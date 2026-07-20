Knowledge Nugget | Why is the National Investment Policy for Urea in focus?

India currently has 33 operational urea manufacturing units with a reassessed installed capacity of 269.42 LMT. (Image: AI-generated)

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026.

Knowledge Nugget: National Investment Policy for Urea-2026

Subject: Government Policies

Why in the news?

The Union Cabinet on July 15 approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026), a new framework to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing units and increase domestic production. In this context, let’s know the key features of NIPU 2026 and understand the difference between Agricultural and industrial urea.

Key Takeaways:

1. The government, in a press release, said the NIPU 2026 aims to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The new policy introduces several changes over the earlier New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012., whose investment window ended in October 2019.

2. Notably, the Department of Fertilizers introduced the NIP in 2012 to promote investment in revamp, expansion, revival, brownfield and greenfield urea projects.