPC will also facilitate capacity building through training programmes, workshops and awareness initiatives to support effective implementation of the audit framework.

7. The roles and responsibilities of EADA include:

— Specifying minimum eligibility criteria for Certified Environmental Auditors;

— Developing screening methodologies,

— Certification of Environmental Auditors,

(Image: Google NotebookLM created) (Image: Google NotebookLM created)

— Monitoring the performance of Registered Environmental Auditors and issuing necessary directions;

— Facilitating capacity building;

— Governing the functioning of auditors; and

— Maintaining an online, publicly accessible register of all Certified and Registered Environmental Auditors.

8. With its pan-India presence through 13 offices, including its Headquarters in New Delhi, NPC will operate as EADA in accordance with the provisions of the Environment Audit Rules, 2025.

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Know the Term Water Audit A water audit is a study of the water use of an entity. It starts at the point where water enters the premises and goes up to the point where the waste water is discharged, critically examining all aspects of use. The audit establishes the quantity/volume of water being used, wastage if any, leakages existing, excess use etc., and identifies areas where consumption can be reduced.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Quality Council of India

1. Quality Council of India (QCI) established in 1996 as a non-profit autonomous society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

2. It is India’s national body for accreditation and quality promotion. It works to strengthen trust, credibility, and standards across sectors, helping build systems that improve the quality of life of citizens and enhance India’s global competitiveness.

3. QCI operates as an autonomous, non-profit organisation through a unique public–private partnership between the Government of India and India’s leading industry associations.

4. All strategic decisions are taken by the Council, which consists of 38 members representing Government, Apex Level Industry Associations, Quality Professional Bodies, Manufacturing Sector Associations, Service Sector Associations and Consumer Organisations. It is headed by the Chairperson.

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5. Notably, QCI supports MSMEs through initiatives such as the ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) Certification Scheme under the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme of the Ministry of MSME.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements regarding the National Productivity Council (NPC):

1. It is a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

2. It is a constituent of the Asian Productivity Organisation.

3. It is responsible for certification and registration of environmental auditors.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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(2) With reference to ‘Quality Council of India (QCI)’, consider the following statements: (2017)

1. QCI was set up jointly by the Government of India and the Indian Industry.

2. Chairman of QCI is appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendations of the industry to the Government.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer Key 1. (b) 2. (c)

(Sources: npcindia.gov.in)

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