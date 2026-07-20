Knowledge Nugget | Why is the National Investment Policy for Urea in focus?
Why has India launched the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026? How is it different from the earlier policy? And what sets agricultural urea apart from industrial urea? Here's all you need to know. Also, go 'Beyond the Nugget' to know India's key policy initiatives for balanced fertilisation.
Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026.
Knowledge Nugget: National Investment Policy for Urea-2026
Subject: Government Policies
Why in the news?
The Union Cabinet on July 15 approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026), a new framework to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing units and increase domestic production. In this context, let’s know the key features of NIPU 2026 and understand the difference between Agricultural and industrial urea.
Key Takeaways:
1. The government, in a press release, said the NIPU 2026 aims to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The new policy introduces several changes over the earlier New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012., whose investment window ended in October 2019.
2. Notably, the Department of Fertilizers introduced the NIP in 2012 to promote investment in revamp, expansion, revival, brownfield and greenfield urea projects.
3. Under NIP-2012, companies set up six new urea plants, including four through joint ventures of public sector companies and two by private firms.
4. After the policy’s investment period ended in 2019, the Department of Fertilizers received fresh proposals to establish new urea units, prompting the government to bring in NIPU-2026, the release reads.
Key features of the NIPU 2026
5. The new policy separates fixed and variable costs in the pricing framework. It introduces a return on equity (RoE) band with a minimum of 12% and a maximum of 16%.
6. It also addresses foreign exchange risk by converting fixed costs into rupees after four years based on the prevailing exchange rate.
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7. The Department of Fertilizers will cover new gas-based urea manufacturing units under NIPU-2026. The government said the policy will support new investments and help increase domestic urea production to narrow the gap between demand and supply.
Do you Know?
India currently has 33 operational urea manufacturing units with a reassessed installed capacity of 269.42 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). The country continues to import urea to meet domestic demand.
What is the difference between Agricultural and industrial urea?
8. Both products contain the same basic chemical compound — urea — but they are sold for different purposes and under different regulatory regimes.
9. Agricultural urea is a fertilizer used to supply nitrogen to crops. It is heavily subsidised, neem coated, and regulated under the Fertiliser Control Order.
10. Industrial or technical-grade urea is used in products such as resins, plywood adhesives, melamine, textiles, dyes, moulding compounds, and some cattle-feed formulations. It is sold at market price without subsidy.
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National Investment Policy for Urea-2026: What You Must Know
GOVERNMENT POLICIES — KNOWLEDGE NUGGET
The Union Cabinet approved NIPU-2026 to boost domestic urea production. Here's what it changes and how agricultural urea differs from industrial urea.
WHY IN THE NEWS
Cabinet approves NIPU-2026
On July 15, the Union Cabinet approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026) — a new framework to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing and boost domestic production, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goal of self-sufficiency.
33
Operational urea manufacturing units in India
269.42
LMT reassessed installed capacity
THE EARLIER POLICY
What NIP-2012 did
The Department of Fertilizers introduced NIP-2012 to promote revamp, expansion, revival, brownfield and greenfield urea projects. Its investment window closed in October 2019, after companies set up six new plants — four via PSU joint ventures, two by private firms.
₹
Fixed and variable costs separated
NIPU-2026 introduces a return on equity (RoE) band of 12% (minimum) to 16% (maximum) in the pricing framework.
⇄
Forex risk addressed
Fixed costs convert to rupees after four years, based on the prevailing exchange rate at that time.
SAME COMPOUND, DIFFERENT USE
Agricultural vs industrial urea
Both contain the same basic chemical compound — urea — but differ in purpose, pricing and regulation.
AGRICULTURAL
Heavily subsidised, neem-coated fertiliser regulated under the Fertiliser Control Order
Sold in yellow bags with mandatory fertiliser markings and neem-coating declaration
INDUSTRIAL
Sold at market price for resins, plywood adhesives, melamine, textiles, dyes, cattle-feed
Sold in plain white bags with industrial specifications, no subsidy
BEYOND THE NUGGET
What are nano fertilisers?
Nano fertilisers package plant nutrients in tiny nanomaterials, allowing slower release and more efficient absorption by crops with minimal waste — unlike conventional fertilisers, which often lose nutrients through uncontrolled release.
10%
Of conventional DAP and urea India aims to replace with nano substitutes
11. The difference is visible even in the packaging. Agricultural urea is generally supplied in yellow bags carrying mandatory fertiliser markings and a neem-coating declaration, while technical-grade urea is typically sold in plain white bags carrying industrial specifications.
BEYOND THE NUGGET: Policy Initiatives for Balanced Fertilisation
1. In 2010, the government introduced the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme. As part of this scheme, subsidies for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, such as DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate), are provided to make them affordable. It encourages balanced nutrient application and reduces excessive dependence on urea.
2. Balanced fertilisation includes the use of macronutrients like Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K), Calcium (Ca), Magnesium (Mg) and Sulphur (s), along with other micronutrients like iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), manganese (Mn), copper (Cu), as well as organic inputs such as manure, compost, and crop residues, etc.
What are Nano fertilisers?
Nano Fertilisers are plant nutrients packaged in tiny particles called nanomaterials. Unlike conventional fertilisers, where nutrient losses and uncontrolled release are common, nano fertilisers allow nutrients to be released more slowly and absorbed by crops more efficiently, with minimal waste. India aims to replace 10 per cent of its conventional DAP and urea consumption with their nano substitutes in the next 3-4 years.
3. In 2015, the government launched the Soil Health Card scheme to provide farmers with a comprehensive understanding of the nutrient status and physicochemical properties of their soils. In the same year, it mandated 100 per cent neem coating of urea (urea treated with neem oil), which slows the release of nitrogen in the soil, thereby reducing nutrient losses and fertiliser overuse.
Post Read Question
Consider the following statements:
1. Agricultural urea is regulated under the Fertiliser Control Order.
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2. Agricultural urea is subsidised, whereas industrial urea is sold at market price.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She is an alumna of the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, where she pursued her graduation and post-graduation in Political Science. She has over five years of work experience in ed-tech and media. At The Indian Express, she writes for the UPSC section. Her interests lie in national and international affairs, governance, the economy, and social issues. You can contact her via email: roshni.yadav@indianexpress.com. ... Read More